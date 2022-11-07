Shopping The 10 Best Shoe Cleaners of 2022 The Reshoevn8r Original Kit is our top pick because it comes with everything you need to clean your shoes, whether at home or on the go. By Brittany Loggins Brittany Loggins Instagram Twitter Website Brittany Loggins is a freelance contributor writing about relationships, mental health, travel hacks, and more for Real Simple. She's spent seven years studying and working in journalism and was previously on-staff at both Today.com and CBSNews.com, where she covered news, interviewed doctors about mental health, and wrote human interest stories about amazing people changing their communities. She also spent all of 2019 traveling around to 21 different cities, which left her with a wealth of travel advice that can hopefully make your life easier. As a proud University of Georgia graduate, she still supports the Bulldogs every chance she gets. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on November 7, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Final Verdict How to Shop FAQs Take Our Word for It In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon It doesn’t take much for shoes to get dirty, so it’s no surprise that some people refuse to wear them inside the house. Luckily, there are plenty of effective shoe cleaners that will make your sneakers, boots, flats, and more look new again. To come up with these recommendations, we thoroughly researched the best shoe cleaners on the market and narrowed down our list based on type, shoe material, and more. We also spoke with Eduard Shimunov, owner of Cobbler Express Shoe Repair in New York City, for expert tips on how to keep your shoes looking new. Our top pick, the Reshoevn8r Original Kit, is ideal because it comes with wipes, a cleaning solution, and a brush. This makes it easy to use as a spot treatment or clean your entire shoe. Here are more of the best shoe cleaners. Our Top Picks Best Overall Shoe Cleaner: Reshoevn8r Original Kit at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget Shoe Cleaner: Grandma’s Secret Sneaker Cleaner at Amazon Jump to Review Best Shoe Cleaner for Canvas: Mr. Clean Magic Eraser at Amazon Jump to Review Best Shoe Cleaner for Leather: Saphir Médaille d'Or Renovator Cream at Amazon Jump to Review Best Shoe Cleaner for Suede: Angelus Easy Cleaner Sneaker Cleaner at Amazon Jump to Review Best Cleaner for White Shoes: Shoe MGK Touch-Up White at Amazon Jump to Review Best Shoe Cleaner for Sneakers: Sof Sole Instant Cleaner at Amazon Jump to Review Best Shoe Cleaner Wipes: Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Quick Wipes at Amazon Jump to Review Best Shoe Cleaner Kit: Alloda Shoe Cleaner + White Shoe Polish at Amazon Jump to Review Best Shoe Cleaner Brush: Jason Markk Cleaning Brush at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Shoe Cleaner: Reshoevn8r Original Kit Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a reliable shoe cleaner for at-home and on-the-go use. Who it isn’t for: People who would rather purchase all the items separately. What makes the Reshoevn8r Original Kit so effective is that it includes multiple ways to clean your shoes. It comes with a cleaning solution that is gentle enough to work on delicate materials, but strong enough to slough off stains. The all-purpose shoe cleaner uses jojoba and coconut oils, which help pull away dirt and condition your shoes so that they will last longer. The 4-ounce bottle is enough for 30–50 uses, according to the brand. This cleaning solution works best with a brush, which is also included in the kit. The medium-bristled brush allows you to thoroughly clean your shoes, especially in the crevices of rubber soles. Finally, the kit also comes with individually wrapped sneaker wipes, which are great for quick fixes or touch-ups. The wipes are double-sided, with a textured side that helps scrub off debris. They work on an array of stains and shoe materials (including leather, plastic, vinyl, and rubber), so they’re great to stash in your purse or backpack. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Type: Wipes, cleaning solution, and brushShoe Materials: Canvas, mesh, leather, plastic, rubber, and more Best Budget Shoe Cleaner: Grandma’s Secret Sneaker Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who need a budget-friendly cleaning solution. Who it isn’t for: People who want to know exactly what ingredients are in their cleaning supplies. Not only is Grandma’s Secret Sneaker Cleaner incredibly cost-effective, but it’s also incredibly powerful. We love that it’s super easy to use, too. Simply spray it on the surface of the shoes you’re trying to clean and let it sit for 15 seconds. From there, grab an old toothbrush or a paper towel and gently scrub back and forth before rinsing under water and allowing the shoes to dry. While the brand doesn’t list the ingredients (it is called Grandma’s Secret, after all), the budget-friendly shoe cleaner is safe for use on rubber, canvas, and leather—and the before and after photos on the product listing are pretty impressive. It comes in a large 16-ounce bottle as well as a smaller 3-ounce bottle that’s great for travel. Price at time of publish: From $7 Product Details: Type: SprayShoe Materials: Rubber, canvas, and leather Best Shoe Cleaner for Canvas: Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Extra Durable Courtesy of Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who need a fast, effective way to clean shoes, particularly canvas. Who it isn’t for: People who are looking for a gentle and non-abrasive shoe cleaner. When you notice a little stain on your shoe and want to fix it as soon as possible before running out the door, you can reach for a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. These foam sponges are fast, durable, and long-lasting. They work on all types of shoes that can handle a bit of abrasion, but we think they’re an excellent choice for canvas shoes. These powerful erasers can remove stains, grease, dirt, and other grime from your shoes by simply dampening the sponge and scrubbing the surface. As you continue to use the Magic Eraser, the foam will slowly get smaller and smaller—kind of like bar soap. And since they come in packs of 10, you can use the extras to clean just about any surface in your home. Price at time of publish: $14 Product Details: Type: Foam spongeShoe Materials: Canvas, rubber, foam, and plastic The 10 Best Laundry Stain Removers of 2022, According to Our Tests Best Shoe Cleaner for Leather: Saphir Médaille d'Or Renovator Cream Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who are looking for a product that’s designed to clean and condition leather shoes. Who it isn’t for: People who want a versatile cleaner that works on multiple materials. Formulated with mink and macadamia oils, the Saphir Médaille d'Or Renovator Cream can be used to wick away dirt and grease that your leather shoes may have picked up throughout the day. The cream will also condition the leather to prevent it from cracking and showing other signs of aging. This product is beloved for its ability to breathe new life into old leather boots and make sure that new leather shoes maintain their sheen. The brand recommends using this product to keep your leather shoes clean and conditioned in between wears. You can apply the leather cream with a chamois cloth and gently massage it in. Make sure to spot-test it in an inconspicuous area because leather cleaners can darken some materials. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Type: Oil-based creamShoe Materials: All types of leather Best Shoe Cleaner for Suede: Angelus Easy Cleaner Sneaker Cleaner Angelus Direct View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Angelusdirect.com Who it’s for: People who want a multipurpose shoe cleaner that’s safe to use on suede. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer creams or polishes, as this is a liquid cleaner. Suede shoes can be scary to clean because they’re so easily stained by dirt, oil, and even water. While it’s always good to use a protective spray on suede, especially for shoes, the Angelus Easy Cleaner has you covered when stains inevitably occur. To use, the brand recommends applying the cleaner to a brush and using it to scrub your shoes. You can use warm water to remove any dirt and debris from the brush as needed. Finally, you can dry off your shoes using a clean rag or microfiber cloth. Even though this gentle cleanser works wonders on suede, it can also be used on other materials such as leather, canvas, rubber, and more. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Type: Liquid cleanerShoe Materials: Suede, leather, canvas, nubuck, plastic, rubber, and more The Best Microfiber Towels for Cleaning Every Surface Best Cleaner for White Shoes: Shoe MGK Touch-Up White Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want to keep their white shoes looking new. Who it isn’t for: People who want a shoe cleaner that works on suede and vinyl. If you’re trying to clean your white shoes so they look new again, we recommend keeping Shoe MGK’s white touch-up cleaner on hand. While the bottle may seem small, it comes with a sponge tip applicator that helps dispense the perfect amount of product. Not only does this prevent you from using too much cleaner, but it also gives you more precision while spot-cleaning. The formula is gentle enough to use on various materials (including canvas, leather, and rubber) as long as they’re white. We also think it’s an easy way to touch up just the white spots on other pairs of shoes. Just keep in mind that the brand says to avoid using this shoe cleaner on vinyl and suede. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Type: Liquid cleaner with sponge applicatorShoe Materials: Canvas, leather, rubber, and more Best Shoe Cleaner for Sneakers: Sof Sole Instant Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a shoe cleaner that’s designed for athletic sneakers. Who it isn’t for: People who are worried about the applicator snagging delicate materials. It doesn’t take much for athletic shoes to get dirty, whether they’re running sneakers or hiking boots. And a big part of prolonging the lifespan of your sneakers is keeping them clean and grime-free, which is where the Sof Sole Instant Cleaner comes into play. It dispenses a foam that can quickly cover your entire shoe, and it comes with a soft-bristled plastic applicator that you can use to scrub it in. This built-in applicator makes this shoe cleaner an especially great option for removing caked-on dirt from the soles of your sneakers. While the foam will work on mesh and knit fabrics (let it sit on the fabric to work its magic), you should avoid using the applicator on delicate materials that could pull or snag. Price at time of publish: From $11 Product Details: Type: Foam cleaner with applicatorShoe Materials: Not listed Best Shoe Cleaner Wipes: Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Quick Wipes Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a convenient, on-the-go shoe-cleaning solution. Who it isn’t for: People who need to clean suede and those who want a more environmentally friendly option. The Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Quick Wipes are a great on-the-go cleaning solution, so they’re ideal for keeping in your bag. Each wipe (it comes with 12) contains saddle soap, oils, and conditioners to thoroughly clean and revitalize one pair of shoes. The wipes have an abrasive side that is great for scrubbing tough messes, especially on the soles of your shoes. There’s also a smooth side that’s ideal for quick cleanups on delicate materials. The brand says these wipes are safe for a variety of materials, like leather, vinyl, nylon, rubber, and other washable fabrics—but they aren’t recommended for suede shoes. Since wipes aren’t very environmentally friendly, we suggest only using these for emergency touch-ups while on the go and opting for another cleaner on this list for regular at-home use. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Type: WipesShoe Materials: Leather, vinyl, nylon, rubber, and other washable materials Shoppers Are 'Speechless' Over How White This Best-Selling $19 Cleaner Makes Their Years-Old Shoes Best Shoe Cleaner Kit: Alloda Shoe Cleaner + White Shoe Polish Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want an all-in-one kit to deep clean multiple shoe types Who it isn’t for: People who want a quick cleaning solution. If your shoes need a thorough cleaning, the Alloda shoe cleaner kit is a great place to start. It includes a versatile cleaning solution with a built-in sponge applicator, as well as a polish that is designed to brighten white shoes. The kit also comes with a two-sided brush, microfiber towel, and tape so you can cover up non-white parts of your shoes. Plus, the entire kit is packaged in a compact, travel-friendly bag. The shoe cleaner is dye-free, which means that you can use it on colored fabrics or leathers without worrying about it staining or fading the hue. The polish is great for reviving white leather shoes so they look as good as new. Price at time of publish: $21 Product Details: Type: Cleaner, white shoe polish, brush, microfiber cloth, and tapeShoe Materials: Leather, nubuck, suede, canvas, vinyl, mesh, nylon, and more Best Shoe Cleaner Brush: Jason Markk Premium Cleaning Brush Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who often need to scrub dirt off the soles of their shoes. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to buy a separate cleaning solution to use with the brush. If you need a high-quality brush to pair with a liquid or foam shoe cleaner, we recommend the Jason Markk Premium Cleaning Brush. It’s crafted from soft hog bristles that gently but effectively remove grime from your shoes. It’s safe for use on a variety of materials, including suede, nubuck, and canvas. The bristles hold up well and are attached to a walnut wood handle. If you are planning to use this pick on dry fabric, make sure you gently brush in one direction to remove dust or built-up grime. (This is also a great way to keep suede looking good over time.) If you want to use the brush with water on fabric, be especially gentle and make sure to target specific areas with stains or grime. You can also use the brush with water on the bottom of your shoes and around the sole. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Type: Cleaning brushShoe Materials: Suede, nubuck, canvas, cotton, and more Final Verdict Our favorite shoe cleaner is the Reshoevn8r Original Kit because it comes with everything you need to clean your shoes at home and on the go. The kit includes a versatile cleaning solution, a medium-bristled brush, and six individually wrapped wipes. For a more affordable but still effective option, we recommend Grandma’s Secret Sneaker Cleaner. This budget-friendly spray is super easy to use and works on rubber, canvas, and leather. How to Shop for Shoe Cleaners Like a Pro Shoe Material It’s important to make sure that the cleaner you’re using is designed for the fabric of the shoe you’re cleaning. “You can ruin your shoes if you use chemicals that are not meant to be used for shoes,” says Shimunov. You need to be extra cautious with suede and canvas. Look for solutions that are intended specifically for this material, like the Angelus Easy Cleaner that’s super gentle yet still effective. For stains on canvas, you want to make sure you’re not spreading the stain around, so look for foam cleansers like the Sof Sole Instant Cleaner, which works on the stain upon application. The 11 Best All-Purpose Cleaners for Every Part of Your Home Type Shoe cleaners come in a variety of forms, ranging from creams to foams. For leather shoes, Shimunov recommends using both cream and polish—but there are a few other types if you’re looking to clean up your canvas or athletic shoes. For smaller stains, wipes or applicators with bristles on the tips are great so that you can target specific areas. You can also allow canvas or athletic shoes to soak in water with a cleaning solution (like the Angelus Easy Cleaner) mixed in. Use Think about how you are most likely going to use your shoe cleaner. If you think you just need an option for potential stains, the Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Quick Wipes are a great option. If you’d like a full set of products for deep cleaning, invest in a kit that comes with a brush and microfiber towel. Questions You Might Ask How often should you clean your shoes? According to Shimunov, the ideal answer is “every time you are going to be using your shoes.” We know that’s not realistic for most people, so a goal of cleaning your shoes every one or two weeks is a good place to start. It also depends on how dirty or smelly your shoes get. If you run outside or frequently get caught in the rain, then your shoes will likely need to be cleaned more often than someone’s shoes that only ever touch their office’s floor. What’s the best way to clean leather shoes? While it won’t hurt to spot-clean specific areas of your leather shoes, if you’re truly committed to giving them a refresh, you’ll have to use multiple products. “I recommend using cream before using polish, as cream is like a moisturizer that keeps the leather healthy and polish is there only to enhance the shine,” says Shimunov. Can you put shoes in the washing machine and dryer? It depends on the material, so you should always check the manufacturer’s care instructions. But it’s generally fine to machine wash some athletic shoes that are made from synthetic materials. However, you should avoid throwing your leather shoes in the wash because according to Shimunov, this will cause them to “start deteriorating.” And just like your clothes, he says that putting shoes in the dryer that shouldn’t be tumble-dried can cause them to shrink so much that it could entirely change the size of the shoe. Take Our Word for It This article was written by Brittany Loggins, a contributing writer for Real Simple who specializes in lifestyle and beauty content. To come up with this list, she thoroughly researched the shoe cleaners on the market and narrowed down the options based on use, shoe material, type of cleaner, and more. For expert tips, we spoke to Eduard Shimunov, owner of the Cobbler Express Shoe Repair in New York City. The 15 Best Natural Cleaning Products for Every Part of Your Home in 2022 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit