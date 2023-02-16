The 19 Best Pairs of Seamless Underwear in 2023

Our top pick is the Skims Soft Smoothing Brief . These panties are sleek, soft, and comfortable, and we appreciate that they’re size- and color-inclusive.

To come up with these recommendations, we thoroughly researched the market and rounded up our favorite pairs of seamless underwear. We considered factors like material, cut (such as thong, bikini, and hipster), and size range, and we also received expert tips from Caldwell on how to choose the best seamless underwear for your needs.

“Seamless underwear can be worn under just about anything,” says Kimmay Caldwell , undergarment educator at Hurray Kimmay. “A clean and seamless look helps showcase the lines of the garment instead of the undergarment.” That’s why Caldwell says seamless underwear is “especially great for clingy, thin, tight, or snug clothing—basically any clothing that is prone to show visible panty lines.”

Nothing messes up a good outfit quite like visible panty lines—but luckily, this problem can be easily solved by wearing seamless underwear. The best pairs of seamless underwear have edge-free designs that are practically invisible underneath your clothes.

Best Overall Seamless Underwear Skims Soft Smoothing Brief Skims View On Skims.com Who it's for: People who want a super soft, practically invisible pair of everyday underwear. Who it isn't for: People who don’t want to hand wash their underwear. The Skims Soft Smoothing Brief is stylish, reliable, and great for all different body types, which is why it’s our best overall pair of seamless underwear. Available in eight colors (ranging from army green to cocoa, with plenty of skin-toned hues) and a wide size range (XXS to 4X), these simple briefs will quickly become your go-to underwear for everyday use. The seamless underwear is made from a super soft and buttery blend of nylon and spandex, with a cotton gusset lining that will feel smooth and invisible on your body—no pesky panty lines here. The back has medium coverage, and the brief design works well under all kinds of outfits and materials. Just keep in mind that Skims recommends hand washing this underwear with cold water and line drying to keep it looking new. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Material: Nylon, spandex

Nylon, spandex Size Range: XXS–4X

XXS–4X Colors: 8

Best Budget Seamless Underwear Wealurre Seamless Underwear Amazon View On Amazon Who it's for: People who want an inexpensive set of seamless underwear. Who it isn't for: People who want underwear with no risk of ever riding up. If you’re looking to stock up on seamless underwear without breaking the bank, we recommend this set from Wealurre. For an affordable price, you get a set of six low-rise bikinis that won’t show lines through your clothes. They’re made with a machine-washable blend of nylon and spandex that will feel soft on your skin. You can choose from a wide range of colors and patterns, such as neutrals like black and gray, bright hues like pink and purple, and fun floral and animal print designs. Each pair of this seamless underwear boasts a stretchy waistband and lightweight feel you’ll barely even notice, though you may find that it rides up a bit more than other picks. However, it’s worth noting that you might need to size up in this underwear for a more comfortable fit. Price at time of publish: From $23 for 6 Product Details: Material: Nylon, spandex

Nylon, spandex Size Range: S–XXL

S–XXL Colors: 13

Best Non-Slip Seamless Underwear EBY Seamless Brief EBY View On Amazon View On Join-eby.com Who it's for: People who want underwear that always stays in place. Who it isn't for: People who want seamless underwear that comes in a set. No one wants a pair of underwear (seamless or not) that easily bunches up or slips down your body, which is why this non-slip pair from EBY is such a great pick. Made from nylon and spandex, this seamless brief has a unique non-slip grip that prevents your panties from moving around throughout the day. The underwear comes in 17 colors and patterns that vary depending on where you shop—but options include neutrals and floral prints alike. We love that this seamless brief comes in such a wide range of sizes (all the way up to 4X), making it ideal for multiple body types. Plus, the classic brief style gives it a versatility that will work with so many outfits and occasions. The machine-washable underwear also features a built-in cotton lining and complete coverage in the front and back. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Material: Nylon, spandex

Nylon, spandex Size Range: XS–4X

XS–4X Colors: 14 The 12 Best Wireless Bras for All-Day Support and Comfort

Best Seamless Thong Victoria’s Secret Seamless Thong Panty Victoria's Secret View On Victoriassecret.com Who it's for: People who want a seamless thong that comes in a wide range of colors. Who it isn't for: People who want cotton underwear. To really ensure that your underwear doesn’t give you any panty lines, opt for a seamless thong, like this pair from Victoria’s Secret. It’s made of super soft and stretchy fabric (a mix of polyamide and elastane), has a low-rise fit, and comes in six different sizes. The best thing about this seamless thong is the number of colors it comes in. You can choose from a whopping 27 hues, ranging from basics like beige and black to more vibrant picks like textured purple. Though this underwear is pretty inexpensive to begin with, you can even stock up on five or more pairs for a discounted price. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Material: Polyester, elastane

Polyester, elastane Size Range: XS–XXL

XS–XXL Colors: 27

Best Seamless Cheeky Underwear Aerie No-Show Cheeky Underwear View On Ae.com Who it's for: People who want an in-between level of coverage. Who it isn't for: People who want non-slip underwear. Compared to bikinis and thongs, cheeky underwear offers an in-between level of coverage. With Aerie’s No-Show Cheeky Underwear, you’ll be able to show off a little skin while still achieving a look that’s free of panty lines. It’s made from a combination of lightweight nylon and elastane that’s moisture-wicking and ultra-comfortable. It has a smooth and stretchy feel, with raw-cut edges that won’t show up under any type of bottom (yes, even leggings). This seamless cheeky underwear comes in 11 colors. Because of the raw-cut edges and lightweight material, this seamless underwear might not stay in place as well as options with a non-slip grip. Price at time of publish: $9 Product Details: Material: Nylon, elastane

Nylon, elastane Size Range: XXS–XXL

XXS–XXL Colors: 11

Best Seamless Bikini Gap No-Show Bikini Gap View On Amazon View On Gap.com Who it's for: People who want practically invisible bikini underwear. Who it isn't for: People who don’t want underwear that rides up or runs small. Bikinis might not be the first style that comes to mind when you’re looking for no-show seamless underwear, but this option from Gap will make you feel like you’re barely wearing anything at all. Made from ultra-lightweight microfiber, this seamless bikini doesn’t have any stitching or elastic at the waist or leg openings—making it as comfortable as seamless panties get. The one major downside to this pair is that there are only eight colors to choose from. However, the options available include a variety of neutrals, such as black, white, and multiple shades of brown. Price at time of publish: $35 for 3 Product Details: Material: Nylon, elastane

Nylon, elastane Size Range: XXS–XXL

XXS–XXL Colors: 8

Best High-Waisted Seamless Underwear Commando Classic High Rise Panty Commando View On Amazon View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Wearcommando.com Who it's for: People who want a high-rise pair of underwear that’s stretchy and breathable. Who it isn't for: People who want colorful underwear or a pair that won’t roll down. If you can’t get enough of the look and feel of high-waisted underwear, definitely consider this excellent pair from Commando. The high-rise seamless underwear is made from a mix of nylon and elastane, which makes for a comfortable microfiber finish. It provides full coverage without any annoying panty lines showing through your clothes. The seamless panties have raw-cut edges and no uncomfortable elastic, so they won’t dig into your skin. You can pick from five neutral colors, though there aren’t any fun colors or patterns. Because this pair has a high-rise design, the waist may roll down occasionally (like when you’re sitting), so keep that in mind before purchasing. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Material: Nylon, elastane

Nylon, elastane Size Range: XS/S–L/XL

XS/S–L/XL Colors: 5

Best Seamless Briefs Spanx Undie-tectable Brief Courtesy of NET-A-PORTER View On Amazon View On Spanx View On Barenecessities.com Who it's for: People who want a sculpting pair of seamless briefs. Who it isn't for: People who want an inexpensive pair of underwear. If your favorite type of underwear to rock is a classic brief, we’ve got a top-notch option for you. This seamless pair from Spanx has a smooth, almost invisible design that won’t show up under clothes, as well as elastic-free edges that also aid in preventing any panty lines from appearing. It also has a bonded waistband that offers some light compression. The nylon material is breathable and quick to dry, and the brief’s cotton gusset is quite comfortable. Though the underwear is machine-washable, the brand suggests laying them flat to dry to avoid shrinkage or damage. Also, this underwear is on the slightly pricier end, so those looking for a budget-friendly option might want to choose a different pair. Price at time of publish: $24 Product Details: Material: Nylon, elastane

Nylon, elastane Size Range: XS–XL

XS–XL Colors: 13

Best Seamless Hipster Everlane Invisible High-Rise Hipster Courtesy of Everlane View On Everlane.com Who it's for: People who want snug-fitting hipster underwear. Who it isn't for: People who want stretchy seamless underwear. Hipster underwear can often show underneath leggings and tight pants, but a seamless pair—like this high-rise option from Everlane—will be practically invisible. Made from nylon and elastane, this pair of seamless underwear will allow you to wear any outfit without worrying about panty lines. The underwear is available in six versatile colors and a size range of XXS to XXL. It’s made from 100 percent regenerated nylon, which is designed to lie flat against your skin and stay in place—no riding up or rolling down. Because of their snug fit, there’s no real stretchiness in the waist of this underwear. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Material: Nylon, elastane

Nylon, elastane Size Range: XXS–XXL

XXS–XXL Colors: 6

Best Seamless Boyshort Soma Vanishing Edge Microfiber Boyshort Soma View On Soma.com Who it's for: People who want a cozy pair of boyshorts with tons of color options. Who it isn't for: People who want underwear that provides more stomach coverage. These medium-rise boyshorts offer full back coverage without any panty lines, and they boast a silicone grip at the front and back of the legs to keep them in place. The underwear is made from soft nylon and elastane, which has a breathable, lightweight feel, and the gusset lining is made of 100 percent cotton. The boyshorts have a barely-there elastic waistband, making them as comfortable as possible. This seamless underwear comes in a huge selection of colors (18, to be exact), including patterns like leopard print and polka dots. The only downside is that these boyshorts are on the thinner side, and they don’t provide as much stomach coverage. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Material: Nylon, spandex

Nylon, spandex Size Range: S–XXL

S–XXL Colors: 18

Best Maternity Seamless Underwear Sunnybuy Maternity High Waist Underwear Amazon View On Amazon Who it's for: People who want a supportive and lightweight pair of maternity underwear. Who it isn't for: People who want seamless underwear with a cotton gusset liner. Shopping for maternity clothes can often be a hassle, but with this five-pack set of underwear from Sunnybuy, you won’t have to worry about panty lines or uncomfortable seams. Made largely from bamboo with a mix of nylon and spandex, these stretchy hipsters are bound to be the most comfortable options in your underwear drawer. (They don’t have a cotton gusset, though.) The seamless underwear has a high-waist design that will feel like a second skin, adapting to your body as it changes throughout your pregnancy. They’ll provide plenty of support and coverage, and since they’re machine-washable, you don’t have to spend any unnecessary time washing them by hand. Price at time of publish: $35 for 5 Product Details: Material: Bamboo, nylon, spandex

Bamboo, nylon, spandex Size Range: M–3XL

M–3XL Colors: 5

Best Plus-Size Seamless Underwear Girlfriend Collective Copper Classic Brief Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com Who it's for: People who want a size-inclusive pair of comfortable seamless underwear. Who it isn't for: People who want underwear that never frays. Girlfriend Collective is known for its size-inclusive activewear, and this pair of seamless briefs is no exception. The underwear goes up to 6XL to accommodate a wide range of body types. Made from recycled plastic bottles and spandex, the briefs have a fairly low rise and full back, giving you an ideal level of coverage. They have a barely-there feel that’s lightweight, breathable, and as comfortable as you could want in a pair of underwear. The waist has raw-cut edges and the legs have wide openings to help prevent any panty lines, and the gusset helpfully has a moisture-wicking liner. Keep in mind that the raw-cut edges can fray a bit easily, but these briefs are still a solid pair of seamless underwear for anyone looking for a plus-size option. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Material: Recycled plastic bottles, spandex

Recycled plastic bottles, spandex Size Range: XXS–6XL

XXS–6XL Colors: 14

Best Cotton Seamless Underwear Intimissimi Seamless Supima Cotton Panties Courtesy of Intimissimi View On Intimissimi.com Who it's for: People who want seamless underwear made of primarily cotton. Who it isn't for: People who want underwear that comes in a wide range of sizes. Many pairs of seamless underwear are made with nylon, but comfortable and moisture-wicking cotton is another great choice in terms of material. We recommend this pair from Intimissimi, which is made of 82 percent cotton and 18 percent elastane, with a 100 percent cotton gusset. The seamless low-rise panties will feel soft and smooth on your body throughout the entire day, and you won’t have to fret over panty lines. The only negative is that the size range is unfortunately fairly limited, with just small, medium, and large options. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Material: Cotton, elastane

Cotton, elastane Size Range: S–L

S–L Colors: 12

Best Bamboo Seamless Underwear Boody Classic Bikini Boody View On Amazon View On Boody.com Who it's for: People who want a silky-smooth pair of underwear made from bamboo. Who it isn't for: People who want underwear that doesn’t pick up hair or lint. Due to its natural silkiness, bamboo is another excellent material for seamless underwear. This popular pair from Boody is made from organic bamboo viscose, with a bit of nylon and spandex for stretch and durability. This combination makes for a breathable, odor-resistant, and moisture-wicking pair of underwear. This pair has a classic bikini design with a flat-ribbed waistband and a mid-rise fit that provides a fair amount of coverage. When you shop on Boody’s site, you can purchase this underwear in sizes ranging from XS to 4XL. Just take note that the material can be a magnet for hair and lint, so you may want to wash them separately from your other items. Price at time of publish: $25 for 2 Product Details: Material: Bamboo viscose, nylon, spandex

Bamboo viscose, nylon, spandex Size Range: XS–4XL

XS–4XL Colors: 8

Best Lace Seamless Underwear Soma Vanishing Edge Microfiber With Lace Bikini Sonoma View On Soma.com Who it's for: People who want a pretty pair of lace underwear that comes in many colors. Who it isn't for: People who want more traditional underwear that fits true to size. Adding lace is a fun and flirty way to jazz up any pair of underwear. We especially like this pair of seamless underwear from Soma’s Vanishing Edge line, which has lace sides to create an elegant but not over-the-top look. The sleek bikini-style underwear has a breathable cotton gusset and silicone at the leg openings so that it stays in place. It also boasts a low-rise fit and a moderate level of back coverage. There are 25 different colors to choose from, so the options are practically endless. The seamless bikini is machine-washable, although you might want to wash it by hand just to be extra careful with the lace. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Material: Nylon, spandex, lace

Nylon, spandex, lace Size Range: XS–XXL

XS–XXL Colors: 25

Best Shapewear Seamless Underwear Skims Sculpting Mid-Waist Brief Skims View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com Who it's for: People who want a supportive and sculpting pair of seamless underwear. Who it isn't for: People who want to prioritize comfort and stretchiness. Skims makes some of the best shapewear on the market, and that includes the brand’s mid-rise seamless brief. The underwear is designed to be basically invisible under your clothes, while supporting, shaping, and lifting at the same time. Made from nylon and spandex, the seamless briefs have a super soft, delicate feel that won’t irritate your skin or show through your clothes. It has a silicone waist grip that helps prevent the underwear from sliding up and down your body, as well as a full back to give you plenty of coverage. This underwear comes in a large range of sizes (XXS/XS to 4X/5X) and is available in nine neutral colors with options to match various skin tones. Considering this underwear is designed to function like shapewear, you might want to opt for a larger size than usual if you prefer more stretch and comfort. Price at time of publish: $32 Product Details: Material: Nylon, spandex

Nylon, spandex Size Range: XXS/XS–4X/5X

XXS/XS–4X/5X Colors: 9

Best Seamless Underwear for Working Out New Balance Ultra Comfort Performance Seamless Bikini Amazon View On Amazon Who it's for: People who want stretchy and seamless underwear to wear at the gym. Who it isn't for: People who prefer to wear thongs while working out. Need a pair of seamless underwear that you can wear to the gym or on a run? This three-pack of bikinis from New Balance is designed to keep you feeling comfortable while you work out. They’re made from a mix of polyester and spandex that’s especially comfortable, stretchy, and breathable, with the added bonuses of being moisture-wicking and odor-resistant. Because of their seamless nature, these bikinis also help eliminate the possibility of chafing along the seams—and the elastic waistband gives you extra room to move around as you exercise. They only come in sizes XS to XL, and they can run pretty small so you might want to consider sizing up. Price at time of publish: $19 for 3 Product Details: Material: Polyester, spandex

Polyester, spandex Size Range: XS–XL

XS–XL Colors: 14 Amazon Shoppers Say This Stretchy, Breathable Underwear Has the 'Best Fit'

Best Seamless Period Panties Modibodi Recycled Seamfree Hi-Leg Cheeky Modibodi View On Amazon View On Modibodi.com Who it's for: People who want absorbent period underwear in a wide range of sizes. Who it isn't for: People who want inexpensive underwear that fits perfectly right away. When you have your period, reach for this seamless pair of period panties from Modibodi. It stands out from the others on our list because it’s designed to hold two to three tampons worth of liquid, making it suitable for moderate to heavy periods, as well as bladder leaks and discharge. The recycled nylon and spandex material features tech that can absorb your body fluids throughout the day, without leaving any unwanted moisture or odor behind. Plus, the period panties are Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified, which means they’ve been tested for harmful substances and found safe. This underwear has a high leg and a cheeky cut, and the fabric is both notably soft and comfortably snug. The panties come in an inclusive size range (2XS to 3XL), although the brand suggests washing them a few times before use to properly adjust the fit to your body. This pair is definitely on the pricier end, although they’re designed to replace pads and tampons, which could save you money down the line. Price at time of publish: $31 Product Details: Material: Nylon, spandex

Nylon, spandex Size Range: 2XS–3XL

2XS–3XL Colors: 4