The 12 Best Sateen Sheets of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Our top pick is the Lands’ End Premium Supima Cotton No Iron Sateen Bed Sheet Set because of its thoughtful construction and high quality materials. It was among the most luxurious and durable we tested—and very reasonably priced.

To find the best sateen sheets, we tested 34 sateen sheet sets in our Lab, evaluating them on quality, texture, breathability, durability, and value. For expert insight on how to choose the best sateen bed sheets , we consulted Annie Kersey, lead interior designer at Purple Cherry Architects . “Some clients seek the heavy and lush feel of a silk or sateen, which are beautiful luxurious materials that are appropriate for a primary bedroom,” says Kersey.

Sateen sheets are guaranteed to make your bedroom feel more like a luxe hotel room , thanks to their weightiness, sheen, and silky smooth hand. They are about the closest you can get to silk or satin without the price tag and the meticulous upkeep —and sateen’s tight weave and heavy construction makes it ideal for year-round use.

Best Overall Sateen Sheets Lands' End Premium Supima Cotton No Iron Sateen Sheet Set 4.9 Lands' End View On Landsend.com Who it’s for: People who want premium cotton bed sheets that will stand the test of time. Who it isn’t for: People who want to spend less on bed sheets. Made from premium, American-grown Supima cotton, these sateen sheets from Lands’ End earned the best overall spot on our list for their luxurious feel and durable construction. “This sateen sheet set is among the highest quality of those I’ve tested,” says one tester. We found the sheets to have a silky smooth feel that’s synonymous with sateen, yet with a heft that indicates quality. “These sheets are soft and smooth, with a slight crispness that feels good against my skin,” says one tester. “They draped beautifully on my outstretched arm and on the bed.” The reinforced hem not only makes for a more durable sheet, but there’s no guessing which end is the top and which is the bottom. While making the bed, we particularly appreciated the pockets that can comfortably fit mattresses up to 18 inches deep. And during our breathability testing, the sheets had a cool-to-the-touch sensation that warmed to a comfortable (but not stifling) level within five minutes. Given the construction and material of these sheets, it was no surprise that they held up beautifully in the wash. There was no shrinkage or damage and very minimal wrinkling after laundering. In fact, the brand notes that the fibers are treated with a no-wrinkle finishing process. Plus, the lotion stain we added prior to washing was completely removed. Although the sheets are not Oeko-Tex certified, they are made from 100 percent Supima cotton, which is farmed to minimize environmental impact. The sheets are priced above the median of all those we tested, but there is a 90-day return window, so you can take your time deciding. And like many Lands’ End products, these sheets are available in a variety of colors and come with the option to add a monogram for an additional fee. Price at time of publish: $210 for queen

Product Details: Material: Supima cotton

Supima cotton Thread Count: 400

400 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king Certifications: N/A

N/A Return Window: 90 days

Best Budget Sateen Sheets California Design Den Cotton Sateen Sheet Set 4.6 View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want an affordable set of sheets that are soft but not slippery. Who it isn’t for: People who sleep hot and want a more lightweight sheet set. Testers described the feel of these sheets as “smooth, but not silky or satiny” and “slightly softer than percale,” making them a great middle-ground option for anyone who can’t decide between sateen and percale. Not only do these sheets retail for a fraction of the median cost of those we tested, but they’re well constructed and held up in the wash: Aside from some slight shrinkage, the sheets had no loose snags or pilling after laundering. While making the bed with these sheets, testers appreciated the top and bottom tags that save you the hassle of determining which side is the long side and which is the short. And the 16-inch pocket depth makes them a fit for most mattress sizes. After laying under the top sheet for five minutes, our tester got a little warm—though not unbearably so. But this indicates that the sheets are likely best suited for cold sleepers. Overall, these are high quality sheets at an affordable price. Made from long-staple cotton, they are soft without being overly silky or satiny and drape well without any static or stiffness. They’re available in a variety of sizes, colors, and patterns, so you can buy several sets to outfit every room in your home. Price at time of publish: $55 for queen Product Details: Material: Long-staple cotton

Long-staple cotton Thread Count: 400

400 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king Certifications: Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex

Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex Return Window: 30 days

Best Organic Sateen Sheets Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set 4.8 Boll & Branch View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Bollandbranch.com Who it’s for: People who want a soft and breathable sateen sheet set made with certified organic cotton. Who it isn’t for: People who are not in a position to spend a lot on a sheet set and people who want a longer trial period. If you are in the market for organic sheets, the Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set comes with Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex and the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certifications. What’s more, we found the sheets to be well constructed with a silky smooth hand: “It feels like what a sateen sheet should feel like,” says one tester. These sheets are also a great option for hot sleepers, as they allow for ample airflow, thanks in part to the 300 thread count—one of the lowest of all those we tested (keep in mind that a lower thread count does not equal lower quality). One tester went so far as to say: “This was the first set that I have tested where I could have easily drifted to sleep within minutes.” When making the bed, testers appreciated the 17-inch pocket that slid over the mattress without issue. Post-wash, there was very minimal shrinkage and wrinkles, and no signs of damage, wear, or tear. And according to the brand, the sheets will continue to get softer with each wash. Given the price, we’d have to like to see a trial period longer than 30 days. However, if you’re in the market for organic bedding, the Boll & Branch sheet set may be worth the cost. Price at time of publish: $278 for queen Product Details: Material: Organic long-staple cotton

Organic long-staple cotton Thread Count: 300

300 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king Certifications: Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex, GOTS certified organic cotton

Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex, GOTS certified organic cotton Return Window: 30 days The 10 Best Organic Sheets for All Types of Sleepers

Most Breathable Sateen Sheets Parachute Sateen Sheet Set 4.7 Parachute View On Parachute Who it’s for: People who tend to sleep warm. Who it isn’t for: People who want sateen sheets with a more visible luster. Some people like to use sateen sheets during the winter months, because their tight weave makes them warmer. However, this breathable and lightweight sateen sheet set from Parachute is comfortable enough for use in the summer, too: “I could use these sheets no matter the season,” says one tester. We found them to have a light and luxurious drape and a soft hand that’s not overly silk-like. Although they had a subtle sheen to begin with, our testers did find that this dissipated a bit after the second wash. However, there was no damage after laundering, and the sheets slid over the mattress nicely. Our tester’s one complaint was that the seams didn’t lay flat, and it should be noted that you have to pay extra for a top sheet. The set is not available in twin sizes, either. However, given the quality of the long-staple Egyptian cotton and the amount of airflow it allows for, these are a great buy for those who sleep warm. Price at time of publish: $269 for queen Product Details: Material: Long-staple Egyptian cotton

Long-staple Egyptian cotton Thread Count: Not listed

Not listed Sizes: Full, queen, king, California king

Full, queen, king, California king Certifications: Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex

Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex Return Window: 60 days The 9 Best Cooling Sheets of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best All-Season Sateen Sheets Crane & Canopy Sateen Sheet Set 4.4 Crane & Canopy View On Craneandcanopy.com Who it’s for: People who want sateen sheets for year-round use. Who it isn’t for: People who want wrinkle-resistant sheets. Our testers described this Crane & Canopy sheet set as medium weight yet breathable. “I think they would be comfortable for year-round use,” says one tester. The extra-long-staple cotton and 400 thread count ensures the sheets are soft, durable, and insulating during the winter months. We found the material to be smooth and crisp and less silk-like than many sateen sheets. There were no imperfections found on the sheets either before or after laundering, and the lotion stain was completely removed after one wash cycle. However, the sheets did seem to wrinkle a bit more easily than some of the other sets we tested when left in the laundry basket. We particularly like the tags that indicate which side of the sheet is which, and the 16-inch pocket fits snug to the mattress. The classic hem gives it a crisp, clean look. Plus, it comes with the option to monogram, making it a great gift option, too. In addition to the Soft White, the sateen set is also available in a variety of colors and patterns. Unfortunately, the return policy is not the most generous—returns are only accepted on unused and unwashed products within 30 days of purchase. Price at time of publish: $199 for queen Product Details: Material: Extra long-staple cotton

Extra long-staple cotton Thread Count: 400

400 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king Certifications: Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex

Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex Return Window: 30 days on unused and unwashed products only

Best Lightweight Sateen Sheets Sijo Clima Cotton Sheet Set 4.6 Sijo View On Nordstrom View On Sijo View On Verishop.com Who it’s for: People who deal with night sweats. Who it isn’t for: People who are set on buying a 100-percent cotton sheet set. Sweaty sleepers rejoice! The Sijo TempTune Cotton Sheet Set is made with the perfect blend of fibers for a sweat-free night. It consists of 80 percent Supima cotton—a premium, American-grown cotton prized for its softness and durability—and 20 percent lyocell, a plant-derived, semi-synthetic fiber with moisture-wicking and cooling properties. Plus, its thread count is on the lower end of the spectrum at 330, which allows for additional airflow. Though, our testers note that it’s not overly drafty: “I felt very warm and comfortable enveloped in these sheets,” says one tester. “Since these sheets were lighter in density they definitely did not feel smothering or stifling.” In terms of texture, we found the sheets to be smooth but not overly silky. They lost some of their sheen after the wash, but didn’t show any other signs of wear and tear. We particularly appreciated the tags that label which side is the short side and which is the long side, as well as the wide elastic band that holds the fitted sheet tightly to the mattress no matter how much tossing and turning you do. The set comes in four different neutral hues, and the top sheet is optional. Price at time of publish: $225 for queen Product Details: Material: 80 percent Supima cotton, 20 percent lyocell

80 percent Supima cotton, 20 percent lyocell Thread Count: 330

330 Sizes: Full, queen, king, California king

Full, queen, king, California king Certifications: Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex

Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex Return Window: 30 days

Best Heavy Sateen Sheets Quince Luxury Organic Signature Sheet Set 4.7 Quince View On Onequince.com Who it’s for: People who like the luxurious drape of heavier linens. Who it isn’t for: People who want sateen sheets with a silkier feel. Although the thread count is on the lower end of our range at 300, testers immediately took note of the heavy and buttery feel of these organic sheets. The long-staple organic cotton fibers felt smooth and soft, but were not overly shiny or silky, and testers noted that they felt “more luxurious than most.” Despite their heavy feel, the 100-percent organic cotton sheets remained cool-to-the-touch in our tests. And after laundering, there was very minimal wear to the sheets, aside from some slight dethreading. Given the quality and lower price tag, they’re a fantastic value—plus, they also come with a generous year-long trial period. One tester even went as far as to say that they plan to purchase the sheets themselves after testing them in our Lab. Price at time of publish: $100 for queen Product Details: Material: Long-staple organic cotton

Long-staple organic cotton Thread Count: 300

300 Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California king

Twin, full, queen, king, California king Certifications: Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex

Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex Return Window: 365 days The 10 Best Flannel Sheets of 2022, According to Our Testing

Softest Sateen Sheets Chateau Home Collection Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want affordable cotton sateen sheets with a high thread count. Who it isn’t for: People who want sateen sheets that retain their sheen over time. Although thread count is not necessarily an indication of quality, the high thread count of these Egyptian cotton sheets produces a buttery-soft effect. One tester summed it up this way: “It looks good, feels soft, moves over my body easily, has [a] comfortable weight, and breathes well.” This sheet set has a heavier yet still comfortable weight that drapes nicely. We like that the elasticized, 15-inch pocket of the fitted sheet held snug to the mattress, too. After washing, the sheet did shrink a bit, but this is to be expected with cotton. It also lost some of its sheen but remained just as soft post-wash. It’s available in a wide variety of colorways, and the size ranges from twin all the way up to California king. Overall, this is a great choice if you want the feel and look of hotel-quality bedding at an affordable price. If you’re still on the fence, the manufacturer offers a satisfaction guarantee—if for whatever reason you are unsatisfied with your sheets, you can contact the brand for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Price at time of publish: $83 for queen Product Details: Material: Egyptian cotton

Egyptian cotton Thread Count: 800

800 Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California king

Twin, full, queen, king, California king Certifications: Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex

Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex Return Window: 30 days

Best No-Slip Sateen Sheets Nestwell Egyptian Cotton Sateen Sheet Set 4.8 View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it’s for: People who want sheets that won’t slip off the corners of even the thickest mattress. Who it isn’t for: People who want lightweight sheets. Sateen sheets can be a double-edged sword. Their silky smooth texture feels luxurious on the skin, but this same texture can cause the sheets to gradually slide up the sides of the mattress. Fortunately, the Nestwell Egyptian Cotton Sateen Sheet Set accounts for this with its patented “True Grip” technology. The reinforced, wide elastic band runs along the hem of the fitted sheet and holds tight to the mattress, while the deep pocket can accommodate mattresses up to 18 inches tall. One tester says: “They feel cozy without being at all slippery.” Testers also noted that the reinforced corners fit to the mattress smoothly, without bunching up, and the top and bottom labels take the guesswork out of making the bed. With regards to the feel of the sheets, testers say they are silky, but with a substantial weight to them (the thread count is on the higher end at 625). And while they’ll keep you warm in the cooler months, we didn’t find them to be stuffy in our breathability tests. After washing, the fabric retained its subtle sheen and soft feel, and the lotion stain was completely removed. Additionally, this is the only set of sheets on our list that comes with the Made In Green by Oeko-Tex certification—meaning it’s been tested for harmful substances and manufactured in environmentally friendly facilities with responsible work practices. Given the many high-end attributes of these sheets, we were pleasantly surprised to find they cost less than the median price of the sheets we tested. Price at time of publish: $130 for queen Product Details: Material: Egyptian cotton

Egyptian cotton Thread Count: 625

625 Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king,

Twin, full, queen, king, Certifications: Made In Green by Oeko-Tex

Made In Green by Oeko-Tex Return Window: 90 days

Best Tencel Sateen Sheets Brooklyn Bedding Deep Pocket Tencel Sheets 4.5 Brooklyn Bedding View On Brooklynbedding.com Who it’s for: People who want cooling and moisture-wicking sateen sheets. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer heavier sheets and people who want cotton sheets. People who like sateen for its silkiness in particular will love the Brooklyn Bedding Deep Pocket Tencel Sheets. They’re made from Tencel lyocell, a fiber made by dissolving wood pulp—mainly ​​eucalyptus, beech, birch, and spruce—in a chemical solvent and pushing it through an extruder to form fibers. The resulting material is moisture-wicking, antibacterial, and cool-to-the-touch. Plus, 99 percent of the water and solvent used during the treatment process is recycled, making Tencel lyocell more environmentally friendly than other semi-synthetic fibers. This particular sheet set from Brooklyn Bedding has a super silky and smooth finish with an almost opalescent sheen that stays put even after washing. Our testers noted that the sheets are very lightweight, with a thread count of 300, and have an immediate cooling sensation. Additionally, the thick elastic band and deep pockets keep the fitted sheet from sliding up the corners of the mattress. After laundering, there was no visible damage, and the lotion stain was completely removed. And because Brooklyn Bedding owns the manufacturing process from end to end (including designing, constructing, and selling) they’re able to sell their products at a competitive price point. Price at time of publish: $199 for queen Product Details: Material: Tencel lyocell

Tencel lyocell Thread Count: 300

300 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king Certifications: Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex

Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex Return Window: 30 days The 8 Best Eucalyptus Sheets for Hot Sleepers, According to Our Testing

Best Patterned Sateen Sheets Target Threshold Printed Performance Sheet Set 4.7 Target View On Target Who it’s for: People who want to purchase affordable bedding in unique patterns. Who it isn’t for: People who are willing to pay extra for superior craftsmanship. Target’s in-house Threshold brand is known for its quality and on-trend home goods available at an affordable price point. Their most popular sheets, the Printed Performance Sheets, are crafted from 100 percent cotton with a 400 thread count. Testers immediately took note of the vibrancy of the colors and patterns, of which there are many different options to choose from. What’s more, the sheets are smooth and tightly woven and offer excellent breathability that keeps you warm without smothering you. It also comes with tags labeling the top and bottom sides, taking the hassle out of making the bed. Our testers did notice some fraying on the edges of the sheet and said they noticed little to no sheen—a trade-off of the low price point. However, the sheets held up well to laundering, and the lotion stain was completely removed post-wash. Unfortunately, the pattern did visibly fade on the fitted sheet after a single wash. But given the low price, you have some wiggle room to purchase more than one set, so you can regularly change up your bedding throughout the year. Price at time of publish: $55 for queen Product Details: Material: Cotton

Cotton Thread Count: 400

400 Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Twin/twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Certifications: Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex

Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex Return Window: 365 days