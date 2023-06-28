End Frizzy Hair This Summer With These Styling Tools That Can Instantly Smooth and Volumize, Starting at $12

Discover early Amazon Prime Day discounts from Revlon, Chi, and more.

By
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple.
Published on June 28, 2023 05:00AM EDT

PD Best-Selling Hair Tools Roundup Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

If you suffer from frizz and flyaways, the humid summer months usually call for lathering an excess of treatments and products into your hair. But no more time or money needs to be spent in the trial and error process of getting your locks to stay smooth and shiny, because these best-selling hair tools can instantly provide long-lasting salon-quality results. The best part? They start at just $12.  

Amazon’s Beauty and Personal Care section is filled with popular hair tools that are on sale up to 48 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The wide variety of appliances can dry, style, and volumize your hair to have bouncy curls, soft waves, or a silky straight look. The best-selling gadgets feature thousands of five-star ratings and come from a variety of well-liked brands including Chi, Revlon, Hot Tools and more. 

Best-Selling Hair Tools at Amazon 

This Hot Tools One-Step Hair Dryer and Voumizer dries and styles hair at the same time with the press of a button. The best-selling product has more than 18,300 five-star ratings and shoppers wrote it is a “great time saver” and “gives an effortless blowout.” It comes with two different temperature and speed options to best style your hair, and it can be used on coily curls, naturally wavy hair, or even fine strands. Just brush and roll from the roots to the tips with the tool’s soft bristles and oval head. The result? A smooth, healthy-looking hairstyle with no frizz or dry ends. 

Amazon PD Hot Tools 24K Gold One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Amazon

To buy: From $45 (was $70); amazon.com.

Get ready for luscious curls with this  number one best-selling Hair Curling Iron from Conair. The tool features a double ceramic design to style your hair faster with curls that will last all day long. With 30 different temperature settings to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect heat level for your exact hair type. The popular tool has secured more than 53,900 five-star ratings and is even used by professional hair stylists to create bouncy curls without any frizz. Choose from two different styles and seven barrel sizes to best curl your hair. Tip: the bigger the barrel size the looser the curls.

Conair Double Ceramic 1-Inch Curling Iron

Amazon

To buy: From $12 (was $20); amazon.com.

Hair straighteners are essential to have on hand in your beauty cabinet, and this Chi Ceramic Flat Iron is the perfect way to smooth and soften your hair in a snap. Not only can this best-selling hair tool straighten your hair, but it can also double as a styling and curling iron. The versatile tool can reach up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit in minutes, and its ceramic design provides a silky finish to every hair type. One shopper even wrote they have used theirs for “more than a decade” and now “won't use anything else '' to style their hair. Pre-spray hair with a heat protectant to ensure your hair remains damage free. 

Amazon PD CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron

Amazon

To buy: From $53 (was $100); amazon.com.

Continue scrolling for even more best-selling hair tools on sale up to 48 percent off, or browse the full assortment of early Prime Day Deals at Amazon. 

Amazon PD Revlon Shine Booster Hair Dryer

Amazon

To buy: $23 (was $33); amazon.com.

Amazon PD Bed Head A Wave We Go Tourmaline Ceramic Adjustable Hair Waver

Amazon

To buy: $37 (was $45); amazon.com.

Amazon PD Conair Instant Heat Styling Brush

Amazon

To buy: From $12 (was $17); amazon.com.

Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer

Amazon

To buy: From $40 (was $70); amazon.com.

CHI Spin N Curl Ceramic Rotating Curler

Amazon

To buy: From $67 (was $110); amazon.com.

Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand

Amazon

To buy: From $25 (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon PD Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Evolve Ionic Salon Hair Flat Iron

Amazon

To buy: $62 (was $120); amazon.com.

Amazon PD L'ANGE HAIR OndulÃ© Titanium Curling Wand

Amazon

To buy: $39 (was $49); amazon.com.

