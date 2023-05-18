To come up with these recommendations, we spent hours researching the best skincare products for redness, considering ingredients, formulation, and more. We also tapped Dr. Engelman for tips on what to look for in redness-reducing products. From soothing serums to overnight masks to color correctors, these anti-redness products will leave your complexion soothed, hydrated, and even-toned.

"Redness of the skin can be caused by a number of factors," says Dendy Engelman, MD, a board-certified dermatologic surgeon at Shafer Clinic Fifth Avenue. "Inflammatory skin conditions like rosacea, allergies to skincare ingredients, heat, sun exposure, acne, and over-exfoliation are all common causes."

Red, inflamed skin can often feel uncomfortable and frustrating to treat. Fortunately, there are plenty of over-the-counter skincare products for redness that help alleviate this common sensitivity symptom.

Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray 5 Sephora View On Credo Beauty View On Sephora View On Tower28beauty.com What Stands Out This redness-reducing spray can be used on all skin types. What Could Be Improved It’s fragrance-free, but the smell may be off-putting to some people. Tower 28 Beauty's SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray has the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance, which is the ultimate sign a product is safe for sensitive skin. The power of this redness-relieving spray comes from hypochlorous acid: a compound naturally produced by the body's immune system. It alleviates irritation thanks to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. This acid is blended with water and salt to ensure maximum delivery to the deepest layers of the skin. Price at time of publish: $28 Type: Mist | Size: 1 and 4 ounces | Key Ingredients: Hypochlorous acid

SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Mask 4.5 Amazon View On Bluemercury.com View On Dermstore View On Skinceuticals.com What Stands Out This expert-approved mask can be used in three different ways. What Could Be Improved It can’t be worn under makeup, so it’s not ideal for daytime use. The SkinCeuticals Phyto line should be a staple in any anti-redness skincare routine—and it comes highly recommended by Dendy Engelman, MD, a board-certified dermatologic surgeon. She says the blend of calming cucumber, olive, dipeptide, and hyaluronic acid "effectively reduces redness and hydrates the skin." This product can be used as a leave-on, rinse-off, or overnight mask, making it versatile enough to fit into any skincare regimen. Plus, the gel is a vibrant green that instantly reduces redness on sensitized skin. Price at time of publish: $66 Type: Mask | Size: 2 ounces | Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, dipeptides, cucumber extract, thyme extract, and olive extract

Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out This gentle cleanser has a milky texture without any harsh ingredients. What Could Be Improved Those who have acne-prone skin may need something with active ingredients. According to Dr. Engelman, "using harsh skincare products can also cause the skin to become inflamed," making gentle cleansers a top pick for redness-prone skin. The Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser is recommended by most dermatologists for anyone with sensitive skin, predominantly for its milky texture and soothing ingredients. By combining glycerin and coconut-based surfactants, this face wash cleanses the skin without stripping the barrier from the essential moisture it needs to remain calm. Price at time of publish: $10 Type: Cleanser | Size: 8 ounces | Key Ingredients: Glycerin, coconut surfactants

Biossance 100% Squalane Oil 4.8 Amazon View On Biossance.com View On Kohls.com View On Sephora What Stands Out This oil contains vegan squalane, which is derived from sugarcane instead of sharks. What Could Be Improved We wish it absorbed into the skin faster. "Squalane also helps reduce redness by repairing and strengthening the barrier, increasing skin's moisture content, and serving as an anti-inflammatory agent," says Dr. Engelman. As the sole ingredient in this pick from Biossance, the vegan and cruelty-free topical sits lightweight on the skin, making it ideal for all skin types. (Although we wish it absorbed into the skin faster.) Plus, because squalane mimics sebum naturally produced by the skin, it's one of the best oil varieties for acne-prone skin. Price at time of publish: $34 Type: Oil | Size: 3.4 ounces | Key Ingredients: Sugarcane-derived squalane

