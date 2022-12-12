The 12 Best Slippers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Read on to learn more about our top picks as well as how to choose the best slippers for you.

The best slippers are soothingly soft, keep your feet warm , and cushion your feet as you move about your house. To find the very best slippers, we tested 23 of the most popular options, evaluating them on design, quality, comfort, durability, warmth, and value. The Ugg Tasman Slippers are our top pick for their warm and soft sheepskin construction, versatility (they can be worn indoors and out), and more.

The satisfaction of changing into a pair of slippers after a long day on your feet cannot be overstated. But how do you know which pair is best for you?

Best Overall Slippers UGG Women's Tasman Slipper 5 UGG View On Amazon View On Dillards.com View On Ugg.com Who it’s for: People who want slippers that are lined with genuine sheepskin. Who it isn’t for: People who want slippers without a hard sole. The Ugg Tasman Slippers have all the makings of comfy, long-lasting slippers. The inside of the shoe is lined with a cozy combination of sheepskin and wool, which will keep your feet extra toasty while wearing. Our tester, who told us that their feet usually run cold, confirmed this, and also liked that they didn’t sweat in these either. In fact, they said that they sweated more wearing socks with slippers than they did barefoot with these shoes. Another great attribute of the Tasman Slippers is that they have a solid outsole that allows the wearer to take them outside without ruining the bottoms of the shoe. The outsole is actually the same as the classic Ugg boot, so there’s nothing stopping you from running errands in these slippers. Our tester also complimented the slippers for their “bright and beautiful” suede and loved how impeccable the stitch design was. They did discover though that there is a short breaking-in period with these shoes: When they first tried them on, the slippers “were super hard and tight, ”but over time they loosened up and became more comfortable to wear. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Sizes: 5-12

Best Budget Slippers Dearfoams Brendan Microfiber Suede Clog with Whipstitch Slipper 4.6 Dearfoams View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Kohls.com Who it’s for: People who want slippers that are machine-washable. Who it isn’t for: People looking for more stylish slippers. These affordable slippers offer an incredible value for the price, so much so that our tester was “shocked” at how low the price was. “I have paid much more for a flimsy slipper without a bottom that can be worn outside, and nowhere near the support these offer.” They told us that the bottom was so durable, they were able to walk around outside in the snow and their feet stayed nice and warm. What’s also great is that the lining of the shoes, despite being made from synthetic materials, never caused their feet to sweat. In addition to the cozy feel, these shoes also feature memory foam soles for added comfort. Our tester said this feature made their feet feel supported, which didn’t falter at all after wearing. Overall, they said they could see themselves wearing these for a long period of time. However, they did note that these are “pretty narrow slippers”—luckily, Dearfoams also offers Wide sizes, so be sure to order those if you have wider feet. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Sizes: S-XXL

Best Memory Foam Slippers Ultraideas Memory Foam House Shoes 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who plan to get a lot of use out of their slippers and need a cushioned sole. Who it isn’t for: People who are a half size. Slipper soles tend to be thin, and therefore can cause discomfort when standing in them for long periods of time. To combat this, get slippers with memory foam. Memory foam offers greater cushioning which helps tremendously with comfort. These Ultraideas House Shoes contain a high-density memory foam that, according to the brand, molds better to your feet and has a better rebound when walking. Our tester found these soles to live up to the brand’s promise, calling the soles “soft and cushioned,” and saying that the slippers have been “like pillows for my feet.” They also told us that the thick fleece lining made their feet feel toasty, and appreciated the functionality, since the anti-slip sole allows you to wear these slippers on multiple surfaces. Overall, they were pretty impressed with the value you get for such a low price tag. However, they were not pleased with the sizing. Our tester, who is a half-size, found that the 5/6 to be too small and the 7/8 to be too big. Price at time of publish: $33 Product Details: Sizes: 5/6-11/12

