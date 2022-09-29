The 10 Best Shower Cleaners of 2022

Here are our picks for the best cleaners for every type of shower, along with tips and information on how to choose a cleaner for a squeaky clean shower.

Our top pick is the Clorox Plus Tilex Daily Shower Cleaner , an effective bleach-free daily cleaner that eliminates odors, soap scum, hard water stains, mold, and mildew while adding a protective barrier to prevent them.

“It’s always great to choose a shower cleaner that is safe for most surfaces to get the most bang for your buck,” says Peterson.

To find the best shower cleaners, we spent hours researching various options and top-rated products while considering factors like type, ingredients, and use on recommended surfaces. We also asked Vera Peterson, President of Molly Maid , a Neighborly company, for tips on what to look for when buying the right cleaner for your shower.

The best shower cleaners make the time-consuming and tedious task of deep cleaning your bathroom infinitely easier. With the right tools and products, maintaining a shower that feels like a clean sanctuary can be a simple daily, or even weekly, practice .

Best Overall Shower Cleaner: Clorox Plus Tilex Daily Shower Cleaner Walmart View On Walmart View On Walgreens Who it's for: People who want a bleach-free cleaner that also acts as a preventative. Who it isn't for: People who have severe mold in their shower. With the help of Clorox Plus Tilex Daily Shower Cleaner and a bout of quick cleaning, your shower can stay fresh every day. Unlike the Clorox Plus Tilex Mold & Mildew Remover, this cleaner does not contain bleach. It works to prevent soap scum, hard water, and mildew without any wiping, scrubbing, or rinsing required and is safe to use on glazed and unglazed ceramic tile, grout, vinyl, fiberglass, and plastic. For the best and most convenient results, spray this product over surfaces immediately after showering. Since this cleaner is best suited for maintenance and prevention, showers with severe grime may take up to four weeks for buildup to loosen. Product Details:

Type: Spray

Spray Size: 32 fluid ounces

32 fluid ounces Surfaces: Glazed and unglazed ceramic tile, grout, vinyl, fiberglass, plastic Price at time of publish: $4

Best Eco-Friendly Shower Cleaner: Lemi Shine Shower + Tile Cleaner Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it's for: People who want a shower cleaner that's EPA-certified. Who it isn't for: People who prefer a cleaner with bleach. Using the natural power of citric acid, Lemi Shine Shower + Tile Cleaner is our pick for the best eco-friendly shower cleaner. This product is not only EPA Safer Choice-certified, but it also has an A rating from the EWG. This fragrance-free cleaner is safe and effective on shower doors, tile, tubs, glass, sinks, and fixtures, and doesn't include ammonia or formaldehyde. While this cleaner may require a bit of elbow grease when scrubbing or wiping, it’s powerful enough to scrub through hard water stains and soap scum. Lemi Shine Shower + Tile Cleaner also features a proprietary and naturally-derived polymer that acts as a barrier to protect from future messes and residue so you can keep your shower surfaces cleaner for longer. Because of its safe and eco-friendly ingredients, this cleaner is a great daily product that keeps your shower fresh. Product Details:

Type: Spray

Spray Size: 28 fluid ounces

28 fluid ounces Surfaces: Sealed or non-porous surfaces Price at time of publish: $5



Best Cleaner for Shower Doors: Rejuvenate No Scrub Soap Scum Remover 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Who it's for: People who want an effective cleaner that’ll eliminate soap scum on shower doors. Who it isn't for: People who have heavier-duty messes or want a cleaner with fragrance. The Rejuvenate No Scrub Soap Scum Remover is our top choice for glass shower doors thanks to its bleach-free, fragrance-free, and non-abrasive formula that leaves a streak-free finish and gets rid of soap scum and hard water stains on contact. We’re also a fan of its versatility—it’s safe and effective on ceramic, tile, chrome, plastic, and natural stone. Although the label claims no scrubbing is required, a scrubbing brush may be beneficial if you're powering through heavy-duty messes. This pick is also ideal for freshening up your glass shower doors before guests arrive or in between deep cleanings. Simply spray around your shower, let it sit for up to three minutes, and rinse with water or wipe it away with a damp microfiber cloth. Use this cleaner daily to prevent major buildup that can become more challenging to clean down the road. Product Details:

Type: Spray

Spray Size: 24 fluid ounces

24 fluid ounces Surfaces: Glass, ceramic tile, fiberglass, natural stone, plastic, chrome, porcelain Price at time of publish: $10

The 9 Best Cleaners for Glass Shower Doors of 2022

Best Shower Cleaner for Tile: ZEP Foaming Shower, Tub & Tile Cleaner Home Depot View On Lowe's View On Home Depot View On Ace Hardware Who it's for: People who want a scented, foaming cleaner for tubs and tile. Who it isn't for: People who want a cleaner formulated specifically for glass. Shower tubs and tiles can accumulate soap scum, hard water scale, and other types of grime that may not always be easy to notice. Our cleaning recommendation for shower tile is Zep Foaming Shower Tub & Tile Cleaner. This rich foam has a fresh morning rain scent, quickly dissolves nearly every type of buildup and residue in your shower without the need for scrubbing, and is safe for use on acrylic, laminate, glass, cultured marble, fiberglass, and most ceramic tiles and porcelain. For best results, spray this cleaner thoroughly and let it sit for up to three minutes, then wipe the area with a damp sponge or cloth, and rinse. Product Details:

Type: Spray

Spray Size: 32 fluid ounces

32 fluid ounces Surfaces: Acrylic, fiberglass, ceramic, porcelain, laminate Price at time of publish: $4

Best Shower Cleaner for Mold & Mildew: Microban 24 Hour Bathroom Cleaner and Sanitizing Spray Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Who it's for: People who want to clean or prevent mold and mildew in their shower. Who it isn't for: People who only want a cleaner for porous surfaces. A shower is one of the most humid areas in the home, so it’s common to find mold and mildew lurking in the corners. The best way you can get rid of this buildup is with the Microban 24-Hour Bathroom Cleaner. This powerful cleaner reduces odors, destroys soap scum, prevents mold and mildew growth for seven days, and can kill 99.9 percent of bacteria and germs for 24 hours. It also comes in two subtly fragrant scents—citrus and fresh. Microban 24 Hour Bathroom Cleaner is safe and effective on hard, non-porous surfaces. It sanitizes, disinfects bacteria and viruses, deodorizes, and prevents mold and mildew on hard and soft surfaces. As a bonus, Microban is an EPA-registered disinfectant, tested and proven to kill viruses, including COVID-19. Product Details:

Type: Spray

Spray Size: 32 fluid ounces

32 fluid ounces Surfaces: Plastic, painted wood, sealed wood, painted surfaces, stainless steel, aluminum, glazed porcelain, glazed ceramic, sealed granite, marble Price at time of publish: $14 for 4-pack



Best Shower Cleaner for Grout: CLR Brilliant Bath Foaming Action Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Who it's for: People who want a versatile cleaner that works for grout and other surfaces. Who it isn't for: People who have tubs or want a stronger chemical shower cleaner. Cleaning shower grout can be a pain, especially when weeks or months of dark buildup become difficult to scrub off. That’s why we recommend the CLR Brilliant Bath Foaming Action Cleaner for easily and effectively cleaning grout in the shower. This cleaner is EPA Safer Choice-certified and has a B rating from the EWG, and is safe to use on glass, plastic, porcelain, fiberglass, chrome, ceramic, sealed granite, and stainless steel. As a bonus, CLR is women-owned and made in the US. CLR Brilliant Bath Foaming Action Cleaner is formulated without alcohol, phosphates, ammonia, or bleach. For best results when cleaning grout, spray this cleaner thoroughly six to eight inches away from the surface area and let sit for up to three minutes. Wipe the area with a damp sponge or cloth, or use a soft brush for heavier-duty messes, and then rinse. If you’re looking to get your formerly clean, white grout back to normal, this shower cleaner is the one for you. Product Details:

