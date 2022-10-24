The 10 Best Shoe Racks of 2022, According to Our Tests

Our top pick is the Brightroom Rolling Entry Rack for its durable construction and materials, convenient caster wheels with a locking mechanism, and sleek design that can accompany most interior styles.

“Having a shoe rack provides a designated spot so that hopefully you don't have shoes strewn all around the house,” says Allen. “If it is by the entry and promotes the habit of removing shoes when you enter the home , it will also lead to a cleaner, more sanitary house by not dragging everything from the bottom of your shoes all around your living spaces.”

To find the best shoe racks, we tested 31 models in our Lab, including benches that double as shoe storage and over-the-door options that maximize every square foot. Testers evaluated each rack on its setup, design, stability, ease of cleaning, capacity, and value. For expert guidance on how to select the best shoe rack, we spoke with Brittani Allen, owner of Pinch of Help , a professional home organization service.

Whether in your closet, entryway, or mudroom, a shoe rack will keep your floors clutter-free and make it easy to quickly find your favorite pairs when you’re rushing out the door. While functionality is essential here, shoe organizers come in a wide range of designs and styles to suit any household’s needs.

Though this is arguably one of the most stylish shoe racks in our roundup, you’ll have to pay more for it: Its price is considerably higher than the median price of all the shoe racks we tested. But if you’re on the hunt for a shoe rack with an eye-catching design, this one could be exactly what you’re looking for.

Even though this modern-looking rack received stellar ratings for its setup, design, and ease of cleaning, it lost points in our stability test. It wobbled and swayed a bit, which is likely due to the fact our tester says it's pretty lightweight. “The shoe rack also moves slightly when bumped with the vacuum,” says our tester. “However, it did not appear to damage the product at all.”

While shoe racks might be known for utility purposes, there’s no reason why your storage solution can’t be a stylish addition to your space. The Billie Shoe Rack from Urban Outfitters stands out for its unique, curved steel frame and rustic wood shelves, differentiating it from the standard shelf design of most racks. “This one would look nice sitting outside of a closet such as in a mudroom or entryway,” says our tester.

Who it isn’t for: People who want an affordable shoe rack to put inside their closet.

When it came to cleaning, this shoe rack left a bit to be desired. “Because this rack has a lot of little slats, I found myself turning it over and changing angles several times to get all the dirt off,” says our tester. “Nothing stained, but there were a lot of little nooks and crannies.” The slatted design will also allow for dirt to fall to the floor, so if keeping your entryway spick and span is a priority, you may want to opt for another shoe rack from our list.

The Container Store 2-Tier Bamboo Stackable Shoe Shelf features two bamboo shelves with slats, and you can stack multiple for even more storage space. One rack can hold about six pairs of shoes, though our tester found that it’s best for sandals, sneakers, and flats—larger boots won’t fit on the shelves, which are only 5.25 inches tall. The limited storage space of this selection makes this rack better suited to children's shoes, or as a minimal entryway rack for a few pairs of slippers or shoes for running errands.

A wooden shoe rack, like this one from The Container Store, is a welcome change to the metal and plastic materials that are so common in this category. We think this stackable shoe rack can suit nearly any space, whether it’s tucked into your closet or on display near an entryway. “The bamboo-like material is really eye-catching, so I wouldn't have an issue setting it out by my front door,” says our tester.

We think this pick would be a great addition to an existing shoe rack, and we appreciate that it can be folded down for storage when not in use. It also comes completely assembled, so you can skip the instruction manual entirely. While it might not be able to store all your sneakers, flats, and heels, if you’re looking to organize your tall boots and shoes, this rack is a must-have.

Even the most high-end boots can lose their luster when they get crumpled and creased in your closet, and that’s exactly why this boot rack from The Container Store earned a spot on our list. Unlike most shoe racks, this pick stores your shoes upside down—just slip the boot over the wooden posts with the sole facing upwards. Our tester says this rack “easily holds the advertised capacity of four pairs and the boots are not squished.” (It’s also available in an option that’s designed to hold six pairs of boots.)

