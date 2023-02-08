Cozy Oversized Turtlenecks Are Dominating Amazon's Best-Sellers Chart, and Prices Start at $23

We are deep in the season of layering, and nothing deftly straddles the line of trendy and cozy like the oversized turtleneck. It's a timeless winter staple that's practical enough to keep you toasty without looking dowdy.

The classic turtleneck is a flattering style that you can wear on the regular, and the extra coverage is sure to keep you warm while looking polished. Many of Amazon's best-selling sweaters are turtlenecks, and we've found the top options under $45 that you'll want to sport until spring arrives.

Switch up your sweater collection with these six winter-friendly designs in a slew of colors, from muted hues to cheerful pastels.

Amazon

Anrabess Batwing Turtleneck Sweater

The wide turtleneck and loose fit takes a would-be stuffy style and transforms it into a casual staple. The asymmetric hem adds a little flair to the sweater, which you can keep tucked into your jeans for a more tailored look. You can choose from 33 shades and sizes XS to XL.

To buy: From $26 (was $61); amazon.com.

Amazon

Zesica Lantern Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater

This sweater’s billowing lantern sleeves add a playful element to the mock-neck design. Shoppers have praised the fit, reporting that it doesn't look too oversized with help from the ribbed cuffs and neck. "The sweater is a perfect fit and super comfortable," one reviewer shared before adding that they'll be stocking up.

To buy: $43 with coupon (was $51); amazon.com.

Amazon

Kirundo Turtleneck Sweater with Metal Buttons

This wool-free option touts a playful metal button detailing on one shoulder and comes in 26 hues. "The quality of the sweater is outstanding," wrote one five-star reviewer. "The fabric is soft but sturdy and nicely woven."

To buy: From $29 (was $42); amazon.com.

Amazon

Lillusory Split Hem Turtleneck Sweater

With so many color options, this sweater has a style for everyone. It's slightly shorter in the front but will cover up what you don't want to show when wearing leggings. The split hem and batwing sleeve with extended ribbed cuffs allow you to wear it in a variety of ways.

To buy: $44 (was $55); amazon.com.

Amazon

Lillusory Oversized Tunic Turtleneck Sweater

This oversized tunic will become your closet's newest workhorse thanks to its layering potential. Wear it as a cozy dress over your favorite pair of patterned stockings, or team it with chic over-the-knee boots. One shopper validated its versatility, stating, "It is perfect to wear with leggings for the sweater dress look or tucked in the front for a casual look with jeans." They also added that they've "ordered it in three different colors."

To buy: From $32 (was $47); amazon.com.

Amazon

Zaful Cropped Turtleneck Sweater

Your high-waisted bottoms have their match in this cropped, chunky knit pullover. The cropped design makes it ideal to wear with jeans, skirts, or even over dresses. "It crops at my waist and complements my figure," a reviewer affirmed. Grab it in a bright color to spice up your winter neutrals.

To buy: From $23 (was $43); amazon.com.