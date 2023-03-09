The 9 Best Showerheads of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

And keep in mind that even if you’re seeking a high-pressure showerhead, you probably don’t have to consider flow rate: “Flow rates are generally driven by building code, so I don't really worry so much about flow rate,” says Goranson. “You are stuck with what is required in your area.”

Goranson suggests looking for a showerhead with self-cleaning or rubber nozzles. “They wipe clean versus trying to remove water deposits that naturally collect there,” he says.

To come up with these recommendations, we tested 20 showerheads and assessed them on ease of setup, features, performance, durability, and overall value. We also spoke with home improvement expert Eric Goranson for tips on what to look for when choosing a showerhead for your bathroom.

A showerhead has the power to completely transform your daily routine. Any old model allows you to cleanse your skin and hair, but the best showerheads have multiple settings, convenient features, and powerful streams so you can start (or end!) your day feeling refreshed.

The battery offers up to nine hours of playtime per charge, and the charging cable is included. You just have to remember to plug it in before the battery dies, or else you’ll be stuck without your in-shower entertainment. The showerhead only has one setting, but keep in mind that there will be a square-shaped gap in the middle of the stream where the speaker goes—however, we could barely notice it. We think this Bluetooth showerhead is still an excellent choice for anyone who likes to listen to music or podcasts in the shower.

For those who want to add a little bit of entertainment to their showers, a showerhead with a Bluetooth speaker can be a game changer. Right off the bat, we were impressed with how easy it was to set up this showerhead. The waterproof wireless speaker (it’s IPX7 rated) has great sound quality, and it magnetically attaches to the middle of the showerhead. When you’re done showering, you can remove the speaker and place it on your bathroom vanity to continue listening while getting ready.

Who it isn’t for: People who will never remember to charge the speaker.

Who it’s for: People who want to listen to their favorite playlist or podcast while in the shower.

If you’re tall enough to reach the base of the showerhead, you can swivel it to adjust the direction of the water stream. It comes in three modern finishes—brushed nickel, matte black, and chrome—that can match most bathroom decor styles. The only thing is we wish this pick had a longer hose, as the 60-inch hose may make it a bit harder to fully clean the tub.

The Moen showerhead uses the power of magnets to lock the handheld attachment in place. It might not seem like a big deal, but once you see it in action you'll understand how much easier it makes putting your showerhead back on its holder. This showerhead has six different settings: rinse, downpour, massage, relaxing massage, soothing massage, and wide coverage. However, we found that it didn’t have particularly wide coverage, and we don’t think it can compare to rainfall models.

Who it isn’t for: People who need an extra-long hose to bathe pups or clean the shower.

The showerhead has eight different settings, and it features self-cleaning nozzles that help prevent mineral buildup. This ensures you can spend less time cleaning the showerhead by hand. Another reason to go for this handheld pick is that there is a power wash button located at the top, which uses high-pressure water to clean the shower . We did notice that it had some minor leaking, but all things considered, we still think it’s a solid handheld showerhead.

The AquaCare showerhead is a handheld model, which means the head can be detached so you can direct water to harder-to-reach parts of the body. In our tests, we found that it was very lightweight—and the extra-long hose made it ideal for cleaning the shower and bathing pets, too. Plus, it comes with a second holder so you can place the head lower on your shower wall—this makes it easier for shorter people who can’t reach very high.

There are only two settings to toggle between: a normal spray function and a restricted flow setting with less water. It’s available in six attractive colors, such as bright yellow, red, pink, and black—all with a stainless steel finish. It’s not a fixed showerhead, so you can take the handheld piece off the mount when cleaning hard-to-reach places. And although we think its smart capabilities are clever, we wish it had more features (like an additional showerhead or massage settings) to justify the high price.

There are all kinds of “smart” products on the market these days, but now with Hai’s Smart Showerhead, you get to have a smart shower experience, too. This showerhead connects to an app on your phone via Bluetooth to track your water usage—ideal for those who want to save water (and money in the long run). Plus, we like that there are LED sensor lights that show when the water is warm and when you’ve reached your pre-set water limit (determined by you).

Who it’s for: People who want a smart showerhead that can track their water usage.

In terms of flow, we were also impressed with this pick’s strong water pressure and spread-out stream. However, the Jolie only has one setting, so it’s not the best option for those who want multiple modes to choose from. We like that you can purchase a slightly discounted subscription for the replacement filters, which should be swapped out every 90 days. Keep in mind that replacing the filter means there’s an extra recurring expense to maintain this showerhead—but at $33 a quarter (or $36 without a subscription), it may be worth it for people who want to remove contaminants from their water.

