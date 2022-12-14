Shopping The 12 Best Sateen Sheets of 2022, Tested and Reviewed The Lands’ End Premium Supima Cotton Sateen Bed Sheet Set impressed testers with its luxurious feel and durability. By Melanie Fincher Melanie Fincher Melanie Fincher is the associate commerce editor for Real Simple and has over three years of experience writing product reviews and lifestyle content. She was the former SEO writer for Allrecipes, covering product reviews, cooking tutorials, and food news. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 14, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Final Verdict Our Testing Process How to Shop More to Consider FAQs Take Our Word for It What Is Real Simple Selects? In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Sateen sheets are guaranteed to make your bedroom feel more like a luxe hotel room, thanks to their weightiness, sheen, and silky smooth hand. They are about the closest you can get to silk or satin without the price tag and the meticulous upkeep—and sateen's tight weave and heavy construction makes it ideal for year-round use. To find the best sateen sheets, we tested 34 sateen sheet sets in our Lab, evaluating them on quality, texture, breathability, durability, and value. For expert insight on how to choose the best sateen bed sheets, we consulted Annie Kersey, lead interior designer at Purple Cherry Architects. "Some clients seek the heavy and lush feel of a silk or sateen, which are beautiful luxurious materials that are appropriate for a primary bedroom," says Kersey. Our top pick is the Lands’ End Premium Supima Cotton No Iron Sateen Bed Sheet Set because of its thoughtful construction and high quality materials. It was among the most luxurious and durable we tested—and very reasonably priced. Our Top Picks Best Overall Sateen Sheets: Lands' End Supima Cotton No Iron Sateen Sheet Set at Landsend.com Jump to Review Best Budget Sateen Sheets: California Design Den Cotton Sateen Sheet Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Organic Sateen Sheets: Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set at Nordstrom Jump to Review Most Breathable Sateen Sheets: Parachute Sateen Sheet Set at Parachute Jump to Review Best All-Season Sateen Sheets: Crane & Canopy 400 Thread Count Sateen Sheet Set at Craneandcanopy.com Jump to Review Best Lightweight Sateen Sheets: Sijo Clima Cotton Sheet Set at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Heavy Sateen Sheets: Quince Luxury Organic Signature Sheet Set at Onequince.com Jump to Review Softest Sateen Sheets: Chateau Home Collection Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best No-Slip Sateen Sheets: Nestwell Egyptian Cotton Sateen Sheet Set at Bed Bath & Beyond Jump to Review Best Tencel Sateen Sheets: Brooklyn Bedding Deep Pocket Tencel Sheets at Brooklynbedding.com Jump to Review Best Overall Sateen Sheets Lands' End Premium Supima Cotton No Iron Sateen Sheet Set 4.9 Lands' End View On Landsend.com Who it’s for: People who want premium cotton bed sheets that will stand the test of time. Who it isn’t for: People who want to spend less on bed sheets. Made from premium, American-grown Supima cotton, these sateen sheets from Lands’ End earned the best overall spot on our list for their luxurious feel and durable construction. “This sateen sheet set is among the highest quality of those I’ve tested,” says one tester. We found the sheets to have a silky smooth feel that’s synonymous with sateen, yet with a heft that indicates quality. “These sheets are soft and smooth, with a slight crispness that feels good against my skin,” says one tester. “They draped beautifully on my outstretched arm and on the bed.” The reinforced hem not only makes for a more durable sheet, but there’s no guessing which end is the top and which is the bottom. While making the bed, we particularly appreciated the pockets that can comfortably fit mattresses up to 18 inches deep. And during our breathability testing, the sheets had a cool-to-the-touch sensation that warmed to a comfortable (but not stifling) level within five minutes. Given the construction and material of these sheets, it was no surprise that they held up beautifully in the wash. There was no shrinkage or damage and very minimal wrinkling after laundering. In fact, the brand notes that the fibers are treated with a no-wrinkle finishing process. Plus, the lotion stain we added prior to washing was completely removed. Although the sheets are not Oeko-Tex certified, they are made from 100 percent Supima cotton, which is farmed to minimize environmental impact. The sheets are priced above the median of all those we tested, but there is a 90-day return window, so you can take your time deciding. And like many Lands’ End products, these sheets are available in a variety of colors and come with the option to add a monogram for an additional fee. Price at time of publish: $210 for queen Product Details: Material: Supima cotton Thread Count: 400 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split kingCertifications: N/AReturn Window: 90 days Best Budget Sateen Sheets California Design Den Cotton Sateen Sheet Set 4.6 View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want an affordable set of sheets that are soft but not slippery. Who it isn’t for: People who sleep hot and want a more lightweight sheet set. Testers described the feel of these sheets as “smooth, but not silky or satiny” and “slightly softer than percale,” making them a great middle-ground option for anyone who can’t decide between sateen and percale. Not only do these sheets retail for a fraction of the median cost of those we tested, but they’re well constructed and held up in the wash: Aside from some slight shrinkage, the sheets had no loose snags or pilling after laundering. While making the bed with these sheets, testers appreciated the top and bottom tags that save you the hassle of determining which side is the long side and which is the short. And the 16-inch pocket depth makes them a fit for most mattress sizes. After laying under the top sheet for five minutes, our tester got a little warm—though not unbearably so. But this indicates that the sheets are likely best suited for cold sleepers. Overall, these are high quality sheets at an affordable price. Made from long-staple cotton, they are soft without being overly silky or satiny and drape well without any static or stiffness. They’re available in a variety of sizes, colors, and patterns, so you can buy several sets to outfit every room in your home. Price at time of publish: $55 for queen Product Details: Material: Long-staple cottonThread Count: 400 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split kingCertifications: Standard 100 by Oeko-TexReturn Window: 30 days Best Organic Sateen Sheets Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set 4.8 Boll & Branch View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Bollandbranch.com Who it’s for: People who want a soft and breathable sateen sheet set made with certified organic cotton. Who it isn’t for: People who are not in a position to spend a lot on a sheet set and people who want a longer trial period. If you are in the market for organic sheets, the Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set comes with Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex and the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certifications. What’s more, we found the sheets to be well constructed with a silky smooth hand: “It feels like what a sateen sheet should feel like,” says one tester. These sheets are also a great option for hot sleepers, as they allow for ample airflow, thanks in part to the 300 thread count—one of the lowest of all those we tested (keep in mind that a lower thread count does not equal lower quality). One tester went so far as to say: “This was the first set that I have tested where I could have easily drifted to sleep within minutes.” When making the bed, testers appreciated the 17-inch pocket that slid over the mattress without issue. Post-wash, there was very minimal shrinkage and wrinkles, and no signs of damage, wear, or tear. And according to the brand, the sheets will continue to get softer with each wash. Given the price, we’d have to like to see a trial period longer than 30 days. However, if you’re in the market for organic bedding, the Boll & Branch sheet set may be worth the cost. Price at time of publish: $278 for queen Product Details: Material: Organic long-staple cottonThread Count: 300Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split kingCertifications: Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex, GOTS certified organic cotton Return Window: 30 days The 10 Best Organic Sheets for All Types of Sleepers Most Breathable Sateen Sheets Parachute Sateen Sheet Set 4.7 Parachute View On Parachute Who it’s for: People who tend to sleep warm. Who it isn’t for: People who want sateen sheets with a more visible luster. Some people like to use sateen sheets during the winter months, because their tight weave makes them warmer. However, this breathable and lightweight sateen sheet set from Parachute is comfortable enough for use in the summer, too: “I could use these sheets no matter the season,” says one tester. We found them to have a light and luxurious drape and a soft hand that’s not overly silk-like. Although