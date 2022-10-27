Read on for all of our top recommendations, with options in a range of styles, prices, and more.

After researching the best shapewear on the market, we landed on the Skims Sculpting Bodysuit W. Snaps as the best option overall, thanks to its inclusive size and color range, versatile design, and comfortable fit.

While shapewear used to have a reputation for hiding so-called flaws, it’s now embraced by many shoppers as an “empowering” accessory to “help them feel their best,” says Kimmay Caldwell, Undergarment Educator at Hurray Kimmay. “Bodies age and soften. It's totally normal,” she adds. “And some folks like the option of having a smoother or shaped silhouette.”

Though shapewear is not a necessity, plenty of people enjoy the look and feel of a form-fitting bodysuit or thigh-hugging shorts underneath their clothes. A few pieces of high-quality shapewear can make the wearer feel more confident while also creating a smooth silhouette in any outfit.

Best Overall Shapewear: SKIMS Sculpting Body Suit with Snaps SKIMS View On Nordstrom View On Selfridges.com View On Skims.com Who it’s for: People who want a versatile, supportive bodysuit in many sizes and shades. Who it isn’t for: People who want a thigh-hugging bodysuit. Of all the many shapewear options you can buy these days, the Skims Sculpting Bodysuit W. Snaps is the best of the bunch. The nylon and spandex material is ideal for casual, everyday use, with a versatile shape and design that you can wear under practically anything. Unlike other shapewear on the market, it doesn’t flatten your body but instead highlights your shape by lifting your butt, providing chest support, and holding your core. The sheer butt pockets also help to ward off flattening, while the ample back coverage provides smoothing. One of the best things about this bodysuit is its inclusivity—it’s available in a substantial size range, from XXS/XS-4X/5X, and in a variety of tones (nine, to be exact), ranging from sand to umber to onyx. It’s also super soft and comfortable on your skin, and features adjustable straps, a snap crotch closure, and a high-cut leg. Keep in mind that it has a tight, compressive feel, so you might want to size up for a more comfortable fit. Price at time of publish: $62 Product Details: Material : Nylon, spandex

: Nylon, spandex Size Range: XXS/XS-4X/5X

Best Backless Shapewear Bodysuit: Maidenform Low-Back Body Shaper Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Boscovs.com Who it’s for: People who want a bodysuit they can wear under a backless top or dress. Who it isn’t for: People who want a bodysuit with numerous color options. This bodysuit from Maidenform isn’t fully backless, but its ultra-low back lets you wear backless tops and dresses without having to forego shapewear entirely. It smoothes the stomach and waist and provides a light level of control for shaping with the help of soft, moisture-wicking fabric that lets you stay cool and comfortable all day long. This bodysuit also has a cotton-lined gusset, so going to the bathroom isn’t a hassle, as well as six convenient strap options (like traditional and racerback) so you can adjust the fit depending on the outfit you’re wearing. It features a wireless, built-in bra for plenty of top support and coverage (with removable foam pads), a no-slip feature in the back, and smooth edges at the legs that prevent it from moving around. You can wear this versatile bodysuit every day, whether or not you’re wearing a backless piece on top. With its affordable price tag, it’s a major steal, and it comes in sizes ranging from S-XXL. One downside is that the color options are limited, with just two picks: transparent or black. But if you’re okay with that, you’ll be glad you purchased this backless bodysuit. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Material : Nylon, spandex

: Nylon, spandex Size Range: S-XXL

Best Strapless Shapewear Bodysuit: TC Fine Intimates Extra Firm Control Convertible Bodysuit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barenecessities.com Who it’s for: People who want a supportive and convertible strapless bodysuit. Who it isn’t for: People who want shapewear with a bit more give. If you’re planning on rocking a strapless dress or shirt, you’ll want a supportive and reliable strapless bodysuit to go underneath, like this excellent pick from TC Fine Intimates. This popular bodysuit features an extra-firm control level to keep it in place and provide all the support you need. It also includes clear and stretchy convertible straps, in case you want to switch it up with a halter, regular, or criss-cross style. This bodysuit also has silicone-lined leg bands and back to prevent chafing, plus an eye-back closure with two rows of hooks. The only downside is the fairly limited size and color range—it fits sizes 32B-40DD, and only comes in two colors (nude and black). While it’s not the cheapest bodysuit on the market, for a strapless option that will give you ample support, it’s a pick we wholeheartedly recommend. Price at time of publish: $88 Product Details: Material : Nylon, elastane

: Nylon, elastane Size Range: 32B-40DD The 12 Best Wireless Bras of 2022

Best Open-Bust Shapewear Bodysuit: Spanx Thinstincts 2.0. Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Dillards View On Bloomingdales View On Dillards.com View On Macy's Who it’s for: People who want a breathable bodysuit that can accommodate a bra. Who it isn’t for: People who want a bodysuit that doesn’t extend to mid-thigh. Spanx is the original leader in shapewear, and for good reason; the brand’s products, like this open-bust bodysuit, are known for their comfortable yet seriously supportive designs. Because of its open-bust design, this bodysuit enables you to wear a bra underneath if you need extra top support, and it features a mid-thigh cut ideal for most mid-length or long clothing. It shapes your stomach but also smoothes your thighs and butt. Made of nylon and lycra elastane, this bodysuit is lightweight, breathable, and super soft, providing plenty of comfort. There are adjustable straps with front sliders to ensure the bodysuit fits you perfectly, and the fabric, while purposefully thin, is still thick enough to avoid visible panty lines. The bodysuit also has an easy-access gusset to help you use the bathroom without having to take everything off. Just keep in mind that some shoppers say that the shapewear runs on the smaller side. Price at time of publish: $88 Product Details: Material : Nylon, lycra elastane

: Nylon, lycra elastane Size Range: XS-3X



Best Shapewear Slip: Maidenform Flexees Easy-Up Firm Control Convertible Slip Maidenform View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barenecessities.com Who it’s for: People who want a tummy-, waist-, and back-sculpting slip dress to wear under outfits. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want a built-in underwire bra. If you want the sculpting power of a bodysuit but without the bathroom inconvenience, look at a shapewear slip like this option from Maidenform. Simple and effective, it has a built-in underwire bra and convertible, removable straps for extra versatility. It’s also super soft, made from a mix of nylon and elastane that hugs your body and keeps you comfortable no matter how long you wear it. Additionally, it’s lightweight and moisture-wicking, so you can wear it under other dresses without overheating or worrying about it peeking out. It hits at about mid-thigh, and targets the stomach, waist, and back for an ultra smooth look. The other plus of wearing a shapewear slip is that you can easily wear it in winter with tights, giving you all-season wear that you can’t quite get with bodysuits. Unfortunately though, this slip does come in a small size range, from just 34B-38D, as well as just two colors. Price at time of publish: $68 Product Details: Material : Nylon, elastane

: Nylon, elastane Size Range: 34B-38D



Best Shapewear Shorts: Spanx OnCore Mid-Thigh Short Spanx View On Amazon View On Barenecessities.com View On Bloomingdales Who it’s for: People who want shapewear shorts that hit at your natural waist. Who it isn’t for: People who want seamless shorts. A good pair of sculpting shorts can make a huge difference in how you look and feel, which is why we love this pick from Spanx. These lightweight shorts offer ample support around your thighs and butt while also smoothing your stomach. They hit at the natural waist and have a mid-thigh hem, with a mix of front and side panels designed to sculpt but not squeeze. There are ultra-thin pockets on the butt to give your backside some extra shaping, and although these shorts are naturally form-fitting, they won’t prevent you from moving around freely. They come in sizes XS-XL and five colors (very black, soft nude, naked, cafe au lait, and chestnut brown), giving you various options when making your pick. Wear these under skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, and more when you want some extra compression and shaping. One small thing to note, though, is that the legs might ride up and aren’t as sheer as other similar shorts. Price at time of publish: $64 Product Details: Material : Nylon, elastane

