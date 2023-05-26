Philip Zaleski, executive director of the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance, suggests checking that whichever smoke detector you choose has been certified by a third party testing agency. “This should give residents confidence that the alarm will work when it’s most important,” he notes. To find the best smoke alarms on the market, we researched many options and evaluated them on type, longevity, sensitivity, features, price, and more. We also received additional insight from Andler and Zaleski on how to choose the best smoke detector for your needs.

Finding a smoke detector that you can trust to reliably do its job can be a difficult but necessary task. “Quality build in a smoke detector is everything,” says Patrick Andler of fire investigation firm Andler & Associates, Inc. “Buy the best quality one that you can afford.”

One of the most important items you can have in your home is a working smoke detector—and ideally not just one, but several, so you can ensure that your entire home is covered in the event of a fire.

Best Overall Smoke Detector First Alert SC9120B Hardwired Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm With Battery Backup Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair What Stands Out It detects both smoke and carbon monoxide, and can be connected to other alarms in the home. What Could Be Improved It's hardwired, so it takes time to install (and probably isn't suited to renters). For a highly reliable smoke detector that you can absolutely trust, look no further than this bestselling option from First Alert. It’s hardwired, but it comes with a battery backup in the event of a power failure. And if the battery runs low, it’ll let out a chirp, so you can fix the problem immediately. The alarm also acts as a carbon monoxide detector, making it even more of a helpful item to have in your home. This smoke alarm is simple to use, with just one button for both testing and silencing and included mounting brackets to put it up on the wall. It features both electrochemical and ionization sensor technology to help it keenly detect smoke and carbon monoxide, and there are indicator lights (as well as a crystal-clear siren) that will alert you if there’s either in your home. And if you have First Alert detectors in other rooms, it’ll connect to them so that all the alarms will go off at once if there’s any danger. Price at time of publish: $38 Sensor Type: Electrochemical, ionization | Carbon Monoxide Detector: Yes | Power Source: Hardwired with battery backup | Dimensions: 5.6 x 5.6 x 1.9 inches | Certifications: UL Listed | Warranty: 10 years

Best Budget Smoke Detector Kidde Fire Sentry Battery-Operated Smoke Alarm i9040 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot What Stands Out It's very inconspicuous, so it blends into the wall easily. What Could Be Improved It doesn’t detect carbon monoxide. If you’re not looking to spend so much on your smoke detector, consider this low-priced model from Kidde. It’s a simple yet effective smoke alarm that’s notable for being smaller and more lightweight than most other options, allowing it to blend in even more easily on your home’s walls. This battery-operated smoke detector takes barely any time to install, and relies on an alkaline battery that’ll continue operating even if your home suffers a power outage. When it detects smoke or fire using its ionization sensor technology, it’ll emit a loud, unmissable alarm and set off its flashing red LED light, so you’ll immediately know to leave. The device also features a low battery indicator, as well as a test and hush button, the latter of which temporarily shuts down the alarm for eight minutes. On the downside, this alarm doesn’t also act as a carbon monoxide detector, so it won’t be the best choice for everyone. But if you’re looking for a basic yet trustworthy smoke alarm, it could be the right fit for you. Price at time of publish: $11 Sensor Type: Ionization | Carbon Monoxide Detector: No | Power Source: Batteries | Dimensions: 4 x 4 x 1.5 inches | Certifications: UL Listed | Warranty: 10 years

