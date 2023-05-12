Get Summer Ready With These Best-Selling Facial Sunscreens From La Roche-Posay, EltaMD, and More—Starting at $9

Shop popular skincare finds under $40 at Amazon.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Published on May 12, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Protecting your skin from harsh ultraviolet rays is a must during the sunshine-filled days of spring and summer. But finding sunscreen that can shield your face while keeping skin clear is a lot harder than picking out other kinds of skin protectant. Luckily, this list of best-selling facial products are here to help—and they start at just $9.

In fact, Amazon is stocked with popular facial sunscreens just in time for upcoming beach vacations and afternoons spent at the pool. Whether you're looking for a classic facial sunscreen or UV-protecting options that also target acne, wrinkles, or excess oil, these finds from customer-loved brands have you covered. Think options from EltaMD, La Roche-Posay, Sun Bum, and more—all under $40. 

Best-Selling Facial Sunscreens at Amazon

With more than 30,100 five-star reviews, it’s no secret why this number one best-selling EltaMD facial sunscreen has shoppers raving about its benefits for sensitive skin. The lightweight zinc formula keeps skin from burning with SPF 46 protection, while preventing acne breakouts. It’s also made with vitamins and hyaluronic acid that smooths out fine lines. And the best part? There’s no gunky white cast. Instead, shoppers say it leaves “a healthy glow without being greasy.” The sunscreen can be applied under your normal foundation, powder, or worn by itself.

EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen

Amazon

To buy: $39; amazon.com.

Say goodbye to excess oil and hello to silky skin with this popular facial sunblock by Paula’s Choice. The tinted lotion protects against sun damage with SPF 30 while nourishing and tightening your skin with its antioxidant-filled formula. After a few weeks, many shoppers noticed that their skin was smoother and wrinkles were less visible. For daily wear, just use a small amount of the soft, matte formula and apply before your normal makeup routine, or wear it alone after moisturizing. 

Paula's Choice RESIST Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense

Amazon

To buy: $37; amazon.com.

This Neutrogena facial sunscreen is so sheer, you’ll hardly even notice it’s there. The smooth-to-the-touch SPF 60 formula is scent-, grease-, and oil-free, so it can easily blend with an array of skin tones. Many shoppers say it effortlessly absorbs into their skin, leaving it moisturized with an added shine. An extra bonus? It acts as a primer before putting on makeup or the final moisturizer in your morning skincare routine.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Moisturizing Face Serum

Amazon

To buy: $15; amazon.com.

If you’re looking for a low-cost product that performs with little to no effort, this best-selling CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen is the perfect pick. The popular formula is designed with SPF 30, restorative ceramides, and other hydrating ingredients to leave your skin covered and radiant throughout the day. Whether you suffer from acne, dark spots, or severe dryness, this facial moisturizer can be applied daily to various skin types. Plus, more than 29,800 five-star ratings confirm that this lotion is a “must-have for a makeup minimalist.”

CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen

Amazon

To buy: $14 (was $16); amazon.com.

Interested in shopping for even more best-selling facial sunscreens? Keep scrolling for more popular finds under $40 at Amazon.  

Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Lotion

Amazon

To buy: $12 (was $16); amazon.com.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen

Amazon

To buy: $38; amazon.com.

COOLA Organic Face Sunscreen

Amazon

To buy: $32; amazon.com.

Australian Gold Botanical SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Lotion

Amazon

To buy: $9 (was $16); amazon.com.

Force Shield Superlight Sunscreen

Amazon

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

Hawaiian Tropic Weightless Hydration Lotion Sunscreen

Amazon

To buy: $10; amazon.com.

innisfree Daily UV SPF Sunscreen Broad Spectrum

Amazon

To buy: $16; amazon.com.