: Nylon, elastane Size Range: XS-XL Editor's Review: Spanx Makes the Most Comfortable Thongs

Best High-Waisted Shapewear Shorts: Honeylove SuperPower Short Courtesy of Honeylove View On Barenecessities.com View On Honeylove.com View On Nordstrom Who it’s for: People who want high-compression shorts that won’t roll down. Who it isn’t for: People who want to keep costs low on their shapewear. For shoppers looking for a solid pair of high-waisted shorts, check out this popular option from Honeylove. These shorts offer targeted compression and sculpting that won’t squeeze your body or make you uncomfortable, thanks to the unique X-shaped design. They’re made with breathable nylon and spandex so you can stay cool, and the flexible build means they won’t roll down or lose their supportiveness. These shorts come in five colors, from light pale sand to an all-black vamp, plus a striped black option. They also feature an open seam in the crotch (making bathroom use stress-free). Sizes range from XS-3X, making it one of the more inclusive shapewear options on the market. The brand recommends sizing up if you have larger thighs or hips to ensure the shorts go all the way up—and if you have a long torso, you can take advantage of the removable straps so the shorts will reach up to your bra. While they are on the pricier end, it’s worth the splurge for all the support they offer. Price at time of publish: $89 Product Details: Material : Nylon, spandex

: Nylon, spandex Size Range: XS-3X

Best Shapewear Briefs: Maidenform Flexees Firm Control High Waist Brief Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Maidenform.com Who it’s for: People who want a pair of high-waist sculpting briefs they can wear with anything. Who it isn’t for: People who want briefs that come in a variety of colors. Anyone looking for a top-quality pair of body-shaping briefs would be wise to check out this pick from Maidenform. These briefs have a high waist to give you tons of coverage, a wide silicone waistband to prevent them from rolling down as you wear them, and a panel in the front to sculpt your stomach and waist into an hourglass shape. The briefs are as comfortable as it gets, with moisture-wicking fabric made from nylon and elastane that keeps your skin cool all day long. They’re flexible, so you can move and not worry about the briefs losing their firmness or riding up. Best of all, they are one of the most affordable options on the market, so you can pick up multiple pairs and enjoy that sculpted feeling under every outfit. The size range for these briefs is fairly large (S-2XL), but the color options are few, with just black and latte lift available. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Material : Nylon, elastane

: Nylon, elastane Size Range: S-2XL

Best Shapewear Tank: Miraclesuit Sexy Sheer Extra-Firm Control Camisole Nordstrom View On Walmart View On Barenecessities.com View On Macy's Who it’s for: People who want a shaping tank top that they can wear underneath anything. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want any underwire shaping. For a tank top that will have your stomach and torso smooth and sculpted, opt for this option from Miraclesuit. The Sexy Sheer Extra-Firm Control Camisole features extra-shaping on the stomach, plus it also helps shape your midriff and back. It provides plenty of top support via the double-layer cups with built-in underwire, and comes in a fairly wide size range (although anyone with a cup size larger than DD will need to look elsewhere. This sheer tank is ultra-versatile, and you can wear it under different outfits without worrying that it’ll peek through. It has adjustable and stretchy back straps, so you can make sure it fits you perfectly, as well as silicone lining on the hem to keep it firmly in place no matter how much you move. This tank is made from a smooth and lightweight mix of nylon and spandex, so you can wear it all day long without feeling constricted. It has a mid-length fit, so you can wear it out or tuck it into pants or a skirt. Note that the color options are limited, with just two choices (black or nude), and price-wise, this tank is on the higher end. Price at time of publish: $65 Product Details: Material : Nylon, spandex

: Nylon, spandex Size Range: 34B-42DD