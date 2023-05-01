Style Hair Hair Care The 10 Best Shampoos for Dry Hair of 2023 Whether your hair is thick or fine, curly or straight. By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 1, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How to Shop FAQs Take Our Word For It We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Real Simple / Marcus Millan Whether you have dry hair year-round or are heavily affected by the change in dropping temperatures come winter, there’s no reason why you can’t revive and rehydrate your hair with the right shampoo. When choosing a shampoo for dry hair, start by minimizing your hair washes per week and avoiding sulfates if your hair is particularly parched: “Sulfates give you the suds that we all love, but they’re the most drying,” says Cameron Kepford, owner and stylist at Haus of Heir in Davenport, Iowa. Common hair care mistakes for those with dry hair include “overusing strengthening shampoos or dry shampoo aerosols, and not using moisturizing products or oils,” says Kepford. “A pro tip—make sure you’re maximizing the benefits of your products by towel drying your hair after getting it wet. Water can be a barrier and if the hair is soaking wet, the product can’t fully penetrate the hair!” We researched the best shampoos for dry hair and evaluated them based on ingredients, scent, price, and more. Kepford also provided expert insight into choosing the best shampoo for each hair type, from fine to thick to color-treated hair. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best Drugstore: L'Oréal Paris Sulfate-Free Moisture Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Curly Hair: Briogeo Curl Charisma Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Fine Hair: Monday Haircare Gentle Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Thick Hair: Nexxus Therappe Ultimate Moisture Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Natural Hair: Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Damaged Hair: Redken Extreme Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Color-Treated Hair: Pureology Hydrate Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best Volumizing: OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Dry Scalps: Oribe Serene Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo 5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales What Stands Out: The formula’s bond-building technology repairs hair from inside out. What Could Be Improved: The product may be too heavy for some hair types. The Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is an editor favorite for several reasons—it’s vegan, cruelty-free, features clean ingredients, and is great for color-treated hair. It restores damaged and compromised hair by repairing it from the inside out with the brand’s patented ingredient, Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate. Although this shampoo is at a higher price point, a little goes a long way. You only need a small dollop to lather and massage into the hair for a complete wash. If some of your main hair concerns include split ends, breakage, or frizz, this shampoo will give it new life and tackle all three. With a great list of ingredients, you can breathe a sigh of relief—it’s free from sulfates and silicones. The texture of this shampoo is on the thicker side, so if you prefer a lightweight shampoo or have fine hair, you may want to opt for another option on this comprehensive list. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol DimaleateSize: 8.5 ounces Scent: Fresh Best Drugstore L'Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate-Free Moisture Shampoo 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out: This sulfate-free shampoo is safe for color-treated hair and available at an accessible price point. What Could Be Improved: The fragrance may be overwhelming to some. If you’re looking for a shampoo that won’t break the bank and will keep your hair texture and salon color looking hydrated and vibrant, then this shampoo is a must-have. With rosemary as its standout ingredient, it’ll gently restore moisture back to color-treated and heat-damaged hair. Its formula is sulfate-, paraben-, salt-free, and vegan, and packs a hydrating punch without weighing hair down. We’re confident your hair will be softer and shinier post-wash, and your color will stay looking fresh week after week. Price at time of publish: $11 Product Details: Key Ingredients: RosemarySize: 11 ounces Scent: Jasmine and juniper berry Best for Curly Hair Briogeo Curl Charisma Shampoo Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Briogeohair.com View On Dermstore What Stands Out: This shampoo softens and hydrates hair while defining and enhancing its natural texture. What Could Be Improved: The formula has a runny texture, which may lead people to use excess product. To maintain the shape of your curls, you’ll want to aim for something that will define and soften them without stripping them of their natural oils. Aside from being anti-drying, the Briogeo Curl Charisma Shampoo is also lightweight, which will keep curls bouncy and voluminous. This curl-enhancing shampoo features key ingredients like rice amino (for reducing frizz), shea butter (for hydration and smoothness), tomato fruit ferment (for enhanced curl formation and definition), and avocado oil (for softening and enhancing shine). The best part? It works on all hair textures—fine, medium, and thick. Price at time of publish: From $28 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Rice amino acids, shea butter, tomato fruit ferment, and avocado oilSize: 8 and 33.8 ounces Scent: Citrus, floral, and warm spice Best for Fine Hair Monday Haircare Gentle Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS What Stands Out: This hydrating shampoo promotes hair growth and is gentle enough to use on sensitive scalps. What Could Be Improved: The pump releases very little product at a time. If your hair texture is on the finer side or seems to be thinning, you’ll definitely want to give