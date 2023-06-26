To find the best spray mops, we tested 16 options in our Lab and evaluated them based on maneuverability, portability, effectiveness, ease of cleaning, and more. We tested these spray mops on various surface types, including hardwood and grouted tile.

“Different flooring materials require specific care to avoid damage,” says Muffetta Krueger, a cleaning expert and founder of Muffetta's Domestic Assistants. “Make sure that the mop's cleaning solution and pads are suitable for the surface, and don’t cause scratches or discoloration.”

Spray mops take the elbow grease out of achieving sparkling clean floors without compromising hygiene or effectiveness. These convenient cleaning tools are also easier to store and use less water than a standard mop and bucket. However, it can be hard to figure out what type of spray mop is safe for your floors.

During our testing, this spray mop effectively cleaned nearly every type of mess, with the exception of some bits of soil. We found that it worked best on hardwood and laminate, and it performed decently on grout when removing debris and residue with its oscillating pad. While the maneuverability is not as smooth as other spray mops and filling the cleaning solution reservoir might require a funnel or spout to avoid spilling, its bonus features and overall cleaning power make it worth the higher price tag. We love that this spray mop takes all the elbow grease out of mopping all while having a sleek look.

If you can spend a little more on a rechargeable spray mop that covers more surface area than a standard pick, opt for the Nellie’s Wow Too Bundle. It has a dual oscillating pad system so you can gently yet efficiently scrub messes, and an adjustable handle to comfortably fit your height. We also like that this bundle comes with two sets of machine-washable microfiber scrub and polish pads, a 2.7-liter canister of Nellie’s natural lemongrass floor care cleaner, and a rechargeable battery. The LED headlights on the spray mop are also convenient for cleaning under large furniture (and turn on automatically in dark spaces!).

In our testing, the reusable mop pads weren’t effective at cleaning between the seams of hardwood and laminate flooring and grout—but thankfully, the attached scrubbing pad assisted in getting some debris and residue out from crevices. However, its overall performance, portability, and extra accessories make this kit worth it, especially if you have tile, vinyl, or polished concrete flooring.

If you want a spray mop kit with extra accessories to make your cleaning routine even easier, we recommend the Rubbermaid Reveal Microfiber Spray Mop Cleaning Kit. We liked how it performed on tile flooring, especially when cleaning ketchup and soil. The spray feature is also quite effective, releasing a generous amount of fluid to thoroughly coat your floors. This kit included a battery-free spray mop, two 22-ounce refillable bottles, three machine-washable microfiber mop heads, and a non-scratch scrubbing pad.

During our tests, we noticed that the spray trigger is not the most ergonomic—but that was a slight downside considering its redeeming features. Overall, this spray mop is simple, effective, and can be disassembled for convenient storage anywhere in your home. It does not come with any cleaning fluid, but this is a pro for those who want to use their preferred laminate floor solution . Since this spray mop isn’t battery-operated, it’s also very light and does not have bulky parts.

Like hardwood floors, laminate floors need special care to avoid warping and maintain their shine. We recommend the Panda Grip Microfiber Spray Mop for laminate floors since it has an absorbent microfiber mop pad and an efficient scraper tool to get in the spaces between laminate planks. Additionally, it has excellent maneuverability, a 360-degree swivel head, and is flat enough to get under all your furniture. It’s also the most affordable spray mop on our list.

The spray trigger is not the most comfortable to use.

The only downsides are that it wasn’t the best at cleaning thick messes like oil and butter, and your hands may get dirty when removing the mop pad. Still, we think this mop pad is best for keeping tile and grout thoroughly polished. It’s also reasonably priced and compact enough to be stored behind a door or in a utility closet .

If you want a simple and budget-friendly spray mop to clean grout and tile, we recommend the O-Cedar ProMist Max Microfiber Spray Mop. During our testing, we were impressed with the fully rotating mop head and soft, fluffy double-sided microfiber cloth. This maneuverable mop head can get under furniture and clean messes of different textures. We also liked how efficient it was at cleaning up ketchup, juice, and wine stains on grout (which only required a couple of sprays) and how lightweight and portable it was.

You might get your hands a little dirty when removing the mop pad.

