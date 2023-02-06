The 5 Best Snow Blowers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Our pick for the best snow blower is the Ariens Classic 24 Gas Snow Blower . It proved capable of clearing moderate to heavy snowfall and comes with all the features most people are looking for—no more, no less.

“For larger areas needing to be cleared or in regions where snowfall accumulations are routinely higher than two inches in depth, you might benefit by using a snow blower,” says Holmes. “The snow blower will be able to handle heavier amounts of accumulation, meaning you likely would only need to use it one time versus multiple times compared to a shovel.”

To come up with this list, we tested eight snow blowers in our own yards over a two-month period, evaluating each based on its design, performance, ease of use, safety, and value. We also consulted David Holmes, service training manager at The Grounds Guys , a Neighborly company.

There’s no faster, more efficient way to clear snow from a driveway or patio than with a snow blower. Choose the right one, and you can get 10, or even 20, winters out of it with proper care.

Although this snow blower is on the heavier end of those we tested, the weight is distributed so that it remains in its upright position at all times. This machine is overkill for someone who gets an inch of snow once or twice a year, but in regions with heavy snowfall, it’s an excellent buy.

We found the controls to be comfortable and easy to use, including those for the speed control and chute angle, which can be rotated with the turn of a crank. The variety of drive speeds helped us to plow through any amount of snowfall, and the tires had plenty of grip on ice, slush, and snow. The 2X comes with everything short of heated handles, including LED headlights, a one-handed operation, and a push-button electric start. The grip-activated auger allows you to disengage the auger while the machine is still moving, and the machine reliably stopped when we let go of the handles. Plus, the motor never chugged or lost power, regardless of the height of the snow.

This snow blower is the mid-tier option in Cub Cadet’s X series, all of which are designed with premium features that make clearing through heavy snowfall less of a chore. The 2X is designed to tackle up to 12 inches of snow and comes with trigger-controlled power steering, which we found allows the user to turn on a dime with zero effort.

This snow blower is priced above the median of all those we tested, and it takes up a fair amount of space in a garage or shed. But for power and efficiency, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better option.

We found the quick-turn chute to be very handy when blowing fluffy snow in windy conditions, and the LED headlights help to guide you at night. This machine also comes with a grip-activated auger control, which came in handy when trying to move the snow blower across an area that had already been cleared, because we were able to use the self-propelled feature to keep moving without using the auger. Although this is a gas-powered machine, it comes with an electric start option, too.

This powerful snow blower makes quick work of dense snow accumulation on large driveways, thanks to its 28-inch clearing path and powerful gas engine. It cleared the dense, icy snow left by the snow plow at the end of a driveway. Although this is the heaviest unit on our list, it has a self-propelled transmission and auto-turn steering, which allowed us to complete tight turns with minimal effort.

Who it isn’t for: People who have limited storage space in their garage or shed.

This snow blower had no difficulty clearing up to five inches of wet snow, thanks to its two-stage design and steel augers that can break up heavy snow and ice. The self-propelled transmission has a variable speed control for forward and reverse directions which, along with the auger speed, can be controlled using the control dashboard. Additionally, it comes with two batteries that are meant to be used simultaneously for an extended runtime, as well as LED headlights, a 200-degree chut rotation, and a 50-foot throwing distance. Set-up is minimal, with only the handle and the chute needing to be attached to the main unit.

Electric snow blowers have a number of advantages over their gas-powered counterparts: Not only do they save you from having to use gasoline or perform routine oil changes, but electric snow blowers are also much quieter and better for the environment. This model is definitely on the higher end of the price range for an electric snow blower, but we’d still consider it a good value for an eco-friendly snow blower that is easy to assemble, easy to operate, quiet, and effective (albeit with some trial-and-error adjustments).

Who it isn’t for: People who would rather spend about the same amount for a gas snow blower.

Who it’s for: People who want a cordless snow blower that rivals gas models but without the noise or fumes.

