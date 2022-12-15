The 10 Best Self-Tanners of 2022

Our top pick is the St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse , a lightweight formula that provides a medium bronze glow for up to 10 days. It also contains moisturizing ingredients like jojoba oil and vitamin E.

Radosz says it’s important to look for a product with moisturizing ingredients: “Self-tanners can dry out your skin, so making sure there is something to put moisture back in your skin is important.”

We researched the best self-tanners, looking at products with different formulations, shades, and development times. We also spoke to Natalia Radosz , a spray tan technician and founder of Glow 2 Go NYC, for insight on what ingredients to look for in a self-tanner, what shade to pick, and how to avoid common self-tanning mistakes .

Self-tanner is the best way to get that post-vacation glow without risking sun damage . But knowing what products to pick and how to apply them can be daunting.

Best Overall Self-Tanner St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse 4.5 Who it's for: People who want a natural looking and long-lasting sunless tan. Who it's not for: People who want an instant self-tanner. This lightweight tanning mousse contains jojoba oil and other skin-friendly ingredients like tocopherol (vitamin E) and glycerin, which can help moisturize the skin. It also contains fragrance, so you won't encounter any "fake tan smell" from the active chemical (dihydroxyacetone, also known as DHA). The St. Tropez brand uses a 100-percent vegan version of DHA, derived from plant sources like wheat and rapeseed. For sunless tanning success, the brand recommends exfoliating before application and waiting four to eight hours before rinsing off. Once you've finished applying the tanner, you can enjoy the results for up to 10 days. In addition to the classic shade, St. Tropez's bronzing mousse is also available in dark and extra-dark versions. Price at time of publish: $42 Product Details: Type: Mousse

Mousse Shades: Classic, dark, and extra-dark

Classic, dark, and extra-dark Development Time: 6-8 hours

6-8 hours Size: 8 ounces

Best Drugstore Self-Tanner L'Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Tinted Self-Tanning Lotion Who it's for: People who want an affordable self-tanning lotion that gives a subtle glow. Who it's not for: People who don't want any shimmer in their self-tanner. If you want a self-tanner you can pick up at the drugstore, this one from L'Oreal is worth a try. The lightweight lotion is available in medium and deep tones, and gives your skin an immediate shimmery glow that develops further over a few hours. The product comes in a squeeze tube, and the lightweight lotion is easy to apply. The sulfate-free formula also contains an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) derivative, which can brighten your complexion and improve skin texture by helping remove dead skin cells. Price at time of publish: $11 Product Details: Type: Lotion

Lotion Shades: Medium and deep

Medium and deep Development Time: 2-4 hours

2-4 hours Size: 5 ounces

Best Instant Self-Tanner b.tan Tanned AF Ultra Dark Self-Tanner Who it's for: People who want an instant self-tanning mousse that comes in a wide variety of shades. Who it's not for: People who want their tan to develop gradually. When you don't want to wait several hours for a sunless tan to develop, instant self-tanners are the way to go. This product comes in five different shades with fun names, ranging from "fake it til you make it" (the lightest offering) to "I want the darkest tan possible" (self-explanatory). The 100-percent vegan formula, which contains DHA derived from sugar cane, is cruelty-free and palm oil-free. This self-tanner also contains argan oil, macadamia seed oil, coconut oil, jojoba seed oil, and other botanical oils and extracts. Vitamin C and tocopheryl (vitamin E) add to the list of skin-friendly ingredients to help brighten and moisturize. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Type: Mousse

Mousse Shades (From Lightest to Darkest): fake it til you make it, too tan to give a damn, love at first tan, tanned AF, i want the darkest tan possible

fake it til you make it, too tan to give a damn, love at first tan, tanned AF, i want the darkest tan possible Development Time: 1 hour; leave on for 4+ hours for darker results

1 hour; leave on for 4+ hours for darker results Size: 6.7 ounces

Best Gradual Self-Tanner Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Glow Drops Who it's for: People who want self-tanning drops they can add to another product for a gradual glow. Who it's not for: People who want a standalone self-tanner that works right away. These self-tanning drops are designed to be mixed in with a moisturizer, facial serum, lotion, or foundation. The color develops after four to six hours, and you can customize your glow by adjusting the number of drops you use for a super gradual tan. Ingredients include glycerin, avocado oil, coconut oil, aloe vera extract, and chia seeds to hydrate and condition your skin. You'd typically use between one and 12 drops per application, so one ounce of the product can last a long time. Price at time of publish: $32 Product Details: Type: Drops

