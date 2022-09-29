The 6 Best Soda Makers of 2022

For more expert recommendations and soda maker options, scroll below, and also find out what the experts all agree on as the most important considerations when shopping for a soda maker.

However, it’s important to note the various distinctions that come with soda makers when choosing the option that works best for you, based on size, ease of use, and the different types of drinks that can be made. Aside from Fountaine, we also spoke to Brian Nagele, founder of Restaurant Clicks , for expert insight on soda makers. Based on our research, our top overall pick is the SodaStream One Touch Sparkling Water Maker , which wins for most people because of how easy it is to use: Just hit one button that chooses your level of fizz, and you have a supply of sparkling water ready to go.

The solution? Investing in a soda maker can save you money, help the environment, and save you some time when you’re looking to add some bubbles to your daily life. “If you're a sparkling water fan who needs a daily fix, a soda maker is a wise investment,” says Sylvia Fountaine, founder of plant-based kitchen blog Feasting at Home . “Not only will you avoid lugging heavy cases of La Croix or Topo Chico from the grocery store, you will avoid all of the packaging that goes with it, too.”

As many a sparkling water connoisseur can attest, carbonated water is cool, refreshing, and a wonderful alternative to sugary soft drinks . However, as delicious as soda can be, it can also add up to a very expensive habit—and if you’re buying tons of cans every week, this habit isn’t the best for the environment, either.

The DrinkMate OmniFizz can carbonate anything, from beer and wine to iced tea and cold brew—so if that’s more your jam, it’s absolutely worth investing in this product. It’s a manual option (so no batteries or electrical outlets required), and it’s pretty easy to use, too: Just push the button on top to carbonate. However, all parts are hand-wash only, and there’s no option to pick your desired level of carbonation. So, depending on the beverage, you may not be too enthused with how fizzy it is. Still, aside from those minor inconveniences, it’s a great way to carbonate beverages other than water.

Short on space? Don’t worry—you can still get a soda maker. Instead of being on the wider side, the Twenty39 Qarbo uses vertical space in order to fit in even the smallest kitchen. It’s easy to use, too, thanks to the simple pressure-release valve that works with a single pull. It has a very impressive three-year warranty should you need it, and even comes in a host of fun colors, including bronze, chrome, and metallic red. We’re not the biggest fans of having to buy a carbon dioxide cartridge separately, but we do enjoy the customizable carbonation and low footprint this soda maker provides.

This mesh version includes all the tools you need to carbonate your water, including a stainless steel mesh design over a BPA-free plastic bottle, a plastic head designed with steady stream technology, a charger holder, a measuring tube, a removal key, and a dust cap. Note, however, that siphons do have a lot of moving parts that are harder to manipulate, so this isn’t the best option for soda maker newbies.

A classic siphon is the most portable soda maker out there, since it’s the most space-saving and doesn’t require any extra equipment at all (or electric outlets). A siphon works by using a canister to carbonate the water, which will then shoot into your glass with ease—no wonder it’s used by bartenders!

This beautiful stainless steel soda maker also boasts a matte black and glossy white design, making sure it stands out on a kitchen countertop without taking up much space. This pretty option is cordless, containing one simple ergonomic handle that you push down for carbonation, and the bubbles stay pretty consistent with each round, adding to its reliability. However, the Aarke doesn’t come with an included carbon dioxide canister, which is a little disappointing given its high price point. Still, it’s a sleek option and the performance makes it well worth the splurge.

Soda on a budget? Well, that won’t be a problem with the Philips GoZero Soda Maker, which uses an electricity-free, manual design that allows you to customize your soda using three different levels of carbonation without all the hassle that comes with levers. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with an included carbon dioxide cylinder (you’ll have to buy that separately), and it isn’t as easy to use as a one-touch button. Still, it gives you a reliable option for the price point, and it’s slim enough to fit in even the tiniest of kitchens.

Your purchase also includes one 60-liter carbon dioxide cylinder, easily providing everything you need to get started with making soda at home. And if you want even more with your purchase, you can buy the bundle , which comes with two CO2 cylinders, three 1-liter carbonating bottles, and two Bubly Drops flavors.

The easiest machine to use on this list, the SodaStream One Touch literally needs only the push of one button to use. Unlike other models, this one is entirely electric, and you can choose among three levels of carbonation to get your desired amount of bubbles. It’s also slim and compact, making it a great choice for any kitchen size.

Final Verdict

Soda maker beginners would do well with our top pick, the SodaStream One Touch Sparkling Water Maker, as it comes complete with everything you need to make the perfect soda, including easy one-touch capabilities and a 60-liter carbon dioxide cylinder. However, if you’re looking for a more portable, budget-friendly option that doesn’t rely on electricity, we also recommend the Philips GoZero Sparkling Water Maker for its easy manual buttons.

How to Shop for a Soda Maker Like a Pro

Size



Size is one of the biggest factors to consider when shopping for a soda maker, especially when you need an option that’ll fit in a small space. For instance, if you’re looking for a soda maker for your kitchen countertop, you’ll most likely be able to accommodate a larger carbon dioxide tank, which you won’t need to replace as often. However, if you don’t have the space for something of that size and instead need an option that’s more portable, a classic soda siphon is probably a better bet.

Control



In terms of the types of controls you can find when you’re buying a soda maker, let’s just say that the possibilities are endless. Some are simple electric one-touch options, while others are manual, which means that while they are more portable than electric options, they’re also slightly more difficult to operate—think cranking a lever to determine your preferred level of carbonation. If you’re planning to travel a lot with your soda maker or have tons of experience using one, a manual soda maker might just be the way to go.

Drink Types



All soda makers carbonate water, but not all of them work on other beverages. “Some soda makers can also carbonate beers and flat juices, so be sure to check for that indication on the label before buying,” says Nagele. “Otherwise, adding non-water beverages to your regular soda maker could damage the appliance.” If you just want carbonated water, it probably isn’t worth it to spend the extra money on a device that can also carbonate iced tea or juice. However, if you like to entertain or try new recipes, the added versatility may be worth the cost.

Questions You Might Ask

How does a soda maker work?



“Typically, soda makers or seltzer makers work by infusing a liquid with carbon dioxide (CO2),” explains Fountaine. “A pressurized canister of CO2 is loaded into the soda maker, and the machine releases the gas into the liquid, creating the tasty bubbles we all love.” Most soda makers on the market use a carbon dioxide cylinder to carbonate beverages, but it’s important to note that not all of them do. Even if your purchase comes with a canister, you will have to purchase more eventually when it’s time for it to be replaced.

Who would benefit from a soda maker?



If you enjoy drinking sparkling water on a regular basis, then a soda maker is absolutely worth it. Plus, if you find yourself frequently buying cans or bottles of seltzer, a soda maker is more eco-friendly and ends up being much cheaper. If you have kids, a soda maker may have the additional benefit of encouraging your kids to drink more water, too: “They’ll be more entertained to drink bubbly water than flat, bottled water,” adds Nagele.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Nikhita Mahtani, a freelance writer who specializes in home and lifestyle content. She was previously the digital editor at Domino. To write this article, she researched dozens of soda makers, evaluating them on size, function, and range of features. She also spoke to Sylvia Fountaine, founder of plant-based kitchen blog Feasting at Home, and Brian Nagele, founder of Restaurant Clicks, for expert insight into how to shop for a soda maker.