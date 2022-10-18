Find all our makeup setting spray recommendations below, and keep scrolling for expert advice on what to keep in mind while shopping for them.

If you want your makeup look to last all day and night, Kaye recommends finding the right setting spray for your skin type and lifestyle. The right formula will "prevent transfer, color shifting, fading, and creasing," she says. The Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray is our top pick that checks off all the boxes on this list.

To find the best setting sprays , we spent hours researching the most popular options on the market. We considered factors like formula, benefits, and price to narrow down our list to only the best products. We also spoke with Allison Kaye , a celebrity makeup artist, for expert advice on choosing the best setting spray.

A setting spray is a non-negotiable element of any long-lasting makeup routine and prevents your glam from fading throughout the day. These lightweight face mists are key to keeping your makeup looking fresh from dawn to dusk.

If you need your makeup to withstand the elements, the Tarte Shape Tape Stay Spray Setting Spray has you covered. This spray is waterproof, sweatproof, and transfer-proof for up to 16 hours, so you can rest assured your makeup isn’t going anywhere throughout the day. As for the formula, your skin will appreciate the inclusion of cucumber extract, which contains anti-inflammatory properties that soothe and refresh your complexion.

Those who want glowy and radiant skin will likely fall head over heels for the Anastasia Beverly Hills Dewy Set Setting Spray. It's alcohol-free, making it ideal for dry skin, and contains moisturizing glycerin and the soothing antioxidant portulaca oleracea extract. This setting spray goes on clear and is free of glitter, sparkle, and shimmer, yet still delivers a naturally dewy finish. It does have a coconut-vanilla scent, which some people might love while others might find irritating.

Reapplying sunscreen over makeup is notoriously tricky, which is why the Supergoop! (Re)setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40 is such a genius innovation. This product contains optical diffusing silica silylate to absorb oil, reduce shine, and deliver a matte finish, as well as a bevy of antioxidants and skin-soothing bisabolol. Similar to the Milk Makeup setting spray, this one also has a bi-phase formula that must be shaken before application to activate its makeup-setting and UV-protecting ingredients.

Who it isn’t for: People who mainly use setting spray for evening makeup looks.

This setting spray is also pH balanced and formulated for the face, but can be used anywhere on your skin, including your scalp. It's also certified by the National Eczema Association , a testament to its safety for sensitive skin.

All skin types can benefit from the Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray, but acne-prone or inflamed skin in particular will love this product. The formula utilizes hypochlorous acid (HOCl), an antimicrobial produced naturally by the skin, making it an excellent choice for combatting acne-causing bacteria. According to the brand, applying HOCl triggers an immune boost, which signals your body to repair and heal irritated skin.

This setting spray has no shortage of hydrating ingredients. It contains hemp-derived cannabis seed extract, hyaluronic acid , aloe, and niacinamide to hydrate the skin and load it up with antioxidant protection against free radicals.

If your skin needs a moisture boost, look no further than the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray. The dual-phase formula features a blue agave grip phase and a green cannabis glow phase. For best use, shake the bottle before spritzing it on your complexion to mix the two layers and activate its benefits. It forms an invisible layer on the skin that helps grip makeup for up to 12 hours while imparting a visible glow.

Another fantastic drugstore setting spray is the NYX Matte Finish Setting Spray, which is particularly great for oily skin because it contains niacinamide , or vitamin B3, which reduces and combats shine by regulating sebum production . This affordable pick promises to lock in makeup for up to 16 hours of wear while reducing transfer and smudging. It comes in a pretty small bottle, which makes it easy to toss in your bag but does mean you’ll have to replace it more often.

Another alcohol-free setting spray you need on your radar is the Avène Thermal Spring Water, especially for those with sensitive skin. While this product isn't technically a setting spray, you can apply it on top of or under makeup for a flawless finish. You’ll have to keep reapplying throughout the day to get the effects, but it won’t irritate your skin. For those unfamiliar with the brand, each of Avène’s products contains pure thermal spring water from the South of France that's excellent for soothing and refreshing the skin.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for a setting spray that they only need to use once for all-day wear.

Who it’s for: People looking for an ultra fine mist that is made to soothe sensitive skin.

And that's not all: Kombucha is another star ingredient in this formula, which the brand says restores the skin's pH while simultaneously increasing other products' efficacy. As a bonus, this setting spray smells amazing thanks to the luxurious natural jasmine, neroli, and rose scent. Finally, this product is EWG Verified and Made Safe certified .

