The 12 Best Sponges of 2023 to Wipe Away Every Mess Plus, expert advice from cleaning experts. By Kate McGregor Kate McGregor Kate McGregor is a freelance design writer based in Brooklyn, New York. She has written for both print and digital publications such as ELLE Decor, Domino, House Beautiful, and Architectural Digest's Clever. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 21, 2023 Real Simple / David Hattan Whether scrubbing dishes or wiping down the sink, the best sponges can clean many surfaces without skipping a beat. “To find the right sponge, you need to pair it up with the right surface,” says James Durda, the co-founder of Therapy Clean. “Generally, cellulose sponges are the most common, and are great multi-purpose sponges for everyday use around the house, including countertops, dishes, bathrooms, and small spills.” To find the best sponges, we considered factors like materials, durability, eco-friendliness, and price point. In addition to Durda, we also consulted Katie Berry, the author of 30 Days to a Clean and Organized House. Our Top Picks Best Overall Sponge: Skura Style Skrubby Sponges at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget Sponge: Amazon Basics Non-Scratch Sponge at Amazon Jump to Review Best Heavy-Duty Sponge: Scrub Daddy Original Sponge at Amazon Jump to Review Best Plastic-Free Sponge: BioGo Biodegradable Kitchen Sponges at Amazon Jump to Review Best Scouring Sponge: Skoy Scrub at Amazon Jump to Review Best Pop-Up Sponge: Blueland Pop-Up Sponge at Blueland.com Jump to Review Best Plant-Based Sponge: Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges at Amazon Jump to Review Best Silicone Sponge: Geloo Silicone Sponge at Amazon Jump to Review Best Cloth Sponge: Food52 Compostable Sponge Cloths at Food52 Jump to Review Best Washable Sponge: Tuff-Scrub Microfiber Multi-Surface Scrub at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Sponge Skura Style Skrubby Sponges Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out It's versatile, durable, and prevents odors and stains. What Could Be Improved It's one of the more expensive options on our list. We love the Skura Style Skrubby Sponge for its durability and dual-sided design. Not only is this sponge suitable for fragile surfaces like delicate china and nonstick cookware, but the scouring side is non-abrasive, so it will be tough on grime without scratching up your cookware. And for those who never know when it’s time for a new sponge, this model features a fading label on the scouring side that informs users when it’s time to swap. Made from polyurethane foam, this pick won’t absorb any foul odors over time, so you can clean without the smell of an old sponge wafting up. The small pores don’t trap or pick up pesky food particles or debris, making it last longer. Plus, these sponges dry quickly and rinse easily. Price at time of publish: $15 for 4-pack Material: Polyurethane foam | Size: 5 x 5 x 6 inches Best Budget Sponge Amazon Basics Non-Scratch Sponge Amazon View On Amazon What Stands Out It's not as stiff or hard as more abrasive sponges. What Could Be Improved It's prone to falling apart when tackling tough messes or baked-on grime. Available in a six-pack at a very low price, the Amazon Basics Non-Scratch Sponge is an affordable pick that doesn’t sacrifice quality. This sponge has a scrubbing pad on one side and a soft wiping surface on the other. The scrubbing side is safe for all surfaces, including stainless steel and nonstick coatings. And rather than tossing out your sponge when it gets even slightly grimy, you can throw this pick in the dishwasher for quick and effective cleaning between uses. While this sponge isn’t going to tackle baked-on grime and tough messes like a scouring pad will, it handles daily messes and surfaces just fine. You can also use this sponge for household chores such as countertops and bathroom cleaning. Price at time of publish: $4 for 6-pack Material: Cellulose, cotton, polyester | Size: 5.4 x 2.4 x 4.5 inches Best Heavy-Duty Sponge Scrub Daddy Original Sponge Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out It changes texture depending on the water temperature. What Could Be Improved It's the most expensive singular sponge on our list. The fan-favorite Scrub Daddy maintains its scrubbing power for up to eight weeks for long-lasting cleaning power that can tackle baked-on messes and grime. Unlike traditional sponges, this sponge’s texture varies depending on the water temperature. In cold water, it remains firm for extra scrubbing power, while in warm water, it softens to the texture of a normal sponge. Plus, this sponge rinses clean and won’t absorb any foul