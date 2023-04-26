Life Technology Tech Gadgets The 9 Best Smart Locks of 2023 Update your home security and ditch the last-minute dash to find your keys. By Nor'adila Hepburn Nor'adila Hepburn Nor’Adila is a contributing writer for Real Simple. Her work has appeared in The Krazy Coupon Lady, Insider, Merriam-Webster, and more. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 26, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Final Verdict How to Shop FAQs Take Our Word for It We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Real Simple / Taylor Tieden The hassle of a traditional lock and key can interrupt your day, whether you’re rummaging through your purse to find a keyring or trying to remember if you locked up in a rush. Smart locks are a convenient and secure solution to upgrade your everyday routine and eliminate the nuisance of your now-outdated keys. “When choosing the best smart lock for your home, consider your security needs, budget, and automation preferences,” says Abhijeet Bhattacharya, senior director of product and experience design at ADT. “You should also consider the compatibility of the lock with your smartphone and smart home devices.” To find the best smart locks on the market, we researched top options while considering factors like unlocking mechanism, lock type, installation, features, and security. We also spoke to Bhattacharya for expert advice on shopping for smart locks. Our Top Picks Best Overall Smart Lock: August Wi-Fi Smart Lock at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget Smart Lock: Teeho Keypad Deadbolt at Amazon Jump to Review Best Bluetooth Smart Lock: Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock at Amazon Jump to Review Best Smart Lock With Standard Key: Kwikset Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock at Amazon Jump to Review Best Wi-Fi Smart Lock: Eufy Smart Lock at Amazon Jump to Review Best Biometric Smart Lock: Sifely S Smart Lock at Amazon Jump to Review Best Smart Lock With Keypad: Yale Assure Lock at Amazon Jump to Review Best Retrofit Smart Lock: Level Bolt Smart Lock at Amazon Jump to Review Best Smart Lock & Video Doorbell Combo: Wyze Lock & Video Doorbell at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Smart Lock August Wi-Fi Smart Lock 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On August.com What Stands Out: This smart lock can be added to any existing single-cylinder deadbolt. What Could Be Improved: It's incompatible with existing mortise or double cylinder locks. The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock works with an existing deadbolt so you don’t have to completely replace your lock, making it ideal for homeowners and renters alike. You can open the door using the app, fingerprints, face recognition technology, or an optional automatic function that unlocks the door when you're within 200 meters. And if your phone runs out of battery, there's no need to stress because you can also use your regular key to unlock the door. The August Smart Lock works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. If your family members or housemates need access, you can easily make digital spare keys or set up scheduled access, which is ideal for visiting guests, family households, or shared apartments. Just note that there is no way of monitoring the battery level on the app, though you get a low-battery notification when it reaches 25 percent (and battery life is typically 3-6 months). Price at the time of publish: $230 Product Details: Lock Type: RetrofitUnlocking Mechanism: Face scan, fingerprint, Wi-Fi, keypad, E-Keys, voiceDoor Thickness Range: Not listedFeatures: Auto-locking, geo-fencing, access logs Best Budget Smart Lock Teeho TE001 Keypad Deadbolt Amazon View On Amazon View On Teeho.com What Stands Out: This simple keypad is easy to install and doesn't come with any extra features, so it's good for beginners. What Could Be Improved: There is no option for Wi-Fi connectivity. Replacing your lock doesn't have to be a complicated process—the Teeho TE001 Keypad Deadbolt is easy to install and use at an affordable price. Because you have to replace your old lock before installing this one, it’s best for homeowners, though you can always check with your landlord for approval to install a new lock. Rather than relying on an app or Wi-Fi, this lock uses a simple PIN code system to lock and unlock the door. You can set a one-time PIN that deletes automatically after every use, or create up to 20 codes for multiple roommates, family members, or guests. For added safety, this lock has an anti-peeping feature—you can press random digits before and after the correct code to confuse any onlookers. Locking the Teeho is simple: Just set it to an auto-lock mode from 10 to 99 seconds or lock it manually by holding any button on the keypad for two seconds. You can also use a regular key if needed. Price at the time of publish: $40 Product Details: Lock Type: DeadboltUnlocking Mechanism: Keypad, keyDoor Thickness Range: 2.12 inches Features: Auto-locking, keypad, geo-fencing, access logs Best Bluetooth Smart Lock Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro 6-in-1 Smart Lock Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot What Stands Out: This Bluetooth smart lock offers six different options for locking and unlocking. What Could Be Improved: You have to buy a Wi-Fi bridge connection separately. The Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro offers six options to unlock your door using either a smart app, Bluetooth, a keypad, a mechanical key, or a fingerprint. It’s also ANSI Grade 1 certified, meaning it's 35 times stronger than the typical deadbolt. For even more security, it has an anti-peep keypad, allowing you to add random numbers around the correct passcode. You can also set up the auto-lock function, which opens the door as soon as you approach for hands-free entry. Plus, there is no need to worry about being locked out of your home if the battery dies, because the Ultraloq has a micro USB port at the bottom where you can plug in a power bank. This lock stores up to 50 different codes and 100 fingerprints, so you can create individual profiles for anyone who needs access to your home. The app also has an entry log to track who comes in. While you can remotely lock and unlock your doors via Wi-Fi, you will need to purchase an additional Wi-Fi bridge. Price at the time of publish: $190 Product Details: Lock Type: DeadboltUnlocking Mechanism: App, Bluetooth, keypad, key, fingerprintDoor Thickness Range: 1.37 to 1.75 inches Features: Access logs, auto-locking Best Smart Lock With Standard Key Kwikset Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock Amazon View On Amazon View On Build.com View On Home Depot What Stands Out: It comes with an access log so you can see exactly when people open the door. What Could Be Improved: The battery drains somewhat quickly. Instead of a traditional keypad, the Kwikset Halo Smart Lock has a light-up touchscreen display and up to 250 access code combinations. In addition to the high-quality touchpad, you can use your traditional key to unlock the deadbolt if you so choose. If you don't want to use the keypad or a key, you can always use the app to tell Alexa or Google Assistant to open it instead. The smart app also allows you to lock and unlock your door remotely via Wi-Fi and keep tabs on anyone who enters or exits your home. In the event that someone tries to pick the lock or uses an invalid code, you'll get an alert to your connected device. The only downside to this pick is that the battery drains somewhat quickly, so be prepared to replace it often. Price at the time of publish: $229 Product Details: Lock Type: DeadboltUnlocking Mechanism: Key, touchpad, voice Door Thickness Range: 1.37 to 1.75 inchesFeatures: Auto-locking, voice control, access logs Best Wi-Fi Smart Lock Eufy C210 Smart Lock Amazon View On Amazon View On Eufy.com What Stands Out: This highly durable smart lock can be opened in five different ways. What Could Be Improved: It doesn't come with auto-locking. If you want a smart lock with built-in Wi-Fi, the Eufy C210 is for you. This smart lock allows you to unlock your door in five ways: the keypad, security app, key, an Apple Watch, or voice control using Alexa or Google Assistant. And because it has built-in Wi-Fi, you don’t have to worry about setting up an extra hub just to get connected. You can also set up notifications in the Eufy app, which will alert you to who unlocks the door in real time. According to the manufacturer, it can withstand up to 100,000 unlocks (or about 30 years of use), making it a long-lasting pick you won't need to replace anytime soon. And thanks to its IP65 weatherproof rating, it won’t be damaged by cold weather, heavy rain, or snow. While the app allows you to unlock your door from anywhere, it may take a while to open so you might find it quicker to use the touchpad instead. Price at the time of publish: $140 Product Details: Lock Type: DeadboltUnlocking Mechanism: Keypad, app, key, voiceDoor Thickness Range: 1.37 to 2.12 inchesFeatures: Voice control Best Biometric Smart Lock Sifely S Smart Lock Amazon View On Amazon View On Sifely.com What Stands Out: It has all the latest features at an unbeatable price. What Could Be Improved: The fingerprint pad is sensitive. Passcodes aren't the only way to use a smart lock—the Sifely S Smart Lock has fingerprint technology to unlock your door, so you never need to worry about remembering a PIN. The lock can store more than 200 fingerprints, making it ideal for homes, businesses, or vacation rentals. For any time you don't want to use a fingerprint, this lock also has a passcode, connected app, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, key fobs, and regular keys. If you want to equip your home or business with multiple Sifely locks, you can manage them through the web portal for free. Within the portal, you can assign or delete passcodes, monitor battery levels, and check the lock status. We like that this smart lock has audible alerts if the door is locked, open, or if the battery is running low, as well as an optional auto-lock function for those