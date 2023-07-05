To find the best Shark vacuums around, we tested 33 different models over a span of several months, evaluating them on factors like effectiveness, ease of use, noise, and more. We also got expert insight from White on how to maintain these types of vacuums so that they can last for year after year.

“Shark vacuums are known to be effective, reliable, and reasonably priced,” says Whitney White, Airbnb cleaning specialist. “There are many different models, making it a great, affordable option for your needs.”

A vacuum is one of the most useful cleaning devices you can own, and so it’s important that you choose one that you feel confident will do the job well for years on end. If you’re not sure where to start, consider opting for a model made by Shark, one of the leading vacuum brands on the market right now.

Best Overall Shark Vacuum Shark Vertex IZ462H Ultra Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Grover.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 5 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Ease of Emptying 5 /5

Noise Level 4.5 /5 What Stands Out It maneuvers so easily that it feels like it’s vacuuming for you. What Could Be Improved The canister is fairly small and heavy. For a great Shark vacuum that won’t let you down, look no further than this cordless model. It’s an ultra-powerful stick vacuum that comes with multiple helpful features and moves gracefully around a room, making it truly stand out. We found it simple to put together, taking only a few minutes’ time, and extremely easy to maneuver once you get it going. The vacuum picked up every piece of debris on the first run thanks to its strong suction and dual brush heads, and its design makes it feel like it’s leading you, not the other way around. We also love the vacuum’s compact size and bent shape, which allow it to easily fit under tables and get into all areas, as well as the LED headlights that help light up dark areas and flash when they need charging. Additionally, this vacuum comes with handy accessories like a pet tool, dusting brush, and crevice tool. Emptying the device is simple, although the canister is a bit heavy and not as big as it could be. Overall, there’s so much to love about this top-quality vacuum. Price at time of publish: $430 Type: Cordless Stick | Weight: 9.04 pounds | Cord Length: N/A | Run Time: 60 minutes | Bin Capacity: 0.34 quarts | Accessories: Anti-allergen brush, pet multi-tool, crevice tool



Best Budget Shark Vacuum Shark NV151 Navigator Swivel Pro Complete Upright Vacuum 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Lowe's Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.5 /5

Maneuverability 3.5 /5

Ease of Emptying 4 /5

Portability 4 /5

Noise Level 5 /5 What Stands Out It’s quieter than most other models. What Could Be Improved It’s not the best at picking up hair. If you’re looking to keep costs low but still want a high-quality vacuum, check out this lower-priced model from Shark. The upright vacuum is great at picking up debris quickly, as we found during testing, and is effective not just on floors and furniture but on stairs and in tight corners, too. This vacuum comes with a 25-foot extendable hose that’s long enough to tackle most rooms without issue, and maneuvering it around different areas is easy thanks to its swivel steering. Setting up the vacuum takes minimal time, and you can use it either as a regular upright vacuum or as a hand vacuum, if you choose to detach the handle. It comes with helpful tools like a pet power brush, crevice tool, and upholstery tool, all of which we found useful during testing, and it even features anti-allergen tech along with a filter to trap dust that helps keep the air breathable as you clean. Notably, this vacuum is quieter than many others, and the dust cap is fairly large, so you won’t need to refill it often. On the downside, it’s not the best at picking up hair, and the hair it does get sometimes gets stuck in the filter and needs to be removed by hand. Still, this is a worthwhile vacuum, especially if you’re sticking to a budget. Price at time of publish: $200 Type: Upright | Weight: 15 pounds | Cord Length: 25 feet | Run Time: N/A | Bin Capacity: 0.4 quarts | Accessories: Crevice tool, dusting brush, turbo brush









Best Upright Shark Vacuum Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Our Ratings Effectiveness 5 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Ease of Emptying 4 /5

Portability 4.8 /5

Noise Level 2.5 /5 What Stands Out It has strong suction and a large-capacity dust cap. What Could Be Improved It’s quite heavy, and hard to use on stairs. For another top-tier upright vacuum, take a look at this powerful deluxe model. It’s a notably sizable vacuum that has a large-capacity dust cap compared to most other vacuums, so you can use the device for a long while before needing to empty it out. When testing the vacuum, we found it to have a super easy setup and immediate effectiveness; its strong suction picked up all the debris on the floor in less than a minute’s time. In general, it maneuvers smoothly thanks to its swivel steering, especially around edges, although its heavy weight makes cleaning on stairs a bit of a challenge. But you can easily detach the nozzle to get into trickier areas, which is a big help. The attachments it comes with–an upholstery tool and a crevice tool–are both very useful for picking up pet hair (although it’s worth noting that sometimes, hair gets tightly wrapped around the roller brush, especially on carpet, and is tricky to remove). We do love that the vacuum comes with anti-allergen features to keep the air clean, and both that suction power and dust bin size are seriously impressive. Price at time of publish: $220 Type: Upright | Weight: 16 pounds | Cord Length: 25 feet | Run Time: N/A | Bin Capacity: 0.9 quarts | Accessories: Upholstery tool, crevice tool Real Simple / Henry Wortock

Real Simple / Henry Wortock

Real Simple / Henry Wortock





Best Cordless Stick Shark Vacuum Shark WS642AE Wandvac Cordless Stick Vacuum with Self-Empty Charging Base 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.6 /5

Noise Level 4.2 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Ease of Emptying 4.7 /5 What Stands Out It has a self-emptying system. What Could Be Improved Its dust bin is smaller than average. In the market for a stick vacuum? Consider this excellent cordless option, which stands out for how lightweight and small it is compared to other models. You’ll be able to maneuver it easily around furniture and tight corners of your home, thanks to both the vacuum’s tiny size and its helpful swivel head, and store it away in any space when it’s not in use. This vacuum can take a bit of time to warm up—when we tested it out, we found that it worked significantly better on the second run than the first—but once it’s going strong, you won’t be disappointed. It picks up both hair and food efficiently, and features an anti-allergen seal and HEPA filtration to keep the air fresh as you go. It also comes with a handy duster crevice tool and a pet multi-tool, and it automatically empties debris into its sealed dust bin. Unfortunately, that dustbin is quite small, and as a result, fills up very fast. But if you’re okay with taking some extra time to empty it out a few times as you go, then you’ll still be happy you picked up this light, helpful vacuum. Price at time of publish: $330 Type: Cordless Stick | Weight: 13.8 pounds | Cord Length: N/A | Run Time: Not listed | Bin Capacity: 0.13 quarts | Accessories: Crevice tool, pet multi-tool

Best Shark Vacuum for Pet Hair Shark ZU62 Navigator Zero-M Pet Pro Upright Vacuum 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Farmandfleet.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 5 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Ease of Emptying 3 /5

Portability 3 /5

Noise Level 3.5 /5 What Stands Out It has the largest dustbin on our list. What Could Be Improved Some fur got stuck in the dustbin and needed to be manually removed. Anyone with shedding pets knows how hard it can be to get hair out of carpets and furniture, but this fantastic vacuum is designed to do just that. It easily cleaned up hair and cat food from both carpet and hardwood, and navigated smoothly on both surfaces. We were also impressed with the large dustbin—at 2.8 quarts, it’s the largest on this list. The three attachments the vacuum comes with—a crevice tool, dusting brush, and upholstery tool–are all very useful, as is the extension hose you can use to get into tougher areas. Helpfully, you can choose from multiple cleaning settings to ensure you have the right mode for your specific needs, and the dustbin is big enough to not require frequent emptying. The HEPA filter is great for pet owners, as it locks in allergens so they’re not released back into the air, and the self-cleaning brushroll helps prevent hair getting wrapped around and needing to be manually removed. We found this vacuum very easy to empty, although we did notice that some fur got stuck in the dustbin and needed to be removed by hand. Plus, it’s quite heavy. These cons were annoying but not a dealbreaker, as we felt that the overall effectiveness of this vacuum and its large dustbin more than made up for it. Price at time of publish: $280 Type: Upright | Weight: 16 pounds | Cord Length: 25 feet | Run Time: N/A | Bin Capacity: 2.8 quarts | Accessories: Dusting brush, upholstery tool, duster crevice tool Real Simple / Rachel Marek

Real Simple / Rachel Marek

Real Simple / Rachel Marek





Best Shark Vacuum for Hardwood Floors Shark CZ351 Pet Bagless Corded Canister Vacuum 4.4 Shark View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Our Ratings Effectiveness 4 /5

Maneuverability 4 /5

Ease of Emptying 5 /5

Portability 4 /5

Noise Level 5 /5 What Stands Out You can control the cleaning mode and suction level via an LED display. What Could Be Improved It’s not as effective on longer carpet. Looking for a vacuum that’s particularly effective on hardwood floors? This canister model may be the one for you. It has a strong suction that won’t cause damage to hardwood floors, and it comes with helpful attachments like a pet crevice tool and an upholstery tool. We found that it transitions smoothly from floors to carpets to furniture, and uses its powerful suction to pick up plenty of hair on the way. If you’re not used to canister vacuums, this model can be a bit tricky to maneuver at first, but once you get the hang of the wheels, you’ll find that it moves smoothly with you and has an overall lightweight feel. It features an anti-allergen seal to trap dust and dander, as well as helpful LED lights to illuminate areas that might be hard to see. You can also choose between multiple cleaning modes and suction levels with the LED smart display, making the device even simpler to control. As far as negatives go, the vacuum doesn’t come with a setting for longer nap carpets, which is a bit of a pain. But otherwise, it’s a reliable, effective device that’s not only great for hardwood, but also homes with pets. Price at time of publish: $400 Type: Corded | Weight: 17.2 pounds | Cord Length: 25 feet | Run Time: N/A | Bin Capacity: 1.9 quarts | Accessories: Pet crevice tool, upholstery tool Real Simple / Rachel Marek

