We researched shampoos with varying ingredients, formula types, scent profiles, and price points to determine which best benefit those with excess sebum production on the scalp. We also spoke with Lund for her expert take on the best shampoos for oily hair.

"You want to look for ingredients that are gentle cleansers and moisturizers," says Sarah Lund, STYLE.MASTER for the KEVIN.MURPHY brand.

Finding a shampoo that suits those with oilier hair types is challenging. The formula should effectively clean hair without stripping it of necessary oils, enhance its natural shine, and extend the time between hair washes. The perfect oily hair-friendly shampoo will work seamlessly with the rest of your hair care routine.

Best Overall Kérastase Specifique Bain Divalent Balancing Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Kerastase-usa.com View On Sephora What Stands Out: This formula purifies the scalp of excess oil while moisturizing dry ends. What Could Be Improved: It costs the most per ounce of any shampoo on our list. The Kérastase Specifique Bain Divalent Shampoo is a lightweight clarifying shampoo that keeps hair hydrated while detoxifying the scalp from sebum and odor. A combination of amino acids, salicylic acid, and vitamin B6 work together to enhance shine and protect dry and damaged ends, so you end up with hair that is shiny, voluminous, and easy to brush out post-shower. The added fragrance of Indian basil, freesia, and sandalwood feels fresh without being cloying. This surfactant-based shampoo allows for a lush lather, and while it does contain sulfates (which can be beneficial for removing excess buildup) it is still safe for color-treated hair. Price at time of publish: $40

Best Drugstore OGX Extra Strength Refreshing Scalp + Teatree Mint Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS What Stands Out: This budget-friendly shampoo deeply cleanses hair without stripping strands of moisture. What Could Be Improved: It may be too drying for those with damaged ends. The OGX Extra Strength Refreshing Scalp + Teatree Mint Shampoo is an easily accessible choice that doesn't skimp on quality. Infused with tea tree oil, peppermint extract, and witch hazel, this shampoo removes excess sebum and odor in a non-stripping or irritating way. The formula uses sulfate-free surfactants, which means even those with damaged or color-treated hair can effectively incorporate this shampoo into their hair washing routine.

Best for Fine Hair Virtue Full Shampoo Virtue View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart What Stands Out: The protein-enriched formula adds volume from the inside out. What Could Be Improved: Its fragrance may be overwhelming to some. Fine hair needs a scalp-clarifying formula that adds volume and lightweight hydration. The Virtue Full Shampoo achieves just that with the brand’s Alpha Keratin 60ku, a proprietary protein that mimics the naturally-occurring keratin found in the hair. This ingredient works to repair damage from the inside out, earning more points for this sulfate- and cruelty-free shampoo. Price at time of publish: From $40

Best for Thick Hair Ouai Detox Shampoo 4.2 Sephora View On Amazon View On Target View On Kohls.com What Stands Out: Apple cider vinegar helps to purify the scalp of excess oil and product buildup, while keratin helps strengthen hair. What Could Be Improved: Overuse could strip hair of moisture and damage color. This cult-favorite shampoo makes use of apple cider vinegar, an ingredient that is well-known for its clarifying abilities. It's also infused with keratin, resulting in a formula that purifies the scalp of oil and product buildup without stripping the lengths of natural oils. It also has the brand's signature Melrose scent, a rose-forward blend of bergamot, lychee, and white musk. Do note that this shampoo is only meant for weekly use, and overuse can cause damage to hair and hair color. Price at time of publish: $32

Best for Curly Hair Curlsmith Wash & Scrub Detox Shampoo Ulta View On Amazon View On Target View On Asos What Stands Out: This shampoo contains perlite to gently exfoliate the scalp without overdrying curls. What Could Be Improved: It’s best used in tandem with the brand’s pre-wash primer, which is sold separately. Those with curly hair will love the hydrating and clarifying formula of the Curlsmith Wash & Scrub Detox Shampoo. The creamy texture includes perlite, a mineral that gently exfoliates the scalp by removing flaking skin and product buildup without altering your natural curl pattern. Thanks to the inclusion of probiotics, this shampoo will regulate the bacterial balance of the scalp to ensure it remains balanced and less oily over time. Just note that the brand recommends using its Super Slip Pre-Wash Primer first, which must be purchased separately. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Probiotics, apple cider vinegar, perlite, ginger root, dragon fruit juice, wild nettle leaves, guarana extract, and mallow flowers

Best for Color-Treated Hair K18 Peptide Prep Detox Shampoo Sephora View On Amazon View On K18hair.com View On Kohls.com What Stands Out: This shampoo is free of sulfates and other ingredients that can strip color and moisture from color-treated or bleached hair. What Could Be Improved: It’s meant to be used only as needed and not in place of an everyday shampoo.



Those with color-treated hair should pay close attention to the ingredients in their clarifying shampoo. Harsh surfactants like sulfates can strip the hair of moisture, an after-effect of using bleach, and remove dye from the hair faster than sulfate-free shampoos. The K18 Peptide Prep Detox Shampoo stands out for this hair type thanks to its use of activated charcoal, salicylic acid, and patented K18peptide. These ingredients cleanse the scalp of excess oil, dirt, and environmental toxins in a gentle and nourishing formula. Price at time of publish: $38 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Activated charcoal, salicylic acid, K18peptide

Best Volumizing Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Shampoo 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Briogeohair.com View On Dermstore What Stands Out: This shampoo adds volume without weighing down the hair—and it smells great. What Could Be Improved: The formula can be difficult to work into a lather. The Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Shampoo from Briogeo promises to volumize and lift fine, limp hair without stripping moisture. The formula includes maltodextrin—a natural starch—which coats each strand to add volume that is missing from finer hair. Added ginseng encourages blood flow to the scalp as biotin strengthens the ends. Plus, gentle chelating agents cleanse even the oiliest of scalp types to reveal hair that feels full and revitalized. Price at time of publish: From $28 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Ginseng, biotin, vitamin B5, maltodextrin, and witch hazel

Best Clarifying Bumble and bumble Sunday Shampoo 4.7 Ulta View On Amazon View On Target View On Bloomingdales What Stands Out: This weekly clarifying shampoo uses sodium laureth sulfate to achieve a deep clean and rich lather. What Could Be Improved: It’s not safe for color-treated hair. The Sunday Shampoo is infused with one of Lund's favorite ingredients, rosemary extract, which helps to dissolve buildup and stimulate hair growth. This clarifying shampoo is meant to be used no more than once per week. It contains sodium laureth sulfate, which does all the heavy lifting when it comes to achieving a rich lather and detoxifying the scalp of excess sebum, dirt, and product. It even works well to remove chlorine from the hair post-swim. Plus, its invigorating scent will leave you smelling as fresh as you feel. Just keep in mind that it’s not safe for color-treated hair. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Panax ginseng root, rosemary leaf extract, sage leaf extract, and sodium laureth sulfate