who want to run out the door without reaching for their keys. Our only note is that the fingerprint pad can be sensitive, so you have to make sure your fingers are clean and dry before you touch the keypad. Price at the time of publish: $130 Product Details: Lock Type: DeadboltUnlocking Mechanism: Fingerprint, keypad, voice, key, key fob, appDoor Thickness Range: 1.31 to 2 inchesFeatures: Auto-locking, voice control access logs Best Smart Lock With Keypad Yale Assure Lock SL with Z-wave Plus Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair What Stands Out: It comes with the security and energy-efficiency of Z-wave technology. What Could Be Improved: You can't use a standard key with it. If you are ready to upgrade to a smart home, the low-profile Yale Assure Lock SL is a great place to start. It’s not a retrofit lock, so you’ll have to replace your entire lock and deadbolt to use it, but it's worth it for the Z-wave technology, which is like Wi-Fi but more secure. This tech also uses less power than traditional smart locks, which translates to longer battery life. You can also integrate it with home automation hubs, smart alarm systems, and Amazon Alexa for voice control compatibility. Like many smart locks, it has an auto-lock function that gives you set options for 30 seconds, one minute, and three minutes. To lock the door manually, just touch the keypad after closing the door. Unfortunately, there is no physical key, but if the battery runs out, this lock has a terminal at the bottom for a temporary charge. Overall, it’s a solid choice for a smart lock but lacks some premium features, like a geo-fencing function for auto unlocking. Price at the time of publish: $230 Product Details: Lock Type: DeadboltUnlocking Mechanism: Keypad, voice Door Thickness Range: 1.37 to 1.75 inchesFeatures: Auto-locking, voice-control Best Retrofit Smart Lock Level Bolt Smart Lock Level View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy What Stands Out: It has the look of a traditional lock with the technology of a smart lock. What Could Be Improved: It's not a deadbolt smart lock. This sleek retrofit lock works with your existing hardware to transform any lock into a smart one. That means you can use your old key and lock with the added benefits of a smart lock upgrade. One of the best aspects of this smart lock is the discrete touchpad—you can install it anywhere within 30 feet of the lock, while the auto-lock function also opens the door as soon as you’re in range. This lock also has a voice control with Siri, although you need the Apple Home Kit to use it. Although this lock can be attached to any standard-sized door, it may not be a good option if you have an older, thinner door. Additionally, keep in mind that it may not fit perfectly on all locks. Price at the time of publish: $199 Product Details: Lock Type: RetrofitUnlocking Mechanism: Voice, key, touchpadDoor Thickness Range: Minimum 1.75 inchFeatures: Auto-locking, voice control Best Smart Lock & Video Doorbell Combo Wyze Lock & Video Doorbell Amazon View On Amazon View On Wyze.com What Stands Out: This system comes with a camera at a relatively affordable price. What Could Be Improved: It does not come with a keypad. This Bluetooth- and Wi-Fi-enabled pick from Wyze is a smart lock and video doorbell combination that remotely locks and unlocks your door and lets you see who’s knocking with live stream video. To give you peace of mind when opening your door, it has motion detection and records in crisp 1080p HD, which you can view in the connected app. We like that it records with a 3:4 aspect ratio so you get a head-to-toe view of visitors at your door—plus you can see any delivered packages. When you’re not online, you can enable notifications to your phone for real-time alerts. If you want to lock up without a second glance, you can also set up the auto-lock function to activate your door instantly or for up to ten minutes after you leave. While we think it’s an excellent addition to upgrade your home security system, we wish it also had a keypad for entry. Price at the time of publish: $130 Product Details: Lock Type: DeadboltUnlocking Mechanism: Voice, touchpad, app Door Thickness Range: 1.75 inch maximuFeatures: Auto-Locking, door sensor, geofencing, video, two-way audio Final Verdict Our top pick is the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock because it's easy to install with your existing lock, and you can use voice controls, the keypad, or your fingerprints to open the door. If you want a more affordable option with plenty of functionality, the Teeho TE001 Keypad Deadbolt is a simple but effective keypad. How to Shop for Smart Locks Like a Pro Unlocking Mechanism Unlike standard locks, smart locks can use Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Z-Wave technology, keypads, and voice control to unlock your door. Multiple methods of entry means there’s less likelihood of getting locked out—and no stress about forgetting your key as you dash out the door. The unlocking mechanism you select depends on your preferences and household dynamics. For families with small children without