Drops Shades: Light, Medium, Dark

Light, Medium, Dark Development Time: 4-6 hours

4-6 hours Size: 1 ounce

Best Self-Tanner for Face Bondi Sands Pure Self Tanning Face Mist Who it's for: People who want a gentle self-tanner for the face. Who it's not for: People who want a self-tanning lotion for full-body use. When you're applying self-tanner to your face, you probably want a gentle product that goes on easily. This self-tanner comes in a spray bottle—to use, simply mist four to six pumps of the product all over your face before blending it in with a mitt. The color develops over six to eight hours, and you don't need to rinse it off. This fragrance-, dye- and sulfate-free formula contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and vitamin E to help hydrate and brighten your skin. The products in the Bondi Sands Pure line have been dermatologist-tested and are safe for sensitive skin. Price at time of publish: $23 Product Details: Type: Mist

Mist Shades: One shade for all skin tones

One shade for all skin tones Development Time: 6+ hours

6+ hours Size: 2.4 ounces

Best Self-Tanner for Legs Coola Organic Sunless Tan Firming Lotion Who it's for: People who want a rich lotion to use on their legs and body. Who it's not for: People who prefer a lightweight formula. This self-tanner is a rich lotion, making it ideal to use on skin that needs extra hydration. Safflower seed oil, shea butter, and jojoba seed oil help moisturize your skin, while caffeine tightens skin and makes it appear brighter. The color in this single-shade product is designed to develop over several days, but the brand recommends mixing this lotion with another moisturizer before applying if you want a more subtle glow. Price at time of publish: $46 Product Details: Type: Lotion

Lotion Shades: One shade for all skin tones

One shade for all skin tones Development Time: 2-4 hours

2-4 hours Size: 6 ounces

Best Self-Tanner for Beginners Jergens Natural Glow Firming Moisturizer Who it's for: People who are new to self-tanning or people with fair skin. Who it's not for: People who want a more concentrated self-tanner for quick results. Don't know where to start in the world of self-tanner? This product is a daily body moisturizer and gradual self-tanner all in one, which can help give you some gentle color over time. It takes days for the color to develop, so you won't run the risk of accidentally overdoing it. Ingredients include collagen and elastin to support skin elasticity, as well as glycerin and coconut water to moisturize. The product is dermatologist-tested, paraben-free, and cruelty-free. Per Jergens, you can apply once daily in place of your usual body lotion. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Type: Lotion

Lotion Shades: Fair to medium, medium to deep

Fair to medium, medium to deep Development Time: Several days

Several days Size: 7.5 ounces

Best Natural Self-Tanner Bondi Sands Pure Gradual Tanning Lotion Who it's for: People who want a gradual self-tanner with natural ingredients. Who it's not for: People who want an instant self-tan. This fragrance-free, vegan self-tanner is free from dyes, synthetic fragrances, and sulfates. It's dermatologist-tested and non-comedogenic. Plus, all the plastic used in the packaging is 100-percent recyclable. Ingredients include hyaluronic acid and aloe vera extract for hydration, vitamin C to help brighten your skin, and vitamin E for skin barrier support. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Type: Lotion

Lotion Shades: One shade for all skin tones

One shade for all skin tones Development Time: Natural glow will develop in 1-3 applications

Natural glow will develop in 1-3 applications Size: 6.8 ounces

Best Self-Tanner for Sensitive Skin Beauty by Earth Self Tanning Lotion Who it's for: People who want a self-tanner that's formulated with plant-based ingredients and safe for sensitive skin. Who it's not for: People who would rather use a mousse or spray formula. If you have sensitive skin, you want skincare products that won't cause further irritation or redness. This self-tanner contains aloe vera, shea butter, and coconut oil for hydration, as well as witch hazel to help address skin irritation. Per the brand, the ingredients are safe for sensitive skin—but you should always do a patch test first to ensure you don't react poorly to a new product. Price at time of publish: $33 Product Details: Type: Lotion

Lotion Shades: Fair to medium, medium to dark

Fair to medium, medium to dark Development Time: 6-8 hours

6-8 hours Size: 7.5 ounces