Real Simple / Rachel Marek

Real Simple / Rachel Marek





Best Shark Vacuum for Carpet Shark NV501 Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.8 /5

Maneuverability 4 /5

Ease of Emptying 5 /5

Portability 4.5 /5

Noise Level 5 /5 What Stands Out It maneuvers very smoothly on carpet and picks up large debris with ease. What Could Be Improved It’s pretty bulky and heavy. Last but not least, we have an A+ option for carpet cleaning: this highly-rated upright model from Shark. The vacuum is very effective at picking up debris of all sizes from carpets in barely any time, and it maneuvers more smoothly on carpeting than many other models. This vacuum is straightforward to set up, and easy to maneuver around both floors and carpets, thanks in large part to its pivoting head and swivel steering. You can detach the wand if you want to get into tight spaces, which we found to be quite helpful, especially since the vacuum is pretty heavy and bulky when put all together. Additionally, the vacuum features anti-allergen tech and a brush roller, and the dustbin is easy to remove and empty as needed. The cord has ample length but can get tangled occasionally, and the vacuum’s heft does mean you might get a bit tired after use. Still, for carpet, this vacuum provides plenty of impressive help and is a great pick overall, in our opinion. Price at time of publish: $330 Type: Upright | Weight: 15.5 pounds | Cord Length: 20 feet | Run Time: N/A | Bin Capacity: 1.2 quarts | Accessories: Dusting crevice tool, pet power brush, pet upholstery tool Real Simple / Henry Wortock

Real Simple / Henry Wortock

Real Simple / Henry Wortock





Best Shark Vacuum Mop Shark VM252 Vacmop Pro Cordless Wet/Dry Stick Vacuum 4.9 Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Our Ratings Effectiveness 5 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Ease of Emptying 5 /5

Noise Level 5 /5 What Stands Out It has a no-touch disposable canister that makes cleaning up super simple. What Could Be Improved You’ll need to frequently buy pad refills. Want a vacuum that can effectively clean up not just debris, but liquids too? Opt for a wet-dry model, like this cordless stick vacuum from Shark. It features a disposable pad that picks up any debris it finds, before switching into mop mode and spraying a cleaning solution to make sure no sign of the mess is left behind. When we tested out this vacuum, we loved that it was able to be set up in seconds, with each part clicking into place. You just need to add in the cleaner and pad (both of which are included), and then you’re good to go. The vacuum glides smoothly (and quietly!) across the floor, thanks to its lightweight design, and the powerful suction gets both hair and dirt easily. Additionally, the cleaning spray has a lovely fresh scent, and the vacuum features LED headlights to help you see all areas clearly as you go. The best part about this vacuum, though, is its no-touch disposable canister, which allows you to get rid of the pads without having to handle the mess yourself. That canister isn’t the largest, it should be noted, and of course, you’ll need to purchase pad refills often if you plan to use the vacuum regularly. But putting those downsides aside, this is a strong vacuum that’s especially great for small spaces where you want a 2-in-1 tool. Price at time of publish: $100 Type: Cordless Stick | Weight: 5 pounds | Cord Length: N/A | Run Time: 20 minutes | Bin Capacity: 0.03 quarts | Accessories: 2 disposable pads, 12-ounce cleaner solution

Best Shark Robot Vacuum Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum + Mop 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Kohls.com View On Overstock Our Ratings Effectiveness 3.7 /5

Noise Level 3 /5

Maneuverability 3 /5

Features 4 /5

Ease of Emptying 5 /5 What Stands Out You can use the app to set up “no-mop” zones and schedule cleanings. What Could Be Improved It has object avoidance, but it can still get caught on smaller objects. Robot vacuums are ideal for people who want a truly hands-free cleaning experience, and this Shark model is a great pick. It acts as both a vacuum and a mop, picking up debris and leaving floors shiny, and it comes with a helpful app that you can use to set up cleaning schedules, activate different modes, and more. Once you’re all set up and connected to the app, you’ll be wowed by how much this robot can do. It makes a clear map of your home and can target specific high-traffic areas, and you can even use the app to set up “no-mop zones” to make sure it avoids any carpets while mopping. And you don’t even need to be on your phone to take advantage of these features; the app is enabled to work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. When vacuuming, the robot is great at not getting caught in any tricky corners, and we found in testing that its powerful suction successfully gets pet hair in addition to regular debris. It’s not amazing at avoiding small items like socks and cords left on the floor, but if you make sure to pick things up ahead of time, you’ll be golden. Price at time of publish: $480 Type: Robotic | Weight: 12.8 pounds | Cord Length: N/A | Run Time: Not listed | Bin Capacity: 0.35 quarts | Accessories: 3 mopping pads, filter, 4 side brushes, 12-ounce cleaner solution