Installing a shower filter is an effective way to rid your water of minerals (like chlorine) and heavy metals that can impact your skin and hair . Luckily, the Jolie Filtered Showerhead comes with a built-in replaceable filter, so you don’t have to get a separate attachment. After one week of testing this filtered showerhead, our hair and skin (especially our hands) felt noticeably softer. In fact, one of our testers with dry, curly hair noticed that their curls were more hydrated and defined after using this showerhead—with no other changes in their hair routine.

Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to incur an additional recurring expense.

Who it’s for: People who live in areas with hard water and want to filter out contaminants.

A brass swivel joint at the neck lets you twist and turn in the direction you need to ensure that no body part is left dry. No tools are required for installation, but, if you encounter any issues, this showerhead does come with extra Teflon tape. In general, we would recommend this pick to anyone looking to replace their showerhead with a rainfall option. However, we think it would be even better if it had more features and settings (there’s only one).

For those who need a showerhead that won’t let them down when it comes to water pressure, the SparkPod Rain Showerhead is an ideal choice. This is mainly because it has a wide head and is set at an angle that pretty much guarantees full-body coverage every time you hop in the shower. This pick comes in 6- and 8-inch sizes in both round and square shapes, and it’s available in plenty of color options so you’ll be able to find something to match any bathroom fixtures. It also comes with self-cleaning nozzles that eliminate buildup.

Who it isn’t for: People who want multiple settings to choose from.

Who it’s for: People who want a rain showerhead with self-cleaning nozzles and lots of color options.

Additionally, our tests found that this showerhead was very DIY-friendly: It took us less than two minutes to install, with no tools required. Overall, we think this showerhead may be worth the high price for those who want a high-quality, design-forward option that comes in plenty of sleek finishes.

A good showerhead can transform an ordinary ritual into a luxurious experience. And after testing the Delta HydroRain H2Okinetic showerhead, we found that it was up to the task. It was heavier than we expected it to be, but it felt quite sturdy and well-made. It features two showerheads: a main rainfall head, and an extra handheld nozzle that comes with a magnetic dock to hold it in place. The overhead showerhead is nice and large and comes with five different settings, including a full body drench spray, shampoo rinsing spray, massage spray, and pause spray that helps you save water as you lather up. Also, it can be angled up to 40 degrees for even more coverage.

Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to pay hundreds of dollars for a showerhead.

Who it’s for: People who want a showerhead that feels like luxury yet is easy to install.

The main showerhead consists of two adjustable side panels, which you can move around to eliminate gaps in the water stream or cover more area. Plus, the flexible 72-inch braided stainless steel hose won’t twist once you hang the handheld attachment properly. Although we would have preferred that this showerhead was self-cleaning, you can still clean it easily by rubbing the rubber nozzles together. Also, keep in mind that you need to have a wrench on hand for installation.

When we tested it, we found that the magnetic handheld attachment was very easy to remove and re-attach. We also liked the fact that you can easily change the settings with the push of a button. It has six different modes on the main piece, including full spray, rain shower, waterfall, waterfall and rainshower, massage, and rain shower massage.

If you’re looking for a good value, we recommend this Better Homes & Gardens showerhead. (Better Homes & Gardens is owned by Real Simple’s parent company, Dotdash Meredith.) Even though there may be more affordable options on this list, you can’t beat the price if you’re looking for a combo showerhead.

Who it isn’t for: People who are looking for a no-frills option without extra attachments.

Overall, we think this pick is an easy way to level up your shower without making a big financial investment. The only downside we noticed was that the handheld attachment was mounted near the showerhead, so it could be hard to reach if you are short or have a disability.

During our testing, we were impressed with the wide range of settings, which include a gentle mist, a high-pressure pulse massage mode, and everything in between. We particularly liked the massage function, which provided a relaxing and comfortable end to a shower.

We chose the Waterpik HairWand Spa System as our best overall pick due to its strong flow and extra handheld attachment that you can freely move around. The setup process was extremely simple, as it took less than five minutes total (including removing the old showerhead). But what really makes this showerhead stand out is that it has 12 spray settings between the main head and the handheld attachment—more than any other showerhead on our list.

Who it isn’t for: Those who want a handheld attachment that’s easy for shorter people to reach.

Final Verdict

The Waterpik HairWand Spa System With PowerPulse Massage is our top pick for its strong water flow, extra handheld attachment, and 12 settings that offer a luxurious and comfortable shower experience. If you prefer a better value, we recommend the Better Homes & Gardens Chandler 6-Setting Magnetic Combo Showerhead because it still comes with a handheld wand but at a slightly more affordable price.

Our Testing Process

To come up with this list, we acquired 20 showerheads and tested them in our homes for two weeks. First, we evaluated the ease of installation for each model, taking note of whether any special tools were required and how long the setup process took. To properly assess the showerhead’s performance, we looked at things such as water flow, stream size, and settings. We also noted how easy it was to adjust the positions of the showerhead and switch between settings.

For dual and handheld models, we also considered the weight and hose length of the handheld portion. For showerheads with built-in filters, we evaluated our hair and skin post-shower (Did it feel softer or smoother? Was there less filmy residue?). Finally, we judged the durability of each model by noting how easy it was to clean and whether it felt sturdy or flimsy. Once our testing period was complete, we determined the overall value of each showerhead by considering its price in comparison to its performance in our tests.



How to Shop for Showerheads Like a Pro

Type

When picking a showerhead for your bathroom, there are plenty of different types to choose from. The most common is the fixed showerhead, which is the standard type found in many tubs and showers. There are also handheld options that come with a hose, rain showerheads that offer a wide and more powerful stream of water, and dual showerheads that have both fixed and handheld components.

You can also find specialty showerheads with features like Bluetooth connectivity, audio speakers, and built-in filters. In our tests, we loved that the Kohler Moxie Bluetooth Showerhead comes with a removable, rechargeable speaker that allows you to listen to music or podcasts while you shower.

Material & Finish

“For the body of the showerhead, I prefer metal with chrome and/or a color of your choice with a PVD finish,” says Goranson. “That PVD finish (physical vapor deposition) is typically a transparent finish that protects the metal beneath it. That is what keeps that finish from changing colors or tarnishing.”

For handheld options, he suggests buying one made from plastic with a long hose, so it’s less likely to damage your shower or tub if it drops. He also says that if you’re after something that won’t accumulate limescale in your bathroom, you may want to invest in a self-cleaning showerhead.

Most of the showerheads on our list come in multiple finishes, such as chrome and brushed nickel—but keep in mind that many manufacturers don’t list the actual materials.

Flow Rate



Federal regulations have set a maximum flow rate of 2.5 gallons per minute (GPM) for all showerheads. This shouldn’t be an issue for most homeowners, according to Goranson, who says many low-flow showerheads can provide a saturating shower effect while still complying with water-usage regulations.

“These days, the biggest mistake is to remove that flow restrictor that people used to remove in the showerhead decades ago to get better flow,” says Goranson. “Doing this will make your shower experience less enjoyable all while increasing your water bill.”

Settings

Rain, pulsing jet massage modes, gentle mists, and full-body spray are the most commonly available showerhead settings. But, it’s ultimately up to you to figure out which settings you feel the most comfortable with. Some people enjoy a drenching rain experience that covers them in the water while others prefer a pulsating massage shower.

Goranson notes that many cheaper showerheads tend to have many settings, while more luxury models are generally rain heads with fewer settings. “But, once someone typically picks their favorite setting, it usually rarely changes,” he says.

More Showerheads to Consider

Kohler Daisyfield 6-Spray Showerhead: This showerhead performed well in our tests and comes with six different spray settings, including massage and pause functions. However, we wish it came with a second holder to make it easier for anyone to reach it, no matter their height.

Better Homes & Gardens Holbrook 6-Setting Combo Showerhead: We liked this showerhead because of its solid feel, spray coverage, and water flow. However, we would have preferred it if it tightened completely at the spout. (Better Homes & Gardens is owned by Real Simple’s parent company, Dotdash Meredith.)

Questions You Might Ask

Do you have to get a showerhead professionally installed?

You could if you wanted to but in most cases, you don’t have to. In our testing, every showerhead was incredibly quick and easy to install, with many only taking a few minutes to fully set up.

“If you are installing a shower system with multiple heads, this is something typically done as a remodel and many times done by a professional,” says Goranson. “If you have a standard shower with a shower arm or even a bathtub/shower combo, it is a simple DIY project for anyone to swap it out.”



Can a showerhead affect water pressure?

The design and type of showerhead you have can impact water pressure. Most showerheads come with a range of features, like adjustable flow rates and spray patterns, which reduce water waste but at the same time, can also lower water pressure in your home. A clogged showerhead that needs to be cleaned could also affect your water pressure.

What is the lifespan of a showerhead?

A showerhead’s longevity mostly depends on the materials it's made from and how hard your water is. Typically, metals such as stainless steel and brass are seen as more durable and will last longer than plastic showerheads. Hard water buildup is also a factor that can reduce the lifespan of your showerhead. “A high-quality showerhead could last you decades with water that has a low mineral content and is treated and balanced,” says Goranson.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Nor’adila Hepburn, a contributing writer for Real Simple with two years of experience writing product reviews and home and lifestyle content. To put together this list, we tested 20 showerheads in our Lab and assessed them on ease of setup, features, performance, settings, durability, and value. We also got expert tips from Eric Goranson, Certified Kitchen Designer with the National Kitchen and Bath Association, and host of the home improvement radio show Around the House.