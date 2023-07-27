To find the best stainless steel skillets, we tested 19 pans in our Lab, thoroughly evaluating aspects such as design, heating ability, ease of cleaning, durability, and overall value. We spent hours in the kitchen to put these skillets to the test, making recipes such as beurre blanc (French white butter sauce), chicken piccata, and seared salmon. In addition to Carte, we also spoke to Alison Cayne, founder and CEO at Haven's Kitchen, to learn everything there is to know about choosing a stainless steel skillet for your needs and budget.

When shopping for a stainless steel skillet, Janice Carte, founder and chef at Tiny Spoon Chef, suggests looking for a stainless steel skillet with a grade of 18/10 or 18/8. This balance of nickel and chromium in the pan’s alloy will help prevent corrosion, add rust resistance, and keep it looking its best for longer. If you plan to put your skillet in the oven, pay attention to the handle material. “A nicely made stainless steel pan will have an all-metal handle that can be put right into the oven, too,” says Carte.

Many chefs and home cooks consider stainless steel skillets a superstar in the kitchen, thanks to their compatibility with all types of foods and ability to retain heat.

The sides of the skillet are a little tall and its edges are flat, which doesn’t make it as easy to pour from as some other skillets. However, the sharp upward curve and flat sides make it pretty easy to flip food without having to use utensils—perfect for those who want to practice their sous chef flips. The handle has a hole for hanging the pan up on a hook, and it’s attractive enough to keep out on display, too.

We found that it heats quickly and evenly, providing filets of meat and fish with nice browning—and it retains heat efficiently, too. Only a gentle scrub with soap and water was required to get the pan clean, and after shock and drop testing the unit, it remarkably remained usable with only minor damage. The pan has a solid construction, making it excellent value for money. We think it could truly be your kitchen’s workhorse, even if you’re a brand-new home cook.

If you’ve heard about all the amazing perks of cooking with a stainless steel skillet but are not quite ready to splurge on a top-of-the-line model just yet, try this reasonably priced pan from OXO. The beginner-friendly skillet impressed us with its performance in our tests. It feels very natural in the hand and has an evenly-distributed weight through both the handle and the pan section. It’s easy to use with either hand, and the handle is fully curved making it comfortable to hold, too.

This model impressively stayed intact and usable after the shock tests with only minor cosmetic damage—something that makes the pan’s steeper price tag a little more understandable. For anyone after a good stainless steel skillet that is lightweight, perfect for frequent use, and will last a long time (even if you’re a little clumsy in the kitchen), this could be the stainless steel skillet for you.

The sides of the skillet gently slope outwards and have a lightly flared edge. While this does sacrifice some cooking surface area (two chicken breasts in the pan at a time would be a bit overcrowded), it helps for mess-free pouring and flipping. The pan is very reactive, cooking quickly and evenly, though it required some elbow grease to clean after searing the chicken—soap and water were not enough to get the pan spotless again.

The design of Le Creuset’s Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Fry Pan and its ease of use make it feel lighter than its 3.7 pounds. It is a great pick for those who need or prefer a lightweight option that doesn’t feel too bulky or strenuous to hold, even with food inside. In our testing, we found that the pan’s weight is well-balanced, making it easy to cook with, and the handle is ergonomic and comfortable to hold. The handle is also nice and long so it stays cool; even users with larger hands will be kept far enough away from the stainless steel pan’s hot body.

One thing to keep in mind is that it’s only oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. But overall, this affordable pan performed well in all our tests, and we think it’s excellent value for money especially due to how easy it is to clean.

While this skillet doesn’t retain heat as well as some more expensive models or bring water to a boil as quickly, it does offer impressive heat distribution and a constant temperature. Its edges are conveniently curved away and down for easy pouring and flipping. In our durability test, the pan only slightly warped with the thermal shock and had a very small dent when we bashed it—nothing that affected the usability of the pan.

And when food did happen to stick to the skillet due to user error, we found that a light scrubbing was enough to release the stuck-on residue. Food started to come off as soon as hot water and soap were added. After making the beurre blanc sauce, everything rinsed out of the pan effortlessly—we used a damp, soapy sponge and the entire pan looked good as new. And while many stainless steel pans are dishwasher safe, manufacturers typically recommend hand washing—but Misen says it’s totally fine to put this skillet in the dishwasher.

In our testing, the Misen Stainless Skillet stood out for its ease of cleaning—no lengthy soaking or aggressive scrubbing required. To ensure cleanup is a breeze, simply let the skillet get sufficiently hot before adding your high-heat oil (enough to coat the entire pan), then let the oil get hot before adding your food. For even better results, let the food sear properly before tossing or stirring it.