odors. While the adorable smiley-face shape might bring some joy to washing the dishes, this design is also highly functional and ergonomic for better cleaning power—the mouth is great for getting into the grooves of silverware and small serving utensils. Price at time of publish: $4 Material: Foam | Size: 6 X 1.6 inches Best Plastic-Free Sponge BioGo Biodegradable Kitchen Sponges Amazon View On Amazon What Stands Out It's compostable, biodegradable, and has an effective scrubber. What Could Be Improved The bond between the coconut husk and cellulose sponge could be stronger. Crafted from natural cellulose and coconut husk, this pick performs like a standard plastic-based sponge but is compostable, biodegradable, and made of natural materials. This dual-sided sponge features a soft side for wiping and a rough side for scrubbing. Because of its soft nature, this sponge is great for all surfaces, including nonstick cookware, countertops, glassware, and bathroom tile. We especially love that this sponge doesn’t hold onto food particles or smells like some synthetic sponges do. If you want an eco-friendly alternative that won’t live on in a landfill, you’ll love that this sponge can compost in a matter of weeks. Plus, it’s machine-washable for easy cleaning and maintenance. Price at time of publish: $17 for 12-pack Material: Cellulose and coconut husk | Size: 2.76 x 0.71 x 4.33 inches Best Scouring Sponge Skoy Scrub Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Crate & Barrel What Stands Out It's sturdy and effective, yet safe to use on nonstick surfaces. What Could Be Improved It's not safe for very delicate surfaces. For stubborn messes or high-use cookware, we recommend the Skoy Non-Scratching Scrub. This sponge is long-lasting and reusable—just run it through the dishwasher to sanitize it. Unlike traditional scouring pads, this sponge won’t fall apart after consistent use. We especially love that it’s tough on hardened messes but won’t damage nonstick cookware. Made from cotton with a food-grade hardener, this sponge is natural and safe for most surfaces (including marble and stainless steel). You can also use this sponge outside the kitchen for bathroom or household cleaning as well, but be careful to not use it on delicate areas that are prone to scratching. Price at time of publish: $5 Material: Cotton, resin | Size: 0.6 x 4.84 x 7.7 inches Best Pop-Up Sponge Blueland Pop-Up Sponge Blueland View On Blueland.com What Stands Out It's compostable and made of plant-based materials. What Could Be Improved It's not very effective at scrubbing or scouring. Plant-based and compostable, we like the Blueland Pop-Up Sponge for its compact design and eco-friendly materials. Water is all you need to transform the sponge from its flat shape (one-fifth of its regular size) to its ready-to-use form in seconds. Made from FSC-certified plant cellulose, this sponge is ultra-absorbent and won’t hold on to food residue or smells. Plus, it can be boiled or thrown in the dishwasher to sanitize. This sponge doesn't have a scrubbing side and is best suited for dishes, countertops, and other lightly soiled surfaces. While this isn’t the most affordable option on our list, you can opt for a subscription to save—and avoid the stress of running out of sponges. Price at time of publish: $12 for 3-pack Material: Cotton fibers | Size: 4.75 x 4.75 x 3 inches Best Plant-Based Sponge Scotch-Brite Greener Clean Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot What Stands Out It's made from a blend of plant-based and recycled materials. What Could Be Improved It is not compostable or biodegradable, so it's not very eco-friendly. Ideal for dishes, countertops, and cookware alike, the Scotch-Brite Greener Clean Scrub Sponge is made of a mix of recycled materials and plant fibers with no additional chemicals or additives. Available in a pack of six, this sponge is suitable for various surfaces like showers, bathtubs, and stainless steel cookware. However, the manufacturer states that this sponge works best on coated cookware, glass, and countertops. These eco-conscious sponges perform just as well as synthetic ones. We especially love that you can sanitize it in the top rack of the dishwasher up to 20 washes. While this sponge is made of recycled plastic and plant fibers, it is not compostable or biodegradable. Price at time of publish: $8 for 6-pack Material: Cellulose | Size: 4.75 x 4.75 x 3 inches Best Silicone Sponge Geloo Silicone Sponge Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What Stands Out It's ideal for hard-to-reach nooks and crannies, and is easy to sanitize. What Could Be Improved It can be slippery when wet, making it more