The mop pad is easy to attach and remove, thanks to a hook-and-loop closure that stays in place as you clean, and is machine washable for convenient upkeep. Each kit comes with a spray mop, a reusable mop pad, a cleaning solution bottle, and a refill of cleaning concentrate (which is EPA Safer Choice-certified ). It's also great in terms of portability, as it doesn’t drip or leak when you pick it up or move it around. Plus, a small hook at the top of the handle allows you to hang it up for easy storage.

Cleaning hardwood floors requires special care and maintenance . To tackle the job, we love the Bona Premium Spray Mop for Hardwood Floors. The extra large microfiber mop pad can quickly clean large surface areas, and the mop pad is effective at getting in the seams or crevices of plank flooring. In our testing, we noticed that oil and butter were not as well absorbed on the mop pad as other stains and debris, but a few extra sprays of solution mostly resolved the issue. We like that the cleaning solution sprays in a wide, even area almost as large as the mop head, and that the mop head swivels for maneuverability around all your furniture.

The mop pad can clean between the crevices of hardwood and laminate floors.

While you can buy mop pad refills for this spray mop, we found that the pads held up well when we washed them by hand and in the washing machine—minimizing the frequency you need to repurchase. This spray mop comes fully assembled and includes one mop head and a cleaning solution bottle attached. It also maneuvers well under chairs, tables, and furniture, as well as into corners. Just note that it does not have an adjustable handle. Still, we were impressed with this spray mop’s effectiveness and reliability over all surface types and messes.

If you're looking for a reusable spray mop, we recommend the OXO Good Grips Microfiber Spray Mop, which performed impressively across our Lab tests. This mop includes a handy slide-out scrubber for stuck-on messes, which stood out among the other mops we tested. We loved how efficiently the mop cleaned everything from ketchup to butter on grout and hardwood floors (although we did need to go over the seams of the hardwood floor with the scrubber a few times to get most of the butter out). We also like how lightweight and portable it is, and although it does not fold into a more compact size, it’s slim enough to store just about anywhere.

While this spray mop is lightweight and swivels well along furniture and corners, it’s unable to fit under narrow spaces. Despite this, it has impressive cleaning power, and we especially like that the mop heads stay in place as you move. The spray trigger never gets jammed or clogged and holds a continuous spray when pressed down for seamless cleaning. We also appreciate the affordable price, even though mop heads and cleaning solution refills are a must for this product.

If you want an effective spray mop with disposable mop pads, opt for the Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Kit. It’s simple to use: Just attach the mop head, pop in the cleaning solution, and spray as you go. The convenient disposable mop heads also make it easy to refresh your mop after every use. Each head has over 300 tiny scrubbing strips that clean dust, sticky spills, and grime, which we found effectively cleaned stains on tile and hardwood with only a couple of sprays.

Our top pick for the best reusable spray mop is the OXO Good Grips Microfiber Spray Mop for its maneuverability, portability, and handy slide-out scrubber. If you want an equally effective spray mop with disposable mop pads, we recommend the Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Kit.

Our Testing Process

To find the best spray mops on the market, we tested 16 popular options in our Lab. We first set a timer and assembled the spray mop according to the manufacturer's instructions, recording the final time for the complete setup. If the mop had an adjustable handle, we extended it to its maximum length and measured it from top to bottom before repeating that process with the shortest length.

To account for variable messes and surface types you might encounter with your spray mop, we created stains of apple juice, stick butter, canola oil, ketchup, and dirt footprints on hardwood and grouted floors, letting the stains sit for 10 minutes. As the stains set, we tested the maneuverability of the mop by moving it around a mock dining area without using the spray mechanism.

Once dried, we mopped each mess on the grouted floor using the spray mechanism, noting how easily it removed each stain. For cordless models, we started a timer when we began mopping and tracked how long the mop was on, recording the total time after the cleaning.

We also kept a running tally of how many sprays and swipes we needed to clean each stain. After we finished mopping, we took a clean paper towel and wiped it along the floor to see if any residue remained. We repeated this process on the hardwood floors. For disposable mops, we removed and threw away the mop pads. We rinsed the reusable mop pads in the sink and wrung out any excess water before leaving them to dry.

After we completed these tests, we waited 24 hours to see if the mop pads dried and if any odors lingered. We then washed the mop heads according to manufacturer instructions and noted how well the heads held up to the washing machine.

How to Shop for Spray Mops Like a Pro

Floor Type Compatibility

Depending on your flooring, some spray mops may work better than others when absorbing liquids and picking up debris and residue. Muffetta Krueger, cleaning expert and founder of Muffetta's Domestic Assistants, suggests taking your floor type into consideration before making your purchase. For example, if you have grouted tile, you may want to opt for a spray mop with a scrubber, but if you have hardwood, you want extra-absorbent microfiber mop pads to avoid warping from moisture.

To ensure that your mop is suitable for your flooring and won’t cause damage, always check the manufacturer's recommendations.

Power Source

While manual spray mops are more common, battery-powered and rechargeable mops are worth considering. Krueger says they both have pros and cons, but ultimately it’s about your preference and the charging options.

“Battery-powered mops offer convenience and ease of use, while manual mops are more affordable, environmentally friendly, and don't require battery replacements,” she says.

Mop Head

The design of the mop head and the quality of the mop pads significantly impact cleaning performance and should be the most important factor when choosing a spray mop, according to Kreuger. She recommends looking for mop heads with microfiber materials as they effectively trap dirt and debris, like the OXO Good Grips Microfiber Spray Mop.

“It’s a huge plus if the mop pads are removable and machine-washable to ensure easy maintenance and cost-effectiveness,” she says.

Ease of Use

A user-friendly spray mop should have intuitive controls, an ergonomic design, and a comfortable grip. Krueger says that features like adjustable handle lengths, which accommodate different user heights by reducing strain, and swivel heads that allow for easy maneuverability around furniture and tight spaces, make your spray mop easy to use and effective when cleaning.

Portability

Portability is crucial for those who need to clean multiple areas or levels of a house. If you have to frequently go upstairs, a heavy spray mop may not be the most comfortable option to lug around. Krueger says lightweight and compact spray mops, like the O-Cedar ProMist MAX Microfiber Spray Mop, are ideal for easy transport and storage, especially in small spaces. She also recommends finding a model that you can fold or disassemble for enhanced portability.

More Spray Mops to Consider

True & Tidy Spray-250 Mop: We like this mop’s simplicity and efficiency when cleaning messes from laminate and hardwood floors. While butter and oil were almost impossible to clean up thoroughly, we wiped away other messes, such as ketchup, juice, and a footprint with little effort. This pick is ideal for those who live in small spaces and want a basic spray mop to clean up light stains.

Swiffer WetJet Mop Wood Floor Starter Kit: While the Swiffer WetJet is a well-known spray mop with convenient disposable mop pads, our testing revealed that it’s best for spot-cleaning small spills and messes. The pads absorbed liquid on both tile and hardwood floors but could not effectively clean butter, oil, and stuck-on messes. This spray mop also requires batteries and refills of the disposable pads and cleaning solution.

Questions You Might Ask

Are spray mops better than regular mops?

Spray mops have gained popularity in recent years due to their advantages over traditional mops, including their compact design and disposable pads, according to Krueger.

“Unlike regular mops, spray mops offer the convenience of built-in spray mechanisms that allow for on-demand wetting of the cleaning pad or floor, eliminating the need for buckets while also reducing water waste and providing better control over the moisture level on the floor,” she says. “Additionally, spray mops often come with reusable and washable microfiber pads that effectively capture dirt and grime, resulting in more efficient and hygienic cleaning.”

How much should you expect to spend on a spray mop?

Most spray mops are reasonably priced, varying between $20 and $60 depending on the brand, add-ons, and overall quality. High-end models with advanced features or rechargeable batteries may cost $100 to $300 or more. Krueger says it’s essential to consider your cleaning needs and budget when choosing a spray mop, as there are options available for various price points.

How long do spray mops last?

The durability of a spray mop primarily depends on its construction and the quality of materials. On average, Krueger says a well-maintained spray mop can last anywhere from one to five years, but this all depends on the quality of the mop, frequency of use, intensity of cleaning, and proper care.

“Regularly cleaning the mop's components, such as the spray nozzle and handle, and following the manufacturer's instructions for maintenance can help prolong its lifespan,” she says.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by L. Daniela Alvarez, contributing writer for Real Simple with three years of experience writing about lifestyle content and product reviews. To compile this list, we tested 16 spray mops in our Lab and evaluated them based on effectiveness, maneuverability, portability, ease of cleaning, and more. Daniela also consulted Muffetta Krueger, a cleaning expert and founder of Muffetta's Domestic Assistants.

