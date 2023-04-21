Amazon’s Most Popular Outdoor Lighting Will Transform Your Yard Into an Oasis—and It’s All Under $35

So, you’ve finally decided to revamp your outdoor space (hooray!). Investing in a patio conversation set, dining table, outdoor rugs, plants, and shatterproof barware is an essential part of upgrading your patio, but one element that truly elevates a space (indoor and outdoor) is lighting. And chances are, you need a lot more lighting solutions in your backyard than expected. Think: Outdoor string lights to hang above seating and dining tables, pathway lights to illuminate dark corners of your garden, and security lights to brighten entryways, to name a few.

If your yard is too dark to stay out past sundown, look no further than Amazon’s best-selling outdoor lighting section. There you’ll find options for different areas of your space, whether you need solar-powered garden lights or a solution to brighten your deck. Bonus: You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg, either. We paired down a list of 10 best-selling Amazon lighting solutions—all under $35.

Keep scrolling to transform your mundane yard into a complete oasis.

Amazon’s Best-Selling Outdoor Lighting

Amazon

To buy: $31 with coupon (was $48); amazon.com.

What do nearly all patio restaurants and bars have in common? Outdoor string lights. Bring that cozy al fresco experience to your home with these best-selling string lights that feature those signature Edison bulbs. The 27-foot long lights are solar-powered, so you don’t have to worry about safety in bad weather—and they’re easy to install. One shopper even said it was the “best purchase” of their summer, adding that it creates a beautiful ambience to their deck.

Amazon

To buy: $25 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

While string lights illuminate small sections of furniture, they’re not meant to light up large-scale areas. That’s where these landscaping lights come in. Think of this four-pack as a small-scale floodlight that’ll brighten driveways, walkways, and dark corners like the side of the house. You can stake them into the ground or mount them on the wall, and they feature three brightness levels and a 120-degree angle adjustment to meet your needs. Grab the set for just $5 apiece right now.

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $27); amazon.com.

Looking to transform your yard into an enchanting eden? Consider these garden lights that can be placed behind a line of shrubs or flower beds. The decorative bulbs hang on flexible wires that sway in the wind, mimicking fireflies on summer nights. Shoppers call them “whimsical,” “beautiful,” and “polished.”



Find outdoor lighting solutions for all over your yard when you scroll through these Amazon best-sellers. Keep scrolling through to discover battery-powered votive candles for dining tables, patio umbrella lights, wall-mount security lights, and more for under $35.

Amazon

To buy: $12 (was $14); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $16 (was $20); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $29 with coupon (was $80); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $37); amazon.com.

Solpex 16 Pack Solar Deck Lights. Amazon

To buy: $34 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: From $16 with coupon (was from $17); amazon.com.