smartphones, a keypad or fingerprint-enabled system might be best. Luckily, the smart locks on our list offer multiple mechanisms to unlock your door, so you don’t need to be limited to one. Most smart locks have a connected app where you can control the functions from your device, access entry logs, monitor battery levels, open the door using a voice assistant, and issue or delete passcodes for entry, which is especially helpful for parents, homeowners, or landlords. Many smart locks also have geo-fencing, which automatically unlocks your door as soon as you enter the pre-determined field so you can open your door hands-free. Lock Type Smart locks fall into two categories: deadbolt locks that replace your current lock and retrofit locks that you install to your existing door hardware. The type of lock you choose depends on your unique living situation. Deadbolt locks are best for homeowners, while retrofit locks are best for renters who may not be able to totally overhaul their current security system. On the other hand, retrofit locks are usually easier to install and let you use the same key as your previous lock, which could be enticing to homeowners as well as renters. Installation For the most part, you can install smart locks with a few basic tools and the manufacturer's instructions. If your smart lock seems particularly challenging to install, consider hiring a professional. And of course, before you purchase be sure that the lock you choose is compatible with your door in all ways—including size, material, and even type of door. Features The convenient bonus features on smart locks make them a serious upgrade from your standard lock and key. “Most smart locks are equipped with a number keypad allowing you to open the door by simply entering a code,” says Abhijeet Bhattacharya, senior director of product and experience design at ADT. “This is especially great if you have kids who get home from school before you do or relatives staying for a visit. You can also change the key code at any time for added security.” You can also create custom user access codes for family members, friends, and guests. Although smart locks are a good pick for homeowners, these features also make them popular for vacation rentals and properties. And once you have an internet connection, you can use the app to open them remotely—even when you’re out of the state or country. With smart locks, you can also receive mobile alerts when your door is locked or unlocked. “This can be great if you want to know when the kids get home or if someone is in the house who shouldn't be,” says Bhattacharya. Security If you want to upgrade your home security system, a smart lock is a great place to start. “Smart locks are very secure and deter criminals by being difficult to break into,” says Bhattacharya. “It's much harder to guess a passcode or hack a network than to jiggle a lock open.” Plus, “smart locks may also be equipped with additional security measures such as a bump guard, which prevents would-be burglars from entering your home by bumping (picking) the lock,” says Bhattacharya. And if you lose your key, some smart locks allow you to completely reprogram them to prevent break-ins. Questions You Might Ask What’s the difference between an electronic lock and a smart lock? Unlike electronic locks, smart locks have a connected app, which, depending on the device, can allow you to lock the door, check the entry log, change or add passcodes, and give access to guests. Electronic locks have a keypad or fob to unlock the door, but cannot be controlled remotely. Are smart locks easily hacked? While most smart devices aren’t easily hacked, there are a few security measures you can look for as you shop. Smart locks with 128-bit encryption, two-factor authentication, anti-peep technology, or Z-Wave technology, which has a stronger encryption than traditional Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, are challenging to hack. Even without these features, most smart locks are not able to be easily hacked because you can “change locks” very easily if the passcode happens to get into the wrong hands, according to Bhattacharya. And with bonus safety measures like custom access codes, connected home security systems or cameras, entry logs, and real-time notifications, smart locks are arguably a safer alternative to traditional locks. Do smart locks work if the power goes out? “You don’t have to worry about your smart locks because they are battery-operated and will continue to work during a power outage,” says Bhattacharya. The only way that the lock might not work is if the batteries happen to die. And if that happens, most smart locks have a backup key or a micro USB port so you can plug in a power bank to power the lock temporarily. Take Our Word for It This article was written by Nor’adila Hepburn, a contributing writer for Real Simple. To compile this list, she spent hours researching smart locks online to see which ones were best suited for homes and apartments. She also received tips from Abhijeet Bhattacharya, senior director of product and experience design at ADT. Was this page helpful? 