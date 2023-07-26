There’s no need to struggle with a slippery bar of soap or a sticky cap ever again—we’ve rounded up the best soap dispensers on the market to simplify your home, from wall-mounted options to automated pumps and dispensers designed for dish soap.

The best part is that soap dispensers are reusable, ultimately saving you money and reducing the amount of single-use plastic going into landfills—so you’ll be keeping your hands and the planet clean.

Interior designer Cristina Lehman touts soap dispensers as a simple way to help streamline your home, explaining that they’re “more aesthetically pleasing than a branded plastic dispenser with labels all over it.” Lehman makes a point of seeking out soap dispensers with metal pumps, which she notes are more durable and tend to last longer than plastic.

Soap dispensers are a small, affordable way to make a big change to your daily cleaning routine. Their sleek silhouettes and durable pumps are made to stand the test of time compared to their single-use counterparts—plus, they instantly upgrade your countertop aesthetic.

Best Overall Soap Dispenser OXO Stainless Steel Soap Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Macy's What Stands Out The stainless steel coating features a fingerprint-proof finish to keep the dispenser looking brand new. What Could Be Improved It’s not compatible with foaming soap. OXO is one of the most reliable kitchenware brands, and this stainless steel soap dispenser is a perfect example of why. Designed with an angled spout, it’s positioned to make pumping liquid soap directly onto a sponge or into your hands a mess-free experience. The manual dispenser is easy to maneuver even with wet hands, thanks to an efficient one-handed pump that’s made to last and a non-slip base that keeps it firmly stationed on your counter. The cushioned pump is one single piece, which contributes to its impressive durability, as it won’t snap off even with frequent use. The best thing about this dispenser is how easy it is to clean—and how infrequently you’ll need to do it. The stainless steel finish wipes down easily, plus it boasts a fingerprint-proof coating that minimizes any unsightly marks. We particularly appreciate that the spout never clogs up with old soap between uses, which also helps to keep the dispenser looking brand new. Another feature that makes OXO’s dispenser stand out is the clear window at the base, which helps you see how much soap you have left and ensures that you’ll never run out. Refilling is a breeze as well, as the opening is wide, and there’s a maximum fill line to help guide you. While you can’t use foaming soap, feel free to fill it with your favorite hand soap, dish soap, or even lotion. Price at time of publish: $23 Type: Manual | Material: Stainless steel, plastic, silicone | Dimensions: 3.5 x 3 x 7.5 inches | Capacity: 12 ounces

Best Budget Soap Dispenser Jasai Antique Design Soap Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon What Stands Out The chic, farmhouse-style labels will look elegant on a countertop and help to identify the bottle’s contents. What Could Be Improved While the glass is thick, there’s a higher risk of it breaking if dropped or knocked over than with a metal or plastic dispenser. This all-glass dispenser has a beautiful, antique aesthetic that will instantly upgrade any sink in your house. For the price, you could pick up two dispensers as they would make the perfect pair for hand soap and lotion, and the 6-included waterproof farmhouse-style labels will help you to know which is which. The heavy, weighted glass has a sturdy feel to it, which can withstand being knocked over—but unlike a metal or plastic dispenser, it may not survive a fall from your countertop. The fact that it’s fully see-through makes it ultra easy to know when you’re running low on soap, while the ample 12-ounce capacity helps reduce the frequency which you’ll need to refill it. And with such an affordable price, this is a great value buy. Price at time of publish: $14 Type: Manual | Material: Stainless steel, glass | Dimensions: 2.6 x 2.6 x 7.8 inches | Capacity: 12 ounces

