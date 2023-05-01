We researched the best shampoos for dry hair and evaluated them based on ingredients, scent, price, and more. Kepford also provided expert insight into choosing the best shampoo for each hair type, from fine to thick to color-treated hair.

Common hair care mistakes for those with dry hair include “overusing strengthening shampoos or dry shampoo aerosols, and not using moisturizing products or oils,” says Kepford. “A pro tip—make sure you’re maximizing the benefits of your products by towel drying your hair after getting it wet. Water can be a barrier and if the hair is soaking wet, the product can’t fully penetrate the hair!”

When choosing a shampoo for dry hair, start by minimizing your hair washes per week and avoiding sulfates if your hair is particularly parched: “Sulfates give you the suds that we all love, but they’re the most drying,” says Cameron Kepford, owner and stylist at Haus of Heir in Davenport, Iowa.

Whether you have dry hair year-round or are heavily affected by the change in dropping temperatures come winter, there’s no reason why you can’t revive and rehydrate your hair with the right shampoo.

It’s suitable for all hair types and is color-safe in addition to being vegan, gluten-, and cruelty-free. A little goes a long way with Oribe’s products, so a dime-sized amount lathered at the scalp is all you need to handle dandruff from here on out.

The key ingredient in this anti-dandruff shampoo is salicylic acid, it’ll tackle flakes like a champ and prevent them from forming in the future. Bilberry fruit and sugar maple extracts simultaneously soothe any itchiness on the scalp for lasting relief. This also works well for scalp acne .

Oribe is a fan-favorite hair care brand and for good reason. Although the price point is steep, their incredibly well-made products will give your hair new life. Their range offers a ton of products for various hair types and concerns.

What gets your hair looking visibly thicker? Vitamin B7 and collagen. Both are soaked in by each strand of hair to appear plumper and fuller post-shower. Similar to how the skin soaks up collagen for plumpness , so do the hair follicles. Finally, all the goodness is wrapped in a sweet and flowery fragrance that’ll linger long after you’ve hopped out of the shower.

This nutrient-rich shampoo is ready to give your hair the va-va-voom you’ve been lusting for. It consists of a blend of biotin and wheat proteins that will make your hair look fuller and also promote healthy hair growth with time.

This 100 percent vegan formula is ideal for medium to thick hair types and keeps your hair color looking like you got it done yesterday (seriously). The star ingredients—jojoba, green tea, and sage—are perfect for stimulating the scalp and nourishing the hair follicles right down to the root. All you’ll need is a dime-sized amount to get your mane nourished and moisturized, all while keeping your color intact.

If you’re regularly coloring your hair, then you’re aware of how pricey it can get. After getting your hair dyed , you want to make sure that all those big bucks spent weren’t a lost cause and that the color will stay looking vibrant and fresh through many washes to come. Your new shower sidekick? This hydrating Pureology shampoo.

What Could Be Improved: It has a minty scent that some might find overwhelming.

This shampoo features Redken’s strength complex that contains amino acids and arginine to build back your hair’s strength one wash at a time, plus citric acid to give it that healthy shine. If you heat style your hair a ton, this shampoo should be in your rotation ASAP. Just keep in mind that because this is a strengthening shampoo , overuse can cause hair to dry out, so it’s best to use it in tandem with a more gentle shampoo.

If your hair could use some major TLC and you’re currently stressing over breakage, split ends, dullness, brittle, or coarse hair…or all of the above, this shampoo is the solution. Not only will it repair damage already done to your hair , but it will also prevent future damage so it won’t happen again—think of it as hair insurance in a bottle.

For natural hair , ingredients like lavender, rosemary, and chamomile will nurture and revive the hair, bringing it back to life after damage. Rosemary will also promote healthy hair growth at the root. The keratin proteins improve the hair’s elasticity, which is a necessity for curly and coily hair, especially if it’s become dry and brittle over time from tons of heat styling.

If tending to damage is at the top of your list, then you’ll love this keratin protein and argan oil-infused shampoo. This works on fine, medium, and thick hair textures and all hair types, including straight, wavy, curly, and coily.

What Could Be Improved: It contains silicone, which can cause buildup over time.

The formula is lightweight, so even though you may think you need a ton more product to accommodate the thickness of your hair, this will still suffice without weighing it down. Working smarter, not harder is this shampoo’s motto.

It features a proprietary caviar and protein complex that not only cleanses your hair but replenishes it with the nutrients it needs to stay voluminous and hydrated. An added bonus is its detangling benefits, and if you have thick hair, you’re aware that knots can be a common occurrence.

In general, those with thicker hair need more moisture than most. This is especially true if you also heat-style your hair. For thick, damaged hair, this Nexxus shampoo will get you on the path back to smooth, shiny, and hydrated locks.

It’s also sulfate- and paraben-free, so you don’t have to stress about stripping your hair. If you’re hoping to also improve your hair growth , vitamin E will be the standout ingredient for you. This shampoo is also ideal if your scalp is either itchy or on the drier side .

If your hair texture is on the finer side or seems to be thinning , you’ll definitely want to give this shampoo a go. It’s extremely gentle and hydrating, even for delicate tresses. The ingredient lineup consists of provitamin B5, shea butter, coconut oil, rice protein, and vitamin E—all of which are extremely moisturizing.

What Stands Out: This hydrating shampoo promotes hair growth and is gentle enough to use on sensitive scalps.

This curl-enhancing shampoo features key ingredients like rice amino (for reducing frizz), shea butter (for hydration and smoothness), tomato fruit ferment (for enhanced curl formation and definition), and avocado oil (for softening and enhancing shine). The best part? It works on all hair textures—fine, medium, and thick.

