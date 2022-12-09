11 Best-Selling Paint Colors of 2022

If there’s one word to describe how most people want their homes to feel, it’s this: comfortable. Barely anyone wants the stress of the outside world to follow them into their private sanctuaries, and at the same time, almost everyone wants to feel connected to the nature right outside their walls. And when it comes to the paints that were especially popular this year, that’s how Ashley Banbury, color marketing manager for HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams, would describe it, too.

“Comfort was a key sentiment to bring into the home for 2022, and continuing into 2023, people want paints to create a calm, soothing environment inside the home that are also versatile in many spaces.”

Hues that reference natural elements—from trees and streams to skies and seas—were the most requested paint colors of the year, aiding in what paint professionals think was a desire to create a personal haven in the midst of rather public upheaval.

Fortunately, these shades are also pretty versatile, so they can be used as foundations for either louder colors or more subtle accents. Real Simple reached out to reps from Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, Behr, Benjamin Moore, Lick, and Backdrop to get insights on what hues landed for customers this year, and why these 11 shades would still be safe bets as we head into 2023.