Type: Spray

Spray Size: 26 fluid ounces

26 fluid ounces Surfaces: Porcelain, ceramic tile, shower doors, sinks, bathtubs, white grout and caulk, toilet bowls, fiberglass, countertops Price at time of publish: $19 for 2-pack The 7 Best Tile & Grout Cleaners for Floors, Showers, and More

Best Shower Cleaner for Hard Water: Wet & Forget Shower Weekly Shower Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Who it's for: People who want to take tough preventative measures to keep hard water, mold, and mildew at bay. Who it isn't for: People who want a daily cleaner. This cleaner is a versatile option with the ability to eliminate soap scum and hard water buildup. It comes with an applicator and a unique vanilla scent, making it stand out from the pack. It’s also formulated without dyes, bleach, or ammonia. While this is one of the priciest cleaners on our list, the 64-ounce jug contains about 12 weeks' worth of applications—the most bang for your buck. Wet & Forget Weekly Shower Cleaner is safe on most surfaces like glass, porcelain, fiberglass, metal, sandstone, and tile, and can clean surface stains from caulk and sealed grout with consistent use. We recommend spraying this cleaner once a week, leaving it overnight or for up to 12 hours, then rinsing thoroughly with warm water. For heavier buildup, spraying and rinsing daily until the surface is clean is recommended by the label. Product Details:

Type: Spray

Spray Size: 64 ounces

64 ounces Surfaces: Glass, porcelain, fiberglass, metal, sandstone, tile Price at time of publish: $20

Best Shower Cleaner for Daily Use: Method Daily Shower Cleaner Spray Target View On Walmart View On Grove.co View On Target Who it's for: People who want a shower cleaner with plant-based ingredients for everyday use. Who it isn't for: People who want shower cleaner for heavy-duty messes. One of the best ways to keep your shower clean is to spray it daily. The Method Daily Shower Cleaner Spray is our favorite for daily use, thanks to its invigorating scent, biodegradable and plant-based formula, and versatility. Not only does this cleaner effortlessly dissolve and prevent soap scum and hard water stains, but it is also safe on most non-porous surfaces including showers, tile, fixtures, glass, and tubs. As a bonus, the bottle is made in the US from 100 percent recycled plastic. This pick is perfect to use in between deep cleanings and will keep your shower fresh and smelling great. The natural formula also allows for spraying without scrubbing, wiping, or rinsing. We also love that this cleaner comes in two refreshing scents—eucalyptus mint and ylang ylang. Simply give your tub a few spritzes after showering. Product Details:

Type: Spray

Spray Size: 28 fluid ounces

28 fluid ounces Surfaces: Showers, tile, fixtures, glass, tubs Price at time of publish: $4

Best Cleaner for Showerheads: Nuvera Shower Head Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon Who it's for: People with hard water deposits on their showerhead. Who it isn't for: People who don’t want to spend a lot on a cleaner that only has one purpose. If you live in an area with hard water, your showerhead is probably no stranger to scale and mineral deposits. This buildup can be in the form of white, cloudy stains and/or crust around sink and showerhead openings. We recommend Nuvera Showerhead Cleaner to keep your showerhead sparkling clean. This cleaner effectively decalcifies lime and mineral buildup using natural acids and no harsh chemicals, leaving your showerhead and nozzles with a streak-free shine. For best results, remove your showerhead and place it face down in a glass or plastic container filled with Nuvera Showerhead Cleaner. Let sit for 20 to 30 minutes, rinsing afterward and repeating if necessary. For severe buildup, the label recommends using a non-scratching scrub brush. Product Details:

Type: Liquid

Liquid Size: 8 fluid ounces

8 fluid ounces Surfaces: Showerheads, faucets, sink sprayers Price at time of publish: $20 The 6 Best Shower Filters to Ease Dry Skin and Dull Hair