In our tests, we found that this shoe rack is easy to set up and has an impressive capacity of 21 shoes, which is the highest on our list. That said, the individual racks aren’t adjustable and cannot accommodate shoes larger than an ankle boot, so it may not be ideal for people who need to store men’s shoes or boots. “The rack claims it can hold 24 pairs of shoes, but unless you had smaller shoes—kids or women's—you can't fit that many pairs unless you were to stack some pairs on top of one another as opposed to side by side,” says our tester.

For those with a closet perpetually littered with a mess of shoes, an over-the-door rack can keep every pair in line—no straggling heels left behind. This Whitmor rack elevates your shoes off the floor, allowing you to select a pair without crouching down or sifting through your collection. We also like that this over-the-door organizer keeps shoes hidden in a closet rather than on display for everyone to see. “The shoe rack is nice to look at and, because it is metal, seems pretty sturdy as an over-the-door rack,” says our tester.

Who it’s for: People who want to keep their shoe rack out of sight.

While overall an impressive product, we did notice that the backing was fairly flimsy. When sitting on the bench and moving, as if tying a shoe, our tester noted that the piece wobbled slightly. Despite this flaw, they say that “it seems like it won't tip over, and the shoes will not fall out!”

This product is one of the largest options on our list and requires a bit more assembly than some other shoe racks, but our tester mentioned that the instructions were straightforward and the parts are clearly labeled. During testing, we also found that this pick is super easy to clean, with dirt coming off effortlessly with a damp paper towel.

If you’re familiar with the last-minute hustle to find your shoes and tie them properly before running out the door, then it might be time to invest in a bench-style shoe rack like this one from Vasagle. “This shoe rack has it all,” says our tester. “I love that you can fit rain or snow boots in some cubbies and flats or heels in others.” (The compartments are adjustable, so you can move them around as needed.)

Who it’s for: People who want a convenient place to take off and store their shoes.

While the slats on the shelf might not be ideal for stiletto heels that could slip through the gap, our tester noted that they are wide enough to provide plenty of surface area for most shoes. The shoe rack may not be large enough to store your entire footwear collection, but it provides enough storage for a few pairs that you like to keep by the door.

Though this rack only has two parts, along with an included tool for assembly, our tester found that the tool seemed to have a slight design flaw, as it was challenging to “get the screw flush with the wood.” Still, setting up this shoe rack was fairly straightforward.

A low-profile shoe rack can clear clutter without taking up valuable space, making this Rebrilliant Shoe Rack an ideal pick for any entryway, mudroom, or hall. In our Lab tests, this shoe rack received stellar ratings for setup, stability, ease of cleaning, and value. “This is a small rack that could be useful in a variety of sizes of closets,” says our tester. “The material and construction [are] stable, and [it] seems like it would last a long time.”

Who it’s for: People who want a simple yet elegant shoe rack that works in most rooms.

Unlike other options on our list, the shelves of this rack are a polyester fabric material held taut on a steel frame. Even with fabric shelves, this pick stood up well to movement and shaking—our tester noted that the high heels and other shoes didn’t budge when they shook or bumped the rack with the vacuum. Keep in mind that this rack comes with 30 parts, so it may be more time-consuming to construct than other options on our list.

This five-tier shelf received perfect scores for its value and capacity, and we think it’s an ideal option for anyone with a large shoe collection. Most of the racks on our list have a maximum capacity of 12 pairs, but we found this unit was able to hold 15 pairs in our testing. “Although this rack is narrow, the shoes fit well on it,” says our tester.

This shoe rack also comes in a variety of colors that can complement almost any living room or entryway. Overall, we think this pick is an elevated version of the Brightroom Rolling Entry Rack because it offers a similar high-quality construction and minimalist look (minus the wheels).

Although the manufacturer doesn’t outright list the capacity of this shoe rack, our tester was able to fit 12 pairs without a problem. They also found the steel shelves to be exceedingly durable and easy to wipe down. The arched overhanging handle allows you to move the unit from room to room (although the unit is pretty heavy at 30 pounds), and it also adds a bit of visual interest.