iS Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum Dermstore View On Amazon View On Bluemercury.com View On Dermstore What Stands Out This anti-inflammatory serum has a cooling effect. What Could Be Improved The formula contains menthol, which might be irritating for some people. The iS Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum provides equal parts hydration and antioxidant properties to help soothe inflamed, overly sensitized skin. The formula includes ingredients like centella asiatica to reduce redness often associated with sunburn and skin conditions like rosacea and eczema. It also blends vitamin B5 with kojic and hyaluronic acids to target signs of aging like dehydration and pigmentation. It’s super lightweight, so this serum fits smoothly into daytime and nighttime skincare routines. Price at time of publish: $96 Type: Serum | Size: 1 ounce | Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, kojic acid, and centella asiatica

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Rosaliac AR Intense Visible Redness Reducing Serum Amazon View On Amazon View On Laroche-posay.us View On Ulta What Stands Out It has a slightly green tint for instant redness relief. What Could Be Improved It might be too heavy for some, and can leave a greasy feel. French pharmacy brand La Roche-Posay is beloved for its results-driven formulas and accessibility. The Rosaliac AR Intense Visible Redness Reducing Serum is no exception, thanks to its blend of ambophenol, glycerin, and the brand’s proprietary Thermal Spring Water. This combination of ingredients combines into a milky serum that works to soothe inflammation. Dermatologist-recommended and allergy tested for individuals with conditions like eczema and psoriasis, this hydrating serum is ideal for dry skin types. Price at time of publish: $43 Type: Serum | Size: 1.35 ounces | Key Ingredients: Ambophenol, glycerin, and Thermal Spring Water

Dr. Barbara Sturm The Better B Niacinamide Serum Sephora View On Drsturm.com View On Goop.com View On Sephora What Stands Out This face serum is designed to help with acne-related redness. What Could Be Improved It’s very expensive.

Niacinamide is a B vitamin commonly associated with minimizing the appearance of pores, but it is also a powerhouse ingredient for calming redness quickly and effectively. Dr. Barbara Sturm’s The Better B Niacinamide Serum harnesses this ingredient, plus vitamin B5 and marine plankton extract, to create an acne-focused treatment that leaves skin radiant and hydrated as it restores the skin's protective barrier. Price at time of publish: $145 Type: Serum | Size: 1 ounce | Key Ingredients: Vitamin B3, vitamin B5, marine plankton extract

The Inkey List SuperSolutions 10% Azelaic Serum Redness Relief Solution Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Sephora View On Theinkeylist.com What Stands Out The gel formula feels instantly soothing. What Could Be Improved The ingredients might be irritating for those with extremely sensitive skin. A lesser-known ingredient for combating redness is azelaic acid, which happens to be the lead component in The Inkey List’s SuperSolutions 10% Azelaic Serum Redness Relief Solution. Both affordable and easy to use, this gel instantly soothes the skin and brings down the appearance of inflammation over time. Other ingredients like allantoin help the formula feel nourishing, while the light green hue acts as a neutralizer for flushed skin. Safe for people with rosacea, this gel-like serum won't pill under makeup or other skincare, so it fits seamlessly into a daily routine. If you have extremely sensitive skin and have never used products with these ingredients before, you may want to patch-test this product before fully applying it. Price at time of publish: $18 Type: Serum | Size: 1 ounce | Key Ingredients: Azelaic acid and allantoin

Cetaphil Foaming Face Wash for Redness Prone Skin Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out This affordable foaming cleanser is non-drying and helps restore the skin barrier. What Could Be Improved Its formula contains fragrance. Foaming face washes are known for being very drying, making them less than ideal for people with dry or sensitive skin. However, Cetaphil's Redness Relieving Foaming Face Wash is specifically formulated to hydrate skin and calm inflammation. Humectants like glycerin and castor oil lock in moisture and create a protective barrier to the skin, while allantoin soothes the skin during use. We also appreciate that this dermatologist-loved cleanser won't break the bank. Price at time of publish: $11 Type: Cleanser | Size: 8 ounces | Key Ingredients: Allantoin, castor oil, glycerin

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream with TFC8 Face Moisturizer Sephora. View On Nordstrom View On Augustinusbader.com View On Bluemercury.com What Stands Out It’s an all-in-one moisturizer that combats dryness, irritation, and aging. What Could Be Improved Though effective, this moisturizer is very expensive. Two common causes of redness and inflammation are a lack of moisture and a compromised skin barrier. Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream is the antidote to both, thanks to the patented TFC8, which works on a cellular level to replenish and renew the skin. The formula also includes humectants like hyaluronic acid and plant oils from avocado, sunflower, and evening primrose to nourish and hydrate even the driest of complexions. It’s very expensive compared to other moisturizers, but for those who are willing to splurge, it's incredibly effective on irritated and sensitive skin. Price at time of publish: From $92 Type: Moisturizer | Size: 0.5, 1, and 1.7 ounces | Key Ingredients: TFC8, hydrolyzed rice protein, hyaluronic acid

Avène Tolerance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Aveneusa.com What Stands Out This cream contains minimal ingredients and is extremely soothing. What Could Be Improved The formula isn’t very rich compared to other face creams. Avène is another French brand worth knowing about. The Tolerance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream is a lightweight day moisturizer that soothes inflammation, burning, and other signs of sensitization. It keeps skin hydrated and calm for up to 24 hours thanks to Avène’s Thermal Spring Water and squalane. It also has a stamp of approval from the National Eczema Association. Price at time of publish: $36 Type: Moisturizer | Size: 1.3 ounces | Key Ingredients: Avène Thermal Spring Water, squalane

Paula's Choice Clear Regular Strength Anti-Redness Exfoliating Solution With 2% Salicylic Acid Amazon View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Paulaschoice.com What Stands Out This exfoliating toner helps clear sebum, dirt, and more from acne-prone skin. What Could Be Improved It may be too harsh for those with sensitive skin. Anyone with oily, acne-prone skin will find the anti-redness pore-clearing benefits of this Paula's Choice solution worth every penny. This exfoliating liquid sloughs away sebum, dirt, and other impurities from the pores while fading the hyperpigmentation often experienced post-breakout. Its formula also contains glycerin for hydration and allantoin for soothing anti-inflammation. Price at time of publish: $34 Type: Toner | Size: 4 ounces | Key Ingredients: Salicylic acid, allantoin, glycerin

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment Sephora View On Drjart.com View On Kohls.com View On Sephora What Stands Out This powerful treatment results in an immediate reduction in redness. What Could Be Improved It isn’t a long-term solution. The Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment from Dr. Jart+ is a buildable formula that neutralizes redness to give the appearance of an even-toned complexion. The mossy green hue comes from centella asiatica, an ingredient from Asia that promotes wound healing and has since been popularized by the skincare industry for soothing and moisturizing the skin. Combined with essential oils like lavender, rosemary, and rosewood, plus niacinamide, this semi-matte color corrector keeps complexions calm and free from excess sebum throughout the day. It also contains broad-spectrum SPF 30. Price at time of publish: $52 Type: Cream | Size: 0.5 and 1.7 ounces | Key Ingredients: Centella asiatica, niacinamide, and zinc oxide

e.l.f. Tone Adjusting Face Primer Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out It can be worn under makeup to neutralize redness. What Could Be Improved It doesn’t provide many other benefits besides correcting color and prepping skin for makeup. The e.l.f. Tone Adjusting Face Primer is an affordable drugstore product that ensures redness won't peek through your makeup. The semi-translucent green hue easily blends on top of the skin. Packaged in a hygienic pump, this natural-finish primer is safe for all skin types, even those who are sensitive or acne-prone. Plus, like the rest of the brand's products, the formula is vegan and cruelty-free. Price at time of publish: $8 Type: Primer | Size: 0.47 ounces | Key Ingredients: Dimethicone

Make Beauty Diffusion Dew Skin Tint MAKE Beauty View On Makebeauty.com View On Violet Grey What Stands Out This skin tint offers lightweight coverage. What Could Be Improved It’s only available in 12 shades. and pore-blurring base product with skin-mimicking technology. The ultra-fine pigments in the formula seamlessly blend into the skin, creating a luminous and even-toned complexion. And as niacinamide visibly reduces redness and other acute visual discoloration, added adenosine works to treat the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This formula won't clog pores and is the ultimate universal makeup product for those with redness-prone skin. Price at time of publish: $32 Type: Skin tint | Size: 1 ounce | Key Ingredients: Adenosine and niacinamide

Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer SPF 35 Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Saiehello.com View On Sephora What Stands Out This tinted moisturizer has an SPF of 35. What Could Be Improved It may not offer enough coverage for people who are used to foundation.

Another skin tint we recommend is the Saie Slip Tint. With its dewy finish and lightweight coverage, this daily base product acts as equal parts redness neutralizer and sun protector. It comes in 14 shades with a mineral SPF 35, which adds to the multitasking benefits of this tinted moisturizer. Ingredients worth calling out include hydrating hyaluronic acid, pansy flower for moisture retention, and skin-brightening licorice root extract—all of which benefit red, inflamed skin. Price at time of publish: $36 Type: Skin tint | Size: 1.3 ounces | Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, pansy flower, licorice root extract

Sonya Dakar Blue Butterfly Balm Sonya Dakar View On Sonyadakar.com What Stands Out This protective balm helps calm red, irritated skin. What Could Be Improved Those with oily skin may find the texture too thick or greasy.

With a name like Blue Butterfly Balm, it's no wonder this anti-inflammatory oil blend from celebrity esthetician Sonya Dakar is beloved by many. Extracts from the blue butterfly pea flower and Kalahari melon give skin visible relief from irritation and redness. Plus, the added hydration from the base of solidified macadamia, cupuaçu, and evening primrose keeps complexions balanced. This balm, which turns into an oil that melts into your skin, will restore your skin’s protective barrier in no time. Price at time of publish: $85 Type: Balm | Size: Not listed | Key Ingredients: Blue butterfly pea flower, Kalahari melon, evening primrose oil

Clearstem Skincare Hydraberry Moisture Mask Clearstem Skincare View On Clearstemskincare.com What Stands Out This mask boosts hydration more than a traditional moisturizer. What Could Be Improved The shipping and return policies are not very flexible. This formula contains olive-derived squalane, abyssine, and arnica to restore damaged skin barriers and replenish moisture levels for balanced, hydrated, and bouncy skin. This product also doubles as an intense overnight moisturizer for those who need a bit more TLC than the average mask allows. We only wish the shipping and return policies were a bit more flexible. You have to spend $75 to get free shipping, and though the brand’s site says it offers 30-day returns, there’s an $11 handling fee applied. Price at time of publish: $44 Type: Mask | Size: 2 ounces | Key Ingredients: Squalane, abyssine, aloe vera, arnica

Augustinus Bader The Essence Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Augustinusbader.com View On Bluemercury.com What Stands Out This mild exfoliant is gentle enough for sensitive skin. What Could Be Improved It's very expensive. Exfoliating inflamed or sensitive skin is challenging because you don't want to exasperate any visible irritation. Fortunately, Augustinus Bader's The Essence is a three-in-one product that provides mild chemical exfoliation. Using the brand’s signature TFC8 technology, phytic acid, and vitamin E, this lightweight and hydrating liquid reduces the appearance of discoloration, improves skin texture, and helps the skin attract and retain moisture. Just keep in mind that you shouldn’t use this exfoliating product if you’re using a prescription-strength topical, like tretinoin. Price at time of publish: $93 Type: Essence | Size: 3.7 ounces | Key Ingredients: TFC8, phytic acid, vitamin E, salicylic acid