The 18 Best Silk Pajamas of 2023

Whether you prefer a matching set or a flowy robe, the silk pajamas on our list prove that sleepwear can be comfy and stylish.

“Silk pajamas can improve the overall quality of sleep and make it easier to fall asleep," says López. "I personally wear silk or silk blended pajamas and use a silk pillowcase, and I have noticed better sleep quality—I’m not as hot while I sleep and I have less breakouts on my body from sweat or fabric friction.”

To find the best silk pajamas available, we spent hours researching different options while weighing factors like materials, style, and care to make our final decisions. For expert advice on how to shop for silk pajamas, we consulted fashion stylist Audree López .

There’s nothing quite as luxurious as donning a pair of silk pajamas before snuggling up in your ideal bed for the night . Silk is buttery smooth yet durable, gentle on the skin, and luxe, making it ideal for sleepwear.

Fishers Finery Women's 100% Mulberry Silk Long Pajama Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Fishersfinery.com Who it’s for: People searching for silk pajamas available in petite sizes. Who it isn’t for: People who want pajamas with a tight fit. When you think of your dream pajamas, this silk set from Fishers Finery likely covers all the bases: It’s lightweight, machine-washable, and extremely comfortable. The pajamas feature a no-roll waistband with an adjustable drawstring to ensure they fit perfectly, and they’re made of 100 percent Oeko-Tex certified mulberry silk, which makes the set indescribably soft and shiny. Small details like cuffed sleeves and silk buttons add a luxurious touch, plus they come in nine colorways to suit any style. If you’re on the shorter side, they even come in petite sizes so you don’t have to roll excessively long pant legs or sleeves. Price at time of publish: $259 Product Details: Materials: Mulberry silk

Lunya Washable Silk Set Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Lunya.co Who it’s for: People looking for an airy, chic pair of silk pajamas. Who it isn’t for: People who get cold at night. This silk set from Lunya is perfect for those who want light, breezy pajamas. The set includes a pair of comfy, elastic-waist silk shorts with a flattering side slit for unrestricted movement and a flowy tank top with a two-piece back. These pajamas are also machine washable for convenient care and maintenance. Lunya uses 100 percent mulberry silk for its pajamas, which is temperature-regulating to keep you comfortable all night long. That said, cold sleepers may want more coverage to help them stay warm. We love that this elegant sleep set comes in sizes XS–2X and various color options, including classic neutrals and vibrant, limited-edition shades. Price at time of publish: $188 Product Details: Materials: Mulberry silk

Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Slip Dress Eberjey View On Eberjey.com Who it’s for: People looking for a versatile silk slip they can wear outside and inside the home. Who it isn’t for: People who are shopping on a budget. This mid-length silk dress is a splurge, but its construction and quality make it worth every penny. It has a deep v-neck that exudes elegance, and it comes with details like rose gold hardware for some extra class. The fitted cut flatters your figure without being too tight, and it has adjustable straps so you can make sure it sits just right. Surprisingly, this silk slip is machine washable, so it’s low maintenance to take care of despite looking so lavish. While expensive, its luxe appearance means you could wear it as a date night ensemble, so you’ll get lots of use out of it outside of bedtime. Price at time of publish: $278 Product Details: Materials: 16 momme grade 6A silk

XS–XL Care: Hand wash or machine wash, lay flat to dry

SilkSilky Pure Silk Pajamas Short PJs Set SilkSilky View On Silksilky.com Who it’s for: Hot sleepers looking for stylish, button-down pajamas. Who it isn’t for: People who dislike buttons on sleepwear. These top-notch pajamas are 100 percent mulberry silk, making them feel smooth and luxurious against your skin. The shimmery pajama top features contrast piping and a chest pocket, and the adjustable elastic-banded shorts have a cute bow for the perfect finishing detail. Since silk is so breathable, the SilkySilky shorts and button-down combo will keep you cool, even if you’re a hot sleeper. This set is also machine washable and can even be tumble dried for easy care. Plus, if you like pajamas with pizzazz, this set comes in an array of hues ranging from vibrant greens to steel blues. Price at time of publish: $129 Product Details: Materials: Mulberry silk

Parade Long Robe Parade View On Yourparade.com Who it’s for: People searching for silk-like pajamas with size-inclusive options. Who it isn’t for: People who want real silk sleepwear. The Parade Long Robe may not be actual silk, but it still offers ample comfort and style. It has a relaxed fit with wide sleeves for added airflow and is made of remarkably soft recycled polyester. This robe has a belt closure so you can tie it up or leave it open, and it’s machine washable for convenient cleaning. Plus, it has an inclusive size range from XS to 3X. Price at time of publish: $83 Product Details: Materials: Polyester, elastane

MykSilk Classic Long Pajama Set With Contrast Piping MykSilk View On Amazon View On Myksilk.com Who it’s for: People who want an all-season silk pajama set. Who it isn’t for: People looking for silk pajamas with size-inclusive options. MykSilk’s Classic Long Pajama Set has some of the highest quality silk on our list—with lustrous 22 momme, grade 6A mulberry silk that’s Oeko-Tex certified, meaning it’s free from potentially harmful chemicals. Plus, this set is machine washable, so you don’t have to dry clean it every week (yes, you'll wear it that often). These pajamas adapt to any season and climate with temperature-regulating abilities that keep you warm in winter and cool in summer. The long sleeves and full-length pants are also supremely cozy but not too warm. However, sizing is limited: These pajamas only go up to a large. Price at time of publish: $160 Product Details: Materials: Grade 6A 22 momme silk

XS–L Care: Machine wash on delicate

Quince 100% Washable Silk Pajama Pants Quince View On Onequince.com Who it’s for: People who prefer to wear long pants at night without getting too hot. Who it isn’t for: People who want a matching pajama set. These breathable pajama bottoms are great for people who prefer sleeping in pants but don't want to be sweaty or overheated. The seriously soft 19 momme mulberry silk has impressive airflow and a leg slit for even more ventilation. These pants also offer lots of practicality: They have side seam pockets and are machine washable, making them great for everyday use. Plus, they are Oeko-Tex certified, so there’s no need to worry about harmful substances. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Materials: 19 momme mulberry silk

Ettitude Sateen Shirt Dress Madewell View On Madewell.com View On Ettitude Who it’s for: People searching for a vegan silk alternative. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer pajama shorts or pants. If you're looking for a plant-based alternative to silk that still has a cooling effect and hypoallergenic benefits, this lustrous bamboo shirt dress is the way to go. The bamboo lyocell fabric comes from pulverized bamboo plants and offers the same breathability and temperature regulation as silk, making it a good choice for hot sleepers. The fabric is super soft, doesn’t cling to your body, and has a relaxed fit that combines the airiness of a nightgown with the class of a button-down to give you the best of both worlds. It’s also machine washable and wrinkle-free to boot. Price at time of publish: $98 Product Details: Materials: Bamboo lyocell

Cozy Earth Serenity Silk Scoop Neck Tee Cozy Earth View On Cozy Earth Who it’s for: People looking for a silk sleep shirt without buttons. Who it isn’t for: People who want machine-washable silk sleepwear. The Cozy Earth Serenity Silk Scoop Neck Tee will help you get the most refreshing night’s rest. Each shirt is treated with aloe vera, which makes for extra cooling and soft sleepwear ideal for hot sleepers. Beyond comfort, the tee has luxe details, including French seams, a flattering side slit, and a chest pocket for extra flair. Cozy Earth uses 100 percent mulberry silk for its sleep tee, which is regarded as the most luxurious type of silk and gives it a beautiful, lustrous finish. While this shirt is expensive, the enhanced weave prevents pilling or breaking, so you can snuggle up in it for years to come. Price at time of publish: $200 Product Details: Materials: Mulberry silk

Intimissimi Mannish-Cut Jacket in Silk Satin Intimissimi View On Intimissimi.com Who it’s for: People who want an elegant button-down pajama shirt. Who it isn’t for: People looking for size-inclusive silk pajamas. Intimissimi’s Mannish-Cut Jacket is a chic choice for those who want to add a button-down to their sleepwear collection. The shimmery silk fabric features contrast piping on the collar and cuffs, which makes it all the more stylish, and a casual fit that makes you look effortlessly put together. Since this sleep shirt is machine washable, you can also wear it as a sleek overshirt on a night out without fretting about stains. However, note that Intimissimi has a limited size range, so if you’re plus-sized or petite, you may want to consider other options. Price at time of publish: $139 Product Details: Materials: Silk

Ekouaer Satin Silky Pajama Set Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want silk-like pajamas on a budget. Who it isn’t for: People who want pajamas that are 100 percent silk. If you like the look of silk sleepwear but are shopping on a budget, the Ekouaer Satin Silky Pajama Set is an affordable option worth considering. While this set isn't authentic silk, it still has a sophisticated shimmery appearance and is just as pleasant to sleep in. Ekouaer achieves that faux-silk gloss with a mix of polyester and spandex, giving these pajamas a bit of added stretch. Though comfortable, they retain heat more than authentic silk, so they’re not the best for hot sleepers. However, they have lots of color options to choose from and are machine washable for easy care. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Materials: Polyester, spandex