Best Foaming Soap Dispenser OXO Stainless Steel Foaming Soap Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon View On Oxo View On Sur La Table What Stands Out The pump is touch-sensitive and makes it easy to extract as much or as little soap as you want. What Could Be Improved It can be difficult to gauge if you’re overfilling it. OXO’s foaming soap dispenser shares all of the same great qualities as our overall top pick from the brand—a smudge-proof coating, an easy-to-wipe-down stainless steel body, a reliable nonstick base, a comfortably padded pump, and a handy clear window to monitor when it’s time to refill. The primary difference is the pump, which in this case, is designed for use with your favorite foam soap—however, it can also be used with liquid soap if diluted with water. The best feature of this dispenser is the highly responsive pump, which makes it simple to dispense a small or large amount of soap depending on the pressure you apply—which ultimately can help you use less soap and extend the amount of time between refills. It can be a little difficult to determine if you are overfilling it when filling it with soap, so just pour it in slowly. Overall, this is a high-quality foam soap dispenser. Price at time of publish: $22 Type: Manual | Material: Stainless steel, glass | Dimensions: 3.3 x 3.3 x 7.8 inches | Capacity: 12 ounces The 15 Best Bath Towels of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Wall-Mounted Soap Dispenser simplehuman Single Wall Mount Shower Pump Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out The unique T-bar handle makes dispensing a breeze. What Could Be Improved The adhesive used to attach it can leave behind a residue if you choose to remove it. Simplehuman’s wall-mounted dispenser boasts significantly more stability than a handheld model, as it attaches to any surface—even textured ones—with a grippy adhesive tape (which does leave a sticky residue if you take it down). You can also screw it in for maximum steadiness. It’s a game changer for showers in particular, where it can be mounted solo or in multiples in order to allow easy access to your shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. It’s a simple solution to minimizing clutter in your shower, and having your toiletries at arm’s reach means there’s no need to fumble for products in a shower caddy or on the lip of your bathtub. The ergonomic handle is what takes this dispenser to the next level, as the die-cast t-bar lever is ultra-durable and rust-resistant. We also love how easy this is to refill, as the dispenser can be removed from the wall plate, and there’s an extra-wide opening to ensure a spill-free transfer. Price at time of publish: $50 Type: Manual | Material: Acrylic, stainless steel | Dimensions: 4.8 x 3.7 x 9.6 inches | Capacity: 15 ounces

Best Automatic Soap Dispenser simplehuman Rechargeable Sensor Pump 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart What Stands Out You can adjust the amount of soap dispensed by moving your hand closer or farther from the sensor. What Could Be Improved The 9-ounce capacity means you’ll likely need to refill more often. Who couldn’t use a little more hands-free convenience in their life? An automatic soap dispenser means you don’t need to stress over passing along germs or leaving fingerprints all over the stainless steel. If it needs a quick cleaning, feel free to rinse it in the sink—this model has an IP67 waterproof rating. This dispenser also allows you to adjust the soap flow: Move your hand closer to the sensor for less soap or farther away for more. We appreciate that it’s rechargeable and can last up to three months on a single charge—although, with just a 9-ounce capacity, you’ll likely have to refill it more frequently. (Luckily, it’s also available in 14-ounces or 32-ounces.) While this is more of a splurge than the other options on this list, it’s also one of the most high-quality and durable models. Crucially, it can also be used with hand sanitizer, which makes this an excellent pick for entryways and businesses, in addition to kitchens and bathrooms. It’ll be a breeze to match it to your personal aesthetic as well, as it’s available in six shades and finishes, including a chic rose gold. Price at time of publish: $70 Type: Automatic | Material: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 4.4 x 2.8 x 6.8 inches | Capacity: 9 ounces

Best Soap Dispenser Set William Sonoma Hold Everything Clear Soap & Lotion Dispenser William Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma What Stands Out These tasteful glass dispensers can be used with soap and lotion—plus, they’re dishwasher safe. What Could Be Improved They don’t come with bottle labels to distinguish between the contents. These timeless twin pumps are ideal for pairing hand soap and lotion side-by-side on your kitchen or bathroom counter. While they don’t come with labels, minimalists will appreciate their streamlined aesthetic and how the clear glass allows you to still distinguish their contents. The rust-resistant, durable stainless steel pump features an elegantly raised design that will complement any sink hardware, while the heavy-duty glass bottle offers a modern aesthetic. Cleaning is made quick and easy thanks to the dishwasher-safe bottle, but be sure to handwash the pump. You can also purchase them with a coordinating caddy to complete the look. Price at time of publish: $56 Type: Manual | Material: Glass, stainless steel, zinc alloy | Dimensions: 3.5 x 3.5 x 7.25 inches | Capacity: 16 ounces 12 Must-Have Under-$30 Organization Tools From Amazon, According to Professional Organizers

Best Glass Soap Dispenser CB2 Athena Ribbed Glass Soap Pump CB2 View On CB2 What Stands Out The ribbed design is a chic step up from everyday glass bottles. What Could Be Improved The zinc alloy pump can show fingerprints more easily than stainless steel. If your priority is finding a chic, stylish upgrade to your branded soap bottles, then look no further than CB2’s Athena Ribbed Glass Soap Pump. Made of sturdy glass, the manual bottle has a solid heft to it that offers peace of mind that it won’t tip over on a slippery countertop—but it’s important to note that glass is still more prone to shattering than more rugged plastic or stainless steel. While this may not be the most durable option on the market, it’s one of the most sophisticated. We love how the ribbed design sets it apart from simpler, more straightforward glass bottles; it looks much more luxe than its affordable price tag. Price at time of publish: $20 Type: Manual | Material: Glass, zinc alloy | Dimensions: 2.75 x 2.75 x 8 inches | Capacity: 12 ounces

