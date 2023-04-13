To help you find the best silk and satin sheets, we tested 12 bedding sets and assessed them on quality, durability, breathability, texture, and more. We also spoke to two experts for tips on shopping for silk sheets: Van Noppen, as well as Shellie Pomeroy, the founder and creative director of Silk & Willow.

If you don’t want to break the bank, satin is a good alternative because it has a similar feel and appearance for a fraction of the cost. Many of these more affordable sheet sets are made from polyester with a satin weave that gives them a silky sheen.

When it comes to luxury bedding, there’s not much that can beat the smooth, sumptuous feeling of silk sheets. Comfort aside, silk bedding is also known for being hypoallergenic and temperature-regulating—just be prepared to pay a high price for it. “Silk sheets are worth investing in because they are soft, breathable, durable, and healthy for your skin and hair,” says Carlin Van Noppen, the CEO and head interior designer at Fig Linens and Home.

This sheet set can fit mattresses up to 15 inches thick, and all sets come with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. But the best part about these sheets is that they come in 26 different colors, including solids and prints, so it won’t be hard to find the hue that best suits your room. Although we think the quality of this sheet set matches the price, it might be worth spending a little more to get something nicer if your budget allows it.

Even though this set from Pure Bedding is not quite as high-end as its silk counterparts, it is still soft enough to offer a comfortable sleeping experience. We liked how these satin sheets felt during our testing, and we appreciate that they did not lose their color despite being washed multiple times. Unlike others on our list, this set is made from microfiber, which is durable and easy to clean (especially compared to delicate silk). However, we did find quite a few loose threads upon our first inspection, which made them appear lower in quality than the others we tested.

Who it isn’t for: People who would rather spend a bit more on higher-quality sheets.

Who it’s for: People who want satin sheets that come in plenty of colors and patterns.

We like that the fitted sheets come in 15-, 16-, and 17-inch pocket depths, which makes this set especially suitable for people with thick mattresses. We also appreciate that the bottom of the fitted sheet was labeled so you know which direction to put it on the bed. Overall, this silk bedding set is great for its soft, lightweight feel—but we wish it was less expensive.

This set from Mulberry Park Silks has a luxurious look and a lightweight feel thanks to its charmeuse silk weave, which stands out because it's shiny on top and has a matte backing. In our testing, these lightweight sheets looked and felt high quality. There wasn’t a single imperfection, and the stitching appeared to be very well done. And because it's made from grade 6A silk fibers, we found this sheet set to be incredibly soft.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a silk sheet set that comes in bright colors.

Because these sheets are so delicate, the brand recommends you get them professionally dry-cleaned. But if that’s not possible, you can wash them by hand or on a gentle cycle in the washer with lukewarm water.

One thing we like about the Lilysilk sheets is that you can build your own set. Start with the fitted sheet, and then add on a flat sheet, pillowcases, a comforter, or a duvet cover. They come in a variety of colors, and pieces are available in sizes ranging from twin to California King.

If softness is your priority, then you can’t go wrong with the Lilysilk 19 Momme Seamless Silk Sheet Set. In our testing, this 100 percent mulberry silk set had the right balance of softness and silkiness. We found that these sheets felt lightweight but high quality, and we were impressed with pretty much every aspect of them—except for their performance in our stain tests. Like many of the other pure silk sheets we tested, none of the stains fully came out on this set. For this reason, you might want to be cautious while eating or drinking in bed with these silk sheets.

Who it’s for: People who want the option to build their own silk bedding set.

Even though these sheets are lightweight, they’re still one of our favorites because they are so inexpensive. We think they’d be great as a spare set of sheets for people who need durable, easy-to-care-for bedding.

Out of all the sheets that we tested, this set from Decolure was the only one that passed our stain test with flying colors. After one wash, there was absolutely no trace of coffee or oil on the surface. We also rubbed the foundation on it, which mostly faded away but still left behind traces after washing. And during our abrasion tests, the satin fabric kept most of its sheen after being rubbed with the steel wool.

If you’re looking for soft sheets that hold up well in the wash, consider giving the Decolure Silky Satin Sheet Set a chance. These shiny sheets feel smooth without having to pay an arm and a leg for pure silk. Because of the shiny appearance, we were surprised to find that these satin sheets weren’t all that slippery, although we would have preferred a heavier material.

Who it isn’t for: People who are looking for high-quality silk.

Who it’s for: People who want shiny yet durable sheets with plenty of color options.

This silk sheet set comes in 10 colors, including versatile neutrals and pretty earth tones, and it's available in three- and four-piece sets. While both sets come with two pillowcases and a fitted sheet, the four-piece includes a flat sheet, too. But, if you don’t want the entire set, you can buy the flat sheet or fitted sheet separately. Just keep in mind that these sheets do not come in twin or twin XL sizes.

These sheets still looked great post-wash, with no signs of discoloration, fading, or snagging. You’ll have to be careful with stains though, as it might be hard to get them out if you spill something on these sheets. In our tests, the coffee spill disappeared after laundering, but the foundation and oil stains did not fully come out. (This was common among the pure silk sheets we tested, though.)

When it comes to bedding, not many materials can match the luxurious feel and comfort of pure silk. That’s why this set from Colorado Home Co. is our top pick for silk sheets. Made from 100 percent mulberry silk with a momme of 22, these luxurious sheets felt a lot heavier than any of the satin options we tested. We were really impressed with the texture of the fabric, which felt smooth but not too slick. We also found that they weren’t as slippery as satin sheets made from polyester.

Who it isn’t for: People who are looking for budget-friendly sheets.

We also appreciate that these bed sheets are Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified , which means they’ve been tested for harmful substances. The set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases for full sizes and up (one for twin and twin XL sets). It comes in 18 different colors (including some with a striped design) so you can choose the color that best matches your bedroom.

Because these are satin sheets, they are not as delicate as pure silk options—meaning you can safely toss them in the washer and dryer . They didn’t show any signs of color fading or bleeding after we washed them in our testing. However, we did notice that the sheets and pillowcases were slightly less soft post-wash, and the color changed a bit. Also keep in mind that these satin sheets may get a little too staticky for some people’s tastes.

The Lanest Housing Satin Sheet Set was the highest-scoring set we tested, which is why we recommend it to anyone looking for affordable satin sheets. We were impressed with the quality of this set (no snags or loose threads in sight), especially considering the price. In our evaluations, the 400-thread-count satin felt slick and smooth against our skin, and the fitted sheet stayed in place well despite our tossing and turning.

Who it isn’t for: People who don’t like the feeling of clingy sheets.

Who it’s for: People who want luxurious bedding at a price that won’t hurt their wallet.

Final Verdict

Our top pick for silk sheets is the Colorado Home Co. Mulberry Silk Sheet Set because it’s made from high-quality 22-momme silk and has a luxe look. For a more affordable alternative, consider the Lanest Housing Satin Sheet Set. Even though it comes at a much lower price point, these satin sheets were slick, smooth, and durable in our testing.

Our Testing Process

To find the best silk and satin sheets, we tested 12 sets in our Lab. We started by inspecting the quality of the sheets right out of the packaging, looking for imperfections such as loose threads and discoloration. We also checked the tags for fiber content, momme (on silk sets), and thread count (on satin sets).

Then, we made a bed using the fitted sheet, top sheet, and pillowcases to determine how well they fit our mattress. We even got in bed underneath the top sheet to see how the fabric’s texture felt against our skin. To evaluate how the silk and satin sheets stand up to restless sleepers, we tossed and turned in bed a few times and noted whether the sheets moved around or came undone at all. Next, we evaluated their breathability by considering whether the fabric felt cool to the touch or warmer over time. We also tested the moisture-wicking capabilities of each set by seeing how quickly a drop of water expanded.

For our durability tests, we assessed each set’s ability to release stains by pouring coffee, oil, and foundation on the fabric. After the stained sheets were pretreated and washed, we took note of how well the marks came out and whether we could tell that they were previously stained. (Spoiler: We found that satin sheets did much better than silk sheets in our stain tests.) We also rubbed a small area with steel wool 25 times to see how the sheets fared to the abrasion. The most durable set we tested was a satin set from Decolure, which kept its sheen after the abrasion tests and impressed us with its ability to release stains.

How to Shop for Silk Sheets Like a Pro

Material

Though satin and silk might look similar, there’s one big difference: Satin is a weaving technique whereas silk is a material. Satin is generally cheaper and it usually feels more slippery.

“While pillowcases, sheets, and bedding sold as satin may have a silky look, they are likely made of cheap silk blends or even polyester fabric in a satin weave,” says Carlin Van Noppen, the CEO and head interior designer at Fig Linens and Home. She adds that shoppers who want to buy pure silk bedding should watch out for ambiguous terms such as “silk satin,” “silk weave,” and “silk” on bedding labels.

If you want to buy the highest quality silk, consider mulberry silk. “Mulberry silk is the best kind of silk for silk sheets and bedding,” says Van Noppen. “It is the most durable and softest style of silk.”

Mulberry silk is made from the cocoons of the Bombyx mori moth, which feeds exclusively on white mulberry leaves as a caterpillar. “This habit produces extra-long fibers, which create some of the softest, most durable, and most uniform silk in the world,” says Van Noppen. “Other silks are made from slightly shorter fibers which can lead to more abnormalities and a rougher texture than longer mulberry silk fibers.”