Set-up took just 10 minutes and storage was just as easy—this snow blower features a quick-fold handle for compact storage. Keep in mind that this is not a self-propelled machine, so it takes some effort to move it along, especially when turning a corner. In sum, this is a basic, no-frills snow blower that provides surprising power for its size, but it will not compete with gas or two-stage snow blowers.

Each battery takes about one hour to charge, and both are used simultaneously for a longer runtime. And while this snow blower costs less than half the median price of those we tested, it still comes with some features characteristic of more expensive models, including variable auger speed control, LED headlights, a chute-adjustment lever, and a grip-activated auger.

This affordable, battery-powered option is great for anyone who experiences light, infrequent snowfall. At just over 50 pounds, it’s the lightest option on our list, and its cordless design saves you the frustration of being tethered to an outlet. But this is also the only single-stage snow blower on our list, so it’s not suitable for consistent, heavy snowfall. However, we were still impressed with how well it could tackle dense snow given its size: We only needed to make one pass to get all the way to the ground, except for in some areas where the snow had piled up.

In sum, this snow blower will significantly cut down on the time it takes to clear snow and reduce the risk of injury. “It's easy to use and operate and makes picking up snow effortless—a true dream for this Iowa girl,” adds one tester.

The self-propelled transmission can be set to one of six different forward speeds and two different reverse speeds, which are easy to adjust using the levers. The two-stage design (meaning it has one auger for pulling snow in and a separate impeller for throwing snow out) has a clearing width of 24 inches and an intake height of 20 inches, making it ideal for moderate to heavy snowfalls. Assembly was also easy, and Ariens provides great instruction videos for assembling and using their products. And what’s more, its price falls well below the median of all those we tested.

We like that this snow blower has a quick-turn chute with a 205-degree rotation, which gives full control over where you send the snow. It also features a one-handed operation, thanks to its interlocking levers that prevent you from having to hold down the auger control as you work. In terms of safety, it comes with a grip-activated auger that turns off when you let go and tools to clean out the chute should it get clogged.

This mid-priced snow blower from Ariens’ Classic line is designed to give you maximum control without making you work too hard. Even though it’s gas-powered, it can be turned on with the push of a button. The all-steel construction, including the steel serrated auger, makes quick work of heavy snow. In fact, we used it on mostly wet snow, and found that the chute never got clogged, even when used on plowed snow at the end of a driveway. It left behind only a light layer of snow, which melted away during the day.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a snow blower with all the bells and whistles.

Final Verdict

Our top pick is the Ariens Classic 24 Gas Snow Blower because it’s capable of clearing moderate to heavy snow, including wet snow. It also comes with an impressive number of features, especially given that it’s priced well below the median price of those we tested.

Our Testing Process

We acquired eight snow blowers and tested them in our own yards over a two-month period. To begin, we timed how long it took to assemble each snow blower according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Following each snowfall, we used the snow blowers to clear snow from a designated area, noting the amount of time it took to clear the area, whether any layers of snow were left behind, and whether there were any safety features.

For gas-powered snow blowers, we took note of how many hours we were able to get out of the tank before needing to refill; for battery-powered snow blowers, we recorded how many hours we were able to get out of a single charge; and for electric corded snow blowers, we considered whether the length of the cord allowed us to reach all the areas we needed to clear. Finally, we stored each snow blower according to the manufacturer's instructions, noting how much space it took up and whether it came with storage for accessories.

Throughout our testing, we scored each snow blower based on its design, performance, ease of use, safety, and value. We plan to continue testing these snow blowers throughout the winter and will update this article with any new findings.

How to Shop for Snow Blowers Like a Pro

Power Type

Gas: This is the most common and durable type of snow blower. Gas snow blowers have the power to clear heavy snow accumulation, including wet snow. Most models also feature an electric start button, so you don’t have to worry about using a pull-start. However, they require more general maintenance than electric snow blowers; gas snow blowers not only require gasoline, but the occasional oil change, filter change, and spark plug replacement. Plus, they’re louder than electric models.

