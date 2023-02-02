The 10 Best Scalp Massagers of 2023

Our top pick is the Heeta Shampoo Brush Scalp Massager for its versatility on wet or dry hair, flexible bristles that are suitable for all hair types, and ergonomic design. It can lather products in the shower for a tension-relieving treatment that can reduce flakes, scalp acne, and excess oil.

“I would suggest pairing it with a scalp oil that has rosemary oil in it to promote hair growth and to be more gentle on your dry scalp," says Stag. "If you choose to use it in the shower, you can use it while shampooing to aid in the cleaning process, or while you have a conditioning treatment on to pass the time and stimulate your scalp for a double treatment."

To find the best scalp massagers, we compared countless designs while considering factors like material, type, usage, and price. For expert advice, we consulted Kayla Stag , co-owner and hairstylist at Wheeler Davis Salon in San Clemente, California, on what to consider when choosing a scalp massager for your hair care regimen.

A scalp massager can remove buildup and stimulate blood flow, which can help relieve itchy, tight, and oily scalps while promoting hair growth.

The treatment balances and soothes the scalp and removes excess sebum that can cause scalp acne and oily roots. Healthy hair starts at the root, and using this dynamic duo will expand the follicles at the scalp to maximize the treatment's benefits for shinier, thicker hair, according to the manufacturer.

If promoting hair growth is a priority for you, this set with a silicone-free massager and pre-shampoo oil fits the bill. The next time you plan to wash your hair, apply the pre-shampoo oil that features passionfruit, castor oil (a tried and true ingredient for improving hair quality), and aloe vera with the massager.

Who it isn’t for: People who only want a scalp massager and not a set.

Who it’s for: People who want a silicone-free massager that works on dry and oily hair types.

The finer bristles also allow you to comb the product through from root to tip (like conditioners and serums) without tangling or ripping through your tresses. This brush is sturdy and easy to use with an ergonomic handle so you won't lose your grip in the shower. It’s durable, works on all hair types, and can be used on wet or dry hair.

For anyone looking for a seriously deep clean, this shampoo brush is for you. This scalp massager has a lot more bristles than your average tool, which helps massage hair products thoroughly into the scalp.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a scalp massager with thick bristles.

Who it’s for: People who want a massager with bristles to apply hair products.

If your hair concerns include split ends or thinning hair, opt for this ebony wood comb. The Fable & Mane Scalp Massager Comb can add volume to the roots when used in small circular motions at the scalp—perfect for anyone with fine hair. It has wide, round teeth that gently detangle all hair types without creating static or knots. We recommend using this comb with hair oil to nourish damaged hair and promote growth.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a scalp massager with flexibility and a ton of bristles.

This tool has four unique sides, including a scalp-stimulating comb, a U-edge, a flat edge, and a round edge. Each side can release the tension on the scalp, neck, or face.

Unlike other scalp massagers that resemble a hairbrush with bristles, this comb is pure and authentic Bian stone that resembles a traditional gua sha , plus a grooved side for scalp stimulation. This makes it gentler on tresses since it focuses entirely on the scalp and won’t accidentally tug on the hair (this can sometimes happen with massagers that have tons of bristles).

Who it isn’t for: People who want an affordable scalp massager.

Who it’s for: People with fine hair who want a gentle scalp massager that won't cause knots.

The spherical design of the massager is easy to hold and allows you to maneuver easily across the scalp so you can massage everywhere from the nape of your neck to the crown of your head. The brand recommends using this massager one or two times per week. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free.

This manual scalp exfoliator works on all hair types from 1A4C and has two different bristle lengths to massage the scalp and roots of your hair. The thin, long bristles are stiff enough to work through thick hair, with soft, rounded ball tips for a gentle yet deep exfoliation.

Who it isn’t for: People who want an electric option with several settings.

Who it’s for: People who want an exfoliating scalp massager with dual bristles.

The ends of the massager have shorter cluster bristles, while the center has longer flexible bristles for a scalp massage that won’t damage curly or natural hair types, according to the manufacturer. Pair it with the brand’s detangling brush for wet or dry brushing—it has two-tiered teeth for effectively brushing through curls without causing breakage.

This nifty scalp massager is small yet mighty, with dual flexible teeth that relieve even the tightest of scalps and effectively target the roots and scalp of 4A–4C hair types . It features two teeth lengths to detox the scalp and reduce buildup and an easy-to-hold curved wing design that you can use in or out of the shower.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a scalp massager with a handle.

The thin bristles have varying heights to target the scalp and roots simultaneously, and they’re firm and dense enough for thorough exfoliation, yet still gentle enough for all hair types. The massager also has an ergonomic finger ring for comfortable use and a chain so you can easily hang it in your shower.

A clean scalp is the foundation for healthy hair, which is why we recommend routine scalp exfoliation with a massager, like the Jupiter Exfoliator Brush, to clear product buildup, impurities, and dandruff.

Who it’s for: People who want to remove buildup and exfoliate the scalp.

The soft silicone heads are designed to prevent tugging, pulling, and tangles. When using it on wet hair, we recommend starting on the lowest setting and gradually increasing the speed to avoid any potential tangling. You can also use this massager on dry hair to promote blood circulation and relieve tension.

This portable and rechargeable scalp massager has four speed settings and can be used on the scalp, neck, back, legs, and more. While electric, it is waterproof so you can take it with you in the shower. If you prefer minimal effort in your self-care routine, opt for this massager rather than a manual method.

