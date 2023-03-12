Shopping The 25 Best Amazon Deals Happening During Sleep Awareness Week 2023 Cooling sheet sets, supportive mattress toppers, top-rated noise machines, and more are on sale. By Jessica Leigh Mattern Jessica Leigh Mattern Instagram Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon. She’s covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. Currently, she writes the recurring I Shop Amazon for a Living series for RealSimple.com and selects the best products to highlight through Real Simple’s weekly shopping newsletter. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 12, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Jessica Leigh Mattern It’s Sleep Awareness Week, which makes it the perfect time to consider how your nightly slumber could be better and get everything you need to soothe your snooze troubles—and save in the process. Amazon has tons of impressive deals on bedding, sheet sets, mattresses, bed toppers, and all kinds of helpful accessories this Sleep Awareness Week. With savings of up to 70 percent, it’s an ideal time to treat yourself to new light blocking curtains, a top-rated white noise machine, cooling bed sheets, and more. Best Amazon Deals Overall 53% Off: Bedsure Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen), $45 (was $95) Double Discount: Utopia Bed Pillow Set, $21 with coupon (was $35) Double Discount: Lane Linen Organic Cotton Sheet Set, $37 with coupon (was $60) Under-$20: Nicetown Pitch Black Insulated Blackout Curtains Set, $14 with coupon (was $27) Under-$20: California Design Den Lightweight Cotton Blanket, $18 (was $40) If you tend to be a hot, restless sleeper, you may benefit from bed sheets that are designed to keep you cool and wick away sweat, like Bedsure’s popular bamboo bed sheets. The shopper-loved sheets have racked up 43,000 five-star ratings, and while this offer lasts, they’re going for $45. The sheets are fabricated from viscose, which is derived from bamboo and gives them a cool-to-the-touch feel. This natural material is breathable, sweat-wicking, and temperature regulating, which makes it the ideal choice for people who get warm and sweaty. Plus, they’re soft, silky, incredibly durable, and they’re better for your hair and skin, too. Owners call them “the best sheets” they’ve ever had and “life-changing.” Amazon To buy: $45 (was $95); amazon.com. Just like sheets, bed pillows are also an easy upgrade that can make a big difference. Amazon shoppers love Utopia’s bed pillows with 20,000 five-star ratings. The plush pillows are sold in packs of two, and while this double discount lasts, sets are going for $21. These versatile fiber-filled pillows are made to support sleepers of all positions: side, back, and stomach. And their filling is designed to stay put, preventing flatness and uncomfortable clumping. Thousands of reviewers have praised these affordable pillows, describing them as “fluffy, but supportive” and saying they “sleep so much better.” Amazon To buy: $21 with coupon (was $35); amazon.com. RELATED: The 12 Best Cooling Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Blackout curtains are another enhancement to consider, and Nicetown’s wildly popular blackout curtains are hard to ignore thanks to their best-seller status, 82,000 five-star ratings, and steep markdown. While the coupon offer lasts, they come with double discounts, putting them at $14 a set. Amazon reviewers love these machine-washable curtains for their durability, quality, effectiveness, and overall value. Each set comes with two panels that feature grommets for easy installation. In addition to blocking out light, they also help with noise pollution and keeping out cold air during the winter and hot sun in the summer. And they come in 47 colors to boot. Amazon To buy: $14 with coupon (was $27); amazon.com. These markdowns are just the start. There are thousands of deals spanning all categories in Amazon’s deal hub. Sort by home to quickly find bedding, mattress, and other bedroom items, or start your shopping with this curated list of the best sales below. Once these markdowns expire, the prices will go back up. Best Sheet and Pillowcase Deals Olive and Crate Eucalyptus Cooling Pillowcase Set (King), $40 (was $50) Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen), $55 (was $119) Lane Linen 100% Egyptian Cotton 100 Thread Count Sheet Set (Queen), $81 (was $95) Mellanni Extra Soft Microfiber Sheet Set (Queen), $33 with coupon (was $48) California Design Den Cotton Sheet Set (Queen), $45 (was $53) Best Bedding and Pillow Deals Bedsure Linen Cotton Duvet Cover (Queen), $69 (was $140) Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow Set, $45 with coupon (was $50) Snuggle-Pedic Shredded Memory Foam Pillow (King), $42 (was $60) Buffy Hypoallergenic Eucalyptus Down-Alternative Cloud Comforter, $169 with coupon (was $199) Luna Cotton Weighted Blanket Duvet and Cover Set (Queen), $49 with coupon (was $120) Best Mattress and Mattress Topper Deals Casper Sleep Element Pro Mattress, $805 (was $895) Serta ThermaGel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $85 (was $128) BedStory Cooling Three-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $120 with coupon (was $150) Signature Design by Ashley 12-Inch Plush Hybrid Mattress (Full), $290 (was $420) Serta ComfortSure Breathable Quilted Pillow Mattress Topper, $54 (was $60) More Amazon Deals Under $10: Mack’s Ultra Soft Foam Earplugs 50 Pair-Pack, $9 (was $11) Casper Sleep Glow Night Light, $14 (was $19) Homedics SoundSleep White Noise Sound Machine, $18 (was $24) Jall Wake Up Sunrise Alarm Clock, $38 with coupon (was $60) 100% Blackout Shield Linen Blackout Curtains Set, $47 (was $54) Amazon To buy: $37 with coupon (was $60); amazon.com. 