To find the best sponges, we considered factors like materials, durability, eco-friendliness, and price point. In addition to Durda, we also consulted Katie Berry, the author of 30 Days to a Clean and Organized House.

“To find the right sponge, you need to pair it up with the right surface,” says James Durda, the co-founder of Therapy Clean. “Generally, cellulose sponges are the most common, and are great multi-purpose sponges for everyday use around the house, including countertops, dishes, bathrooms, and small spills.”

Whether scrubbing dishes or wiping down the sink, the best sponges can clean many surfaces without skipping a beat.

Best Overall Sponge Skura Style Skrubby Sponges Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out It's versatile, durable, and prevents odors and stains. What Could Be Improved It's one of the more expensive options on our list. We love the Skura Style Skrubby Sponge for its durability and dual-sided design. Not only is this sponge suitable for fragile surfaces like delicate china and nonstick cookware, but the scouring side is non-abrasive, so it will be tough on grime without scratching up your cookware. And for those who never know when it’s time for a new sponge, this model features a fading label on the scouring side that informs users when it’s time to swap. Made from polyurethane foam, this pick won’t absorb any foul odors over time, so you can clean without the smell of an old sponge wafting up. The small pores don’t trap or pick up pesky food particles or debris, making it last longer. Plus, these sponges dry quickly and rinse easily. Price at time of publish: $15 for 4-pack Material: Polyurethane foam | Size: 5 x 5 x 6 inches

Best Budget Sponge Amazon Basics Non-Scratch Sponge Amazon View On Amazon What Stands Out It's not as stiff or hard as more abrasive sponges. What Could Be Improved It's prone to falling apart when tackling tough messes or baked-on grime. Available in a six-pack at a very low price, the Amazon Basics Non-Scratch Sponge is an affordable pick that doesn’t sacrifice quality. This sponge has a scrubbing pad on one side and a soft wiping surface on the other. The scrubbing side is safe for all surfaces, including stainless steel and nonstick coatings. And rather than tossing out your sponge when it gets even slightly grimy, you can throw this pick in the dishwasher for quick and effective cleaning between uses. While this sponge isn’t going to tackle baked-on grime and tough messes like a scouring pad will, it handles daily messes and surfaces just fine. You can also use this sponge for household chores such as countertops and bathroom cleaning. Price at time of publish: $4 for 6-pack Material: Cellulose, cotton, polyester | Size: 5.4 x 2.4 x 4.5 inches

Best Heavy-Duty Sponge Scrub Daddy Original Sponge Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out It changes texture depending on the water temperature. What Could Be Improved It's the most expensive singular sponge on our list. The fan-favorite Scrub Daddy maintains its scrubbing power for up to eight weeks for long-lasting cleaning power that can tackle baked-on messes and grime. Unlike traditional sponges, this sponge’s texture varies depending on the water temperature. In cold water, it remains firm for extra scrubbing power, while in warm water, it softens to the texture of a normal sponge. Plus, this sponge rinses clean and won’t absorb any foul odors. While the adorable smiley-face shape might bring some joy to washing the dishes, this design is also highly functional and ergonomic for better cleaning power—the mouth is great for getting into the grooves of silverware and small serving utensils. Price at time of publish: $4 Material: Foam | Size: 6 X 1.6 inches

Best Plastic-Free Sponge BioGo Biodegradable Kitchen Sponges Amazon View On Amazon What Stands Out It's compostable, biodegradable, and has an effective scrubber. What Could Be Improved The bond between the coconut husk and cellulose sponge could be stronger. Crafted from natural cellulose and coconut husk, this pick performs like a standard plastic-based sponge but is compostable, biodegradable, and made of natural materials. This dual-sided sponge features a soft side for wiping and a rough side for scrubbing. Because of its soft nature, this sponge is great for all surfaces, including nonstick cookware, countertops, glassware, and bathroom tile. We especially love that this sponge doesn’t hold onto food particles or smells like some synthetic sponges do. If you want an eco-friendly alternative that won’t live on in a landfill, you’ll love that this sponge can compost in a matter of weeks. Plus, it’s machine-washable for easy cleaning and maintenance. Price at time of publish: $17 for 12-pack Material: Cellulose and coconut husk | Size: 2.76 x 0.71 x 4.33 inches

Best Scouring Sponge Skoy Scrub Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Crate & Barrel What Stands Out It's sturdy and effective, yet safe to use on nonstick surfaces. What Could Be Improved It's not safe for very delicate surfaces. For stubborn messes or high-use cookware, we recommend the Skoy Non-Scratching Scrub. This sponge is long-lasting and reusable—just run it through the dishwasher to sanitize it. Unlike traditional scouring pads, this sponge won’t fall apart after consistent use. We especially love that it’s tough on hardened messes but won’t damage nonstick cookware. Made from cotton with a food-grade hardener, this sponge is natural and safe for most surfaces (including marble and stainless steel). You can also use this sponge outside the kitchen for bathroom or household cleaning as well, but be careful to not use it on delicate areas that are prone to scratching. Price at time of publish: $5 Material: Cotton, resin | Size: 0.6 x 4.84 x 7.7 inches