they had a subtle sheen to begin with, our testers did find that this dissipated a bit after the second wash. However, there was no damage after laundering, and the sheets slid over the mattress nicely. Our tester’s one complaint was that the seams didn’t lay flat, and it should be noted that you have to pay extra for a top sheet. The set is not available in twin sizes, either. However, given the quality of the long-staple Egyptian cotton and the amount of airflow it allows for, these are a great buy for those who sleep warm. Price at time of publish: $269 for queen Product Details: Material: Long-staple Egyptian cottonThread Count: Not listed Sizes: Full, queen, king, California kingCertifications: Standard 100 by Oeko-TexReturn Window: 60 days The 9 Best Cooling Sheets of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Best All-Season Sateen Sheets Crane & Canopy Sateen Sheet Set 4.4 Crane & Canopy View On Craneandcanopy.com Who it’s for: People who want sateen sheets for year-round use. Who it isn’t for: People who want wrinkle-resistant sheets. Our testers described this Crane & Canopy sheet set as medium weight yet breathable. “I think they would be comfortable for year-round use,” says one tester. The extra-long-staple cotton and 400 thread count ensures the sheets are soft, durable, and insulating during the winter months. We found the material to be smooth and crisp and less silk-like than many sateen sheets. There were no imperfections found on the sheets either before or after laundering, and the lotion stain was completely removed after one wash cycle. However, the sheets did seem to wrinkle a bit more easily than some of the other sets we tested when left in the laundry basket. We particularly like the tags that indicate which side of the sheet is which, and the 16-inch pocket fits snug to the mattress. The classic hem gives it a crisp, clean look. Plus, it comes with the option to monogram, making it a great gift option, too. In addition to the Soft White, the sateen set is also available in a variety of colors and patterns. Unfortunately, the return policy is not the most generous—returns are only accepted on unused and unwashed products within 30 days of purchase. Price at time of publish: $199 for queen Product Details: Material: Extra long-staple cottonThread Count: 400 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split kingCertifications: Standard 100 by Oeko-TexReturn Window: 30 days on unused and unwashed products only Best Lightweight Sateen Sheets Sijo Clima Cotton Sheet Set 4.6 Sijo View On Nordstrom View On Sijo View On Verishop.com Who it’s for: People who deal with night sweats. Who it isn’t for: People who are set on buying a 100-percent cotton sheet set. Sweaty sleepers rejoice! The Sijo TempTune Cotton Sheet Set is made with the perfect blend of fibers for a sweat-free night. It consists of 80 percent Supima cotton—a premium, American-grown cotton prized for its softness and durability—and 20 percent lyocell, a plant-derived, semi-synthetic fiber with moisture-wicking and cooling properties. Plus, its thread count is on the lower end of the spectrum at 330, which allows for additional airflow. Though, our testers note that it’s not overly drafty: “I felt very warm and comfortable enveloped in these sheets,” says one tester. “Since these sheets were lighter in density they definitely did not feel smothering or stifling.” In terms of texture, we found the sheets to be smooth but not overly silky. They lost some of their sheen after the wash, but didn’t show any other signs of wear and tear. We particularly appreciated the tags that label which side is the short side and which is the long side, as well as the wide elastic band that holds the fitted sheet tightly to the mattress no matter how much tossing and turning you do. The set comes in four different neutral hues, and the top sheet is optional. Price at time of publish: $225 for queen Product Details: Material: 80 percent Supima cotton, 20 percent lyocell Thread Count: 330 Sizes: Full, queen, king, California kingCertifications: Standard 100 by Oeko-TexReturn Window: 30 days Best Heavy Sateen Sheets Quince Luxury Organic Signature Sheet Set 4.7 Quince View On Onequince.com Who it’s for: People who like the luxurious drape of heavier linens. Who it isn’t for: People who want sateen sheets with a silkier feel. Although the thread count is on the lower end of our range at 300, testers immediately took note of the heavy and buttery feel of these organic sheets. The long-staple organic cotton fibers felt smooth and soft, but were not overly shiny or silky, and testers noted that they felt “more luxurious than most.” Despite their heavy feel, the 100-percent organic cotton