It’s reasonably priced and can be easily cleaned by hand or in the dishwasher.

With only some slight clouding and darkening of the pan’s edges after the shock test and minimal damage as a result of the drop test (even at the point of impact), this pan was built to last and may just be the last stainless steel skillet you’ll ever need to buy. We think it’s the perfect pick for someone who cooks every day and is a bit more advanced in the kitchen, as well as anyone who wants to invest in a quality and long-lasting product. For professionals looking to work their stainless steel skillet to the bone, this bonded pan is easy to clean and will do you proud.

This skillet is better suited for preparing one serving at a time, but since it heats up quickly, this shouldn’t be too much of a problem. Where this pan stood out, however, was in its durability. It survived both our thermal shock and drop tests with very minimal surface damage—and none that impaired its performance.

If you’re after a skillet that can survive pretty much anything, look no further than the All-Clad D3 Stainless 3-Ply Bonded Fry Pan. This pan is slightly more affordable than the brand’s D5 line above but is just as durable. While both are a little front-heavy, the D3 skillet somehow feels lighter in weight, more comfortable, and easier to handle overall. It performed similarly to the D5 in many of our tests, including water boil, heat retention, and thermal retention. The main difference between the two is that the D3 is a little less forgiving in its fluidity of heat retention, meaning a distracted eye could more quickly lead to overcooking or burning.

It’s more likely to overcook or burn your food if you get distracted.

Thanks to the pan’s even heat distribution, our beurre blanc came together stunningly; it had a velvety texture, and the pan provided a consistent reduction and emulsification. The sauce remained stabilized for well over 45 minutes without any modern stabilization techniques. The pan was remarkably easy to clean, too. Even when searing meat, there was no sticking or burning. It only took one pass with warm water and soap to completely clean this skillet. Plus, our durability testing found no severe defects after thermally shocking the pan and dropping it, meaning it would hold up well in a professional kitchen, too.

Its handle is slender and features a deep divot on the top end, as well as a small bump underneath where the handle meets the pan, suggesting where to place the fingers for the best results. The pan’s side walls are quite high, with a bell-curve shape and a flared lip making it easy to saute with. In our tests, this prevented steam from escaping when cooking more than one filet at a time—but when the pan wasn’t overcrowded, the chicken browned incredibly evenly, and there was no indication of any hot or cold spots. Bringing water to the boil took only a minute and a half, and the skillet retained heat for an impressively long time, too.

The All-Clad D5 Stainless Brushed 5-Ply Bonded Fry Pan is a favorite among home cooks and professionals alike. It may be pricey, but it has several factors that help justify its steeper cost. Although the stainless steel skillet is a little front-heavy, it feels mostly well-balanced and is easy to hold with one hand. Tossing with this pan would be a breeze for a professional, but we felt that there would be a learning curve for a beginner. This is due to the pan’s increased weight when full, and the fact that the handle gets quite hot while cooking on high heat (but a kitchen towel or an oven mitt can help).

The handle tends to get a bit hot, so a towel or oven mitt is needed when working with high heat.

The pan didn’t hold up as well as other options in our thermal shock (suddenly and extremely changing the pan’s temperature from hot to cold) and drop tests, but that’s understandable given its low price. While it warped significantly during the thermal shock test, most of the damage from the drop test was cosmetic and didn’t alter the skillet’s performance. Overall, we found this to be a great, inexpensive skillet for home use—though it couldn’t live up to being used in a professional kitchen.

The handle is rounded on the bottom with a very deep groove on the top for thumb placement—but when the pan was full, we felt that this groove was a little too deep and caused the sides of the handle to somewhat dig into the hand. There is also a hole at the end of the handle for quick and easy hanging.

Similar to our best overall pick above, the sides of this skillet are angled out and away from the center of the pan. Its edges are also beveled away from the sides, which make pouring easy and mess-free. The stainless steel skillet has a good bit of weight to it, though we wish it was more evenly distributed through the handle. This doesn't make the pan uncomfortable to maneuver, though. While the skillet does feel slightly bulky, we were still able to turn it and move it around with ease, even with our non-dominant hand.

Even though it’s so reasonably priced, the Goldilocks 10-Inch Skillet still gave an impressive performance in our tests. The skillet swiftly brought water to a boil, and it retained heat well, too. Food was deliciously browned, with no unevenly cooked patches. There was just a touch of food left over on the bottom of the pan, but after a little scrubbing with a damp sponge, everything came off cleanly.

Editor’s Note: The Goldilocks 10-Inch Skillet is currently sold out, but the larger 12-inch version is still in stock.