Best Slippers with Arch Support Vionic Gemma Mule Slippers 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dillards.com Who it’s for: People who need a supportive slipper. Who it isn’t for: People who want a cozier slipper. Finding slippers with proper arch support is no easy feat. That’s why we love the Vionic Gemma Mule Slippers, which were designed by a podiatrist. Not only do these slippers have arch support, but also a generous heel cup and a flexible midsole that is designed to absorb shock well. After wearing these shoes all day during our testing period, our tester told us that the arch support is indeed “incredible” and that “if you’re in the market for supportive slippers, I do think these are good value.” The insole is lined with a terry cloth that also made these shoes feel super comfortable on our tester. They also liked the outsole, which they told us was “so sturdy and strong that I don’t think it will ever weaken or wear out.” Due to the style of the shoe, their feet didn’t feel the warmest while wearing them. Regardless of this drawback, our tester kept their marks high for this slipper and ultimately would recommend them to others. “These slippers definitely provide the comfort, arch support, and traction they promise,” they said. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Sizes: 5-12

Best Open Toe Slippers Halluci Women's Cross Band Slippers 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want fuzzy slippers with some ventilation. Who it isn’t for: People who want slippers made of genuine sheepskin. If your feet tend to get hot and sweaty while wearing closed-toed slippers or booties, you’ll benefit from these open-toed slippers. What’s great about the Halluci Slippers is that they offer plenty of ventilation without skimping on the fluff. Not only that, but they’re also pretty chic. The insoles are lined with fleece while the cross band is made of a faux fur that our tester told us felt super soft against their feet. They also really liked the memory foam, which they described as “thick and effective,” and recommended these specifically for people who have harder floors in their homes. The bottom of the shoes are made of an EVA that is waterproof and slip-resistant, so you could probably get away with wearing these outside of the house for a short period of time, such as getting the mail. Our tester did warn us that the faux fur did shed a little bit, which made them hesitant about putting the sandals in the washing machine (they are machine-washable, according to the brand). They also had issues with sizing. They ordered a size large (recommended for sizes 9/10) but found them to be too small as a 9. So if you decide to buy these, consider ordering a size up. Price at time of publish: $24 Product Details: Sizes: S-XL

Best Slide Slippers Allbirds Wool Dwellers 4.9 Allbirds View On Allbirds.com View On Dick's Who it’s for: People who want super cozy slippers. Who it isn’t for: People looking for fluffy slides. The brand that has become famous for making the most comfortable sneaker has also managed to pull off making a super comfortable slipper. Our tester couldn’t stop raving about the Wool Dwellers: “They are soft to the touch, extremely cushioned on the inside, and look gorgeous on the outside after wearing them for a few weeks,” they said. The bulk of the shoe is made of upcycled merino wool, which is considered the softest type of wool on the market. The midsole was supportive enough that our tester felt comfortable standing in them all day while working around their house. “The cushioned inside molds easily to my feet and they feel more and more comfortable and suited for me every time I wear them,” they said. The outsoles are made of rubber certified by the FSC, making this a great option for people who go out of their way to shop sustainably. One thing our tester was keen to point out is that because they are slides, they “aren’t the warmest slippers in the world.” They were able to keep the tops of their feet toasty, but if you want to keep your whole foot warm, you’ll be better off buying slippers with backs. Price at time of publish: $75 Product Details: Sizes: S-XXL

Best Bootie Slippers L.L. Bean Women's Wicked Good Slippers Squam Lake Booties 5 L.L. Bean View On L.L.Bean View On Zappos Who it’s for: People who want slippers that have coverage up to their ankles. Who it isn’t for: People who slippers without a rubber sole. Although quite pricey for slippers, our tester told us that the L.L. Bean Squam Lake Booties are more than worth the splurge. “As someone who has worn slippers religiously my whole life, I have purchased slippers in every price range,” they said. “These are worth every penny—they’re the kind of slippers I don’t think you should hesitate buying. I can’t imagine myself ever going back to another slipper again.” The Wicked Good Slippers are made of Australian lambswool while the outsoles are made of rubber. The outsole also features a cross-hatch grooved tread that was so effective, our tester told us walking in these on their icy deck didn’t worry them one bit. The exterior of the shoe is made of a suede that is water- and stain-resistant, which explains why the shoes didn’t show any signs of wear after our testing was completed. These do take more effort to put on in comparison to other slippers, but if you don’t mind bending over to fasten them on, they may just end up being the perfect slipper for you. Price at time of publish: $109 Product Details: Sizes: 6-11

