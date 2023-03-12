The 25 Best Amazon Deals Happening During Sleep Awareness Week 2023

Cooling sheet sets, supportive mattress toppers, top-rated noise machines, and more are on sale.

March 12, 2023

Sleep Awareness Amazon Deals
It’s Sleep Awareness Week, which makes it the perfect time to consider how your nightly slumber could be better and get everything you need to soothe your snooze troubles—and save in the process. 

Amazon has tons of impressive deals on bedding, sheet sets, mattresses, bed toppers, and all kinds of helpful accessories this Sleep Awareness Week. With savings of up to 70 percent, it’s an ideal time to treat yourself to new light blocking curtains, a top-rated white noise machine, cooling bed sheets, and more. 

Best Amazon Deals Overall

If you tend to be a hot, restless sleeper, you may benefit from bed sheets that are designed to keep you cool and wick away sweat, like Bedsure’s popular bamboo bed sheets. The shopper-loved sheets have racked up 43,000 five-star ratings, and while this offer lasts, they’re going for $45. 

The sheets are fabricated from viscose, which is derived from bamboo and gives them a cool-to-the-touch feel. This natural material is breathable, sweat-wicking, and temperature regulating, which makes it the ideal choice for people who get warm and sweaty. Plus, they’re soft, silky, incredibly durable, and they’re better for your hair and skin, too. Owners call them “the best sheets” they’ve ever had and “life-changing.”

Bedsure Bamboo Queen Sheet Set - 100% Viscose

Amazon

To buy: $45 (was $95); amazon.com.

Just like sheets, bed pillows are also an easy upgrade that can make a big difference. Amazon shoppers love Utopia’s bed pillows with 20,000 five-star ratings. The plush pillows are sold in packs of two, and while this double discount lasts, sets are going for $21.

These versatile fiber-filled pillows are made to support sleepers of all positions: side, back, and stomach. And their filling is designed to stay put, preventing flatness and uncomfortable clumping. Thousands of reviewers have praised these affordable pillows, describing them as “fluffy, but supportive” and saying they “sleep so much better.”

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows for Sleeping Queen Size

Amazon

To buy: $21 with coupon (was $35); amazon.com.

RELATED: The 12 Best Cooling Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Blackout curtains are another enhancement to consider, and Nicetown’s wildly popular blackout curtains are hard to ignore thanks to their best-seller status, 82,000 five-star ratings, and steep markdown. While the coupon offer lasts, they come with double discounts, putting them at $14 a set. 

Amazon reviewers love these machine-washable curtains for their durability, quality, effectiveness, and overall value. Each set comes with two panels that feature grommets for easy installation. In addition to blocking out light, they also help with noise pollution and keeping out cold air during the winter and hot sun in the summer. And they come in 47 colors to boot. 

NICETOWN Pitch Black Solid Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout

Amazon

To buy: $14 with coupon (was $27); amazon.com.

These markdowns are just the start. There are thousands of deals spanning all categories in Amazon’s deal hub. Sort by home to quickly find bedding, mattress, and other bedroom items, or start your shopping with this curated list of the best sales below. Once these markdowns expire, the prices will go back up. 

Best Sheet and Pillowcase Deals

Best Bedding and Pillow Deals

Best Mattress and Mattress Topper Deals

More Amazon Deals

LANE LINEN Organic Cotton Queen Sheets

Amazon

To buy: $37 with coupon (was $60); amazon.com.

California Design Den 100% Cotton Blanket Queen

Amazon

To buy: $18 (was $40); amazon.com.

Bedsure Linen Duvet Cover Queen Linen Cotton Blend Duvet

Amazon

To buy: $69 (was $140); amazon.com.

JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock at Amazon

Amazon

To buy: $38 with coupon (was $60); amazon.com.

Homedics SoundSleep White Noise Sound Machine

Amazon

To buy: $18 (was $24); amazon.com.

Casper Sleep Glow Night Light, Single Pack

Amazon

To buy: $14 (was $19); amazon.com.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping

Amazon

To buy: $45 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

Buffy Cloud Comforter

Amazon

To buy: $169 with coupon (was $199); amazon.com.

Mack's Ultra Soft Foam Earplugs

Amazon

To buy: $9 (was $11); amazon.com.