Best Pop-Up Sponge Blueland Pop-Up Sponge Blueland View On Blueland.com What Stands Out It's compostable and made of plant-based materials. What Could Be Improved It's not very effective at scrubbing or scouring. Plant-based and compostable, we like the Blueland Pop-Up Sponge for its compact design and eco-friendly materials. Water is all you need to transform the sponge from its flat shape (one-fifth of its regular size) to its ready-to-use form in seconds. Made from FSC-certified plant cellulose, this sponge is ultra-absorbent and won’t hold on to food residue or smells. Plus, it can be boiled or thrown in the dishwasher to sanitize. This sponge doesn't have a scrubbing side and is best suited for dishes, countertops, and other lightly soiled surfaces. While this isn’t the most affordable option on our list, you can opt for a subscription to save—and avoid the stress of running out of sponges. Price at time of publish: $12 for 3-pack Material: Cotton fibers | Size: 4.75 x 4.75 x 3 inches

Best Plant-Based Sponge Scotch-Brite Greener Clean Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot What Stands Out It's made from a blend of plant-based and recycled materials. What Could Be Improved It is not compostable or biodegradable, so it's not very eco-friendly. Ideal for dishes, countertops, and cookware alike, the Scotch-Brite Greener Clean Scrub Sponge is made of a mix of recycled materials and plant fibers with no additional chemicals or additives. Available in a pack of six, this sponge is suitable for various surfaces like showers, bathtubs, and stainless steel cookware. However, the manufacturer states that this sponge works best on coated cookware, glass, and countertops. These eco-conscious sponges perform just as well as synthetic ones. We especially love that you can sanitize it in the top rack of the dishwasher up to 20 washes. While this sponge is made of recycled plastic and plant fibers, it is not compostable or biodegradable. Price at time of publish: $8 for 6-pack Material: Cellulose | Size: 4.75 x 4.75 x 3 inches

Best Silicone Sponge Geloo Silicone Sponge Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What Stands Out It's ideal for hard-to-reach nooks and crannies, and is easy to sanitize. What Could Be Improved It can be slippery when wet, making it more challenging to use. The Geloo Silicone Sponge is crafted from food-grade silicone, making it light, flexible, and great for getting in hard-to-reach grooves and corners. This sponge features two sides of flexible bristles to scrub away messes or food from dishes. Because this sponge is durable yet gentle, it won’t scratch any of your cookware coatings or stainless steel surfaces. Ideal for household use, this sponge is comfortable to hold and won’t degrade when used with bleach or other chemical cleaning agents—you can even use this sponge to clean produce and makeup brushes. The silicone is heat resistant up to 500 degrees and can be sanitized in the dishwasher or microwave. While we like that silicone won’t absorb smells or food particles, it is not as effective for cleaning messes or liquid spills. It also is more slippery than a traditional sponge, so it may take some time to get accustomed to. Price at time of publish: $9 for 3-pack Material: Silicone | Size: 0.7 x 3.4 x 5.4 inches

Best Cloth Sponge Food52 Five Two Compostable Sponge Cloths 4.8 Food52 View On Food52 What Stands Out These absorbent cloths do double duty of a reusable paper towel and sponge. What Could Be Improved They are not ideal for cleaning dishes. The Five Two Compostable Sponge Cleaning Cloths are a handy combination of sponge and microfiber towel. They are ultra-absorbent and can hold up to 16 times their weight in water without pilling or tearing. All you need to do to refresh the cloths between uses is wring them out and lay them flat to dry. To sanitize, toss them in the dishwasher, washing machine, or microwave. Ideal for delicate surfaces like mirrors and glassware, these sponge cloths are effective yet gentle. While not suited for baked-on grime or grease, they’re a versatile, convenient pick for household tasks. Crafted from plant fibers and water-based ink, these sponges decompose in six weeks with a standard compost bin. Price at time of publish: $29 for 10-pack Material: Plant fibers | Size: 6.75 x 8 inches

Best Washable Sponge Tuff-Scrub The Original Microfiber Multi-Surface Scrub Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What Stands Out Since it's made of microfiber, it's very long-lasting. What Could Be Improved It might be too large for those with smaller hands. Rather than traditional cotton, plastic, or plant fibers, the Original Tuff-Scrub has two sides of durable microfiber. One side has a soft and gentle feel, while the other has a scrubbing side best suited for stubborn stains and heavy-duty cookware. The soft side is ideal for delicate mirrors, glass, cocktail glasses, and quick dusting jobs. This sponge is also great for household chores and is safe to use with chemical cleaners on surfaces like tiles and bathtubs. Because it's machine-washable and dishwasher-friendly, this sponge won’t collect food stains or smells as you use them. Price at time of publish: $10 for 2-pack Material: Microfiber | Size: 1 x 3.8 x 7 inches

Best Dishwand Scotch-Brite Heavy Duty Dishwand Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out It allows you to clean effectively without getting your hands dirty. What Could Be Improved There's a potential for leakage. With a long handle and easy-to-fill soap compartment, the Scotch-Brite Heavy Duty Dishwand allows you to clean without touching your sponge. The wand has a durable yet gentle tapered scrubbing head to reach the bottom of drinking glasses and crevices, while the heavy-duty scrubbing surface is great for baked-on messes or tough grease. The sponge head is safe for all your cookware and kitchen surfaces, making it a versatile pick that goes beyond washing the dishes. The refillable dish soap container in the wand dispenses automatically when the sponge is pushed down, so you don’t have to reach for the soap throughout your cleaning process. The handle is also comfortable to hold for long periods of time and won’t slip out of your hand. Price at time of publish: $6 Material: Plastic | Size: 1 x 4 x 9 inches