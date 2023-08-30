To find the best smokeless fire pits on the market, we tested 10 options in real-world conditions and evaluated them on durability, design, value, and more. We also spoke to McCoy for his expert insight on what to look for while shopping and safety precautions to take while using a smokeless fire pit.

“Smokeless fire pits generate heat, like wood-burning fire pits, but they’re built to keep most of the smoke they produce from escaping,” says Gary McCoy, the store manager at the Charlotte area Lowe’s. “They’re ideal for people who are sensitive to smoke and experience effects like coughing, sneezing, and watery eyes.”

One of the best ways to spend a cozy evening outdoors is to light up a fire pit and enjoy the warmth and comfort it provides. However, the smoke from traditional fire pits can be a pain, which is why smokeless fire pits have become so popular in recent years.

We also love how easy this fire pit is to set up and how it can burn either pellets or firewood. As far as negatives go, the outside of the fire pit gets very hot during use, so you may need to carry or move it delicately. It can also be tricky to add the pellets at the right speed to lengthen the burn time.

One of the best aspects of this fire pit is its simple but chic design, available in seven colors like mulberry red, water blue, or deep olive. You can even add a custom etching (like your name or a logo) for a small additional cost to give it an even more distinct look.

If you want to take your smokeless fire pit on the go during a camping trip or night at the beach, opt for a compact tabletop pit like this model from Solo Stove. The tiny, lightweight device is as portable as it gets, but it still creates a strong flame that can heat up all those sitting around it.

It comes in seven colors, and you can add a custom etching.

One small but notable annoyance of this fire pit is that it has a safety sticker on the tabletop that’s very hard to remove without leaving residue. It also doesn’t come with a propane tank, so you’ll need to buy that separately in order to get to work.

This fire pit has a lovely design overall, with an antique bronze finish that fits in with any backyard or patio decor. It includes lava rocks on the inside and a mesh screen to protect from sparks, although we didn’t find that to be an issue during our testing. It’s also quick to set up and light—plus, the device feels sturdy and durable.

What’s better than a smokeless fire pit? A smokeless fire pit that can double as a beautiful piece of outdoor furniture , like this model from Hampton Bay. The gas-burning fire pit has a rectangular slate tabletop to store drinks and food and even a cover for the pit.

This fire pit doesn’t have any accessories or a removable ashtray. It does have a hole in the center that drains out to the ground, but you may need to put in significant effort to tip the heavy pit over if you want to drain it completely. If you’re up to the task, you’ll find much to enjoy about this top-rated fire pit, including its standout design, notable ease of use, and relatively low price.

Weighing in at 85 pounds, this is a substantial fire pit—the large size means it’s heavy to move and not the most portable option. It’s designed in a unique octagonal shape made from chrome-colored corten steel, creating a rustic look in your backyard or patio. It also comes fully assembled, so you can get it up and running quickly.

Want a smokeless fire pit that you can use for years on end? Look no further than this model from Titan Great Outdoors, which stands out for its durability and ability to withstand damage and weather.

Unfortunately, this pit doesn’t have accessories like a lid or grill, though it does have a removable catch pan and grate for ashes with handles. And overall, it offers a great, simple fireside experience for an affordable price.

We also loved this wood-burning fire pit's striking look with its all-black exterior and rounded shape. At 35 pounds, it’s about average size and is easy to take apart and move around as needed. The fire pit is easy to light and produces consistent heat; no need to move the logs or pellets (you can use either or both at once) around as it burns, as the flame will continue efficiently on its own.

One of the best things about smokeless fire pits is how easy they are to use, but this model from Blue Sky really takes the cake. During testing, we found that it took no time to put together (just attach two parts), and we set up a roaring fire almost immediately.

Unlike some smokeless fire pits, this one still produces a small amount of smoke, but it goes straight up in the air. And there’s barely any smell from the smoke, allowing for a relaxing and satisfying evening around the fire.

Additionally, this is a large fire pit, meaning it’ll surely be the focus of any backyard or patio. Its 68-pound weight is not the most portable option, if you don’t plan on moving it around much, you’ll be fine.

This easy-to-set-up fire pit is available in either silver stainless steel or blue corten steel—both options are stunning, durable, and rust-resistant. The corten steel option will turn bronze over time as it develops the patina, so you may notice a rustic look after use.

For any shoppers willing to spend more on a smokeless fire pit, this option from Breeo is a luxurious choice to level up your outdoor gatherings. Its high price tag is warranted by the gorgeous design of the bowl and the amount of heat put out by the flame, among other factors.

On the downside, the pit’s flames aren’t as strong as other models, and you might need to huddle close to experience warmth. It can also take some time to get the pellet totally lit, and you may need to buy a fireproof pad if you plan on using the pit on a deck since it doesn’t come with a protective ring.

When we tested this wood-burning fire pit, we found the setup a breeze and loved how lightweight even the medium-sized model (at 16 pounds) is when carried. The pit’s compact size makes it ideal for portability and storage when not in use, too. Speaking of which—it helpfully comes with a thick, durable carrying case with handles. There are also portable handles on the pit itself that are helpful for shaking ash off to keep the airflow strong.

If you want to stick to a tight budget, opt for the Inno Stage Smokeless Fire Pit. Available in four sizes and three colors (black, silver, and rust), and featuring a unique and cool diamond design around the edges, this statement-making device looks good in just about every space.

The pellets take a while to get fully lit, and the flame isn’t super strong.

We wish the propane connector hose was a bit longer, and think the rocks may discolor after use. Still, there’s much to love about this gas fire pit, including its lower-than-average price.

Setting up this fire pit is simple, requiring only a few minutes’ work to start the fire. The pit includes a 10-foot hose to keep the propane tank (which you’ll need to buy separately) out of the way, plus a set of lava rocks to give the flame a flickering effect. The rocks add weight to the fire pit, but it’s still not super heavy, even when full. The pit also comes with a high-quality cover to keep it safe when not in use.

If you prefer the look and feel of a gas-burning smokeless fire pit , we recommend this excellent option from Outland Living. During testing, we found that this large and highly durable fire pit provides a substantial flame that’s incredibly easy to control, thanks to a knob that allows you to tailor the heat level and flame height.

When your fire is roaring, the heat should feel evenly distributed, and adding extra wood and kindling is easy. The smoke goes straight up in the air, preventing your clothes and hair from being exposed to smoke or smell. We wish this firepit came with a cover for storage, but unfortunately, you do have to buy that at an extra cost or fashion a makeshift lid of your own.

When we tested this stainless steel fire pit for ourselves, we loved how easy and quick it was to set up—and how simple it was to clean up after due to the removable ash pan that catches fallout underneath the pit’s base plate. We also liked that the pit includes a ring to protect the grass from getting damaged, as well as its overall sleek, minimalist design and highly durable make.

Of all the wood-burning smokeless fire pits we tested, this option from Solo Stove was our absolute favorite. The ultra-large device can hold up to six logs in its bowl, yet at 41 pounds, it’s still compact enough to be easily portable if you want to take it on the road or to a campsite.

Final Verdict

For a top-notch wood-burning smokeless fire pit, we strongly recommend the Solo Stove Yukon 2.0, due to its large size, easy cleanup, and protective ring. For an equally great gas-burning pit, check out the Outland Living Mega Fire Pit, which helpfully lets you control the flame via a knob and has a durable cover.

Our Testing Process

To find the best smokeless fire pits on the market, we tested 10 popular options for 30 hours in real-world conditions.

First, we unpackaged and set up the fire pits while considering how easy and quick it was to put them together. We noted how long it took us to get the fire pit in working conditions.

Over the testing period, we used the smokeless fire pit at least three times for an hour. While these are smokeless models, it's common for smokeless fire pits to emit a small amount of campfire smell and smoke when first lit or if you are not using seasoned wood.

Once the fire pit was burning, we measured how far we could walk from the fire pit and still feel the heat. Then we walked in a circle to see how consistent this heat was around the pit. We added in fuel as needed to keep the flame burning and then allowed the fire to burn out naturally.

While in use, we kept track of what fuel we used, wind conditions, amount of people who could sit around the pit comfortably, how easy it was to ignite, ease of adding in more fuel, how long the fuel lasted before adding more, how large and bright the flames burned, how little smoke is present, how much smell is present, and how easy it was to cook food over the flame, if applicable. If we used wood as fuel, we noted the type of wood, moisture level, and how much we used for the duration of the fire.

After the flame was out and the fire pit was completely cool, we cleaned out any ash and assessed how much it produced after each use. We then recorded our evaluations of the fire pit's heating performance, design, smoke control, durability, and value.

How to Shop for Smokeless Fire Pits Like a Pro

Fuel Type

Smokeless fire pits burn either wood or gas. Wood-burning fire pits have a more traditional look and feel, which can be especially desirable when you’re lacking the usual campfire smoke and smell. They also tend to produce more heat and flames, but on the downside, they typically leave a good amount of ash to clean up.

Gas-burning fire pits, meanwhile, are often more expensive than wood-burning pits and require the purchase of a separate propane tank. They are low maintenance and typically safer since you don’t need to continually feed the flames with wood.

Material

Most fire pits are made of stainless steel or alloy steel due to these materials’ durability and rust resistance. Some heftier fire pits are made of concrete, which is heavier and requires occasional maintenance. There are also aluminum fire pits, which can be just as attractive and are usually inexpensive, albeit not as durable as those made with other materials.

Size & Portability

Smokeless fire pits come in various sizes, some weighing as little as 1 or 2 pounds and others over 80 pounds. Smaller fire pits are ideal for people who want to move the device from place to place (like for a camping trip) or who only expect a small group to huddle around it for warmth. Larger models are best for shoppers who want a fire pit to be the permanent center of their backyard or expect many people to use it at once.

Safety Features

One of the best ways to safely use a fire pit on your patio is to ensure it has ample space on all sides, according to Gary McCoy, store manager at Charlotte area Lowe’s. More space is better, as it can “enable ventilation and avoid any fire hazards,” he says.

Some smokeless fire pits also come with mesh screens to prevent sparks from flying and lids to cover up the fires once the night is over. Always keep flammable items and children and pets far away from the pit.

More Smokeless Fire Pits to Consider

BioLite FirePit+ Wood & Charcoal Burning Fire Pit: This compact fire pit is easy to transport and store and has a fan whose strength you can control via Bluetooth. While we like this feature, the price is a bit high and it’s not entirely smokeless as promised; there’s still some smoke and smell.

TerraFlame Wave Tabletop Fire Bowl: This small and portable fire bowl is perfect for tabletop use. That said, this device is more noteworthy for its elegant design than for the heat it produces. You have to use fuel gel canisters to light the fire, which leaves a mild smell. On the upside, there’s no ash or residue to clean up afterward.

Questions You Might Ask

How do smokeless fire pits work?

“Smokeless fire pits use a technology that redirects airflow to keep smoke away from you and your guests,” says McCoy. Some models reduce the level of smoke (and accompanying smell) through vents in their bases where the air enters and rises inside the pit’s double walls. “The warmed air is then forced down into the fire bowl and repeats the cycle, creating a secondary combustion,” he says.

Are smokeless fire pits 100 percent smokeless?

While labeled smokeless, smokeless fire pits still produce minimal smoke, especially when first lit. “Smokeless fire pits are most often not fully smokeless, but virtually smokeless,” says McCoy. “On average, they generate much less smoke than normal fire pits.” The level of smoke depends on the model, as some smokeless fire pits are known for giving off more smoke and smell than others.

Do smokeless fire pits give off heat?

Smokeless fire pits create heat, allowing you to “experience the benefits of a traditional fire pit without the added smoke,” says McCoy. The amount of heat varies depending on the size and model of the fire pit.

Where can I place my smokeless fire pit?

“You can place your smokeless fire pit on your patio, deck, backyard” as long as it’s on level ground and has room for ventilation, says McCoy. “If you choose a portable option, you can take your fire pit with you on a camping trip, enjoy it at a beach bonfire, or use it to warm up your family’s outdoor sporting events,” he adds.