Best Battery-Powered Smoke Detector Kidde Worry-Free Sealed Lithium Battery Power Smoke Alarm P3010L Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot What Stands Out It has a long battery life and is easy to install. What Could Be Improved It doesn’t have a carbon monoxide detector. While the majority of smoke alarms out there are battery-powered, this model from Kidde stands out for its exceptionally long lithium battery life and easy battery installation. It should last for upwards of 10 years and require no battery changes during that time, and it will continue to work in the event of a power failure. Additionally, this smoke alarm uses photoelectric sensors to quickly and effectively detect fire particles, and will emit a loud 85-decibel alarm if smoke or fire is found in your home. Helpfully, it has both a test and hush button (so you can turn it off immediately if there’s no danger present). It’s easy to install, too, thanks to the included mounting bracket, and features an LED light that will flash when testing, when in hush mode, and when the alarm sounds, to help ensure that you heed the call. Unfortunately, this alarm doesn’t also act as a carbon monoxide detector, but that’s really its only downside. Otherwise, it’s a top-quality smoke alarm that you can trust to more than do its job if a fire is detected somewhere in your home. Price at time of publish: $28 Sensor Type: Photoelectric | Carbon Monoxide Detector: No | Power Source: Batteries | Dimensions: 5.2 x 5.2 x 1.6 inches | Certifications: UL Listed | Warranty: 10 years

Best Smoke Detector With Carbon Monoxide Detector First Alert ZCombo Wireless Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair What Stands Out It connects to Ring security systems so you can get real-time alerts on your phone. What Could Be Improved It doesn’t have flashing LED lights. Rather than buying smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors separately, why not opt for a device that does both jobs in one, like this pick from First Alert? The battery-powered system is connected to Ring (as well as several other smart home systems), so you can get real-time notifications in the Ring app if the sensors have picked up any smoke or carbon monoxide in the house. Setting up the connection is as simple as it gets, as you just need to scan a QR code and connect the alarm to the hub. This detector, which uses photoelectric smoke sensors, will alert you to smoke or a fire via an ultra-loud horn. It also has a single button for both testing and silencing the alarm, and you can install it on your wall easily via the mounting bracket and pins included in your purchase. As far as negatives go, this alarm is on the pricier end of things, and it also doesn’t have any LED lights to help alert you when the sound is going off. Still, it’s a high-quality combo pick that’ll be a helpful addition to any home. Price at time of publish: $47 Sensor Types: Electrochemical, photoelectric | Carbon Monoxide Detector: Yes | Power Source: Batteries | Dimensions: 5 x 5 x 2 inches | Certifications: UL Listed | Warranty: 7 years

Best Smoke Detector With Air Quality Monitor Kidde Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm with Indoor Air Quality Monitor Home Depot View On Home Depot What Stands Out It’s Wi-Fi-enabled and compatible with smart home devices. What Could Be Improved It’s quite pricey. If you’re able and willing to spend a bit more on your smoke detector in order to benefit from special features, we’ve got the option for you. Made by Kidde, this alarm not only comes with a carbon monoxide detector, but also an air quality monitor that measures temperature, humidity, and chemical levels in your home. Even more, it connects to Wi-Fi and is compatible with smart devices like Google Home and Amazon Alexa, making it a seriously convenient device. To set up the detector, just download the app and scan the QR code to access the instructions. You can also use the app to receive real-time notifications about the device, and check on the alarm’s status via voice commands through your smart home device. All of the alarms in your home can be connected, too, so they all activate together. Additionally, it uses a photoelectric sensor to detect smoke and an electrochemical sensor to detect carbon monoxide, and will alert you to either’s presence with both an alarm and voice alerts. There’s also a hush feature so you can turn off the alarm if needed, as well as a test button. You can even set the device to send alerts to your loved ones when smoke is detected. Really, there’s nothing this alarm can’t do. Price at time of publish: $109 Sensor Types: Photoelectric, electrochemical | Carbon Monoxide Detector: Yes | Power Source: Batteries | Dimensions: 5 x 5 x 2.4 inches | Certifications: UL Listed | Warranty: 10 years The 12 Best Air Purifiers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Smart Smoke Detector Google Nest Protect Smoke & CO Alarm 2nd Generation 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy What Stands Out You can connect it to your phone to receive alerts and control it remotely. What Could Be Improved It only has a 2-year warranty, which is disappointing considering the high price. Ready for a super high-tech smoke alarm? Check out this option from Google, which is the first household smoke detector that can be hushed from your phone, without you having to place a hand on the alarm itself. It’ll also send you updates on the alarm’s battery life, so you don’t have to deal with an annoying chirp like with most smoke detectors. This cool device uses a split-spectrum sensor (aka photoelectric enhanced with LED) to effectively detect smoke as well as an electrochemical sensor to detect carbon monoxide. And in addition to an audio alarm, it puts out voice alerts and alerts to your phone. It has a long battery life (up to a decade) and runs automatic tests on both the sensor and the speaker to make sure everything’s in good condition. Plus, it can be connected to all the other alarms in your home so you can be alerted to a threat no matter where you are. As if that weren’t enough, the alarm lights up when someone walks underneath it, making it a great nightlight, and it’ll change color based on the type of alert needed (i.e. a heads up versus an emergency). As far as smart smoke alarms go, this device is truly top of the list. Price at time of publish: $115 Sensor Types: Photoelectric, electrochemical | Carbon Monoxide Detector: Yes | Power Source: Batteries or hardwired | Dimensions: 5.3 x 5.3 x 1.6 inches | Certifications: UL Listed | Warranty: 2 years