sheets remained cool-to-the-touch in our tests. And after laundering, there was very minimal wear to the sheets, aside from some slight dethreading. Given the quality and lower price tag, they’re a fantastic value—plus, they also come with a generous year-long trial period. One tester even went as far as to say that they plan to purchase the sheets themselves after testing them in our Lab. Price at time of publish: $100 for queen Product Details: Material: Long-staple organic cotton Thread Count: 300Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California kingCertifications: Standard 100 by Oeko-TexReturn Window: 365 days The 10 Best Flannel Sheets of 2022, According to Our Testing Softest Sateen Sheets Chateau Home Collection Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want affordable cotton sateen sheets with a high thread count. Who it isn’t for: People who want sateen sheets that retain their sheen over time. Although thread count is not necessarily an indication of quality, the high thread count of these Egyptian cotton sheets produces a buttery-soft effect. One tester summed it up this way: “It looks good, feels soft, moves over my body easily, has [a] comfortable weight, and breathes well.” This sheet set has a heavier yet still comfortable weight that drapes nicely. We like that the elasticized, 15-inch pocket of the fitted sheet held snug to the mattress, too. After washing, the sheet did shrink a bit, but this is to be expected with cotton. It also lost some of its sheen but remained just as soft post-wash. It’s available in a wide variety of colorways, and the size ranges from twin all the way up to California king. Overall, this is a great choice if you want the feel and look of hotel-quality bedding at an affordable price. If you’re still on the fence, the manufacturer offers a satisfaction guarantee—if for whatever reason you are unsatisfied with your sheets, you can contact the brand for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Price at time of publish: $83 for queen Product Details: Material: Egyptian cottonThread Count: 800Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California kingCertifications: Standard 100 by Oeko-TexReturn Window: 30 days Best No-Slip Sateen Sheets Nestwell Egyptian Cotton Sateen Sheet Set 4.8 View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it’s for: People who want sheets that won’t slip off the corners of even the thickest mattress. Who it isn’t for: People who want lightweight sheets. Sateen sheets can be a double-edged sword. Their silky smooth texture feels luxurious on the skin, but this same texture can cause the sheets to gradually slide up the sides of the mattress. Fortunately, the Nestwell Egyptian Cotton Sateen Sheet Set accounts for this with its patented “True Grip” technology. The reinforced, wide elastic band runs along the hem of the fitted sheet and holds tight to the mattress, while the deep pocket can accommodate mattresses up to 18 inches tall. One tester says: “They feel cozy without being at all slippery.” Testers also noted that the reinforced corners fit to the mattress smoothly, without bunching up, and the top and bottom labels take the guesswork out of making the bed. With regards to the feel of the sheets, testers say they are silky, but with a substantial weight to them (the thread count is on the higher end at 625). And while they’ll keep you warm in the cooler months, we didn’t find them to be stuffy in our breathability tests. After washing, the fabric retained its subtle sheen and soft feel, and the lotion stain was completely removed. Additionally, this is the only set of sheets on our list that comes with the Made In Green by Oeko-Tex certification—meaning it’s been tested for harmful substances and manufactured in environmentally friendly facilities with responsible work practices. Given the many high-end attributes of these sheets, we were pleasantly surprised to find they cost less than the median price of the sheets we tested. Price at time of publish: $130 for queen Product Details: Material: Egyptian cottonThread Count: 625Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, Certifications: Made In Green by Oeko-TexReturn Window: 90 days Best Tencel Sateen Sheets Brooklyn Bedding Deep Pocket Tencel Sheets 4.5 Brooklyn Bedding View On Brooklynbedding.com Who it’s for: People who want cooling and moisture-wicking sateen sheets. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer heavier sheets and people who want cotton sheets. People who like sateen for its silkiness in particular will love the Brooklyn Bedding Deep Pocket Tencel Sheets. They’re made from Tencel lyocell, a fiber made by dissolving wood pulp—mainly eucalyptus, beech, birch, and spruce—in a chemical solvent and pushing it through an extruder to form fibers. The resulting material is moisture-wicking, antibacterial, and cool-to-the-touch. Plus, 99 percent of the water and solvent used during the treatment process is recycled, making Tencel lyocell more environmentally friendly than other semi-synthetic fibers. This particular sheet set from Brooklyn Bedding has a super silky and smooth finish with an almost opalescent sheen that stays put even after washing. Our testers noted that the sheets are very lightweight, with a thread count of 300, and have an immediate cooling sensation. Additionally, the thick elastic band and deep pockets keep the fitted sheet from sliding up the corners of the mattress. After laundering, there was no visible damage, and the lotion stain was completely removed. And because Brooklyn Bedding owns the manufacturing process from end to end (including designing, constructing, and selling) they’re able to sell their products at a competitive price point. Price at time of publish: $199 for queen Product Details: Material: Tencel lyocellThread Count: 300Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split kingCertifications: Standard 100 by Oeko-TexReturn Window: 30 days The 8 Best Eucalyptus Sheets for Hot Sleepers, According to Our Testing Best Patterned Sateen Sheets Target Threshold Printed Performance Sheet Set 4.7 Target View On Target Who it’s for: People who want to purchase affordable bedding in unique patterns. Who it isn’t for: People who are willing to pay extra for superior craftsmanship. Target’s in-house Threshold brand is known for its quality and on-trend home goods available at an affordable price point. Their most popular sheets, the Printed Performance Sheets, are crafted from 100 percent cotton with a 400 thread count. Testers immediately took note of the vibrancy of the colors and patterns, of which there are many different options to choose from. What’s more, the sheets are smooth and tightly woven and offer excellent breathability that keeps you warm without smothering you. It also comes with tags labeling the top and bottom sides, taking the hassle out of making the bed. Our testers did notice some fraying on the edges of the sheet and said they noticed little to no sheen—a trade-off of the low price point. However, the sheets held up well to laundering, and the lotion stain was completely removed post-wash. Unfortunately, the pattern did visibly fade on the fitted sheet after a single wash. But given the low price, you have some wiggle room to purchase more than one set, so you can regularly change up your bedding throughout the year. Price at time of publish: $55 for queen Product Details: Material: CottonThread Count: 400Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full, queen, king, California kingCertifications: Standard 100 by Oeko-TexReturn Window: 365 days Best Sateen Sheets Without Top Sheet Riley Sateen Sheet Set 4.6 View On Rileyhome.com Who it’s for: People who want a light and airy sheet set that comes with the option to forgo a top sheet. Who it isn’t for: People who want wrinkle-resistant sheets with a visible sheen. Is a top sheet really necessary? It all comes down to personal preference. For some, a top sheet just ends up tangled at the bottom of the bed. Others may choose to sleep with a top sheet and a light blanket in place of a comforter during the warmer months and forgo the top sheet altogether in the winter. If you’re team no-top-sheet, Riley’s sateen sheet set allows you to opt out. In our testing, we found these sheets to be smooth, crisp, and airy, allowing for a comfortable airflow. The fitted sheet comes with placement labels and generous corners that make quick work of making the bed. After washing, the sheets sustained little visible damage, and the lotion stain was completely gone. Unfortunately, there was a substantial amount of wrinkling after laundering the sheets and leaving them to sit in the basket for one hour. If you’re in the market for an ultra-silky sateen sheet set, you may want to consider another option on our list, as testers note that these sheets are a bit more stiff and have little sheen. However, it does strike a nice balance between sateen and percale, should you be on the fence between the two. Price at time of publish: $155 for queen Product Details: Material: Long-staple cottonThread Count: 400Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California kingCertifications: Standard 100 by Oeko-TexReturn Window: 60 days Final Verdict Our top pick is the Lands’ End Premium Supima Cotton No Iron Sateen Bed Sheet Set because it’s made from premium, American-grown Supima cotton and has a silky smooth feel that’s not