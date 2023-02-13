The 9 Best Screwdriver Sets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Our top pick is the DeWalt 45-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set for its clear and secure storage case, variety of bit options, and reasonable price.

“It can be a good sign to have dozens of pieces so you get everything you need, but one downside is some inexpensive ones may have lower-quality bits,” says Maher. “If the average homeowner doesn't use their screwdrivers often, the cheaper ones should still be fine.”

To find the best screwdriver sets, we tested 30 options in our Lab—including full-size, precision, and bit sets—and evaluated them based on features, durability, ease of use, performance, and value. For expert insight on what to look for when buying a screwdriver, we spoke with Jeremy Maher, contractor and co-owner of Phx Home Remodeling .

Whether you’re assembling furniture or opening small compartments on electronics, a reliable screwdriver set is one of the most important tools for every household to have.

During our testing, we loved the sturdy, hard-shell case that keeps every bit organized and labeled. If you never want to buy another bit again—even after you need a new drill—this is the perfect set for you.

The Jackson Palmer 218-Piece Ultimate Screwdriver Bit Set is ideal for those who already have a reliable drill and are looking for hundreds of bit options to complete nearly any task. It comes with 218 bits—including Torx, Phillips, Pozi, flat, square, socket, hex, and security bits made of high-grade carbon steel and sand-blasted for optimum strength and longevity. We appreciate that this set is designed to be compatible with most drills and impact drivers, which is why we think it’s the most versatile option on our list.

Who it's for: People who want a large set of bits compatible with most drills.

If you’re constantly looking for a small tool to fix items with tiny fasteners, this kit is worth having. However, the only downside to this kit is that the plastic base that holds all the bits is quite flimsy—we think it might eventually dent or tear. Despite this, the Oria screwdriver set is still our favorite option for precision jobs.

From computer parts to video game controllers to eyeglasses, some delicate items and electronics require a small yet efficient tool. To accomplish these tasks with the most accuracy, we recommend the Oria 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit. With 56 bits (including hex, Phillips, flat, Torx, and more), this kit has everything you need to assemble and disassemble small items with precision. During testing, we especially liked the comfortable grip handle and neatly organized case, which has a conveniently labeled diagram on the back. As a bonus, the tip of the screwdriver is magnetized (although it doesn’t have oxidized tips).

Who it isn't for: People who don’t want as many options for bits.

Who it's for: People who need a comprehensive set for precision jobs on small parts.

We really like that this screwdriver set has a comfortable grip that allows for better torque, while also holding all the included bits for compact storage. One thing to keep in mind is that this screwdriver easily rolls on flat surfaces due to its round handle. (It rolled off the edge of our table with a gentle push.)

A screwdriver with interchangeable bits makes for a great multipurpose tool, which is why we love the Klein Tools 11-in-1 Screwdriver. The shaft holds converts to three nut driver sizes (3/8-inch, 5/16-inch, and 1/4-inch), and holds eight popular tips: #1 and #2 Phillips, 1/4-inch and 3/16-inch flatheads, T10 and T15 Torx, and #1 and #2 square recess tips. However, in our testing, we found that the bits were too short to be used in a drill.

Who it isn't for: People who want a screwdriver that won’t roll off the edge of flat surfaces.

Who it's for: People who want an all-in-one screwdriver with plenty of bits.

For those who need a larger variety of pieces, this set also comes in 50-, 72-, and 146-piece versions. Keep in mind, however, that the 10-piece set comes in a cylinder tube and not in a square case like conventional screwdriver sets. This made it hard for us to find the size we need without emptying out the entire container. Still, if you’re looking for a durable, effective, and easy-to-use starter set at a great value, this magnetic screwdriver set is a winner.

When completing a simple task using screws, it’s frustrating to constantly miss aim or watch the fastener fall with the slightest amount of pressure. To ease this annoyance and reduce the risk of falling screws, we recommend the Amartisan 10-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set. This set comes with five Phillips and five flatheads in different sizes, each made of chromium-vanadium steel with black magnetic tips. Each piece also has ergonomic non-slip handles with a mounting hole, so you can choose to hang them for storage.

Who it isn't for: People who want a screwdriver set with a storage case for each piece.

We recommend this set for those looking for a variety of hex bits, as the other options are a bit limited. Still, this set was very effective and durable, and we like that most of the bits are compatible with a standard drill. If you’re looking for a practical ratcheting screwdriver, this set may be your best bet.

When manually installing or removing screws, a ratcheting screwdriver allows you to work faster and more efficiently. This is because they only move in one direction at a time, so you don’t have to reposition the screwdriver with every turn. That’s why we recommend this set from DeWalt. We like that this 31-bit set includes a ratcheting handle, which has an ergonomic grip that fits nicely in our hands. The set also comes with 24 hex heads in three different lengths, two flatheads, and three Phillips heads—all in a sturdy, compact case that keeps the bits organized and ready to use. While the tips of the bits are not magnetized, the magnetic holder keeps them in place.