Momme

Instead of a thread count, look for the momme measurement, which tells you the weight and density of silk sheets. It's written as “mm” on most silk bedding labels. “Higher momme weights indicate that the silk is thicker, stronger, and more durable,” says Shellie Pomeroy, the founder and creative director of Silk & Willow. “The best weight for silk bedding is 19mm–25mm with a grade A quality,” says Pomeroy. “I prefer grade A mulberry silk sheets with a 19mm over a grade B or C of a higher momme.

Van Noppen adds that if you see a thread count reference in silk sheets, “it may be a red flag that they are made from a blend, or from non-silk materials.”

Thread Count

While pure silk sheets do not have thread counts, satin sheets do. Even though thread count isn’t the most important thing to consider when buying bedding, it is still something you may want to look at. If you want satin sheets that are affordable but feel luxurious, search for a set that has a thread count of 400 or more, like our highest-scoring sheet set, the Lanest Housing Satin Sheet Set.

Care

Silk sheets are a luxurious investment and require the utmost care to maintain their beauty and softness. “When it comes to washing silk sheets, the gentle approach is the best way to go,” says Pomeroy. “Use a mild, silk-friendly detergent and cold water for the best results. Avoid using hot water, bleach, or fabric softeners, as they can damage the delicate fibers of the silk.”

She also recommends using a delicate cycle when washing silk sheets. Also, it’s best to wash bedding alone or put them in a mesh bag to avoid tangles and snags from other fabrics.

You should avoid putting your silk sheets in the dryer and hang them up to air dry instead. This will help them last longer and prevent them from shrinking.

Pomeroy suggests ironing to keep silk sheets looking crisp and polished. “Before you start ironing, make sure your sheets are completely dry,” she says. “Set your iron to the silk setting or a low temperature and avoid using steam. Make sure you are ironing the back of the sheets, not the shiny side.”

More Silk & Satin Sheets to Consider

Quince Mulberry Silk Sheet Set: These high-quality 22-momme silk sheets are soft with durable stitching and no loose threads in sight. However, we found that its soft texture changed significantly after washing.

Madison Park Satin Sheet Set: This satin bedding set comes in 12 soft colors and comes in full, queen, king, and California king sizes. It also includes two additional pillowcases for a luxury look. Although we liked how soft and affordable these sheets were, they felt too slippery.

Questions You Might Ask

What are the pros and cons of silk sheets?

Aside from making your bed look like it belongs in a five-star resort, silk sheets come with numerous benefits. They are naturally hypoallergenic and excellent at regulating body temperature, so they are a good choice to use year-round. “Unlike synthetic materials, silk can wick moisture away from the body, ensuring you don't wake up feeling sticky and uncomfortable,” says Pomeroy. “It's the perfect bedding material for those who easily overheat or experience night sweats.”

When it comes to texture, silk fibers are much smoother and softer than cotton. “They (silk fibers) cause minimal friction that may prevent wrinkles and damage to hair strands,” Pomeroy says. “Silk also helps retain moisture in the skin and hair, keeping them healthy and moisturized.” That’s why silk pillowcases are known for benefiting your hair and skin.

The main drawback would have to be the price. “Silk is an expensive material, with sheets costing significantly more than cotton or other synthetic materials,” says Pomeroy. “It’s not the best choice for those on a budget.” They also require gentle care when washing, so it’s best to follow the manufacturer’s instructions to know how to clean them properly.

Are silk sheets cooling?

If you want to avoid overheating at night in warm weather, investing in silk sheets is a great idea. “These sheets are made of natural fibers that circulate cool air and wick away moisture from the skin to keep you cool and comfortable while you sleep,” says Van Noppen. And in our testing, many of the sheets we evaluated felt cool to the touch, even the satin options.

Why are pure silk sheets so expensive?

Silk sheet sets are one of the most expensive types of bedding, as it can cost hundreds of dollars to buy a set. Pomeroy explains this is because pure silk can only be obtained from specially reared silkworms. Other reasons why you’re paying a premium for silk are due to a labor-intensive production process, plus the fact that it is always in limited supply. Also, there are only a handful of countries that manufacture it, including Brazil, China, India, and Uzbekistan.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Nor’adila Hepburn, a contributing writer for Real Simple. To put together this list, we tested the best silk and satin sheets in our Lab, evaluating them on quality, durability, breathability, and more. Nor’adila also received tips from Carlin Van Noppen, the CEO and head interior designer at Fig Linens and Home, and Shellie Pomeroy, the founder and creative director of Silk & Willow.

What Is Real Simple Selects?

Next to each product on this list, you may have noticed a Real Simple Selects seal of approval. Any product appearing alongside that seal has been vetted by our team—put through tests and graded on its performance to earn a spot on our list. Although we buy most of the products we test, sometimes we do get samples from companies if purchasing a product ourselves isn’t an option. All products go through the same rigorous process, whether they are purchased or sent by the company.

Love our recommendations? Check out more products that have earned the Real Simple Selects, from humidifiers to cordless vacuums.