overly slippery. These sheets are made to last, thanks to the reinforced hem and durable construction that held up beautifully after multiple washings. For a budget-friendly option, we like the California Design Den Cotton Sateen Sheet Set because it has a crisp yet soft feel that makes a great middle-ground for anyone who can’t decide between sateen and percale. Not only that, but they held up well in the wash and feature a deep pocket that fits most mattress sizes. Our Testing Process We acquired 34 sateen sheet sets and put them through a series of tests in our Lab, evaluating them based on quality, texture, breathability, durability, and value. To start, our testers took the sheets out of the package and inspected them, taking note of the texture as well as any visible flaws. They also measured the size of the flat sheet and the pillowcase prior to washing. Next, we washed each sheet set according to the manufacturer's instructions. Afterwards, testers measured the flat sheet and the pillowcase again to check for any shrinkage. They also made the bed using the fitted sheet, flat sheet, and one pillowcase, looking for any signs of wrinkling or other wear and damage. During this portion of the testing, we took note of how well the fitted sheet secured to the bed, as well as any extra features such as labeling along the sides, ties, etc. Once the bed was made, our testers laid underneath the top sheet for five minutes, and evaluated the texture, drape, weight, and breathability of the sheets. To test for stain resistance, they spread one tablespoon of lotion into the corner of the flat sheet and allowed it to sit for 30 minutes before washing. Finally, we washed and dried the sheets according to the manufacturer's instructions for a second time and took note of how wrinkly they were immediately after removing them from the dryer. We then transferred the sheets to a laundry basket and allowed them to sit for an hour. Afterwards, testers assessed how wrinkled the sheets were, and took note of any texture changes, pilling, and whether the lotion stain came out. Finally, testers received the retail price of each sheet set and scored its value relative to its performance. We plan to send these sheet sets home with real-world testers who will provide feedback after one, three, and six months of use. How to Shop for Sateen Sheets Like a Pro Material Most sateen sheets are made with cotton, which is prized for its breathability and soft feel. Look for long-staple or extra-long-staple cotton—the longer the staple (or fiber), the softer and more durable the fabric. Some of the most popular types of extra-long-staple cotton are Egyptian, Pima, and Supima (the latter is a trademarked brand of American-grown Pima cotton). But not all sateen sheets are made from cotton; you’ll also find cotton and synthetic fiber blends, the most common being polyester, rayon, and lyocell. Rayon and lyocell may be derived from plant-based materials, such as bamboo or eucalyptus, both of which are great for drawing heat away from the body and wicking away moisture. Thread Count You may be wondering—does thread count matter? “When shopping for bed sheets, I always advise clients to not get too focused on thread count,” says Kersey. “A higher thread count doesn’t always translate to higher quality or superior comfort.” Thread count simply refers to the number of threads in a square inch of fabric, which is not necessarily an indicator of quality. In fact, some manufacturers—such as Parachute—no longer advertise the thread count of their products. Where thread count is advertised, you’ll generally find sateen sheets to fall between 300 and 600. Beware of ultra-high thread counts; Kersey says “weaker, cheaper threads can be twisted to increase the thread count number. In summary, don’t expect an 800 thread count bed sheet to be better than a 300 thread count sheet.” And keep in mind that sheets with a lower thread count tend to allow for more airflow, making them well-suited for hot sleepers. Certifications When bed sheets are made, they are processed with chemicals that can leave harmful residue behind. Fortunately, there are independent third-party tests that ensure that textiles meet certain standards for product safety—the most widely-trusted being the Oeko-Tex certification, which includes Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex and Made In Green by Oeko-Tex labels. The Standard 100 label signals that a product has been tested for harmful substances, while the Made In Green label ensures that the product is safe from harmful substances and manufactured in environmentally friendly facilities with socially responsible work practices. All Made In Green-certified products are