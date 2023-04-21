Home Decorating Outdoor Living Amazon’s Most Popular Outdoor Lighting Will Transform Your Yard Into an Oasis—and It’s All Under $35 Shop café lights, pathway lights, security lights, and more. By Lily Gray Lily Gray Lily Gray has been a writer with Dotdash Meredith since 2020. She is a home e-commerce writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 21, 2023 07:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua So, you’ve finally decided to revamp your outdoor space (hooray!). Investing in a patio conversation set, dining table, outdoor rugs, plants, and shatterproof barware is an essential part of upgrading your patio, but one element that truly elevates a space (indoor and outdoor) is lighting. And chances are, you need a lot more lighting solutions in your backyard than expected. Think: Outdoor string lights to hang above seating and dining tables, pathway lights to illuminate dark corners of your garden, and security lights to brighten entryways, to name a few. If your yard is too dark to stay out past sundown, look no further than Amazon’s best-selling outdoor lighting section. There you’ll find options for different areas of your space, whether you need solar-powered garden lights or a solution to brighten your deck. Bonus: You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg, either. We paired down a list of 10 best-selling Amazon lighting solutions—all under $35. Keep scrolling to transform your mundane yard into a complete oasis. Amazon’s Best-Selling Outdoor Lighting Brightech Ambience Pro Solar-Powered Outdoor String Lights, $31 with coupon (was $48) Inselks Solar Outdoor Spot Lights, $25 with coupon (was $50) Tonulax Solar Garden Lights, $20 (was $27) Oyoco Patio Umbrella Lights, $12 (was $14) Maggift 12-Pack Solar Pathway Lights, $30 (was $50) Shymery Flameless Votive Candles, $16 (was $20) Tuffenough Solar Outdoor Security Lights, $29 with coupon (was $80) Rayolon Solar Ground Garden Lights, $30 (was $37) Solplex Solar Deck Lights, $34 with coupon (was $40) Brightown Outdoor String Globe Lights, from $16 with coupon (was from $17) Amazon To buy: $31 with coupon (was $48); amazon.com. What do nearly all patio restaurants and bars have in common? Outdoor string lights. Bring that cozy al fresco experience to your home with these best-selling string lights that feature those signature Edison bulbs. The 27-foot long lights are solar-powered, so you don’t have to worry about safety in bad weather—and they’re easy to install. One shopper even said it was the “best purchase” of their summer, adding that it creates a beautiful ambience to their deck. Amazon To buy: $25 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com. While string lights illuminate small sections of furniture, they’re not meant to light up large-scale areas. That’s where these landscaping lights come in. Think of this four-pack as a small-scale floodlight that’ll brighten driveways, walkways, and dark corners like the side of the house. You can stake them into the ground or mount them on the wall, and they feature three brightness levels and a 120-degree angle adjustment to meet your needs. Grab the set for just $5 apiece right now. Amazon To buy: $20 (was $27); amazon.com. Looking to transform your yard into an enchanting eden? Consider these garden lights that can be placed behind a line of shrubs or flower beds. The decorative bulbs hang on flexible wires that sway in the wind, mimicking fireflies on summer nights. Shoppers call them “whimsical,” “beautiful,” and “polished.” Find outdoor lighting solutions for all over your yard when you scroll through these Amazon best-sellers. Keep scrolling through to discover battery-powered votive candles for dining tables, patio umbrella lights, wall-mount security lights, and more for under $35. Amazon To buy: $12 (was $14); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $30 (was $50); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $16 (was $20); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $29 with coupon (was $80); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $30 (was $37); amazon.com. Solpex 16 Pack Solar Deck Lights. Amazon To buy: $34 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: From $16 with coupon (was from $17); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Boll & Branch Just Launched a Curated Sleepwear Line That’s Full of Cozy Basics People Can’t Get Enough of This Amazon Section Filled With Coastal Decor Finds Under $70 I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These $8 Scrubbing Brushes Make Everything in My Home Look Brand New Again