The 8 Best Stainless Steel Cleaners of 2022

Here, our list of the best stainless steel cleaners for every cleaning need.

Our top choice for the best stainless steel cleaner is the Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish . Its two-in-one formula makes it easy to clean and shine with one swipe, plus it also comes in wipe form—which makes cleaning your stainless steel appliances even easier.

A microfiber cloth and a gentle cleanser are the only tools you need to clean stainless steel, says Alicia Sokolowski, President and Co-CEO at AspenClean . “Avoid abrasive cleaners, ammonia, bleach, and abrasive tools like steel wool pads,” she says, as these can dull, discolor, or scratch the surface.

Stainless steel appliances are the gold—well, silver—standard in today’s kitchens. Despite the name, stainless steel can in fact get stained and smudged from everyday use, and unless you like the look of fingerprints on the doors of your fridge, microwave, or dishwasher, you’ll want to have the right cleaning products on hand.

Best Overall Stainless Steel Cleaner: Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish Trigger Spray 4.7 Courtesy of Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Who it’s for: People who want an efficient cleaner and polish for a variety of surfaces, including refrigerators, stoves, grills, sinks, and trash cans. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a plant-based cleaner. The Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish is our top choice for its impressive pH-neutral formula that cleans and shines all in one swipe. Just use a soft cloth to easily wipe away fingerprints, grease streaks, and any other residue that might dull the appearance of your stainless steel appliances and surfaces (it even works on black stainless steel). The formula creates a protective layer to keep smudges and streaks at bay—just spray it on and wipe gently with a microfiber cloth. You can use this pick on stainless steel appliances like refrigerators, microwaves, sinks, range hoods, stoves, and more. On top of being incredibly efficient, this pick is also budget-friendly and comes in a two-pack, so you can keep your kitchen shinier for longer. Product Details:

Type : Spray

: Spray Size : 24 ounces

: 24 ounces Surfaces: Refrigerators, microwaves, ovens, stoves, grills, sinks, range hoods, trash cans Price at time of publish: $16 for 2-pack

Best Eco-Friendly Stainless Steel Cleaner: Therapy Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a gentler cleaner that’s still effective. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t like scented cleaners. If you're looking to ditch chemical-based cleansers in favor of more eco-friendly ones, the Therapy Clean Stainless Steel Cleaner is just right for you. It's a plant-based cleanser with a pH-neutral, solvent-free formula that also includes coconut oil—but that doesn’t mean it’s less effective. It does the tough work of removing streaks and smudges from your stainless steel surfaces, appliances, and grills. This cleaner is made in the USA, USDA-certified Biobased, and cruelty-free. Plus, it comes with a light lavender scent that leaves behind a clean, refreshing smell in your kitchen. It’s definitely more expensive than other cleaners, but worth it if you prioritize using plant-based cleaning products. Product Details:

Type : Spray

: Spray Size : 16 ounces

: 16 ounces Surfaces: Refrigerators, dishwashers, grills, microwaves, ovens, sinks Price at time of publish: $25

Best Stainless Steel Cleaner for Appliances: TriNova Premium Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish TriNova View On Amazon View On Lowe's Who it’s for: People who want a cleaner that’s powerful enough for commercial use. Who it isn’t for: People looking for an everyday cleaner. TriNova bills itself as strong enough for commercial appliances but gentle enough to get the job done without damaging surfaces. The purchase also includes a handy microfiber cloth so you can get cleaning immediately. This spray banishes grease, smudges, and fingerprints while building a protective barrier to keep streaks from returning. To use this product, just spray, wipe, and buff away. Unlike other formulas, this spray is effective on barbecue grills and other outdoor surfaces, so it’s great for heavy duty usage. Product Details:

Type : Spray

: Spray Size : 18 ounces

: 18 ounces Surfaces: Refrigerator, range hood, sink, dishwasher Price at time of publish: $16

