The 10 Best Spatulas of 2023 for Every Recipe

Whether you want to upgrade your everyday spatula or need a spatula for a specific purpose, these are our favorite spatulas for every kitchen task.

Michael DeLone, executive chef of Nunzio Restaurant in Collingswood, New Jersey, shared what types of spatulas he recommends to home chefs as well as advice on evaluating spatula materials and heat resistance. When it comes to versatility, Randhawa describes silicone and rubber spatulas as super-versatile tools “that can be used for various tasks, such as mixing, scraping, and spreading.”

To come up with the best spatulas, we spent hours researching spatulas for a variety of tasks. We evaluated different materials, shapes, and sizes, and looked at handle lengths and cleaning instructions. Plus, we asked experts to weigh in: Jessica Randhawa, recipe creator and founder of recipe website The Forked Spoon, helped break down the different tasks spatulas can be used for depending on their shape, size, and material.

A spatula is one of those cooking tools you reach for on a near-daily basis, whether it’s for flipping your morning eggs or turning burgers on the grill. And while you can find spatulas designed for all-purpose use, many are designed to meet a specific cooking need.

Best Overall Silicone Spatula GIR Ultimate Spatula 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Who it’s for: People who want an all-purpose spatula for scraping, mixing, stirring, and flipping. Who it isn't for: People who want a spatula for flipping heavier foods, such as steak. While there is no one-size-fits-all spatula, the GIR Ultimate Spatula comes pretty close. This spatula, made from flexible silicone, is slim but also sturdy. Use it to scrape the remaining batter out of a mixing bowl, slide under eggs, sauté onions, and much more. The silicone is stain- and odor-resistant, as well as heat-resistant up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can handle just about anything on your stovetop. It’s also dishwasher- and pan-safe, so you never have to worry about damaging your nonstick cookware while using this spatula. Finally, it comes in over 20 color options, ranging from fuchsia to forest green to black. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Material: Silicone

Silicone Length: 11 inches

11 inches Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Overall Metal Spatula Material The Slotted Spatula Material View On Amazon View On Materialkitchen.com Who it’s for: People who want a sturdy spatula with a beveled edge for flipping, cutting, and serving. Who it isn't for: People who mostly use nonstick cookware. If you’re using stainless steel cookware, metal spatulas are a great option because they’re incredibly heat-resistant, so they can withstand the high temperatures that stainless steel can reach. This slotted spatula has a stainless steel blade with a composite handle available in three different colors. It’s flexible enough to handle delicate fish or cuts of meat, and the beveled edge can be used to cut through a pasta bake or a pan of cooled brownies. Slots allow oil to flow through, so it can be used in a shallow pan. Last but not least, it’s dishwasher-safe. Just keep in mind that metal spatulas can scratch the surface of nonstick cookware. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel with a composite handle

Stainless steel with a composite handle Length: 13.25 inches

13.25 inches Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Overall Wooden Spatula Crate & Barrel Acacia Solid Turner Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Who it’s for: People who want a turner that won’t scratch nonstick or enameled cookware. Who it isn't for: People who want a dishwasher-safe spatula. Just like the trusty wooden cooking spoon, wooden spatulas wont overheat or scratch your cookware. This acacia wood turner is designed for flipping and scooping foods, making it great for cooking but less helpful for mixing or spreading. Plus, wooden cooking utensils don’t conduct heat and typically last much longer than plastic options. That said, they require a bit of maintenance. This spatula is hand-wash only, and the brand recommends regularly treating it with food-safe mineral oil or wood cream to keep it in top shape. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Material: Acacia wood

Acacia wood Length: 13.85 inches

13.85 inches Dishwasher Safe: No

Best Fish Spatula Winco Fish Spatula 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Office Depot Who it’s for: People who want a spatula that can easily get under fish and other delicate foods. Who it isn't for: People who want a solid turner. If sautéed or grilled fish is a regular part of your recipe rotation, a fish spatula will make your life easier. These thin, flexible metal spatulas are designed to easily slip under delicate ingredients like fish. They’re usually thinner and longer than a typical spatula, with slots to help drain oil. The Winco Fish Spatula is made from stainless steel with a riveted wooden handle. The edged end pulls double duty as a knife, meaning you can cut fish during or after the cooking process. It’s a commercial-grade tool, so it will hold up well on a grill or heavy-duty cooktop. Price at time of publish: $8 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel with wooden handle

Stainless steel with wooden handle Length: 11.25 inches

11.25 inches Dishwasher Safe: Yes, but hand washing is recommended to preserve handle

Best Turner Spatula KitchenAid Classic Slotted Turner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want a turner with a wide head for flipping larger foods. Who it isn't for: People who want a flexible spatula for more delicate work. This turner is made with nylon, which is dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The BPA-free material is safe to use on all types of cookware, including nonstick pans. This turner has a wide head, so you can easily handle larger ingredients like cuts of meat. The three vertical slots allow you to drain off oil or grease when transferring items away from the stove and onto a serving plate. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Material: Nylon

Nylon Length: 13.7 inches

13.7 inches Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Scraper Spatula Tovolo Flex-Core Stainless Steel Handled Spatula Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a spatula for scraping wet ingredients, such as batter. Who it isn't for: People who want a spatula for lifting foods. A scraper is designed to help remove ingredients from the sides of a mixing bowl, blender, or food processor. It’s a great tool for anyone who enjoys baking, and is useful for all sorts of different recipes. This Tovolo scraper has a head made from flexible silicone with a sturdy nylon core, giving just the right balance of flexibility and rigidity. It has a curved edge and a 90-degree corner, helping you get into the nooks and crannies of a food processor or the bottom of a large bowl. The stainless steel handle makes it easy to hold, and the tool is dishwasher-safe to boot. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Material: Silicone with a stainless steel handle

Silicone with a stainless steel handle Length: 12.5 inches

12.5 inches Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Offset Spatula Ateco Offset Spatula With Wood Handle 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Kingarthurbaking.com Who it’s for: People who want a spatula for icing baked goods. Who it isn't for: People who want a versatile spatula for a variety of tasks. Jessica Randhawa, recipe creator and founder of recipe website The Forked Spoon, explains that an offset spatula “has a blade bent at an angle and is often used for spreading frosting on cakes or other baked goods.” This Ateco offset spatula has a thin, stainless steel blade and a wooden handle. It's available in three different blade lengths—4.5, 7.6, and 15 inches—giving you options for various sizes of cakes or baked goods. It can also be used to dislodge food from a pan, such as lasagna. Do note that while the wooden handle is more heat-resistant than plastic, it does mean this spatula needs to be hand-washed. Price at time of publish: From $6 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel and wood

Stainless steel and wood Length: 8, 13, and 15 inches

8, 13, and 15 inches Dishwasher Safe: No

Best Spatula for Eggs MSC International Joie Mini Spatula Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a small spatula for flipping eggs. Who it isn't for: People who want a spatula that can withstand very high temperatures. If eggs are a regular menu item in your home, you might want a spatula specifically designed for flipping them. This mini spatula, made from BPA-free nylon, can be used to flip one egg at a time without breaking the delicate yolks. You can also use the rounded edge to scramble eggs or cut an omelet. Just keep in mind that the spatula is only heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and the manufacturer recommends hand-washing only. Price at time of publish: $8



Product Details: Material: Nylon

Nylon Length: 8 inches

8 inches Dishwasher Safe: No

Best Grill Spatula OXO Good Grips Grilling Turner Amazon View On Amazon View On Kohls.com View On Macy's Who it’s for: People who want a sturdy spatula that provides distance between them and the grill. Who it isn't for: People who want a spatula that’s safe for nonstick cookware. A spatula is definitely an essential grilling tool. This OXO spatula is made with a stainless steel head and non-slip rubber handle for ease of use and durability. The spatula’s beveled edge makes it easy to slip under burgers as well as lift and transfer foods. This turner handle is longer than many other spatulas, allowing you to flip your food without getting too close to the heart source. Diagonal slats leave space for oil and grease to drain away when you transfer items from the grill to a serving plate. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel with non-slip grip

Stainless steel with non-slip grip Length: 16.1 inches

16.1 inches Dishwasher Safe: Yes