To maintain the shape of your curls, you’ll want to aim for something that will define and soften them without stripping them of their natural oils. Aside from being anti-drying, the Briogeo Curl Charisma Shampoo is also lightweight, which will keep curls bouncy and voluminous.

What Could Be Improved: The formula has a runny texture, which may lead people to use excess product.

Its formula is sulfate-, paraben-, salt-free, and vegan, and packs a hydrating punch without weighing hair down. We’re confident your hair will be softer and shinier post-wash, and your color will stay looking fresh week after week.

If you’re looking for a shampoo that won’t break the bank and will keep your hair texture and salon color looking hydrated and vibrant, then this shampoo is a must-have. With rosemary as its standout ingredient, it’ll gently restore moisture back to color-treated and heat-damaged hair.

What Could Be Improved: The fragrance may be overwhelming to some.

What Stands Out: This sulfate-free shampoo is safe for color-treated hair and available at an accessible price point.

With a great list of ingredients, you can breathe a sigh of relief—it’s free from sulfates and silicones. The texture of this shampoo is on the thicker side, so if you prefer a lightweight shampoo or have fine hair, you may want to opt for another option on this comprehensive list.

Although this shampoo is at a higher price point, a little goes a long way. You only need a small dollop to lather and massage into the hair for a complete wash. If some of your main hair concerns include split ends, breakage, or frizz, this shampoo will give it new life and tackle all three.

The Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is an editor favorite for several reasons—it’s vegan, cruelty-free, features clean ingredients, and is great for color-treated hair. It restores damaged and compromised hair by repairing it from the inside out with the brand’s patented ingredient, Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate.

What Could Be Improved: The product may be too heavy for some hair types.

How to Shop for Shampoo for Dry Hair Like a Pro

Formula

Depending on your specific hair goals, you’ll want to look closely at the key ingredients in your shampoo’s formula. In this case, when trying to find something hydrating for dry tresses, ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and vitamin E will nourish your hair and keep it looking shiny and frizz-free.

Keep in mind that sulfates can cause dryness by stripping the hair of natural oils, which can be damaging in the long run. They may also cause the scalp to become excessively dry and irritated. Although sulfates are not necessarily bad for all hair types—if you have a lot of product buildup and want a deeper clean, you may prefer a shampoo with sulfates.

Hair Type

When choosing a new shampoo, the most important thing to consider is your hair type. While most shampoos work for a range of hair types and textures, there are many that are intended only for a specific hair type.

For instance, if you have curly hair, you’ll want to opt for ingredients that will retain the moisture in your curls so they keep their bounciness without weighing them down. Anyone with thinner hair will want to aim for lightweight formulas that won’t end up adding too much moisture back to the hair, as this could lead to greasiness. Of course, all of our recommendations are for tackling dry hair concerns, but there is such a thing as overdoing it, and greasiness is probably not on your bingo card either.

Before landing on what shampoo to add to your hair care regimen, we highly recommend looking into if it’s appropriate to use on color-treated hair. You certainly don’t want to be shelling out tons of money for a shampoo that is going to end up ruining your recent coloring session.

Scent

A shampoo’s scent isn’t the most important quality to look for when purchasing, but you definitely should enjoy the scent, especially since it will linger long after you get out of the shower. Just be mindful if you have a sensitive scalp, since fragrances can sometimes cause irritation. If you want to err on the side of caution, opt for something unscented to keep your scalp happy, and then add scent back to your hair with a nice oil from mid-shaft to tip or a hair perfume you can lightly spritz on.

Questions You Might Ask

How often should you shampoo dry hair?

Start by figuring out your hair type and texture. Someone who tends to have a more oily scalp may require more washes than someone with dry or damaged hair. If you also color your hair, you don’t want to overdo it with the washing to maintain the color's vibrancy. If your scalp tends to get oily or greasy, you also don’t want to under wash your hair, which can cause unwanted buildup.

We recommend at the most, only washing your hair every other day, but if you can prolong washes, one to two times per week is ideal. On the days you aren’t washing your hair, have fun switching up your hair looks to accommodate your texture on those days.

“You should only be shampooing your hair one to two times per week. When we shampoo, we use aggressors and surfactants to cleanse our scalp and hair. The more we shampoo the more we are stripping our natural oils which can lead to dry hair,” says Cameron Kepford, owner and stylist at Haus of Heir in Davenport, Iowa. “If you’re only shampooing one to two times per week and are still experiencing dry hair, make sure you’re using leave-in moisturizing products.”

What ingredients should be avoided in shampoos for dry hair?

Sulfates are the main ingredient to avoid when looking for a shampoo for dry hair. They can strip the scalp of necessary natural oils that keep your hair healthy. Also be aware of additional ingredients that target skin needs, for instance, if there’s salicylic acid in the ingredients list. If you aren’t someone who suffers from an oily scalp or acne, this ingredient can also be drying and unnecessary for your hair needs.

Do hydrating shampoos help with dandruff or frizziness?

Be aware that not all hydrating shampoos are great at targeting certain hair concerns like frizz. “Depending on the ingredient story, hydrating shampoos can add to existing dandruff. Apple cider vinegar shampoos or dandruff-focused shampoos are best for the scalp, but we need to make sure that the mid-shaft to ends are being hydrated with conditioner or leave-ins! For frizziness, hydrating shampoos are great for sealing the cuticle and weighing down the frizz,” says Kepford.

Take Our Word For It

This article was written by Allison Faccenda, a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. To write this article, she spent hours researching the best shampoos for dry hair and spoke with Cameron Kepford, owner and stylist at Haus of Heir in Davenport, Iowa.