Best Wool Slippers Glerups Slip-On With Leather Sole 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On L.L.Bean Who it’s for: People who want slippers made of a warm fabric that is also breathable. Who it isn’t for: People who want insoles that offer more foot support. Wool as a fabric works great for slippers because it keeps your feet warm yet remains breathable, so should prevent perspiration. Our tester told us that because of the temperature-regulating properties of wool, their feet stayed “a comfortable temperature consistently” while wearing the slippers. The feel of the wool was nice too, with our tester telling us it felt “incredibly soft, smooth, and not itchy in the slightest” and that slipping them on was like entering “a cozy cave for my foot.” The outsole of this slipper is different from many others we tested in that it’s made of leather. Because of this, these can’t be worn outside, otherwise they will get ruined quickly. They also offer less traction compared to rubber, though our tester had no problems with slipping or sliding while moving around their house. They did have some complaints about the fit, specifically with their heel hitting the backing while walking. They also noted that the insole is completely flat and offers “zero instep or heel support.” They eventually got used to this sensation and it didn’t bother them, but we know that may not be the case for everybody. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Sizes: 5-13

Best Shearling Slippers Parachute Shearling Wool Clogs 4.7 Parachute View On Parachute Who it’s for: People who want fuzzy slippers. Who it isn’t for: People who want slippers that won’t slip off while wearing. Shearling boasts a deliciously soft texture that makes them the perfect material for slippers. These Parachute clogs are made of a lush wool shearling that our tester described as “plush, warm, and SO comfortable.” They liked how uniform the shearling was, and after testing was pleased to discover that the fabric showed no signs of wear. The clogs are roomy enough to wear socks with and feature a cushioned insole that our tester said was comfortable enough to stand on for long periods of time. The Parachute Shearling Wool Clogs come with a hardened outsole that enables you to wear them outside if you wish. One complaint that our tester had is that these slippers are on the heavier side, to the point where they slipped off while walking. Plus, since they have an exposed backing, they aren’t going to be as warm as closed shoes. Still, our tester said they’d recommend these as a “great luxury buy,” especially for people who “take their cozy wear seriously.” Price at time of publish: $99 Product Details: Sizes: XS-XL

Best Moccasin Slippers Minnetonka Women's Cally Faux Fur Slipper 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want slippers that are stylish enough to look like shoes. Who it isn’t for: People who want slippers that won’t make their feet sweaty. Moccasin-style slippers are great for people who want slippers that also look like shoes, so you can wear them outside of the home without looking like you’re wearing slippers. The classic Minnetonka Cally Slippers are made of a soft suede and lined with a plush faux fur. Our tester told us the faux fur was so warm and cozy that it managed to successfully protect their feet from the cold while their heating was off for a day. They also liked the style of the shoe but had some complaints about quality. After wearing these for more than 50 hours, the faux fur lining started to feel less fluffy, and the suede on the sides of the shoes showed signs of wear. The lining also made their feet feel sweaty, which isn’t surprising as synthetic materials tend to do that. And if you’re looking for arch support, they advised to stay away from these shoes. Despite these grievances, our tester still saw value in these shoes and would advise people to get them based on their style and overall coziness. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Sizes: 5-11

Best Waffle Slippers Quince Organic Turkish Waffle Slippers 4.6 Quince View On Onequince.com Who it’s for: People who want cotton slippers. Who it isn’t for: People who want to be able to wear their slippers outside. If you love recreating the feeling of being at a spa at home, get the Quince Turkish Waffle Slippers. They resemble the complementary slippers you’d get at a spa or hotel, but are so much better. These Quince slippers are made of organic Turkish cotton, which our tester confirmed felt “incredibly soft” and absorbent. They said their feet stayed dry after taking a shower and even when they helped someone put furniture together. And despite having no backing, they managed to stay on our tester’s feet continuously. These waffle slippers are machine-washable and are advertised as having a slip-resistant outsole. Our tester said they are very effective on hardwood floors and tiles, to the point where it felt like they almost stuck to the floor. However, on carpeting, that was not the case. Our tester advised people to not wear these outside, and for those who crave arch support, to skip these shoes entirely. For all these slippers have to offer, our tester thought these were a steal for the price and was actually surprised they weren’t priced higher. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Sizes: S-L