Even though it’s not the cheapest of stainless steel skillets, it’s still worth noting that this pan performed better than some much more expensive options. The handle is slightly rounded and sits at the same level as the rest of the pan—two factors that make it easier and more comfortable to hold, lift, and generally use this skillet. We also like that the handle has quite a large hole for hanging it up (a space-saving design aspect that allows this kitchen must-have to always be within reach). That said, the handle is a little thin, which might not be preferred by some people.

The skillet performed well across all of our tests, and it even held up impressively during the durability portion. After dropping the skillet (for testing purposes), there was no serious damage or warping, proving that this is a durable product that is sure to last a long time.

It cooked food quickly and evenly, searing our salmon and chicken filets nicely brown across their entire flat surface and providing delicious crispiness. Our beurre blanc sauce came out with the perfect consistency, too. The skillet brought water to a boil quickly, and it retained heat impeccably. It generally didn’t stick, but any small flecks that remained after cooking easily came off during cleaning.

The Made In Stainless Clad Frying Pan earned the top spot on our list thanks to its balanced and ergonomic design, versatility, and lightweight build. In our testing, we were able to easily flip food in this skillet. Plus, the pan’s sides are slightly sloped upwards with a nicely flared lip that helps with mess-free pouring.

The flat handle might not be as comfortable to hold for some.

Made In’s Stainless Clad Frying Pan is our favorite stainless steel skillet. It’s lightweight at just 2.25 pounds, and it has a well-balanced design with an ergonomic handle that’s easy to hold, handle, flip, and pour from. The versatile pan heats up quickly and evenly and is super easy to clean. It’s also oven-safe up to 800 degrees Fahrenheit—the highest temperature of any other stainless steel skillet we tested.

Our Testing Process

We tested 19 of the best stainless steel skillets and evaluated them on design, ease of cleaning, performance, durability, and overall value. We measured and weighed the skillets, and we used them to cook various dishes, including rice, salmon, chicken piccata, baby bella mushrooms, and beurre blanc sauce. For our first cooking test, we tossed uncooked rice in the skillet to see how easy it was to do, noting if the skillet felt lightweight or too heavy. We also poured the uncooked rice back into its container to see how easy it is to tilt and pour the contents out of the skillet.

Next, we boiled water in each skillet to assess its responsiveness and heat retention. We timed how long it took to bring water to a boil, as well as how quickly it started reducing in temperature after being taken off the heat. We also made salmon to evaluate the skillet’s ability to sear, and we cooked mushrooms to evaluate the skillet’s heating speed and evenness of cooking.

Throughout our tests, we paid attention to the feel of the skillet, noting whether it felt well-balanced, ergonomic, and suitable for various users. We considered the shape of the handle and whether it made the skillet easier to hold, lift, and tilt. We even performed thermal shock and drop tests, checking for warping, dents, scratches, and general damage, to see how well each skillet would hold up in the event of an accident. Finally, we cleaned each skillet and noted how easy or difficult it was to do so. After our tests were complete, we determined the skillet’s overall value by considering how its price compared to its performance.

How to Shop for Stainless Steel Skillets Like a Pro

Size

The most common stainless steel skillet sizes are 8, 10, and 12 inches. “If you're only able to buy one stainless steel skillet, I'd suggest a 10-inch pan for a household of four,” says Janice Carte, the founder and chef at Tiny Spoon Chef. “If you have a larger budget and want two pans for your household, think about getting an 8-inch and a 12-inch for variety—the perfect mix!” (Or, consider investing in a stainless steel cookware set, which may come with pans in various sizes.)

According to Alison Cayne, founder and CEO at Haven's Kitchen, the size you go for is a matter of personal preference and lifestyle, but she advises being careful of the pan’s weight: “While you do want some heft (the pan should feel weighty), if it’s too big, it may also be too heavy to carry comfortably and safely.”

Material

When shopping for stainless steel skillets, you’ll come across terms like ply and grade, which could seem like confusing concepts at first, but simply refer to the pan material’s make-up. Simply put, the grade is the balance of nickel and chromium in the material’s alloy, while the ply is how many layers of material each pan has.

“Stainless steel is made by blending a number of metals, so the quality is all about that blend,” says Cayne. “The good ones have a really even distribution of heat throughout the pan, a core that conducts heat well, and retain the heat well, which is why it takes a while for them to heat up.”

The reason for this, Carte says, is that steel, while being super durable, will corrode on its own. Blending it with chromium prevents corrosion, and nickel gives it a prettier look and also some additional rust resistance. In addition, steel is not the best conductor, so a stainless steel skillet with an additional copper or aluminum layer in the middle will add a layer of conductivity to make sure the heat is even and quickly gets through from the heat source to the food.

