12 Best-Selling Luggage and Travel Accessories That Are Essential for Your Upcoming Summer Vacation–Starting at $8

Plus, score savings on several discounted items.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 5, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Best-Selling Travel Luggage and Accessories Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Happy summer! The warm-weather months are filled with opportunities to take advantage of the extra sunshine, which is why many people choose to go somewhere new. If you’re headed on a beach vacation or to a lush destination anytime soon, these travel essentials are sure to help make the most of your trip from start to finish. 

Amazon’s Luggage and Travel Best-Sellers list is filled with a variety of popular accessories that have scored thousands of five-star ratings. Each item is designed to enhance your traveling experience with nifty options like packing cubes, passport holders, and spacious hardshell suitcases. Plus, many items are on-sale and several even have additional coupons to give you a double discount—starting at just $8.

Best-Selling Luggage and Travel Essentials

Rolling suitcases have changed the luggage game thanks to their maneuverability and durability, and this hardside spinner from Amazon Basics is no exception. The best-selling suitcase has more than 30,400 five-star ratings, and many shoppers say it holds everything needed for a long trip while keeping it all organized with its many compartments and pockets. The suitcase is made with four spinning wheels that can easily go in any direction, and an adjustable handle that securely locks into place. Plus, it features a scratch-resistant shell to long withstand wear and tear, and is available in four different sizes and colors. 

Amazon Basics 30-Inch Hardside Spinner

Amazon

To buy: $128; amazon.com.

Packing everything you need for a weekend trip or week-long vacation can be tricky, but these popular space-saving cubes maximize the most of your luggage. The lightweight organizers come in a set of eight different bags to easily store every piece of clothing and toiletries, from your socks to your makeup. There’s even one for your bulkiest of shoes and dirty laundry on your trip back. The Amazon best-seller has more than 14,200 five-star ratings, and several shoppers say it has “forever changed” the way they pack and are “such a life-saver.” 

BAGAIL 8 Set Packing Cubes Luggage Packing Organizers

Amazon

To buy: $21 with coupon (was $25); amazon.com.

There’s nothing worse than arriving at your destination and opening up your suitcase to find spilled liquids. Luckily, these silicone travel bottles provide a leak-free solution to safely bring your favorite soaps, shampoos, and lotions along. The set of four 3-ounce bottles is TSA approved for carry-on bags and safe for the whole family to use thanks to its BPA free design. The bottles are made with three layers and a no-drip build to ensure your liquids travel securely. And for future use, the bottles also feature wide openings so you can easily clean and refill them. 

Gemice Travel Bottles for Toiletries Tsa Approved Travel 3oz Size Containers

Amazon

To buy: $13; amazon.com.

No more are the days where you have to check luggage to successfully store your favorite cosmetics, because this hanging toiletry bag packs them all in one simple step. The best-selling product features four lined compartments that come with elastic straps and a double zipper to safely stow your favorite products while helping to prevent any breakage. To pack, simply fold up each one onto the other. The result? A compact bag that holds everything in one place. Once you’ve arrived at your hotel room or bed and breakfast, simply use the non-slip hook to hang the bag from a closet or door. Choose from nine colors and medium or large size options to best suit your traveling needs. 

Gemice Travel Bottles for Toiletries Tsa Approved Travel 3oz Size Containers

Amazon

To buy: $23 (was $29); amazon.com.

Continue scrolling to find even more best-selling luggage and travel essentials for your upcoming trip this summer—starting at just $8 at Amazon.

ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo

Amazon

To buy: $8 with coupon (was $13); amazon.com.

ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag

Amazon

To buy: $17 (was $24); amazon.com.

TESSAN European Travel Plug Adapter 2 Pack

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $25); amazon.com.

HYC00 Travel Duffel Bag

Amazon

To buy: $23 (was $26); amazon.com.

BeeVines Sleep Mask for Men & Women, 2 Pack 3D Contoured Eye Mask for Sleeping with Adjustable Strap

Amazon

To buy: $12 with coupon (was $17); amazon.com.

coowoz Large Travel Backpack

Amazon

To buy: $49; amazon.com.

Coolife Luggage Expandable Suitcase PC+ABS Spinner Built-In TSA lock Carry on

Amazon

To buy: $80; amazon.com.

Napfun Neck Pillow

Amazon

To buy: $17 (was $22); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Amazon Bliwov Womens Tank Tops Tout
This $20 Tank Top Is Easy to Style for Summer—and Amazon Shoppers Are Buying Multiples
DAE AGAVE DRY HEAT & HOLD STYLING MIST Tout
Dae's New Heat and Hold Styling Hair Mist Is My Secret to Sleek, Long-Lasting Summer Styles
Cheryl's Cookies Tout
Our Favorite Holiday Host Gift Is Sweet, Thoughtful, and Baked by Someone Else—and We Have a Discount Code
Related Articles
Best Amazon Finds Clever Travel Items Tout
I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These Are the Clever Travel Items I’m Shopping for a Trip to Italy
Stylish Tanks and Tops That Will Seriously Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe Are All Up to 65% Off at Amazon
Stylish Tanks and Tops That Will Seriously Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe Are All Up to 65% Off at Amazon
Editor-Loved Amazon MDW Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s What I’m Buying From Its 2023 Memorial Day Sale
Customer-Loved Travel Essentials Outlet Deals Tout
Hang on, There Are So Many Customer-Favorite Travel Essentials Hiding in Amazon’s Outlet—Up to 66% Off
Editor Picks Early Target MDW Deals
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are 12 Picks I’m Eyeing From Target’s Huge Memorial Day Sale—Starting at $13
Garage Organization Roundup Deals Under $50
This Amazon Section Is Filled With Garage Organizing Essentials to Make the Most of Your Space—All Under $50
Amazon Deal Roundup Summer Fashion Tout
The 30 Best Summer Fashion Deals to Upgrade Your Closet at Amazon—Up to 69% Off
Shopper-Favorite Fashion Deals Tout
The Best Customer-Favorite Fashion Deals Are Buried in This Amazon Section With Sales Up to 72% Off
Best Luggage
The Best Luggage of 2023 for Every Trip
Kate Spade purse
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Memorial Day Sale
Set of Packing Cubes
The 8 Best Packing Cubes of 2023 to Maximize Luggage Space
Amazon Member Only Deals/ Photo Tout
Here are the 30 Best Deals Prime Members Can Score at Amazon Right Now—Starting at $7
Amazon graduation gifts roundup Tout
Celebrate the Graduates in Your Life With These 14 Gifts That Start at Just $10 at Amazon
Best Travel Bags
The 20 Best Travel Bags of 2023 for Every Type of Trip
Mother's Day Weekend Amazon Deals Tout
The 47 Best Amazon Deals Worth Shopping This Mother’s Day Weekend
Amazon Outlet Roundup Tout
Outdoor Furniture, String Lights, and More Are Up to 88% Off in This Secret Outlet Section at Amazon