Best Smoke Detector for Kitchen Universal Security Instruments Sensing Plus AMI3051SB Multi-Criteria Smoke & Fire Alarm Home Depot View On Home Depot What Stands Out It uses AI and two sensor types to detect smoke and flames. What Could Be Improved It’s not Wi-Fi enabled nor does it have a carbon monoxide detector. The kitchen is one of the most important places in your home to have a smoke detector, and this option from Universal Security is a great choice. It’s a reliable, effective alarm that uses both photoelectric and ionization sensors (as well as AI) to detect smoke and flames, and its internal microprocessor ensures that the alarm won’t go off unnecessarily, such as from steam. Plus, it comes with a long-lasting battery that you won’t have to replace for at least a decade (and will still work even if there’s a power outage). Other great aspects of this smoke detector include its single test and silencing button, its loud alarm, and its bright LED lights that’ll flash when the alarm goes off and when there’s any kind of power issue. The device will also give off a warning sound when the battery is running low, and you can switch it out easily via a quick activation pull tab. Price-wise, this smoke detector is just about average, although it doesn’t feature a carbon monoxide detector. Overall, it’s a very solid pick for your kitchen, as well as any other rooms of your home in need of protection.



Price at time of publish: $27 Sensor Types: Photoelectric, ionization | Carbon Monoxide Detector: No | Power Source: Batteries | Dimensions: 5.6 x 5.6 x 1.8 inches | Certifications: UL Listed | Warranty: 10 years

Best Interconnected Smoke Detector First Alert SA511CN2-3ST Interconnected Wireless Smoke Alarm with Voice & Location Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair What Stands Out It uses a voice alarm to tell you exactly where the smoke or fire is located in your home. What Could Be Improved It doesn’t have a carbon monoxide detector, LED lights, or smart home compatibility. To ensure that you’ll be alerted immediately to the presence of fire or smoke no matter how far away you are in your home from the source, opt for interconnected smoke detectors like this two-pack from First Alert. When one alarm detects smoke or fire, it’ll automatically enable all the other alarms in your home so that you’ll be able to react instantly. This battery-powered alarm doesn’t just emit a siren when it’s detected danger via its photoelectric sensors, but a voice alarm that’ll tell you exactly where in your home the danger is, helping you deal with the problem even faster. You can choose from 11 programmable locations to make sure your entire home is covered, and connect the alarm to up to 18 others throughout your home. Additionally, this alarm features a single test/silencing button, a timer that’ll alert you when the battery is running low, and a feature that minimizes the chance of false alarms from steam. It’s easy to install, too, making it a supremely helpful choice all around, particularly for people with large homes with many rooms.



Price at time of publish: $75 for 2-pack Sensor Types: Photoelectric | Carbon Monoxide Detector: No | Power Source: Batteries | Dimensions: 5 x 5 x 2 inches | Certifications: UL Listed | Warranty: 10 years