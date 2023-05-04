Amazon’s Most Popular Home Decor Will Update Your Home for Spring—and It’s All Under $35

There are even some deals in here—up to 70 percent off.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 4, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Best-Seller Home Decor TOUT
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Now that you’ve checked off everything on your spring cleaning list, it’s time to decorate. Sure, you could pull out your old spring decor, but in the season of freshness, why not mix in some new pieces? There are so many customer-loved home decor options that also happen to be super affordable on Amazon. And the best part is, they’re all under $35. 

If you’re ever wondering if a home product is worth the buy, it’s smart to just look at the ratings. A dead giveaway is if the item has thousands of five-star ratings—and all of these decor picks do. They’re ranking on Amazon’s Best-Sellers list for Home Decor Products, so you know they’re good. You’ll find items guaranteed to refresh your living room and beyond, like gold accent mirrors, faux flowers, rugs, candles, and more. Plus, many of these picks are also on sale, up to 70 percent off. Sounds like your lucky day. 

Best-Seller Home Decor Under $35

Redecorating your home doesn’t require a full revamp. Sometimes it’s just adding a few new accents to make a room feel more contemporary, and accent pillows certainly do the trick. These throw pillows have a plush quality thanks to its fluffy polyester filling, making them comfortable to rest your back and head against. They come in seven colors, so you can use them as-is or put them in patterned pillow covers to change up the look.

Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert (Pack of 2, Grey)

Amazon

To buy: $17 (was $18); amazon.com.

Want to make an impact as soon as you and your guests walk through the door? Try investing in a new home fragrance, like this essential oil diffuser. It’s available in so many light scents that are perfect for spring, like clean linen or cashmere vanilla—both just sound luxurious. And when you walk through the foyer, you’ll also love the look of this diffuser. It comes with pretty minimalistic preserved flowers that make it a decor piece that pleases both smell and sight! 

CocorrÃ­na Reed Diffuser Set, 6.7 oz Clean Linen Scented

Amazon

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

Speaking of flowers, you can’t welcome spring into your home without a bright bouquet. But if you don’t have a green thumb, these truly realistic-looking faux tulips will do. The petals are made with a silky soft material that gives the flowers a natural appearance, just before fully blooming. Still skeptical? Tons of shoppers are willing to prove you wrong, stating that they are high-quality and one even said, “These are the most realistic fake flowers I’ve ever seen.” The 20-piece set comes in tons of hues, including this pretty pink option. 

Mandy's 20pcs Peach Artificial Tulip Silk Flowers 13.5" in Bulk

Amazon

To buy: $21; amazon.com.

And if you’re looking to add a little flair to your floors, go with this vintage-style accent rug. It’s available in 17 earthy tones and patterns that make it look like the rug was passed down from generation to generation. You’ll love that the low pile, stain-resistant rug is easy to clean, too. You can get it in several sizes ranging from small accent options to large room-encompassing picks. Just keep in mind that prices increase with the size, but nothing goes higher than $185. 

Loloi II Layla Collection

Amazon

To buy: From $24 (was from $79); amazon.com.

See what other best-selling home decor options are at Amazon by checking out the list below. 

BEAUTYPEAK 18 Inch Round Mirror, Gold Metal Frame Circle Mirror

Amazon

To buy: $26 (was $60); amazon.com.

YGEOMER Floating Shelves

Amazon

To buy: $20 with coupon (was $35); amazon.com.

Sullivans Vase Set, Farmhouse Decor, Aesthetic Room

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $35); amazon.com.

Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar

Amazon

To buy: $17 (was $31); amazon.com.

Capri Blue Scented Candle - Cotton Wick - Luxury Aromatherapy Candle - 19 Oz - Volcano - Blue

Amazon

To buy: $34; amazon.com.

Ashler faux fur rug, Fluffy Shaggy Area Rug

Amazon

To buy: From $21; amazon.com.

OLANLY Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat

Amazon

To buy: $15 (was $27); amazon.com.

SUJUN Matte Black Candle Holders Set of 3

Amazon

To buy: $15 (was $20); amazon.com.

Brightown 12 Pack Led Fairy Lights Battery Operated String Lights

Amazon

To buy: $14 with Prime (was $19); amazon.com.

Furinno Turn-N-Tube 5 Tier Corner Display

Amazon

To buy: $29; amazon.com.

NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Grommet

Amazon

To buy: $29 (was $34); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

LolaVie First Person Review Tout
I Swear by Jennifer Aniston’s Hair Care Line, LolaVie, for My Curly Hair—and It Just Launched at Ulta
Best Amazon Product Finds Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are My 15 Favorite Finds of 2023 So Far
BEIS The 29" Large Check-In Roller
I’m Moving to Hawaii With Just 3 Bags—Here’s the Summer Gear That Made the Cut
Related Articles
Rayolon Solar Ground Lights
Amazon’s Most Popular Outdoor Lighting Will Transform Your Yard Into an Oasis—and It’s All Under $35
Best Amazon April Deals Tout
These Are the 30 Best Amazon Deals for Every Part Of Your Home This Month—Up to 68% Off
Coastal Decor Roundup TOUT
People Can’t Get Enough of This Amazon Section Filled With Coastal Decor Finds Under $70
spring-mantle-decor-GettyImages-1301193232
13 Spring Mantel Decor Must-Haves From Amazon to Refresh Your Fireplace This Season—Up to 47% Off
flats
Haven’t You Heard? Ballet Flats Are Back, and These Popular Under-$30 Finds Are All at Amazon
T-Shirt Dress Deals TOUT
Average T-Shirt Dresses? Nope, These Elevated Picks Look High-End, but They’re on Sale
Way Day Sale TOUT
Wayfair’s Biggest Sale of the Year Has Savings Up To 77% Off—Shop Our 45 Best Finds
Elevated Vacation Fashion Staples
Found: The Most Elevated Vacation Fashion Staples You'll Wear on Repeat—Up to 56% Off at Amazon
Flowy Spring Outlet Dress Deals
Flowy Spring Dresses Are Majorly Discounted in This Secret Outlet Section on Amazon—Up to 68% Off
Spring Staples Sale Tout
Deal Alert! Save Up to 69% on Stylish Spring Staples From Gap, Billabong, and More at Amazon
AMZF Loungewear Roundup TOUT
You’ll Want to Live in These Best-Selling Loungewear Finds From Amazon—and They’re All Under $40
Quiet Luxury Spring Fashion Under $50 Tout
The Elevated Spring Fashion Pieces That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are—All Under $50 at Amazon
BEIS The 29" Large Check-In Roller
I’m Moving to Hawaii With Just 3 Bags—Here’s the Summer Gear That Made the Cut
smart-home-devices-under-tout
Elevate Your Home With Smart Devices from Google, Blink, and More—All on Sale at Amazon
Best Amazon Product Finds Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are My 15 Favorite Finds of 2023 So Far
Nordstrom Rack Mother's Day TOU
We Found 15 Mother’s Day Gifts for Under $50 at Nordstrom Rack—From Bath Salts to Glass Mugs