Who it isn’t for: People who want something simple that they don’t have to recharge.

While this pick can help you unwind and stimulate the scalp, unlike some of our other selections, it is not suitable for applying hair products. Also keep in mind that the long spindles may be more likely to create tangles—we recommend using it on dry hair only.

For those who want a gentle, relaxing scalp massage, opt for this affordable LiBa Massage Tool, which comes in a pack of two. The long wire spindles encircle your scalp simultaneously so you won’t need to maneuver the tool around your head for a full-fledged massage. Each spindle also has a rubber bead tip that glides gently through the hair and across the scalp.

Who it’s for: People who want an affordable set of scalp massagers to use on dry hair.

If you want to reduce dry flakes and itchiness, you can’t go wrong with this manual scalp massager—the bristles are soft and flexible, ideal for gently massaging the scalp and roots.

Anyone looking to add a scalp massage to their self-care lineup should consider the Heeta Shampoo Brush Scalp Massager. We love that it has soft silicone bristles and an ergonomic shape and that it can be used on wet and dry hair. This pick can also effectively lather or massage in shampoo, conditioner, hair masks, serums, and more. You can also use it to comb conditioner through wet hair.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for an electric option.

Who it’s for: People looking for a scalp massager that can be used wet or dry and with hair products.

Final Verdict

Our favorite is the Heeta Shampoo Brush Scalp Massager, which is a silicone tool that works on all hair types, wet or dry. We also like that it has an ergonomic design that’s easy to hold in the shower.

How to Shop for Scalp Massagers

Type

Scalp massagers come in many forms, from combs to brushes to stones. Each type has a particular use and associated benefits, so we recommend considering what style you will reach for most and what hair concerns you want to tackle.

Many scalp massagers are versatile enough to be used in and out of the shower. If you want a massager that offers tension relief, try a scalp gua sha, like the Wildling Empress Gua Sha Scalp Comb. It won’t brush through your hair, but it can create a stimulating and luxe scalp massage experience.

Depending on your unique self-care and hair goals, you may opt for more than one scalp massager to fulfill different tasks.

Material

Scalp massagers come in a variety of materials, such as silicone, stone, and plastic. Some are great for applying hair products, while others are strictly for tension relief. Before choosing a scalp massager, consider how and where you plan on using it and what hair type you have. For example, if you have scalp or skin sensitivity, we recommend looking for a silicone massager that’s softer and more flexible.

Silicone and plastic are the most common materials for massagers and often work for all hair types. They typically have longer bristles, making them a great option for thick and curly hair since they can effectively navigate through thicker tresses for a quality exfoliation. These are best to use in tandem with haircare products like scalp serums, scrubs, and shampoos since they can be used both wet and dry.

Stone massagers can be more beneficial for people with thin to medium hair types that are looking to stimulate hair growth that will target the skin at the scalp. If you have fine hair, you may want to avoid a massager that has a lot of bristles to avoid any unwanted tugging.

Usage

You should also consider your goals, like whether you want to promote hair growth, reduce dandruff, or release tension. All scalp massagers increase blood flow, which can lead to healthier hair growth. The thickness of the bristles can also play a part in the overall sensation on the scalp. Thinner, more flexible bristles can feel comparable to a tingly hairbrush sensation, while thicker bristles give a deeper, kneading massage-type feel.

For those using a scalp massager with a hair treatment, serum, shampoo, or conditioner, anything made from silicone or plastic material should fit the bill. A stone scalp massager or wooden massage comb is better to use pre- or post-shower since it won’t apply and lather product at the root like a silicone or plastic massager can.

Questions You Might Ask

What are the benefits of a scalp massager?

No matter your hair concerns, a scalp massager deserves a spot in your hair routine. They can relieve tension and stimulate blood circulation at the hair follicles. Scalp massagers are also great at exfoliating—just like your face and body, your scalp needs exfoliation, too. And one of the biggest perks of using a scalp massager is itch relief, whether from product buildup or natural oils.

“The circular motion of using a scalp massager or even the simple act of brushing your scalp will stimulate blood circulation, which aids in your hair follicles' health,” says Stag.

How often can you use a scalp massager?

If you want to incorporate a scalp massage into your shower routine, think about how often you wash your hair in a week. Some professionals recommend exfoliating with a scalp massager 1–2 times per week if you want to relieve clogged hair follicles, dandruff, or flaky skin. You can also use the massager in tandem with hair serums, treatments, shampoos, and conditioners.

Should you use a scalp massager on wet or dry hair?

When investing in a scalp massager, check the manufacturer's instructions to see if it’s safe for wet or dry hair. Most silicone and plastic massagers are suitable in both scenarios.

If you want to get the most out of your hair products (like anti-dandruff shampoos, pre-shampoo oils, and hair growth serums), you can use a scalp massager to apply and massage the product on wet hair. To simply relax and relieve tension in the scalp, use your massager on dry hair. Additionally, scalp massagers work wonders at loosening debris and buildup before you hop in the shower.

“My favorite way to use one is with a pre-oil treatment before washing or while I have a conditioning treatment on," says Stag. “It is a truly versatile act.”

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Allison Faccenda, a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. To write this article, she spent hours researching the best scalp massagers and spoke with Kayla Stag, co-owner and hairstylist at Wheeler Davis Salon, for tips on what to consider when incorporating a hair massager into your everyday routine.