To find the top sofas for small spaces, we researched countless styles across brands while considering overall dimensions, upholstery type, and cushion filling. Because the functionality of a sofa depends on your unique needs, we opted for a range of designs for everything from a sleeper to a recliner.

"A good performance fabric can extend the life of your sofa by years, especially if you go with a lighter or neutral color like white, tan, or gray," says Heather Goerzen, the lead interior designer and design editor for Havenly. "Being able to easily remove stains and clean the sofa will ensure it stands the test of time."

Sofas for small spaces can be modestly sized without forgoing functionality, design, style, and quality craftsmanship. Whether you're furnishing a new apartment or replacing your oversized furniture, a cozy and easy-to-maintain sofa can make the difference between a relaxing or overwhelming living space.

The Pearce Square Arm Upholstered 2-Piece Reclining Sofa from Pottery Barn is functional in design and incredibly deceiving. The hidden reclining feature only adds to the appeal of this semi-customizable small-living option. The fabric upholstery options with this model are endless, with everything from performance-grade linen to velvet and suede, so there is a style that synchronizes with your decor. You'll also find that the seat depth is greater compared to more shallow and less plush counterparts.

The Modular Bondi 2-Seater Sofa is great for small spaces and allows for expansion once owners move into a larger living area. The upholstery options range from vegan suede to leather, with most—if not all—being pet-friendly and child-proof . What sets these fabrics apart is that they are removable and easy to throw into the washer when spills happen. Plus, with a 365-day at-home trial program, the company is sure you'll love the sofa, or they'll take it back for a small fee.

The Article Sven Sofa is a Scandinavian-designed piece offered in a loveseat and traditional three-seater style. This leather sofa comes in four finishes to become more universally appealing to all interiors. The company highlights fast shipping speeds, a positive for anyone needing a new piece of furniture quickly. Plus, with a payment plan, raw and natural materials, and easy assembly, the Sven is an all-around crowd-pleaser.

Chic and affordable, the Wayfair Chretien Upholstered Sofa comes in seven colorways—all in velvet—for neutral lovers and eclectic souls alike. The sofa is a modest 70 inches long, so it won't take up much space in smaller living rooms or studio apartments. The style is standard height and depth for individuals that might have difficulty getting out of lower seating while maintaining comfort for those without limited mobility. Like most products from Wayfair, the Chretien has an estimated delivery of one to two weeks after ordering, making this piece ideal when you need a new couch quickly.

The Crate & Barrel Monahan 2-Piece Modular Sofa might be higher in price point compared to other sofas on the market, but it makes up for it in quality and comfort. This contemporary design features solid maple legs in a chicory or tobacco finish, a frame made from natural and engineered wood that won't warp (thanks to being kiln-dried), plus two matching throw pillows for added design appeal. And the seat cushions utilize a high-resiliency foam enclosed by poly and feather/down, an ideal material for longevity.

When building your Andes, keep in mind that some customization options may result in longer shipping and delivery times, so if you need a new piece of furniture quickly, there might be better options. Still, the plush foam cushions and contemporary design are a testament to the quality and longevity of this West Elm piece.

Sectional sofas give you complete control over the seating and style of your space, and we particularly love the Build Your Own Andes Sectional from West Elm. Like all customizable West Elm options, you can order swatches of the available couch fabrics to decide which textile feels most comfortable and see the colors in person before making your purchase.

Sleeper sofas stand out as a space-saving design, and the Joybird Briar Sofa passed our rigorous testing with flying colors. The vast color and fabric options increase the price of the Briar slightly, but the customization is worth the additional fee if it works better in your living space. Options include pet-friendly fabrics and sustainable materials that are Greenguard Gold Certified . With a mattress option of standard foam or Tempur Memory Foam and seat cushions composed of a high-density polyurethane foam core, this Joybird option is an all-in-one sofa worth investing in.

With its clean and contemporary style, the Darcy style from Ashley Furniture is an affordable sofa for city apartments and tiny homes. The couch has removable seat cushions to allow for easy readjusting of the plush, high-resiliency foam inserts, while the attached back and side cushions further solidify how plush this sofa is. The Darcy sofa comes in three color choices that work for any interior design—plus, it's affordable and comes with no-hassle delivery and assembly.

The Room & Board Metro Sofa is a customizable couch offering two seat depths of 38 and 43 inches and four seat lengths. The loveseat and three-seater are the most ideal for small spaces. Fabric shades range from beiges and browns to orange and purple, with textiles like boucle and velvet adding to the customization and tailored nature of the couch. Since this sofa is not a premade style, it can take some time to ship and does make the price higher than most small sofas on the market.

Final Verdict

The Room & Board Metro Sofa is our top pick because it's modest in size, customizable, and has plush seating. If you want something more budget-friendly, opt for the Ashley Furniture Darcy Sofa. And anyone who needs a sofa in record time should look to the Chretien Velvet Upholstered Sofa from Wayfair.

How to Shop for Couches for Small Spaces Like a Pro

Size

Smaller living areas require more modestly-sized couches to ensure the room doesn't feel too crowded, thus saving space. "Opting for a slimmer or standard depth is the way to go here to free up precious floor space/walkways and promote natural room flow," says Heather Goerzen, the lead interior designer and design editor for Havenly.

Upholstery & Fill

"Going with a performance fabric ensures that your sofa can stand up to day-to-day messes, especially if you have kids or pets," says Goerzen. Of course, if pets and children are less of a concern, you can also consider trendy upholstery like velvet and leather.

As for filling, Goerzen explains that down-fill will lose shape and require constant upkeep, whereas traditional inserts like foam offer more structure and longevity without sacrificing comfort.

Style

The style of your couch, size excluded, depends on your aesthetic and preferences towards different silhouettes. "As far as silhouette goes - something with a slimmer frame and arm design will look more natural in a small space, compared to something bulky, boxy, overly modern/modular, etc.," says Goerzen. With this in mind, start by gathering interior inspiration from your favorite accounts on social media to see what style couches they own or how they style their space. From there, start your search, keeping in mind that less boxy shapes create the illusion of more space.

Questions You Might Ask

What type of couch makes a small room look bigger?

An adequately sized sofa for a small space depends on the size of the room itself, according to Goerzen. "A sofa that's too small will make the room look unfinished and lack the functionality that you're trying to make up for in a small space, while a sofa that's too large will dwarf the room and look disproportionate," she says.

First, take measurements of your living space and decide on the best dimensions of the sofa from there. If it helps, you can map out the length and width of your prospective furniture with painter's tape to see how it works in your space.

How much should you expect to spend on a smaller couch?

According to Goerzen, you should expect to pay "anywhere from $500 to $2,000 or more" for a small sofa. The price depends on the brand, materials used, and customization. While there are budget options, high-quality furniture can be a worthy investment that lasts up to a decade.

What is the lifespan of a couch?

The lifespan of a "depends on the quality, which often correlates to budget and how much you're willing to spend," says Goerzen. "Ideally, a $1,200+ sofa will last a decade or more, whereas something around the $500 mark will only last a few years."

You should always keep your budget in mind, but if you can hold off on making a sofa purchase to invest in a design that uses high-quality materials and expert craftsmanship, you might save money in the long run. If not, you can look for simple ways to spruce up your sofa to keep it looking brand new.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Samantha Parsons, a beauty industry veteran and writer with experience in the cosmetics, skin, and wellness industries. She researched countless sites and brands to find the best sofas for small spaces on the market. She also spoke with Heather Goerzen, the lead interior designer and design editor for Havenly, to understand how to best shop for this type of furniture to solidify her sofa choices.