This is the most common and durable type of snow blower. Gas snow blowers have the power to clear heavy snow accumulation, including wet snow. Most models also feature an electric start button, so you don’t have to worry about using a pull-start. However, they require more general maintenance than electric snow blowers; gas snow blowers not only require gasoline, but the occasional oil change, filter change, and spark plug replacement. Plus, they’re louder than electric models. Electric (Corded): These snow blowers plug into an outlet, and thus don’t require gasoline, oil changes, filter changes, or spark plug replacements. They also tend to be lightweight and more compact than gas models. And because they don’t emit pollutants like gas, electric snow blowers are the more environmentally-friendly option. But while new electric models are becoming more and more powerful, they still don’t have the power of gas snow blowers and are thus better suited for lighter snowfalls.

These snow blowers plug into an outlet, and thus don’t require gasoline, oil changes, filter changes, or spark plug replacements. They also tend to be lightweight and more compact than gas models. And because they don’t emit pollutants like gas, electric snow blowers are the more environmentally-friendly option. But while new electric models are becoming more and more powerful, they still don’t have the power of gas snow blowers and are thus better suited for lighter snowfalls. Battery: Cordless, battery-powered snow blowers save you the frustration of struggling with a cord that isn’t long enough or that keeps tripping you up. These models are typically the easiest to maneuver, but the trade-off is they have a limited runtime, usually around 30 minutes. And like corded models, they don’t have the same power as gas-powered snow blowers (although the EGO Power+ Self-Propelled 2-Stage Snow Blower gets close).

Single-Stage vs Two-Stage

Most snow blowers fall into one of two categories: single-stage and two-stage. A single-stage snow blower, sometimes called a snow thrower, has one auger that takes in snow and tosses it out. These are best for people who only experience light snowfall (less than eight inches).

Single-stage snow blowers are also not suitable for gravel and dirt surfaces, because their paddles make contact with the surface, which can send rocks and dirt flying, while a two-stage machine is slightly elevated. We only included one single-stage snow blower on our list, the EGO Power+ Snow Blower. A two-stage snow blower has an auger for pulling snow in and an impeller for throwing snow out. Two-stage snow blowers are the better option for people who experience heavier snowfall, as they can handle up to 24 inches of snow intake.

Size and Weight

Gas snow blowers are the heaviest, a trade-off of their powerful engines, and can weigh anywhere from 100 to 300+ pounds. They are followed by battery-powered snow blowers, which tend to be heavier than electric due to the weight of their batteries. Finally, corded electric snow blowers are the lightest at around 30 to 65 pounds. Fortunately, a self-propelled transmission can make even the heaviest snow blowers easier to maneuver.

Clearing Width and Depth

Consider the amount of snowfall you typically experience and the size of the area you need to clear when purchasing a snow blower. Most single-stage snow blowers can clear a path anywhere from 12 to 22 inches wide and snowfall no more than 13 inches deep. They’ll often require multiple passes to get the job done and are thus better suited for clearing small areas.

But if you have a wide sidewalk or driveway, or if you regularly experience heavy snowfall, then a two-stage snow blower is going to offer you anywhere from 20 to 38 inches of clearing width and 18 to 30 inches of intake height, making the job faster and easier. The Ariens Deluxe 28 SHO 2-Stage Gas Snow Blower is our best pick for large areas because it has a clearing width of 28 inches and an intake height of 21 inches, the most of any on our list.

Standout Features

There are a number of “extras” that can set apart a great snow blower from just a good one.

Self-Propelling: Most two-stage snow blowers have a self-propelled transmission that saves you from pushing a 200+ pound snow blower up a steep driveway. These typically offer speed controls that allow you to adjust how quickly the wheels turn by adjusting a lever near the handgrips. Some even offer variable speeds in reverse, too.

Most two-stage snow blowers have a self-propelled transmission that saves you from pushing a 200+ pound snow blower up a steep driveway. These typically offer speed controls that allow you to adjust how quickly the wheels turn by adjusting a lever near the handgrips. Some even offer variable speeds in reverse, too. One-Hand Operation: This feature allows you to operate both the steering wheel and the auger using one hand, which frees up the other to adjust the chute.

This feature allows you to operate both the steering wheel and the auger using one hand, which frees up the other to adjust the chute. Headlights: If you’re clearing snow while it’s still dark out, a snow blower with headlights will help illuminate the path as you work and alert cars to your presence.

If you’re clearing snow while it’s still dark out, a snow blower with headlights will help illuminate the path as you work and alert cars to your presence. Heated Handles: Even with gloves on, heated handles can make the process of snow blowing much more comfortable on bitter cold days.

Even with gloves on, heated handles can make the process of snow blowing much more comfortable on bitter cold days. Automatic Shutoff: For peace of mind, look for a snow blower that will automatically shut off when you let go of the handles, to prevent it from continuing on without you and losing control.

Warranty

Snow blowers can set you back well over $1,000, so it’s important that you look at the warranty information before purchasing. You’ll find that snow blower warranties typically range from two to five years, which may cover repairs or replacements for any parts or products that aren’t working. Many manufacturers offer the option to extend your warranty coverage for an additional fee, too.

More Snow Blowers to Consider

Toro Power Max HD 1030 OHAE 2-Stage Gas Snow Blower: If you’re in the market for a snow blower with all the features, including heated handles, then this is a great option. However, its price reflects its many features. It proved to be powerful in our testing, but weighs over 300 pounds and likely will be overkill for anyone who doesn’t receive regular heavy snowfall.

Questions You Might Ask

How much should you spend on a snow blower?

A quality gas snow blower will cost you anywhere from $800 to upwards of $2,000, while corded electric and battery-powered ones usually fall from $200 to upwards of $1,000. How much you choose to spend is going to depend on the amount of snowfall you experience and which features you’re willing to spend extra money on, such as variable speed, easy-to-use controls, power steering, and more.

The snow blowers we tested—which include gas, battery-powered, and corded electric—range in price from $250 to $2,400, with a median of $1,549. Our top pick, the Ariens Classic 24 Gas Snow Blower, is well under this.

When is the best time to buy a snow blower?

As is the case with any seasonal item, snow blowers are often marked down during the off-season. But while you can score a good deal on a snow blower in the spring, the selection is typically very thin following winter. Thus, it’s best to purchase snow blowers as early as summer and into fall. Be sure to look out for deals on Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

How do you prepare a snow blower for storage?

To extend the lifespan of your snow blower, it’s essential to prep it for storage during the off-season, especially for gas blowers: “Gas left in the tank and engine will oxidize and will gum up the engine,” says Holmes. Ariens suggests the following steps:

Drain the fuel tank and change the engine oil (for gas snow blowers). Holmes also suggests running the blower until it stops after draining, in order to burn the remaining gas. Wipe down the exterior with mild soap and a wet cloth. Thoroughly dry it afterwards to prevent it from rusting. Inspect for worn or damaged parts such as belts, friction disks, and hardware, and replace them prior to the first snowfall. Grease any moving parts that are prone to corrosion, such as the axle shafts, the augers, and the tractor components. Always refer to the manufacturer’s lubrication guidelines. Use a snow blower cover to prevent dirt and dust from collecting during storage.

How many years should a snow blower last?

Choosing a snow blower requires careful thought not only because of the cost, but also because a quality snow blower can give you decades of use. Most high-quality snow blowers will last a minimum of 10 years, while top-of-the-line, two-stage snow blowers can give you 20+ years of use when properly cared for. “My father in law’s two-stage snow blower is 45 years old and runs today as if it was new out of the box,” says Holmes.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Melanie Fincher, associate commerce editor for Real Simple with three years of experience writing product reviews and lifestyle content. To compile this list, we tested eight snow blowers in our yards over a two-month period and evaluated them based on their design, performance, ease of use, safety, and value. We also consulted David Holmes, service training manager at The Grounds Guys, a Neighborly company.