“Look for 18/10 or 18/8 grade stainless steel when purchasing a good skillet,” Carte says. “The first number refers to the chromium percentage and the second to the nickel percentage.” However, a higher ply doesn't necessarily make a pan better, according to Carte. “It's just more layers,” she adds.

Another thing to note when looking at a skillet’s material is the handle style—all metal is best. “Some cheaper pans have a plastic handle, which will limit the ability to put the pan directly into the oven if, for example, you'd like to sear a piece of animal protein and finish it in the oven,” Carte says.

Cooktop Type

Almost all stainless steel skillets can be used on gas and electric stovetops, but unless clearly stated, they won’t be suitable for induction cooktops. (However, all of the pans that made our final list are safe for induction cooktops.)

“If you're not in your forever home, keep in mind that buying something with induction-friendly capabilities is the most flexible for your future and will work with all types of stoves,” Carte advises.

Maintenance

Unlike cast iron skillets, stainless steel skillets don’t require a lot of maintenance. “Stainless steel skillets are way easier than nonstick pans,” says Carte. “You don't have to worry about scraping them or having to use the ‘right tools’ to prevent damage. You also don't have to worry about drying them ‘just the right way’ to prevent rusting, like you would with a cast iron pan.”

All you have to do is clean your stainless steel pan thoroughly between uses and only put it in the oven or dishwasher if it’s clearly stated as safe to do so. Cayne also recommends letting the pan cool on the burner before washing it. Just note that while all of the skillets on our list are technically dishwasher safe, many brands recommend hand-washing stainless steel cookware. (The Misen Stainless Skillet was the easiest-to-clean pan we tested, and the brand actually suggests throwing it in the dishwasher.)

More Stainless Steel Skillets to Consider

Martha Stewart Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Fry Pan: This pan feels really good in both hands, and its weight is evenly distributed across the pan so it feels well-balanced. During testing, however, we found that the pan’s heat was not evenly distributed and it had a clear hot spot in the center. It also dented during our drop test. While it’s a good pan, we ultimately feel that there were better models at lower prices.

Cuisinart Chef's Classic Stainless Steel Skillet: This skillet, although lightweight, is a little front-heavy and not as well-balanced as some of our other picks. It was easy to handle with two hands, but lifting it with one hand felt awkward. The main reason this pan didn’t make it to our list was that it failed the thermal shock test quite miserably. However, at under $40, we can’t say we expected anything more. It’s a good option for an entry-level cook, someone moving out on their own for the first time, those who cook infrequently, or as a backup pan.

Questions You Might Ask

How do stainless steel skillets compare to cast iron and nonstick skillets?

Every type of pan has its pros and cons. While nonstick cookware is great for cooking delicate foods, it’s not as durable as other types of cookware. “I've never bought a nonstick skillet that lasted,” says Carte. “It doesn't matter if it was $20 or $200, or how well I've treated them… They all wear out.

Cast iron, on the other hand, is heavy and requires regular maintenance. “A cast iron skillet is the OG and has a rightful place in any kitchen, but feels impractical to have on its own,” Carte says. “The weight alone means these skillets are less agile for some of the finesse work (sautéeing, flipping, etc.) whereas this is where a great stainless skillet can shine.”

Stainless steel has plenty of pros, though. “Stainless steel pans are made by combining a bunch of different metals that give them some advantages like non-reactivity, the ability to hold high heat, and durability,” Cayne adds. “The only major issue on the downside is that they take a lot of time to heat up, so home cooks need to give them time to get to the right temperature.”

Can stainless steel skillets be nonstick?

A stainless steel skillet can indeed be nonstick, as long as you learn to use it the right way. “A combination of the right heat and adding high-heat oils when the pan is hot will result in magic,” says Carte. “It's also important to clean your pans well between each use, so there is no buildup between uses.”

In addition to letting your pan get nice and hot before adding enough oil to coat the pan, Cayne adds that giving the food enough time to sear or cook before you toss, flip, or stir will help avoid messy pans—even when making pasta, rice, and eggs.

What is the lifespan of a stainless steel skillet?

“A high-quality stainless steel pan that feels nice and heavy in your hand, and is made with a copper or aluminum core should last you decades,” says Cayne. “Of course, caring for your pan properly is key.” With the proper care, however, Carte adds that a great stainless steel skillet can last a lifetime.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Kat de Naoum, who has over 10 years of commerce-writing experience. Kat is also the commerce editor-at-large at Thomas-Xometry, the leading US online platform for supplier discovery and product sourcing. For this article, we tested 19 stainless steel skillets and evaluated them on design, heating ability, ease of cleaning, durability, value, and more. Kat also spoke to Janice Carte, founder and chef at Tiny Spoon Chef, and Alison Cayne, founder and CEO at Haven's Kitchen.