this shampoo a go. It’s extremely gentle and hydrating, even for delicate tresses. The ingredient lineup consists of provitamin B5, shea butter, coconut oil, rice protein, and vitamin E—all of which are extremely moisturizing. It’s also sulfate- and paraben-free, so you don’t have to stress about stripping your hair. If you’re hoping to also improve your hair growth, vitamin E will be the standout ingredient for you. This shampoo is also ideal if your scalp is either itchy or on the drier side. Price at time of publish: From $8 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Panthenol (provitamin B5), vitamin E, shea butter, coconut oil, rice proteinSize: 12 and 30 ounces Scent: Not specified Best for Thick Hair Nexxus Therappe Ultimate Moisture Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out: This shampoo hydrates and detangles thick, damaged hair. What Could Be Improved: This is not a sulfate-free shampoo. In general, those with thicker hair need more moisture than most. This is especially true if you also heat-style your hair. For thick, damaged hair, this Nexxus shampoo will get you on the path back to smooth, shiny, and hydrated locks. It features a proprietary caviar and protein complex that not only cleanses your hair but replenishes it with the nutrients it needs to stay voluminous and hydrated. An added bonus is its detangling benefits, and if you have thick hair, you’re aware that knots can be a common occurrence. The formula is lightweight, so even though you may think you need a ton more product to accommodate the thickness of your hair, this will still suffice without weighing it down. Working smarter, not harder is this shampoo’s motto. Price at time of publish: $30 for 2-pack Product Details: Key Ingredients: Green caviar, elastin proteinSize: 13.5 ounces Scent: Not specified Best for Natural Hair Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart What Stands Out: This shampoo contains moisturizing oils and ingredients that will nourish natural hair. What Could Be Improved: It contains silicone, which can cause buildup over time. If tending to damage is at the top of your list, then you’ll love this keratin protein and argan oil-infused shampoo. This works on fine, medium, and thick hair textures and all hair types, including straight, wavy, curly, and coily. For natural hair, ingredients like lavender, rosemary, and chamomile will nurture and revive the hair, bringing it back to life after damage. Rosemary will also promote healthy hair growth at the root. The keratin proteins improve the hair’s elasticity, which is a necessity for curly and coily hair, especially if it’s become dry and brittle over time from tons of heat styling. Price at time of publish: From $26 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Argan oil, keratin, lavender, rosemary, chamomile, and jojoba Size: 8.5 and 33.8 ouncesScent: Spicy amber and sweet florals Best for Damaged Hair Redken Extreme Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Jcpenney.com View On Ulta What Stands Out: This shampoo restores damaged hair and strengthens it to prevent new damage. What Could Be Improved: Since it’s a strengthening shampoo, overuse can worsen dryness. If your hair could use some major TLC and you’re currently stressing over breakage, split ends, dullness, brittle, or coarse hair…or all of the above, this shampoo is the solution. Not only will it repair damage already done to your hair, but it will also prevent future damage so it won’t happen again—think of it as hair insurance in a bottle. This shampoo features Redken’s strength complex that contains amino acids and arginine to build back your hair’s strength one wash at a time, plus citric acid to give it that healthy shine. If you heat style your hair a ton, this shampoo should be in your rotation ASAP. Just keep in mind that because this is a strengthening shampoo, overuse can cause hair to dry out, so it’s best to use it in tandem with a more gentle shampoo. Price at time of publish: From $25 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Amino acids, arginine, and citric acidSize: 10.1 and 33.8 ouncesScent: Not specified Best for Color-Treated Hair Pureology Hydrate Shampoo 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Pureology.com View On Sephora What Stands Out: This vegan formula nourishes dry hair while protecting color. What Could Be Improved: It has a minty scent that some might find overwhelming. If you’re regularly coloring your hair, then you’re aware of how pricey it can get. After getting your hair dyed, you want to make sure that all those big bucks spent weren’t a lost cause and that the color will stay looking vibrant and fresh through many washes to come. Your new shower sidekick? This hydrating Pureology shampoo. This 100 percent vegan formula is ideal for medium to thick hair types and keeps your hair color looking like you got it done yesterday (seriously). The star ingredients—jojoba, green tea, and sage—are perfect for stimulating the scalp and nourishing the hair follicles right down to the root. All you’ll need is a dime-sized amount to get your mane nourished and moisturized, all while keeping your color intact. Price at time of publish: From $36 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Jojoba, sage, and green tea extractSize: 9 and 33.8 ouncesScent: Lavender, bergamot, and patchouli Best Volumizing OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Shampoo Walgreens View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out: This biotin- and collagen-infused shampoo promotes hair growth and makes each strand appear fuller. What Could Be Improved: People with oily hair may require a more clarifying shampoo. This nutrient-rich shampoo is ready to give your hair the va-va-voom you’ve been lusting for. It consists of a blend of biotin and wheat proteins that will make your hair look fuller and also promote healthy hair growth with time. What gets your hair looking visibly thicker? Vitamin B7 and collagen. Both are soaked in by each strand of hair to appear plumper and fuller post-shower. Similar to how the skin soaks up collagen for plumpness, so do the hair follicles. Finally, all the goodness is wrapped in a sweet and flowery fragrance that’ll linger long after you’ve hopped out of the shower. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Vitamin B7 biotin, collagen, and wheat protein Size: 25.4 ouncesScent: Bergamot, jasmine, and vanilla Best for Dry Scalps Oribe Serene Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dermstore What Stands Out: The formula contains salicylic acid to relieve and prevent dandruff. What Could Be Improved: It's expensive. Oribe is a fan-favorite hair care brand and for good reason. Although the price point is steep, their incredibly well-made products will give your hair new life. Their range offers a ton of products for various hair types and concerns. The key ingredient in this anti-dandruff shampoo is salicylic acid, it’ll tackle flakes like a champ and prevent them from forming in the future. Bilberry fruit and sugar maple extracts simultaneously soothe any itchiness on the scalp for lasting relief. This also works well for scalp acne. It’s suitable for all hair types and is color-safe in addition to being vegan, gluten-, and cruelty-free. A little goes a long way with Oribe’s products, so a dime-sized amount lathered at the scalp is all you need to handle dandruff from here on out. Price at time of publish: From $52 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Salicylic acid, bilberry fruit, sugar maple extract, orange extract, lemon extract, sugarcane extract, pea sprout extract, and Oribe Signature Complex (watermelon, lychee and edelweiss flower)Size: 8.5 and 33.8 ouncesScent: Bergamot, white butterfly jasmine, and sandalwood How to Shop for Shampoo for Dry Hair Like a Pro Formula Depending on your specific hair goals, you’ll want to look closely at the key ingredients in your shampoo’s formula. In this case, when trying to find something hydrating for dry tresses, ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and vitamin E will nourish your hair and keep it looking shiny and frizz-free. Keep in mind that sulfates can cause dryness by stripping the hair of natural oils, which can be damaging in the long run. They may also cause the scalp to become excessively dry and irritated. Although sulfates are not necessarily bad for all hair types—if you have a lot of product buildup and want a deeper clean, you may prefer a shampoo with sulfates. Hair Type When choosing a new shampoo, the most important thing to consider is your hair type. While most shampoos work for a range of hair types and textures, there are many that are intended only for a specific hair type. For instance, if you have curly hair, you’ll want to opt for ingredients that will retain the moisture in your curls so they keep their bounciness without weighing them down. Anyone with thinner hair will want to aim for lightweight formulas that won’t end up adding too much moisture back to the hair, as this could lead to greasiness. Of course, all of our recommendations are for tackling dry hair concerns, but there is such a thing as overdoing it, and greasiness is probably not on your bingo card either. Before landing on what shampoo to add to your hair care regimen, we highly recommend looking into if it’s appropriate to use on color-treated hair. You certainly don’t want to be shelling out tons of money for a shampoo that is going to end up ruining your recent coloring session. Scent A shampoo’s scent isn’t the most important quality to look for when purchasing, but you definitely should enjoy the scent, especially since it will linger long after you get out of the shower. Just be mindful if you have a sensitive scalp, since fragrances can sometimes cause irritation. If you want to err on the side of caution, opt for something unscented to keep your scalp happy, and then add scent back to your hair with a nice oil from mid-shaft to tip or a hair perfume you can lightly spritz on. Questions You Might Ask How often should you shampoo dry hair? Start by figuring out your hair type and texture. Someone who tends to have a more oily scalp may require more washes than someone with dry or damaged hair. If you also color your hair, you don’t want to overdo it with the washing to maintain the color's vibrancy. If your scalp tends to get oily or greasy, you also don’t want to under wash your hair, which can cause unwanted buildup. We recommend at the most, only washing your hair every other day, but if you can prolong washes, one to two times per week is ideal. On the days you aren’t washing your hair, have fun switching up your hair looks to accommodate your texture on those days. “You should only be shampooing your hair one to two times per week. When we shampoo, we use aggressors and surfactants to cleanse our scalp and hair. The more we shampoo the more we are stripping our natural oils which can lead to dry hair,” says Cameron Kepford, owner and stylist at Haus of Heir in Davenport, Iowa. “If you’re only shampooing one to two times per week and are still experiencing dry hair, make sure you’re using leave-in moisturizing products.” What ingredients should be avoided in shampoos for dry hair? Sulfates are the main ingredient to avoid when looking for a shampoo for dry hair. They can strip the scalp of necessary natural oils that keep your hair healthy. Also be aware of additional ingredients that target skin needs, for instance, if there’s salicylic acid in the ingredients list. If you aren’t someone who suffers from an oily scalp or acne, this ingredient can also be drying and unnecessary for your hair needs. Do hydrating shampoos help with dandruff or frizziness? Be aware that not all hydrating shampoos are great at targeting certain hair concerns like frizz. "Depending on the ingredient story, hydrating shampoos can add to existing dandruff. Apple cider vinegar shampoos or dandruff-focused shampoos are best for the scalp, but we need to make sure that the mid-shaft to ends are being hydrated with conditioner or leave-ins! For frizziness, hydrating shampoos are great for sealing the cuticle and weighing down the frizz," says Kepford. 