This three-shelf organizer from Open Spaces is much more than just a stylish shoe rack. Its chic design makes it super versatile, as it can be used in an entryway or hall for storage and decor purposes. Our tester found it extremely easy to set up this shoe rack, noting that no extra tools were required and that it’s “very user-friendly for any skill level.”

Who it’s for: People who want a high-quality, durable shoe rack that will last for years.

While the particleboard construction may be less durable than a steel or wooden rack, testers noted that no shoes fell from the rack when they jostled it—it just wobbled a bit. Our tester says this pick is ideal for anyone who “wants a simple shoe rack for a closet.” Due to its basic design, the Simply Essential shoe rack is also easy to clean. But “if you are looking for a shoe rack for more design and extra features, this one would not be for you,” says our tester.

Sometimes, a simple, no-frills shoe rack can organize your footwear just as effectively as a more expensive option. The Simply Essential 2-Tier Stackable Shoe Organizer has a basic, two-shelf construction, and it’s just a fraction of the price of our best overall pick. In our testing, we found it had enough space for about 12 pairs of shoes when utilizing the space on the floor underneath the bottom shelf. You can also purchase additional organizers separately and stack them on top of each other.

We also found the coated metal material to be easy to clean with a damp cloth. While this is first and foremost a shoe rack, it can double as a storage shelf and be styled with plants, books, or artwork.

This pick can fit about 12 pairs of shoes depending on their size and style, making it ideal for an entryway, hall, or mudroom. Our tester particularly loved the rack's “sturdy and industrial” look and its durability. “I grabbed the rack and shook it, spun it around, and smacked the daylights out of it with the vacuum and nothing fell off,” says our tester.

For those who want both form and function in a shoe rack, look no further than the Brightroom Rolling Entry Rack. This rack received high marks in our lab tests for its sleek design, impressive stability, ease of cleaning, and more—giving it a near-perfect overall score. The shoe rack is made with powder-coated steel and has four caster wheels with a locking mechanism. The open metal shelves lend it a slightly industrial look, while the arched side railings add a touch of modern flair.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a shoe rack that comes in colors besides black.

Final Verdict

Our top pick is the Brightroom Rolling Entry Rack for its durable materials, convenient wheels, and stability. In our lab testing, this shoe rack—which can hold up to 12 pairs—received a near-perfect score, making it a great addition to just about any home.

If you’re looking to keep costs as low as possible, then we suggest the Simply Essential 2-Tier Stackable Shoe Organizer. This basic, no-frills organizer has two shelves that can fit up to 12 pairs of shoes, but you can always stack additional organizers on top for even more storage space.



Our Testing Process

To find the best shoe racks, we acquired 31 models with a wide variety of designs, capacities, and materials to test in our Lab. Our testers first timed the assembly of their shoe rack from start to finish, noting whether the instructions were easy to follow and if any required tools were included.

Then, we placed a variety of shoes and boots on each shoe rack to test its capacity, making sure to use men’s, women’s, and children’s sizes. Testers tallied how many pairs they could fit on the rack and compared this number to the capacity listed by the manufacturer. We also evaluated whether the shoe rack’s design could accommodate different types of footwear, like boots, high heels, and larger sizes. For adjustable shoe racks, our testers made modifications and then re-evaluated how many pairs of shoes fit, taking note of whether they needed additional tools and if the adjustments were easy to make.

To test each shoe rack's stability, our testers pushed it from the front and side while it was loaded with shoes. They observed whether any wobbling occurred and if any shoes fell off. Then, testers bumped into the shoe rack with a vacuum and took note of any damage or shifting.

We also conducted unique tests for particular styles, like bench shoe racks, closet shoe racks, and over-the-door shoe racks. For shoe racks with bench seats, our testers sat down and put on their shoes to see if the rack felt sturdy enough. To evaluate over-the-door shoe racks, our testers opened and closed the door a minimum of three times, and for closet shoe racks, testers slid them back and forth on the rod.

Finally, we evaluated each shoe rack’s ease of cleaning. Our testers removed all shoes from the rack and sprinkled one tablespoon of damp soil on the shelves before using a paper towel with an all-purpose cleaner to see if the design was easy to clean.

After our evaluations were complete, testers reviewed the price of each shoe rack and scored its overall value based on its performance in our tests.

More Shoe Racks to Consider

Yamazaki Home Shoe Rack: In our testing, this shoe rack proved to be lightweight yet sturdy and easy to clean. However, our tester found that heels hung over the edge of the metal bars, making it difficult to put in and take out the shoes below. That said, we still think it’d be a good option for people with mostly flats in their footwear collection.

Brightroom 4-Tier Shoe Rack: This shoe rack is from the same brand as our best overall pick, so it’s no surprise that it also impressed our testers. Instead of solid shelves, this rack has three wire shelves with a wooden top that can hold small items like keys, mail, and gloves. In our testing, we found that there was some slight wobbling during our stability test—only one pair of shoes moved, but this issue could be potentially fixed by affixing the rack to the wall.

How to Shop for Shoe Racks Like a Pro

Size

To find the best shoe rack for your space, you’ll need to consider its capacity and dimensions. We recommend first doing an inventory of your existing shoe collection to see how many pairs you hope to squeeze on the rack. (Keep in mind that a few open slots can come in handy when you have guests over or impulse buy a new pair.) Compare that number with the manufacturer’s listed capacity to ensure that the rack you select will fit your existing collection (if not more).

Then, measure the space where you’re hoping to place your shoe rack. This is especially important if you want to stow it in a closet or confined area. “Measurements are your friend when selecting any organizational products and shoe racks are no different,” says Allen. “How tall and wide is the space? How much walking room is available?”

If you have ample space in a mudroom or hallway, you can opt for a large shoe rack or shoe bench with plenty of room for the whole family’s shoes. But those with limited space may want to opt for an over-the-door design or narrow shoe rack that can tuck away into a closet.

Style

Shoe racks come in a wide variety of styles that can match your existing decor, whether it be an uber-minimalist or a boho-chic style. For those who would prefer to minimize any visual clutter, a shoe bench or over-the-door shoe rack can make for a more streamlined look that keeps your shoes out of sight. If you are prioritizing capacity over style, then a large multi-level shoe rack might be a better option.

Shoe Types



While some shoe racks can hold any variety of footwear, whether it be boots, sneakers, or heels, others may have limitations to what they can fit. “Make sure you consider the size of the shoes you will be storing,” says Allen. “For example, my husband wears a size 14 so I have to be extra sure his shoes will actually fit.”

If you have a plethora of boots and larger shoes, a shoe rack with more vertical space between each shelf might be best, while those with mostly sneakers and flats can opt for an over-the-door organizer or a smaller rack with less space between each shelf.

Questions You Might Ask

What material is best for shoe racks?

During our testing, the most common materials for shoe racks were steel, plastic, particleboard, and wood. Of these materials, steel and plastic tend to be the most durable and easy to clean, making for a long-lasting shoe rack that can withstand wear and tear. For those with a penchant for design, wood options can also be durable and suit most decor styles, though they may be slightly more challenging to clean. Our best overall pick, the Brightroom Rolling Entry Rack, is made of steel, which our testers found to be stable, easy to clean, and aesthetically pleasing material.

Where should you place a shoe rack?

One of the best places to put a shoe rack is inside your closet—it hides clutter while keeping your shoes within reach. Most households will require multiple shoe racks, especially if you have a family or share your space with roommates. In addition to a utilitarian closet shoe rack, we recommend a stylish, lower-capacity shoe rack near your entryway for guest's shoes, boots, and your go-to errand sneakers.

What is the most space-saving way to store shoes?

Vertical shoe storage is one of the best ways to store your shoe collection without taking up too much space. “With small closets, our go-to product [is] stackable shoe space savers, which allow you to fit more pairs of shoes on each shelf,” says Allen. “Another good option is to use the door for added shoe storage.”

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Quinn Gawronski, associate commerce editor for Real Simple, who has three years of experience writing and editing product reviews and roundups. To compile this list, we tested 31 shoe racks in our Lab and evaluated them on setup, design, stability, ease of cleaning, capacity, and value. For expert tips, we spoke with Brittani Allen, owner of Pinch of Help, a professional home organization service.