The True Botanicals Renew Nutrient Face Mist is a skincare product first and a makeup setting spray second. Instead of using water as its base, this setting spray uses antioxidant-rich green and white tea to give the skin more nutrients. It also contains glycerin for moisture and algae extract to help protect and defend the skin from environmental aggressors while preventing water loss and boosting radiance.

The best drugstore setting spray is the L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Spray & Set Makeup Setting Spray. As implied by the name, it's part of the iconic brand's "Infallible" line, complete with products that ensure your makeup lasts throughout the day. It's lightweight, oil-free, and non-comedogenic, and while it won’t waterproof your makeup, it will provide a good deal of long-lasting protection.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a setting spray that disperses as an ultra-fine mist.

The best overall setting spray on our list is the iconic Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray, a formula that's been around since 2010 and is no stranger to accolades. This spray will lock your glam in place for 16 hours of wear, so you can expect makeup that looks fresh all day (and night) without fading, smudging, or settling into fine lines. A pro tip: While the most common way to use this product is as a finishing spray, you can also use it to amp up the pigment of your eyeshadows or to make your foundation waterproof.

Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to splurge on a setting spray.

Final Verdict

Overall, we recommend the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray, an iconic product that stands out for its ability to waterproof makeup and lock it in place for all-day wear. If you're looking for a more affordable alternative, consider the mini size All Nighter, or our runner-up: the L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Spray & Set Makeup Setting Spray, which extends the wear of makeup but doesn't make it waterproof.



How to Shop for Setting Spray Like a Pro

Skin Type

Like all makeup products, Kaye recommends that you look for specific ingredients that may benefit your unique skin type. For dry skin, she suggests a setting spray with “aloe vera and a low alcohol content that won’t dry out the skin further." Oily skin types, on the other hand, “should go for a setting spray with lower water content and an oil-absorbing agent like charcoal.”

For sensitive skin, she advises looking for a smaller ingredient list because “the more ingredients it has, the larger risk you run of your skin reacting to something.” Additionally, “large amounts of alcohol content in setting sprays may irritate sensitive skin.”

Ingredients

Common setting spray ingredients are “water, alcohol, polymers, vitamins, and aloe vera,” says Kaye. She notes that polymers are a key ingredient because they “work by binding together then forming and creating a barrier on your face that will work as a protective coating.” This coating is responsible for keeping your makeup locked in throughout the day.

Function

While the primary function of setting spray is to extend the wear of your makeup, it can have other added benefits. Some setting sprays also include ingredients for extra hydration, sebum regulation, and SPF protection. Kaye also recommends using a setting spray to enhance your makeup look. “Setting sprays can be sprayed on a brush before you dip into glitter or shimmer eyeshadow products to help prevent fallout, and can give metallic and shimmer shadows more of a 'wet look,'" she explains.

Questions You Might Ask

How do you use a setting spray?

Using a setting spray is simple. “After you complete your entire makeup routine, close your eyes and spray the setting spray all over your face,” says Kaye, who notes that one to three sprays should get the job done. Many brands recommend shaking the bottle before applying and spraying it in an “X” formation six to eight inches away from your face.

When should you use a setting spray?

You can technically use setting spray daily, but if you want to conserve the product, you may want to use it only for certain occasions. Kaye recommends wearing it when you'll be in makeup for an extended period, when you'll be in abnormal temperatures (i.e., super hot temps), or if you have a chance of getting your makeup wet (from tears, weather, etc.).

Is setting spray better than powder?

"Powder is great to help liquid makeup products stay put, but setting powder doesn't form a protective coating on your face like setting spray can," says Kaye. "I use the example of a raincoat when I talk about setting spray: If you were to have a droplet of water run down your face, the polymers in the setting spray will let that droplet run off your face, just as a raincoat would. Without the setting spray and only setting powder, the water droplet would dissipate into the powder instead of running off." To reap the benefits of both, the pro says she uses “setting powder and setting spray on myself and my clients."

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Marisa Petrarca, a freelance writer specializing in beauty and lifestyle content. She has over five years of editorial experience, and her work has appeared in Cosmopolitan, POPSUGAR, SELF, and more. To write this article on the best setting sprays, she considered the ingredients and formulations of dozens of sprays to come up with the best options. She also spoke to Allison Kaye, a celebrity makeup artist based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for expert advice on choosing the best setting spray for you.