Best Ceramic Soap Dispenser BosilunLife Hand Soap Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com What Stands Out The trendy, minimalist dispenser is easy to refill thanks to an extra-wide mouth. What Could Be Improved The spout is shorter and straight, so the soap can drip onto the bottle if you don’t put your hand close enough. Ceramic pumps are one of the more durable materials to choose from, as they’re made from high-quality, durable plastic that adds an immediate dash of personality to your kitchen or bathroom. While the thickness of the cap makes the actual capacity feel smaller than the listed 11 ounces, we love that the manual bottle’s low profile fits easily in small bathrooms, including some shorter medicine cabinet shelves. The spout isn’t as long as we’d like, but we appreciate how easy the pump is to remove and replace, as well as how sturdy the wide base is, which makes it easy to refill. Price at time of publish: $17 Type: Manual | Material: Ceramic | Dimensions: 3.62 x 3.62 x 4.92 inches | Capacity: 11 ounces

Best Metal Soap Dispenser Aike Stainless Steel Liquid Soap Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What Stands Out It has a fingerprint-resistant coating and a one-touch pump for easy dispensing. What Could Be Improved The design is fairly utilitarian and might not suit those who want a sleeker silhouette. Aike’s stainless steel dispenser shares a fair amount in common with our top pick, OXO’s similarly-designed stainless steel dispenser. It also features a fingerprint-resistant coating that helps to maintain a clean aesthetic and a highly responsive one-touch pump that can be easily maneuvered with one hand. However, if you want a sleeker silhouette, this design is fairly utilitarian and may not be the best choice. We love how there’s a “max fill” tab at the lip of the bottle, so you’ll never waste soap by overfilling the bottle. While the neck isn’t particularly wide, there’s still plenty of space to refill without spilling—and the convenient glass bottom makes sure you know when you’re running low on soap. This is a great option for hand or dish soap, as well as lotion—just note that it’s not compatible with foaming soap. Price at time of publish: $23 Type: Manual | Material: Stainless Steel | Dimensions: 3.9 x 3 x 7.7 inches | Capacity: 15 ounces

Best Soap Dispenser for Dish Soap Umbra Joey Soap Pump and Scrubby Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Build.com What Stands Out The generous 20-ounce capacity means you’ll rarely need to think about refills, while the built-in sponge caddy is a brilliant storage solution. What Could Be Improved It takes up a fair amount of counter space. Washing dishes just got… fun? This charmingly chubby soap dispenser is a great design hack, as it features a built-in pouch for scrubbers (there’s even one included!) or sponges in order to keep things extra organized. You can also use it to keep track of small essentials, like hair elastics. While the opaque ceramic coating means you can’t keep an eye on when you’re due for a refill of your favorite dish soap, the large 20-ounce capacity ensures you won’t have to worry about that often. The modern, rounded design looks great on any countertop, and we love that it comes in more playful colorways than most classic dispensers—think avocado green and teal. Just keep in mind that it does take up a bit of counter space. Price at time of publish: $18 Type: Manual | Material: Ceramic | Dimensions: 4 x 5 x 8 inches | Capacity: 20 ounces

Best Soap Dispenser for Shower Soap MaisoNovo Wall Mount Dispenser for Shower Amazon View On Amazon What Stands Out It captures the coveted Aesop aesthetic without the hefty price tag. What Could Be Improved The mouth of the bottle is relatively small, making the refill process a more delicate maneuver. Aesop’s fan-favorite soap is instantly recognizable and highly sought-after—so why not snag your own dupe at a fraction of the price? MaisoNovo, which is a women-led small business, makes a trio of wall-mounted dispensers with similar waterproof labels that identify what’s in each bottle (shampoo, conditioner, soap, etc). The fashionable and functional design is easy to mount with adhesive strips that won’t leave a sticky residue. The mouth of the bottle is small, which can make refills difficult, but luckily you can remove the bottles from the mount in order to refill them. Ultimately, these are somewhat more stylish than durable, as they’re made of plastic and likely won’t stand the test of time as well as a metal or ceramic dispenser. But they’ll look darn cute while you’ve got ‘em! Price at time of publish: $40 Type: Manual | Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 8.2 x 2.7 x 2.7 inches | Capacity: 16 ounces