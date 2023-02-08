Cozy Oversized Turtlenecks Are Dominating Amazon's Best-Sellers Chart, and Prices Start at $23

You can wear these well into spring.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 8, 2023 04:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Cozy Oversized Turtlenecks Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

We are deep in the season of layering, and nothing deftly straddles the line of trendy and cozy like the oversized turtleneck. It's a timeless winter staple that's practical enough to keep you toasty without looking dowdy.

The classic turtleneck is a flattering style that you can wear on the regular, and the extra coverage is sure to keep you warm while looking polished. Many of Amazon's best-selling sweaters are turtlenecks, and we've found the top options under $45 that you'll want to sport until spring arrives.

Switch up your sweater collection with these six winter-friendly designs in a slew of colors, from muted hues to cheerful pastels.

ANRABESS Womens Turtleneck

Amazon

Anrabess Batwing Turtleneck Sweater

The wide turtleneck and loose fit takes a would-be stuffy style and transforms it into a casual staple. The asymmetric hem adds a little flair to the sweater, which you can keep tucked into your jeans for a more tailored look. You can choose from 33 shades and sizes XS to XL.

To buy: From $26 (was $61); amazon.com.

ZESICA Women's 2023 Casual Turtleneck

Amazon

Zesica Lantern Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater

This sweater’s billowing lantern sleeves add a playful element to the mock-neck design. Shoppers have praised the fit, reporting that it doesn't look too oversized with help from the ribbed cuffs and neck. "The sweater is a perfect fit and super comfortable," one reviewer shared before adding that they'll be stocking up.

To buy: $43 with coupon (was $51); amazon.com.

KIRUNDO Sweater Turtleneck

Amazon

Kirundo Turtleneck Sweater with Metal Buttons

This wool-free option touts a playful metal button detailing on one shoulder and comes in 26 hues. "The quality of the sweater is outstanding," wrote one five-star reviewer. "The fabric is soft but sturdy and nicely woven."

To buy: From $29 (was $42); amazon.com.

LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized

Amazon

Lillusory Split Hem Turtleneck Sweater

With so many color options, this sweater has a style for everyone. It's slightly shorter in the front but will cover up what you don't want to show when wearing leggings. The split hem and batwing sleeve with extended ribbed cuffs allow you to wear it in a variety of ways.

To buy: $44 (was $55); amazon.com.

LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized

Amazon

Lillusory Oversized Tunic Turtleneck Sweater

This oversized tunic will become your closet's newest workhorse thanks to its layering potential. Wear it as a cozy dress over your favorite pair of patterned stockings, or team it with chic over-the-knee boots. One shopper validated its versatility, stating, "It is perfect to wear with leggings for the sweater dress look or tucked in the front for a casual look with jeans." They also added that they've "ordered it in three different colors."

To buy: From $32 (was $47); amazon.com.

ZAFUL Women's Cropped Turtleneck Sweater

Amazon

Zaful Cropped Turtleneck Sweater

Your high-waisted bottoms have their match in this cropped, chunky knit pullover. The cropped design makes it ideal to wear with jeans, skirts, or even over dresses. "It crops at my waist and complements my figure," a reviewer affirmed. Grab it in a bright color to spice up your winter neutrals.

To buy: From $23 (was $43); amazon.com.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The Drop Under $50 Roundup Tout
Give Your Closet a Budget-Friendly Spring Makeover With This Trendy Amazon-Famous Collection
The Drop Expert Winter Outfit Tout
This Is the Perfect Winter Outfit Recipe to Look Cute and Stay Warm, According to an Amazon Fashion Expert
MEROKEETY Long Sleeve Oversized Crew Pullover Sweater
Shoppers Say This Versatile Sweater Is ‘So Comfy’ They Can Even Sleep in It
Elevated Sweater Dresses Amazon tout
Upgrade Your Go-To Sweater Dress With These Stylish Options Starting at $27 at Amazon
Lillusory Mock Turtleneck Oversized Batwing Sleeve Split Hem Sweater
The Popular Mock Turtleneck Sweater That ‘Feels Luxurious’ and Comes in 20+ Colors Is 59% Off at Amazon
Amazon Top-Selling Sweaters Tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Many of Its Best-Selling Sweaters, and We Found the 10 Best Styles Under $45
For Days End of Sale Tout
This Recyclable Clothing Brand Is Having Its End of Season Sale—and Everything Is Up to 70% Off
Valentine's Day Outfits at Amazon Tout
Found: Your Entire Valentine’s Day Outfit in This Under-the-Radar Amazon Section With Prices Starting at $7
ZESICA Women's Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Shoppers Say They Would Buy This Long Sleeve Dress ‘a Hundred Times Over’—and It’s on Sale
Set Active loungewear
This TikTok-Approved Activewear Brand Also Has a Stylish—and Comfy—Loungewear Line
Stylish Jackets and Sweaters Roundup tout
15 Stylish Jackets and Sweaters That Will Replace Your Go-To Hoodie Stat—Starting at $28
Editor Loved Amazon Activewear
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Trust Me, This Under-$50 Line Will Make You Stop Buying Expensive Leggings
Amazon Outlet Fall Dress Post-PEAS Deals Tout
Save Up to 91% on Pretty Fall Dresses in This Hidden Outlet Days After Amazon’s October Prime Day
Saodimallsu Womens Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters Batwing Long Sleeve Pullover Loose Chunky Knit Jumper Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say They Feel Like They’re ‘Wrapped in a Knit Blanket’ When They Wear This Cozy Sweater
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Vee Cardigan Sweater Tout
Shoppers Are Buying Multiples of Amazon’s Best-Selling Cardigan, and Now You Can Snag It for Just $13
Amazon Prime dress roundup
It’s Not Too Late! You Can Still Score Deals on Stylish Fall Dresses During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale