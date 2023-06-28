To find the best sports bra for your bust and exercise preferences, we researched sports bras and considered factors like support type, material, style, and size to make our final picks. We also consulted Arenson for expert advice on how to find the best sports bra for you.

“Getting the most versatility from your bra will depend on your activity level, but broadly I would recommend a medium-support bra that can take you from yoga to a lunch meeting to work happy hour or kid's soccer game,” says Mary Arenson, a marketing manager at Lululemon and Pilates instructor at BodyRok.

Whether you prefer morning yoga or intense HIIT workouts, a supportive and comfortable sports bra will level up your fitness routine.

Best Overall Sports Bra Girlfriend Collective Simone Bra 5 Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com What Stands Out The brand's signature fabric, made from recycled water bottles, makes this sports bra soft, smooth, and supportive. What Could Be Improved The cups aren’t removable, so they may not be to everyone’s taste. Girlfriend Collective is known for its sustainable and compressive sports bras. While it offers a variety of styles, this one is our top pick for its adjustable straps, built-in cups, and thick band that supports sizes XXS–6XL throughout medium- to high-impact activities. Another thing that sets this sports bra apart is its fabric. Made entirely out of recycled water bottles, it's sturdy, smooth, and feels long-lasting. It also has a four-way stretch that lets you move while having enough structure to secure your bust. This bra is also double-lined for added comfort. The back of this sports bra features an adjustable band and criss-cross straps to ensure it fits just right. The straps also allow for more range of motion, so you can wear this pick in yoga or a HIIT class without missing a beat. We do wish the padded cups were removable since they aren't everyone's thing, but they keep your bust in place during high-impact exercise and provide coverage. Price at time of publish: $52 Size Range: XXS–6XL | Material: Recycled plastic bottles (RPET), spandex | Strap Style: Criss-cross | Care: Machine wash, line dry flat

Best Budget Sports Bra Champion Absolute Workout Sports Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Champion.com View On Jcpenney.com What Stands Out With its soft fabric and wire-free design, this affordable sports bra is very comfortable. What Could Be Improved It's not adjustable, so you should carefully check the size guide before purchasing. This no-fuss sports bra provides a good amount of support while being accessible and affordable. It uses compression rather than cups to secure your bust, giving you enough support to power through a light jog, gym workout, or cycling session. We also like how it's machine-washable for easy cleaning. This bra has a pull-on style, which means you don't have to fiddle with a hook and eye closure, but it's not as adjustable as other options. You may want to check the size guide before purchasing to ensure you have a snug and supportive fit. However, it is wire-free, which gives it lots of points in the comfort department, and the soft fabric wicks away moisture to keep you cool and dry while you sweat. Plus, the bottom band is made from chafe-resistant fabric. Since this bra has a racerback, it's not ideal for pairing under strappy workout tops, but it works just fine under a normal t-shirt. For a simple, compressive sports bra that helps you power through medium-impact activities, this is a great choice, especially given the price point. Price at time of publish: $22 Size Range: XS–XL | Material: Polyester, spandex | Strap Style: Racerback | Care: Machine wash, tumble dry low

Best Plus-Size Sports Bra SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra 4.8 SheFit View On Amazon View On Shefit.com What Stands Out Compressive fabric, encapsulation cups, and a zippered front closure separate and secure your breasts for maximum support during your workout. What Could Be Improved Some people may find it too bulky and structured. The SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra excels at securing your bust and preventing movement during exercise. The removable encapsulation cups provide support and prevent movement from all directions. Plus, the compressive fabric is super snug—you know your bust isn't going anywhere once you strap this bra on. This bra has a zipper closure in the front, which makes it easy to put on, especially if you have mobility issues. It also offers an impressive amount of customization: You can convert the back straps to a criss-cross or H-back and adjust the 8-inch band to fit as needed. We also love its size range (XS–6X), so everyone can find their perfect fit. The structured fabric is adept at keeping things in place, and while it's not restricting, its stiffness is noticeable while wearing it. The contoured seams on the cups can also poke through some thin tops, so it's not the most discreet option either. However, those aspects make this bra so supportive, so if you want something that will eliminate movement during high-impact activities, this pick will exceed your expectations. Price at time of publish: $75 Size Range: XS–6X | Material: Nylon, spandex | Strap Style: Criss-cross or H-back | Care: Machine wash or hand wash

Best Sports Bra for Large Breasts Wacoal Simone Sport Underwire Bra Wacoal View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com View On Belk.com What Stands Out The encapsulated cups and compression fabric support your bust, and close-set straps prevent slippage. What Could Be Improved The underwire is on the outside of this bra, which makes it more comfortable, though it may show through your top. The Wacoal Simone Sport Underwire Bra has encapsulated cups that lift and shape your breasts rather than compressing them. The cups are double-lined for comfort and feature compressive two-ply fabric to keep your bust in place. This bra also has an underwire for support, but since it rests on the outside, it won't poke you while exercising. While it looks more like a traditional bra than a sports bra, it has some smart design elements, like close-set straps to prevent slipping, breathable mesh fabric along the back, and moisture-wicking fabric, to keep you cool and comfortable during your workout. The straps and band closure are adjustable for the perfect fit, and you can convert the back into a criss-cross or H-back. Though we love the supportive features for those with large busts, this isn't the sleekest sports bra available. The outside underwire can poke through T-shirts, and the double-layer cups may be too bulky for some. But if you want a bra to minimize movement during high-intensity activities, this one has you covered. Price at time of publish: $76 Size Range: 32C–42I | Material: Nylon, spandex | Strap Style: Convertible | Care: Hand wash, line dry

Best Sports Bra for Small Breasts Outdoor Voices Doing Things Sports Bra 4.5 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Net-a-Porter View On Outdoorvoices.com What Stands Out The fabric stays cool to the touch during your workout, and it comes in some fun color combos. What Could Be Improved You can’t adjust the fit of this bra. This comfortable and supportive sports bra is ideal for medium-impact activities like light jogging or cycling. It's made with proprietary TechSweat fabric, which wicks away moisture and stays cool throughout your workout. It also molds to your body, so it hardly feels like you're wearing anything. This sports bra offers a lot of style and function, especially for smaller busts. Starting at size XXS, it features a mesh racerback with a cutout for extra flair and breathability and comes in various color and pattern options. It has a pull-on design, so you don't have to deal with hooking your bra before hitting the gym, and its thick band doesn't roll, pinch, or ride up while you move around. It also comes with removable padding, so you can choose if you want extra coverage. Otherwise, this bra doesn't have any customization options—so you may want to order a couple of sizes to see which fits best. Price at time of publish: $58 Size Range: XXS–XXXL | Material: Nylon, Lycra, and polyester | Strap Style: Racerback | Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Best Sports Bra for Running Brooks Drive 3 Pocket Run Bra REI View On Amazon View On Academy.com View On Brooksrunning.com What Stands Out This bra has pockets to stash your phone, credit card, and other essentials while running. What Could Be Improved It uses compression rather than encapsulation, so it may not be supportive enough for larger chests. Brooks solved the enduring question of what to do with your phone, keys, and credit card while running: the Drive 3 Pocket Run Bra. As the name suggests, it has three nifty pockets—two on each side and one in the racerback for your phone, so you have access to your essentials during a jog. Aside from its storage capabilities, this sports bra is ideal for runners for many other reasons. To start, it's made with lab-tested compressive fabric to minimize bounce without chafing and moves with you for extra comfort. It also has a higher neckline that offers additional support, and its fabric is soft and smooth all around, so it looks great alone or under a T-shirt. While Brooks recommends that you hand wash this bra, you can machine wash it on a delicate cycle in a lingerie bag. We also like that it comes in various bold colors that offer added style and can help keep you safe while running on a busy road. Price at time of publish: $50 Size Range: 30A/B–40D/E | Material: Polyester | Strap Style: Racerback | Care: Hand wash preferred, or wash on a delicate cycle

Best High-Impact Sports Bra Under Armour Infinity Limitless High Sports Bra 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Academy.com View On Dick's What Stands Out The cups sync with your body to provide comfort while minimizing movement. What Could Be Improved The branding on the straps is a little bold, which may not be for everyone. No matter if you're doing a trail run, HIIT session, or cardio class, this high-impact sports bra will keep your bust secure. It stands out because it has one-piece PU-injected padding in the cups in a figure-eight pattern—the brand says that it follows your natural movement and offers support from all directions to reduce bounce. This clever design also makes this bra sleeker and more breathable. In addition to its innovative cups, this bra has a hook-and-eye closure, so you don't need to wrestle it off. The straps are convertible and adjustable so you won't have to deal with them falling off your shoulders, though they feature the brand's name very prominently, which may not be to everyone's taste. Extra details like a mesh insert and a moisture-wicking brand help keep you cool during an intense workout, and the fabric feels weightless against the skin and stays dry no matter what. Lastly, it's completely machine washable, so you can chuck it in the laundry and have it clean for your next workout. Price at time of publish: $60 Size Range: XS–XXL | Material: Polyester, elastane | Strap Style: Convertible | Care: Machine wash

Best Medium-Impact Sports Bra Gymshark Ruched Sports Bra Gymshark View On Gymshark.com What Stands Out This sports bra has a criss-cross back with adjustable straps for a greater range of movement, and the ruched detailing adds a little flair. What Could Be Improved This bra might not be supportive enough for those with large busts because it lacks encapsulated cups. While it may not be as supportive as a high-impact sports bra, this pick from Gymshark is incredibly versatile. It's best suited for medium-impact activities, like hiking, brisk walking, or light jogging, but is comfortable enough to wear while lounging around the house. Since its soft fabric moves with you instead of restricting you, it's also a good choice for Pilates and yoga classes. This sports bra has a criss-cross back, which allows for a greater range of movement, and it has a mesh insert in the back for ventilation. The straps are adjustable too, so they won't fall while you get your sweat on. While this bra has removable padding to give you some extra coverage, the compressive fabric and elastic band are the main features that secure your bust, so it may not be supportive enough for larger chests. In addition to its functionality and comfort, this sports bra offers style, too. The ruched front looks cute when worn on its own or under a low-cut workout top, and it comes in various color options so you can feel your best at the gym. Price at time of publish: $30 Size Range: XS–XXL | Material: Polyester, elastane | Strap Style: Criss-cross | Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Best Low-Impact Sports Bra Athleta Conscious Crop Bra A-C Athleta View On Gap.com What Stands Out The full-coverage silhouette and snug fabric let you bend and stretch without worrying about wardrobe malfunctions. What Could Be Improved The fabric is very compressive; some may find it too tight. This bra hugs your body with buttery soft, compressive fabric so you can take on yoga classes and other low-impact activities confidently. The longline silhouette, racerback style, and high neckline provide extra coverage, allowing you to wear this pick like a crop top and move around freely without any slips. The seamless design also makes it a great choice to pair under T-shirts and tighter tops. Plus, the fabric is a breathable blend of Lycra and nylon, which wicks away sweat to keep you cool and dry during your workout. It also has a built-in shelf bra with pads to offer more support and shape, but you can take them out to suit your preferences. This particular style is designed for cup sizes A-C, but Athleta offers another version of this bra that caters to D-DD cups with a higher neckline. Additionally, it has UPF 50+, in case you want to take your workout outside. Price at time of publish: $59 Size Range: XXS–XL | Material: Nylon, spandex | Strap Style: Racerback | Care: Machine wash, line dry

Best Padless Sports Bra Nike Swoosh Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Academy.com View On Dick's What Stands Out The fabric pulls sweat away from your body to keep you cool, dry, and supported. What Could Be Improved The pullover style isn’t adjustable. This Nike sports bra is a classic for a good reason. It has a traditional racerback design so you can bend and stretch without restriction, plus flat seams that won't dig into your skin. The straps are wide, which prevents them from moving around as you train, and they have mesh paneling on the front to keep you cool. Instead of encapsulated cups and underwire, this sports bra relies on ultra-compressive fabric to support your every move. Nike boasts that its Dri-Fit technology pulls moisture away from the skin and evaporates sweat quickly, keeping you cool and dry even during an intense workout. The bottom band is also slightly wider for added comfort and simultaneously eliminates any rolling or digging. Despite its functional design, this bra isn't the best choice for all busts or exercises. If you need a heavy-duty sports bra, this compression-style bra likely won't be structured enough, and it would be better to consider options with encapsulation. However, this sports bra excels in medium-impact, high-movement, sweaty activities by providing excellent support without restricting your movement through its compressive, sweat-wicking fabric. Price at time of publish: $30 Size Range: XS–2XL | Material: Polyester, spandex | Strap Style: Racerback | Care: Machine wash

Best Colorful Sports Bra Knix Catalyst Sports Bra 4.7 Knix View On Knix What Stands Out The inclusive size range and encapsulated cups ensure bounce-free support for all kinds of busts. What Could Be Improved The straps aren’t convertible, so they may peek through if you wear a tank or racerback top. The Knix Catalyst Sports Bra is one of the most inclusive sports bras on the market. It comes in sizes 28A to 42F, and it has an adjustable band and adjustable straps so you can customize your fit. The band also has a hook-and-eye closure with four rows that can account for any stretching that might happen with continued wear. Keep in mind that this bra will be pretty snug at first, but molds to your body with time. This sports bra is ultra-supportive, with encapsulated cups that separate and lift your breasts, provide shape, and remove bounce entirely. The cups are also ventilated, which is a huge plus if you tend to sweat more in your bust area. We like the narrow center gore, which lays nicely against your body and prevents the band from riding up. Plus, it doesn't have any underwire, which gives it extra comfort and a sleek appearance. One small downside is that the straps aren't convertible. But the best part is that it comes in 17 color and pattern options so you can feel cute while working out. Price at time of publish: $89 Size Range: 28A–32F | Material: Nylon, spandex | Strap Style: H-back | Care: Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry

Best Compression Sports Bra Sweaty Betty Stamina Sports Bra Nordstrom View On REI View On Sweatybetty.com What Stands Out This bra’s seamless design and compressive fabric eliminate chafing. What Could Be Improved This bra isn’t recommended for cup sizes above a C. The Sweaty Betty Stamina Sports Bra makes chafing a thing of the past thanks to its seamless design and zoned rib stitching. These details prevent your bra from pinching and moving around, making it much more comfortable for your next workout. The comfort of this bra is also thanks to its fabric, which has a four-way stretch that allows you to move without restriction while still being supportive and wicks away sweat to keep you dry. Plus, it has compression technology which, in addition to a sleek contoured underband, helps this bra secure your bust. While some compression bras can feel stifling, this one is exceptionally breathable thanks to its perforated holes along the back and sides to allow for airflow. However, it's not the most supportive option: It works best with medium-impact activities and is only recommended for people who wear a C cup or below. It also doesn't have any padding, so you may find the coverage of this sports bra to be lacking. Price at time of publish: $40 Size Range: XXS–XXXL | Material: Polyamide, elastane | Strap Style: Racerback | Care: Machine wash