challenging to use. The Geloo Silicone Sponge is crafted from food-grade silicone, making it light, flexible, and great for getting in hard-to-reach grooves and corners. This sponge features two sides of flexible bristles to scrub away messes or food from dishes. Because this sponge is durable yet gentle, it won’t scratch any of your cookware coatings or stainless steel surfaces. Ideal for household use, this sponge is comfortable to hold and won’t degrade when used with bleach or other chemical cleaning agents—you can even use this sponge to clean produce and makeup brushes. The silicone is heat resistant up to 500 degrees and can be sanitized in the dishwasher or microwave. While we like that silicone won’t absorb smells or food particles, it is not as effective for cleaning messes or liquid spills. It also is more slippery than a traditional sponge, so it may take some time to get accustomed to. Price at time of publish: $9 for 3-pack Material: Silicone | Size: 0.7 x 3.4 x 5.4 inches Best Cloth Sponge Food52 Five Two Compostable Sponge Cloths 4.8 Food52 View On Food52 What Stands Out These absorbent cloths do double duty of a reusable paper towel and sponge. What Could Be Improved They are not ideal for cleaning dishes. The Five Two Compostable Sponge Cleaning Cloths are a handy combination of sponge and microfiber towel. They are ultra-absorbent and can hold up to 16 times their weight in water without pilling or tearing. All you need to do to refresh the cloths between uses is wring them out and lay them flat to dry. To sanitize, toss them in the dishwasher, washing machine, or microwave. Ideal for delicate surfaces like mirrors and glassware, these sponge cloths are effective yet gentle. While not suited for baked-on grime or grease, they’re a versatile, convenient pick for household tasks. Crafted from plant fibers and water-based ink, these sponges decompose in six weeks with a standard compost bin. Price at time of publish: $29 for 10-pack Material: Plant fibers | Size: 6.75 x 8 inches Best Washable Sponge Tuff-Scrub The Original Microfiber Multi-Surface Scrub Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What Stands Out Since it's made of microfiber, it's very long-lasting. What Could Be Improved It might be too large for those with smaller hands. Rather than traditional cotton, plastic, or plant fibers, the Original Tuff-Scrub has two sides of durable microfiber. One side has a soft and gentle feel, while the other has a scrubbing side best suited for stubborn stains and heavy-duty cookware. The soft side is ideal for delicate mirrors, glass, cocktail glasses, and quick dusting jobs. This sponge is also great for household chores and is safe to use with chemical cleaners on surfaces like tiles and bathtubs. Because it's machine-washable and dishwasher-friendly, this sponge won’t collect food stains or smells as you use them. Price at time of publish: $10 for 2-pack Material: Microfiber | Size: 1 x 3.8 x 7 inches Best Dishwand Scotch-Brite Heavy Duty Dishwand Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out It allows you to clean effectively without getting your hands dirty. What Could Be Improved There's a potential for leakage. With a long handle and easy-to-fill soap compartment, the Scotch-Brite Heavy Duty Dishwand allows you to clean without touching your sponge. The wand has a durable yet gentle tapered scrubbing head to reach the bottom of drinking glasses and crevices, while the heavy-duty scrubbing surface is great for baked-on messes or tough grease. The sponge head is safe for all your cookware and kitchen surfaces, making it a versatile pick that goes beyond washing the dishes. The refillable dish soap container in the wand dispenses automatically when the sponge is pushed down, so you don’t have to reach for the soap throughout your cleaning process. The handle is also comfortable to hold for long periods of time and won’t slip out of your hand. Price at time of publish: $6 Material: Plastic | Size: 1 x 4 x 9 inches Best Sponge for Household Cleaning Mr. Clean Original Magic Eraser Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out No additional cleaning products are needed with this sponge. What Could Be Improved There is no scrubbing side. The Mr. Clean Magic Eraser is adept at cleaning shoes, walls, and bathroom surfaces. To activate the cleaning power, just add water—no chemical cleaners or additional products are needed. This pick can handle messes that traditional sponges can’t, like permanent marker marks and furniture scuffs. Made from durafoam, this sponge is best suited to household cleaning—in fact, it cannot be used on stainless steel or nonstick surfaces. The good news is that the pack comes with four sponges at an affordable price, so you won’t have to replace them often. Price at time of publish: $12 for 4-pack Material: Durafoam | Size: 1 x 5 x 5 inches Final Verdict Our top pick is the Skura Style Skrubby Sponge for its durability, longevity, and handy fading logo indicator that tells you when it's time to replace it. We also love that they dry quickly and won’t absorb smells for a more pleasant cleaning experience. For those looking for a super affordable, straightforward sponge, we recommend the Amazon Basics Non-Scratch Scrub Sponge. How to Shop for Sponges Like a Pro Material To find the best material for your sponge, first determine how you plan to use it. For a versatile everyday sponge that you can use for dishes and household cleaning alike, James Durda, the co-founder of Therapy Clean, recommends cellulose sponges. “Cellulose is the most common sponge you’ll find in stores,” he says. “Generally these are made from wood pulp that is manufactured into an absorbent material.” However, if you plan on using your sponge for daily dishes or areas with a lot of grease and grime, Durda prefers natural or synthetic abrasive sponges. These sponges have a coarse texture or scouring pad that can tackle stubborn messes. “It's important to know that delicate surfaces such as glass or stainless steel can be easily damaged if paired with the wrong abrasive sponge,” Durda says. “Always check the packaging to ensure compatibility.” Purpose Whether using a sponge for everyday dishes, high-use cookware, or the bathroom sink, its purpose will determine what type you need. For surfaces like glass, stainless steel, or mirrors, avoid sponges with rough scouring pads that can scratch or damage the surface. But for grimy cookware or baked-on messes, opt for a scouring pad that can cut through tough grease. For household cleaning, versatile sponges like the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser or a natural sponge are suitable for many surface types. Features While sponges can have a simple design, many have bonus features for efficiently tackling messes. From built-in scouring pads or a machine-washable design, consider what extra features might improve your cleaning experience. If you want a long-lasting and durable sponge, look for a synthetic material that can withstand daily use and heavy-duty wear and tear (like the Scrub Daddy). However, if you prefer natural materials, a built-in scouring or scrubbing pad can help cut through all of the grime and grease that can be tricky to get off of cookware. Questions You Might Ask What is the lifespan of a sponge? A standard sponge used daily for dishes should last for two weeks. However, sponges you use for household chores can last up to a month. “Natural sponges will deteriorate faster by nature compared to their synthetic counterparts,” says Durda. “Regardless, always be sure to thoroughly rinse and dry your sponge after each use to help extend its lifespan.” Microfiber and silicone sponges can last much longer thanks to their washable, durable make. Do antibacterial sponges exist? Antibacterial sponges are ideal for those who want a sponge that does not absorb smell and bacteria. However, Katie Berry, the author of 30 Days to a Clean and Organized House, advises that the term antibacterial can be a misleading marketing claim. “An antibacterial sponge just means that they’re manufactured from hydrophilic engineered foam,” she says. “This type of foam doesn't retain moisture after squeezing like a cellulose or natural sponge does,” says Berry. “Bacteria tend to thrive in moist environments, so sponges made from hydrophilic engineered foam are not inherently antibacterial—they’re just less likely to promote bacterial growth compared to cellulose or natural sponges.” How do you sanitize a sponge? Berry recommends soaking your sponge in a disinfecting mixture made of bleach and water or white vinegar and water. Alternatively, you can sanitize your sponge by boiling or microwaving it while wet. “The thing about microwaving is that it must be soaking wet and microwaved on high long enough to boil the water within the sponge. Take Our Word for It This article was written by Kate McGregor, a design and market editor who has written about the best in home goods and cleaning products for publications such as ELLE Decor, Architectural Digest, The Expert, and Domino. To write this article, she researched a wide range of sponges while considering aspects like material, use, durability, and price point. She also consulted James Durda, the co-founder of Therapy Clean, and Katie Berry, the author of 30 Days to a Clean and Organized House.