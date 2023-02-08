Style Clothing Cozy Oversized Turtlenecks Are Dominating Amazon's Best-Sellers Chart, and Prices Start at $23 You can wear these well into spring. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 8, 2023 04:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland We are deep in the season of layering, and nothing deftly straddles the line of trendy and cozy like the oversized turtleneck. It's a timeless winter staple that's practical enough to keep you toasty without looking dowdy. The classic turtleneck is a flattering style that you can wear on the regular, and the extra coverage is sure to keep you warm while looking polished. Many of Amazon's best-selling sweaters are turtlenecks, and we've found the top options under $45 that you'll want to sport until spring arrives. Switch up your sweater collection with these six winter-friendly designs in a slew of colors, from muted hues to cheerful pastels. Amazon Anrabess Batwing Turtleneck Sweater The wide turtleneck and loose fit takes a would-be stuffy style and transforms it into a casual staple. The asymmetric hem adds a little flair to the sweater, which you can keep tucked into your jeans for a more tailored look. You can choose from 33 shades and sizes XS to XL. To buy: From $26 (was $61); amazon.com. Amazon Zesica Lantern Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater This sweater’s billowing lantern sleeves add a playful element to the mock-neck design. Shoppers have praised the fit, reporting that it doesn't look too oversized with help from the ribbed cuffs and neck. "The sweater is a perfect fit and super comfortable," one reviewer shared before adding that they'll be stocking up. To buy: $43 with coupon (was $51); amazon.com. Amazon Kirundo Turtleneck Sweater with Metal Buttons This wool-free option touts a playful metal button detailing on one shoulder and comes in 26 hues. "The quality of the sweater is outstanding," wrote one five-star reviewer. "The fabric is soft but sturdy and nicely woven." To buy: From $29 (was $42); amazon.com. Amazon Lillusory Split Hem Turtleneck Sweater With so many color options, this sweater has a style for everyone. It's slightly shorter in the front but will cover up what you don't want to show when wearing leggings. The split hem and batwing sleeve with extended ribbed cuffs allow you to wear it in a variety of ways. To buy: $44 (was $55); amazon.com. Amazon Lillusory Oversized Tunic Turtleneck Sweater This oversized tunic will become your closet's newest workhorse thanks to its layering potential. Wear it as a cozy dress over your favorite pair of patterned stockings, or team it with chic over-the-knee boots. One shopper validated its versatility, stating, "It is perfect to wear with leggings for the sweater dress look or tucked in the front for a casual look with jeans." They also added that they've "ordered it in three different colors." To buy: From $32 (was $47); amazon.com. Amazon Zaful Cropped Turtleneck Sweater Your high-waisted bottoms have their match in this cropped, chunky knit pullover. The cropped design makes it ideal to wear with jeans, skirts, or even over dresses. "It crops at my waist and complements my figure," a reviewer affirmed. Grab it in a bright color to spice up your winter neutrals. To buy: From $23 (was $43); amazon.com. More Must-Shop Deals Shoppers Say This Versatile Sweater Is ‘So Comfy’ They Can Even Sleep in It Vegamour’s New Hydration Line Is Everything You Needed for Your Dry Winter Hair From the Gym to a Night Out, These $6 Tank Tops Are a Versatile Staple in My Closet Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit