The 10 Best Shoe Cleaners of 2022

Our top pick, the Reshoevn8r Original Kit , is ideal because it comes with wipes, a cleaning solution, and a brush. This makes it easy to use as a spot treatment or clean your entire shoe.

To come up with these recommendations, we thoroughly researched the best shoe cleaners on the market and narrowed down our list based on type, shoe material, and more. We also spoke with Eduard Shimunov, owner of Cobbler Express Shoe Repair in New York City, for expert tips on how to keep your shoes looking new.

It doesn’t take much for shoes to get dirty, so it’s no surprise that some people refuse to wear them inside the house. Luckily, there are plenty of effective shoe cleaners that will make your sneakers, boots, flats, and more look new again.

Best Overall Shoe Cleaner: Reshoevn8r Original Kit Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a reliable shoe cleaner for at-home and on-the-go use. Who it isn’t for: People who would rather purchase all the items separately. What makes the Reshoevn8r Original Kit so effective is that it includes multiple ways to clean your shoes. It comes with a cleaning solution that is gentle enough to work on delicate materials, but strong enough to slough off stains. The all-purpose shoe cleaner uses jojoba and coconut oils, which help pull away dirt and condition your shoes so that they will last longer. The 4-ounce bottle is enough for 30–50 uses, according to the brand. This cleaning solution works best with a brush, which is also included in the kit. The medium-bristled brush allows you to thoroughly clean your shoes, especially in the crevices of rubber soles. Finally, the kit also comes with individually wrapped sneaker wipes, which are great for quick fixes or touch-ups. The wipes are double-sided, with a textured side that helps scrub off debris. They work on an array of stains and shoe materials (including leather, plastic, vinyl, and rubber), so they’re great to stash in your purse or backpack. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Type: Wipes, cleaning solution, and brush

Wipes, cleaning solution, and brush Shoe Materials: Canvas, mesh, leather, plastic, rubber, and more

Best Budget Shoe Cleaner: Grandma’s Secret Sneaker Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who need a budget-friendly cleaning solution. Who it isn’t for: People who want to know exactly what ingredients are in their cleaning supplies. Not only is Grandma’s Secret Sneaker Cleaner incredibly cost-effective, but it’s also incredibly powerful. We love that it’s super easy to use, too. Simply spray it on the surface of the shoes you’re trying to clean and let it sit for 15 seconds. From there, grab an old toothbrush or a paper towel and gently scrub back and forth before rinsing under water and allowing the shoes to dry. While the brand doesn’t list the ingredients (it is called Grandma’s Secret, after all), the budget-friendly shoe cleaner is safe for use on rubber, canvas, and leather—and the before and after photos on the product listing are pretty impressive. It comes in a large 16-ounce bottle as well as a smaller 3-ounce bottle that’s great for travel. Price at time of publish: From $7 Product Details: Type: Spray

Spray Shoe Materials: Rubber, canvas, and leather

Best Shoe Cleaner for Canvas: Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Extra Durable Courtesy of Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who need a fast, effective way to clean shoes, particularly canvas. Who it isn’t for: People who are looking for a gentle and non-abrasive shoe cleaner. When you notice a little stain on your shoe and want to fix it as soon as possible before running out the door, you can reach for a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. These foam sponges are fast, durable, and long-lasting. They work on all types of shoes that can handle a bit of abrasion, but we think they’re an excellent choice for canvas shoes. These powerful erasers can remove stains, grease, dirt, and other grime from your shoes by simply dampening the sponge and scrubbing the surface. As you continue to use the Magic Eraser, the foam will slowly get smaller and smaller—kind of like bar soap. And since they come in packs of 10, you can use the extras to clean just about any surface in your home. Price at time of publish: $14 Product Details: Type: Foam sponge

Best Shoe Cleaner for Leather: Saphir Médaille d'Or Renovator Cream Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who are looking for a product that’s designed to clean and condition leather shoes. Who it isn’t for: People who want a versatile cleaner that works on multiple materials. Formulated with mink and macadamia oils, the Saphir Médaille d'Or Renovator Cream can be used to wick away dirt and grease that your leather shoes may have picked up throughout the day. The cream will also condition the leather to prevent it from cracking and showing other signs of aging. This product is beloved for its ability to breathe new life into old leather boots and make sure that new leather shoes maintain their sheen. The brand recommends using this product to keep your leather shoes clean and conditioned in between wears. You can apply the leather cream with a chamois cloth and gently massage it in. Make sure to spot-test it in an inconspicuous area because leather cleaners can darken some materials. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Type: Oil-based cream