Who it isn't for: People who don’t need as many choices for hex bits.

The bits include #2 and #3 square heads; 3/16-inch and 1/4-inch flatheads; #1 and #2 Phillips; and 1/4-inch, 5/16-inch, and 3/8-inch nut drivers. This durable and compact screwdriver is versatile and easy to use in a variety of applications. We think this multipurpose tool is ideal for anyone who simply needs a basic screwdriver to keep in their junk drawer just in case.

Much like a good pair of scissors, an efficient screwdriver is an essential household tool that can come in handy for small tasks around the house, like tightening a towel rack or replacing an outlet cover. If you typically only need a screwdriver a few times a year, we recommend the Lenox 9-in-1 Screwdriver. It worked well in our testing and was able to complete all of the tasks for a full-size screwdriver. We like that it has a comfortable, thick handle that also doubles as a storage unit for the bits.

Who it isn't for: People who want screwdriver bits that are compatible with drills.

If you’re looking for basic handheld screwdrivers, this set is the one for you. Just keep in mind that even the smaller options are slightly too big for precision work, such as tightening the screws on glasses or opening a video game controller’s compartment. Unfortunately, this screwdriver set does not come with a case—but we think the pieces are compact enough to store in a plastic bag or corral with a rubber band.

Having a reliable set of full-size screwdrivers can come in handy for everyday tasks around your home, which is why we like the Craftsman 5-Piece Acetate Screwdriver Set. It comes with four of the most common screwdriver sizes (two flatheads and two Phillips) and a small offset or Z-type screwdriver with a Phillips head on one side and a flathead on the other. Each piece is made with heat-treated, alloy steel blades for increased durability, while the plastic grip handles allow for high and low torque applications. In our testing, we found that the handles can get a bit slippery—but the non-slip rings for your thumb help improve the grip.

Who it isn't for: People who want a kit with bits that are compatible with a drill.

Who it's for: People who want effective full-size screwdrivers with different heads.

The 2-inch bits also feature a torsion zone that absorbs the high torque from more demanding or higher-pressure applications to preserve the lifespan of the bits. Overall, we recommend this kit for anyone looking to buy their first set of drill bits, since it has enough pieces to complete just about any household task. This kit is also available in 20-, 30-, 50-, and 80-piece options.

Bit kits with multiple sizes and pieces can be quite pricey, which is why we love the Ryobi 70-Piece Impact-Rated Driving Kit. It comes with a variety of the most commonly used 1- and 2-inch bits, along with specialty socket adaptors, nut drivers, and a magnetic screw guide—all at a budget-friendly price. While this kit will only work with impact drivers and drills, like the Ryobi Impact Driver , we appreciate that it comes with several impact-rated bits with a hex shank for impact drills and drivers, all organized in a compact case. In our testing, we found that it was easy to install and remove a bit, and we liked that the bits were sturdy enough to complete simple tasks, especially considering the kit’s price.

Who it isn't for: People who don’t have an impact driver or drill.

Who it's for: People who want an affordable bit kit compatible with an impact drill.

This set comes with a sturdy case that has a clear lid, which makes it easy to store all 45 bits without losing them. While the screw drill bit does not have any magnetized or black oxidized tips, we found that the bits fit comfortably and complete the task at hand with ease.

If you’re looking to expand your screwdriver’s bit options, we recommend the DeWalt 45-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set. These bits are compatible with most standard handheld screwdrivers and will work with any drill or cordless screwdriver with a 3/8-inch chuck, which you’ll have to purchase separately. We were able to complete all of our tasks with this set, especially by the time we were building the bookshelf. It comes with all five types of bits (flathead, Phillips, Robertson, Torx, and hex) and sizes 1, 2, and 3 for the Phillips bits. We love that this set has an extender piece, which makes it easier to get the right angle and switch out bits—it can even be used as a handle like a regular screwdriver.

Who it isn't for: People who don’t already have a screwdriver handle or drill.

Who it's for: People who want dozens of drill and screwdriver bit options.

Final Verdict

Our top pick is the DeWalt 45-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set for its variety of bit options, clear and secure storage case, and reasonable price. If you’re looking for an affordable kit with even more bit options, we recommend the Ryobi 70-Piece Impact-Rated Driving Kit.

Our Testing Process

We tested 30 screwdriver sets—including precision, full-size, and screw-bit sets—to come up with our recommendations. First, we inspected each set to see exactly what was included, looking for the most common screwdriver tips (flat head, Phillips, Robertson, Torx, and hex). For screwdriver sets with storage cases, we made sure to open/close the case and carry it around.

We then examined the screwdrivers for any special features, such as black oxidized or black phosphate coatings, which give screwdrivers extra strength. We also checked to see how far the metal shank extended into the handle of each screwdriver. To see if the screwdriver would likely roll off the edge of a surface, we placed each one on a table and gave it a gentle push, noting whether it continued to roll or if it stopped moving.

Next, we used the screwdriver sets to complete four tasks each, which varied depending on the type of set. These tests included assembling part of a bookshelf and screwing a screw into a panel of wood using a Phillips screwdriver or bit. For full-size sets with flathead screwdrivers, we opened a can of paint. For precision screwdrivers, we opened and closed a compartment on a game controller and tightened the screws on a pair of glasses. Other tests included using screw bits in a drill (if applicable) and dropping the screwdriver to evaluate its durability.

Once all of our evaluations were complete, we looked at the price of each screwdriver set and considered its performance in the above sets to accurately judge its overall value.



More Screwdrivers to Consider

Ryobi 6-Piece Precision Screwdriver Set With Cushion Grip Handles: If you’re looking for a more basic and affordable precision screwdriver kit, this Ryobi set is sturdy, reliable, and of great value. Our testers like the sturdy case, comfortable rubber handle with an anti-roll design, and rotating caps for increased control. These screwdrivers are also a good option for those with small hands who need these for precision jobs. However, the set does not come with nearly as many tools and bits as we’d like.

Tekton High-Torque Screwdriver Set: Whether you need a luxury full-size screwdriver set for the handyman in your life or want to splurge on a high-quality set for frequent use, the Tekton High-Torque Screwdriver Set is a great option. It includes different sizes of the most common screwdrivers (flat, Phillips, and Torx star) for a total of 22 pieces—we just wish it came with a case or other storage option.

How to Shop for Screwdriver Sets Like a Pro

Type

It may seem like there’s only one type of screwdriver, but there are actually several options to accurately and efficiently work for the project you’re using it for. Screwdriver types include Phillips, flat, hex, Torx, security T, specialty, and precision. Screwdrivers can also have different functions such as manual, ratchet, magnetic, electric, or battery-powered.

Some screwdriver sets come with multiple full-size screwdrivers that can be used individually, while others come with a handle and interchangeable bits. There are also many sets that come with plenty of bits and accessories (like extender pieces) that you can attach to an existing handle or drill.

According to Maher, your needs as a homeowner and the type of task you’re working on will help you determine what type of screwdriver to get. If you frequently reach for a screwdriver, Maher recommends choosing a set with several bit options and handle sizes.

Included Pieces

Even the most basic screwdriver sets come with more than two pieces and bits so you can take advantage of their versatility. Some may come with more than one handle and extender piece, while others can include various lengths and head types.

Maher says that having plenty of pieces is a good indicator that a screwdriver set is worth buying, however, keep in mind some sets sacrifice quality for quantity. He says that a lower-quality screwdriver set will likely be fine for homeowners who don’t reach for a screwdriver often, anyway.

Grip Design

A good grip design can make or break a screwdriver. The best and most sturdy bits might not mean much if the screwdriver doesn’t have a comfortable handle to work with. Maher also suggests looking for handles that aren’t perfectly round, as they are easier to hold and torque without slipping. Plus, they also prevent the screwdriver from rolling when setting it down on a flat surface.

Questions You Might Ask

What are the most common screwdrivers everyone should have?

The two most common screwdrivers are Phillips head and flathead. Maher says that most homeowners should have one or both of these, but considers a Phillips head as the better option for its sturdiness and versatility.

“Other popular ones are Torx or star screwdrivers,” he says. “These are used for items the manufacturer wants to make harder to open since they are used less. They are also used for deck screws and other applications that need a strong connection to the screw.”

Does the length of a screwdriver matter?

If you’ve ever tried using a screwdriver in hard-to-reach or weirdly angled areas, then you know that having screwdrivers in different lengths or an extender piece can help you complete your task with greater ease.

“Having a long screwdriver can be helpful for hard-to-reach areas,” says Maher. “On the flip side, having a short screwdriver can also be helpful for tight spots you can't get a longer screwdriver in. I’d recommend a set that has both Phillips and flat heads in different lengths.”

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by L. Daniela Alvarez, contributing writer for Real Simple with nearly three years of experience writing about lifestyle content and product reviews. To compile this list, we tested a variety of screwdrivers in our Lab and evaluated them on type, included pieces, and grip design. Daniela also consulted Jeremy Maher, contractor and co-owner of Phx Home Remodeling.