also Standard 100-certified, but not the other way around. The only product on our list that is certified Made In Green by Oeko-Tex is the Nestwell Egyptian Cotton Sateen Sheet Set. For organic textiles, the most reputable certification is the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) label—another independent third-party certification that defines requirements for organic textiles, from harvesting raw materials to manufacturing and labeling. Our favorite organic sheet set, the Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set, is GOTS certified. Return Policy Even when you consider all of the factors above, bed sheets are still a deeply personal choice, and you may need some time to determine which you like best. Fortunately, many brands feature long trial periods, during which you may be able to return the sheets for a full refund. Return windows can range from 30 days all the way up to a year. Kersey also suggests requesting fabric swatches when possible: “Because materials can widely differ by brand, actually feeling the swatches can provide you with great insight.” More Sateen Sheets to Consider L.L.Bean Garment Washed Sateen Sheet Collection: Unsurprisingly, L.L.Bean has made a durable sheet set that held up well to laundering in our tests. It comes pre-treated with enzymes to help soften the yarn for a more relaxed look. However, we found it lacked the smooth and luxurious finish one would usually expect from sateen. The Company Store Company Cotton Sateen Sheet Set: These sheets have a crisp—but not too crisp—feel and a lightweight and breathable weave. Plus, there was no noticeable damage after washing. However, there was some loose threading prior to washing, and there are many comparable options available at lower prices. Questions You Might Ask What's the difference between sateen and percale sheets? The terms sateen and percale refer to the way the material is woven. “Did you love the smooth, crisp sheets at the last luxury hotel you visited?” asks Kersey. “Chances are it was a cotton percale or a cotton sateen.” Sateen sheets use a one-thread-under and three-or-four-threads-over pattern that results in a silky smooth finish and a slight sheen. Percale sheets, on the other hand, use a simple, one-thread-over, one-thread-under pattern that results in a crisper, cooler feel (similar to that of a dress shirt). Sateen tends to be softer than percale, which can be a bit more stiff with a matte finish. However, percale sheets generally allow for more airflow due to their looser weave. The 7 Best Percale Sheets for a Cool and Crisp Bed, According to Our Tests Are sateen sheets cooling? When compared to percale sheets, sateen sheets are better suited for cold sleepers, as the material retains heat well and allows for less airflow. However, the silky finish can have a slight cooling sensation, and, depending on the material, sateen sheets can still be breathable. Natural fibers like cotton tend to be more breathable than synthetic fibers, such as polyester. And certain plant-derived fibers, such as Tencel lyocell, can have a cooling sensation as well as moisture wicking properties. How long do sateen sheets last? In general, sateen sheets have a lifespan similar to that of other types of bed sheets—about two to three years when used daily. Compared to percale sheets, sateen sheets are more prone to pilling and snagging with use, so Kersey cautions against using them in a children’s bedroom. However, following the manufacturer’s care instructions can help to prevent or delay these issues. Take Our Word for It This article was written by Melanie Fincher, associate commerce editor for Real Simple with three years of experience writing product reviews and lifestyle content. To compile this list, we tested 34 sateen sheets in our Lab and evaluated them on quality, texture, breathability, durability, and value. Melanie also consulted Annie Kersey, lead interior designer at Purple Cherry Architects, for expert insight on how to shop for sateen sheets. What Is Real Simple Selects? Next to each product on this list, you may have noticed a Real Simple Selects seal of approval. Any product appearing alongside that seal has been vetted by our team—put through tests and graded on its performance to earn a spot on our list. Although we buy most of the products we test, sometimes we do get samples from companies if purchasing a product ourselves isn't an option. If that's the case, we test the product just like we test anything we buy, but we also disclose that we received it for free to be as transparent with you as possible. Love our recommendations? Check out more products that have earned the Real Simple Selects, from humidifiers to cordless vacuums. 