Oil-based cream Shoe Materials: All types of leather

Best Shoe Cleaner for Suede: Angelus Easy Cleaner Sneaker Cleaner Angelus Direct View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Angelusdirect.com Who it’s for: People who want a multipurpose shoe cleaner that’s safe to use on suede. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer creams or polishes, as this is a liquid cleaner. Suede shoes can be scary to clean because they’re so easily stained by dirt, oil, and even water. While it’s always good to use a protective spray on suede, especially for shoes, the Angelus Easy Cleaner has you covered when stains inevitably occur. To use, the brand recommends applying the cleaner to a brush and using it to scrub your shoes. You can use warm water to remove any dirt and debris from the brush as needed. Finally, you can dry off your shoes using a clean rag or microfiber cloth. Even though this gentle cleanser works wonders on suede, it can also be used on other materials such as leather, canvas, rubber, and more. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Type: Liquid cleaner

Liquid cleaner Shoe Materials: Suede, leather, canvas, nubuck, plastic, rubber, and more

Best Cleaner for White Shoes: Shoe MGK Touch-Up White Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want to keep their white shoes looking new. Who it isn’t for: People who want a shoe cleaner that works on suede and vinyl. If you’re trying to clean your white shoes so they look new again, we recommend keeping Shoe MGK’s white touch-up cleaner on hand. While the bottle may seem small, it comes with a sponge tip applicator that helps dispense the perfect amount of product. Not only does this prevent you from using too much cleaner, but it also gives you more precision while spot-cleaning. The formula is gentle enough to use on various materials (including canvas, leather, and rubber) as long as they’re white. We also think it’s an easy way to touch up just the white spots on other pairs of shoes. Just keep in mind that the brand says to avoid using this shoe cleaner on vinyl and suede. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Type: Liquid cleaner with sponge applicator

Liquid cleaner with sponge applicator Shoe Materials: Canvas, leather, rubber, and more



Best Shoe Cleaner for Sneakers: Sof Sole Instant Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a shoe cleaner that’s designed for athletic sneakers. Who it isn’t for: People who are worried about the applicator snagging delicate materials. It doesn’t take much for athletic shoes to get dirty, whether they’re running sneakers or hiking boots. And a big part of prolonging the lifespan of your sneakers is keeping them clean and grime-free, which is where the Sof Sole Instant Cleaner comes into play. It dispenses a foam that can quickly cover your entire shoe, and it comes with a soft-bristled plastic applicator that you can use to scrub it in. This built-in applicator makes this shoe cleaner an especially great option for removing caked-on dirt from the soles of your sneakers. While the foam will work on mesh and knit fabrics (let it sit on the fabric to work its magic), you should avoid using the applicator on delicate materials that could pull or snag. Price at time of publish: From $11 Product Details: Type: Foam cleaner with applicator

Foam cleaner with applicator Shoe Materials: Not listed



Best Shoe Cleaner Wipes: Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Quick Wipes Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a convenient, on-the-go shoe-cleaning solution. Who it isn’t for: People who need to clean suede and those who want a more environmentally friendly option. The Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Quick Wipes are a great on-the-go cleaning solution, so they’re ideal for keeping in your bag. Each wipe (it comes with 12) contains saddle soap, oils, and conditioners to thoroughly clean and revitalize one pair of shoes. The wipes have an abrasive side that is great for scrubbing tough messes, especially on the soles of your shoes. There’s also a smooth side that’s ideal for quick cleanups on delicate materials. The brand says these wipes are safe for a variety of materials, like leather, vinyl, nylon, rubber, and other washable fabrics—but they aren’t recommended for suede shoes. Since wipes aren’t very environmentally friendly, we suggest only using these for emergency touch-ups while on the go and opting for another cleaner on this list for regular at-home use. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Type: Wipes

Best Shoe Cleaner Kit: Alloda Shoe Cleaner + White Shoe Polish Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want an all-in-one kit to deep clean multiple shoe types Who it isn’t for: People who want a quick cleaning solution. If your shoes need a thorough cleaning, the Alloda shoe cleaner kit is a great place to start. It includes a versatile cleaning solution with a built-in sponge applicator, as well as a polish that is designed to brighten white shoes. The kit also comes with a two-sided brush, microfiber towel, and tape so you can cover up non-white parts of your shoes. Plus, the entire kit is packaged in a compact, travel-friendly bag. The shoe cleaner is dye-free, which means that you can use it on colored fabrics or leathers without worrying about it staining or fading the hue. The polish is great for reviving white leather shoes so they look as good as new. Price at time of publish: $21 Product Details: Type: Cleaner, white shoe polish, brush, microfiber cloth, and tape

Cleaner, white shoe polish, brush, microfiber cloth, and tape Shoe Materials: Leather, nubuck, suede, canvas, vinyl, mesh, nylon, and more