Best Stainless Steel Cleaner for Sinks: Hope's Perfect Sink Cleaner & Polish Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Who it’s for: People who want ultimate shine on their surfaces. Who it isn’t for: People who want a versatile product for many surfaces. When cleaning your sink, it should not only look clean, but feel clean as well. Hope’s Perfect Sink Cleaner is aptly named because it cleans and polishes in one step. Whether you installed a brand-new sink and want to keep it sparkling or are restoring the shine of an older sink, this is the tool to have on hand. This product's formula creates a water-repellent barrier for your sink to make future cleaning easier. While gentle, it can still remove water stains, water spots, and rust. The best part is you won’t need to use a brush or a lot of elbow grease—the manufacturer suggests using it with paper towels or a soft cloth to clean and buff. This product is also safe to use on cast iron, Corian, composite, acrylic, and vitreous china. Product Details:

Type : Polish

: Polish Size : 8.5 ounces

Best Stainless Steel Cleaner for Stains: Bar Keepers Friend Powdered Cleanser View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Who it’s for: People with dirty or dull stainless steel surfaces. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer wipes or a spray cleaner. This powder cleanser is gentle yet strong enough to tackle stains and messes in your bathroom, kitchen, and on cookware and outdoor furnishings. While it boasts impressive results, it doesn’t contain bleach, so you can safely use it on stainless steel to clear away rust, mineral deposits, tarnish, and other stains. In addition to stainless steel, you can also use Barkeepers Friend on surfaces like porcelain, ceramic, copper alloys, fiberglass, Corian, brass, bronze, chrome, aluminum, and more, making this a versatile option for cleaning. It works efficiently in kitchen sinks, cookware, cooktops, non-stone countertops, and more. You can also take on rust stains on outdoor equipment, grills, and even boats, though the manufacturer does recommend testing it first in an inconspicuous spot. Product Details:

Type : Polish

: Polish Size : 12 ounces

: 12 ounces Surfaces: Stainless steel, brass, bronze, copper alloys, aluminum, ceramic, porcelain, glass, Corian Price at time of publish: $7

Best Stainless Steel Cleaner for Stovetops: AspenClean Oven and Stove Top Cleaner Kit AspenClean View On Aspenclean.com Who it’s for: People who want a versatile cleaning product that's made with plant-based ingredients. Who it isn’t for: People who want a less labor-intensive cleaning process. No judgment if you've neglected cleaning your stovetop—AspenClean is the perfect remedy for baked-on grease, residue, and more. This plant-based oven and stovetop cleaning kit is a three-in-one powerhouse. It includes the Kitchen Cleaner in a spray bottle for everyday messes, the Super Scrub Powder to take on deep cleans, and a microfiber cloth. To use on stainless steel, mix the powder and the cleaner to make a paste. Scrub with a sponge, and then wipe clean with a microfiber cloth. It’s a bit more labor-intensive than other cleaners, but the plant-based, biodegradable ingredients make this product worth the extra effort. Plus, these products are also vegan, cruelty-free, and come in 100 percent recycled bottles that are Ecocert certified, so you can feel good about creating a clean kitchen and a healthier environment at the same time. Product Details:

Type : Spray and powder

: Spray and powder Size : 22 and 12 ounces

Best Stainless Steel Cleaner for Grills: Parker & Bailey Grill Cleaner & Degreaser Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who love to grill and need a heavy duty cleaner. Who it isn’t for: People who want a mild stainless steel cleaner. Everyone loves a good barbecue, but no one loves the barbecue clean-up. The Parker & Bailey Grill Cleaner makes that process easier—and is ideal for indoor grills, outdoor grills, grill grates, drip pans, and other tools. Simply spray on this phosphate-free formula to dissolve baked-on grease, oil, and food scraps, and feel free to use a metal brush or scrubber for heavy duty messes. If you're cleaning a removable grill, you can rinse it with water or wipe it away with a cloth or wet sponge. This cleaner leaves no residue, so the surface of your grill will remain clean and ready for cooking. You can also use this product on your oven, stovetop, cookware, and any hard surfaces indoors or out. Product Details:

Type : Spray

: Spray Size : 24 ounces

: 24 ounces Surfaces: Grill, grill grate, drip pan, grill tools, oven, microwave, stovetop, cookware Price at time of publish: $15