S–XXL Care: Machine wash

Lilysilk 22 Momme Lace Long Silk Nightgown & Robe Set Lilysilk View On Lilysilk.com If a pair of regular silk pajamas isn’t luxe enough for you, opt for the Lilysilk 22 Momme Lace Long Silk Nightgown and Robe Set. The nightgown has an elegant lace trim and shawl neckline and is even more put-together when paired with its matching robe—complete with lace trim around the sleeves and a loose, flowy fit. Both are 22 momme, 100 percent grade 6A mulberry silk, a material renowned for its softness and top-notch quality. You can hand wash or machine wash your pajamas, but Lilysilk recommends dry cleaning. Either way, this splurge-worthy nightgown and robe set will provide you with lasting luxury and comfort. Price at time of publish: $299 Product Details: Materials: 22 momme grade 6A mulberry silk

XS–XXL Care: Dry cleaning recommended

Mommesilk Silk Pajamas Set for Women Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a classy button-down pajama set. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer separates as opposed to a pajama set. The Mommesilk Silk Pajamas Set for Women feels just as luxurious as it looks. The 19 momme, grade 6A, Oeko-Tex certified mulberry raw silk is the gold standard for silk. The pajama set features a notched collar, contrast piping, mother-of-pearl buttons, and side pockets for a sophisticated yet functional look. The pants have a drawstring elastic waist that you can adjust to your size, and the set is machine washable, so you don’t have to send it off to the dry cleaner. Price at time of publish: $139 Product Details: Materials: 19 momme grade 6A mulberry silk

Cuyana Washable Charmeuse Shorts Cuyana View On Cuyana.com Who it’s for: People looking for a pair of no-fuss sleep shorts. Who it isn’t for: People searching for long pajama pants. The Cuyana Washable Charmeuse Shorts are an elevated take on your favorite pair of sleep shorts. They have all the features you need for a comfortable fit, like an elastic waistband that doesn’t dig into your skin, plus flattering details like shirttail hemlines and French seams that create a polished look. The soft charmeuse silk adds a luxe touch and subtle shine to this sleepwear staple. But don’t be fooled—despite their high style, they’re as low-maintenance as a pair of gym shorts: Just throw them in the wash and be on your way. Price at time of publish: $78 Product Details: Materials: Charmeuse silk

Sunday Citizen Washable Silk Sleep Dress Sunday Citizen View On Sundaycitizen.co View On Verishop.com Who it’s for: People looking for a casual silk nightgown for hot weather. Who it isn’t for: People who want colorful silk pajamas. The Sunday Citizen Washable Silk Sleep Dress is the perfect versatile nightgown to add to your summer sleepwear collection. The buttery soft silk keeps you cool, while adjustable spaghetti straps ensure it fits just right. Plus, it’s machine washable, so it doesn’t take a lot of effort to keep clean. The design is simple but allows the beautiful silky finish to shine through even more. While only available in two colors, these neutral shades can match everything. Price at time of publish: $115 Product Details: Materials: Silk

Cloroom Lion Heart Embroidered Vegan Silk Shirt and Pants Set Cloroom View On Cloroom.com Who it’s for: People looking for a classic pair of silk-like pajamas. Who it isn’t for: People who need pajamas in plus and petite sizes. This pajama set from Cloroom is a blend of plant-based fibers woven together to create a fabric just as sleek and shiny as silk while being machine washable and decomposable. They have a loose cut, contrast piping around the cuffs, and a drawstring elastic waistband to ensure a perfect fit. The chest pocket and side seam have a dainty zodiac-themed embroidery that gives these pajamas a little more personality. However, these pajamas have a limited size range, so check the size guide before purchasing. Price at time of publish: $169 Product Details: Materials: Plant-derived silk alternative fabric

Sleepy Jones Leonora Short Set Sleepy Jones View On Sleepyjones.com Who it’s for: People who want silk pajamas with a casual look. Who it isn’t for: People who want pajamas with a glossy appearance. Lowkey is the best way to describe this silky pajama short set—the boxy top and roomy shorts have a casual vibe, and the machine-washable silk offers low-maintenance cleaning. The ultra-soft silk has a matte finish that is chic but not too shiny, allowing you to run out of the house in your pajamas while still looking put-together. Both the top and bottoms have pockets to stash sleeping essentials, and the shorts have an adjustable drawstring to ensure a perfect fit. While we wish Sleepy Jones had more color options, you can’t go wrong with classic neutral shades. Price at time of publish: $198 Product Details: Materials: 19 momme mulberry silk

