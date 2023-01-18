The 15 Best Romantic Candles of 2023

From delicate rose-inspired fragrances to intoxicating musky scents, there’s a romantic candle on this list for everyone—regardless of your relationship status.

“Consider the mood you're trying to get into when choosing your scents,” says Siswanto. “Scent is a very powerful way to evoke emotions and to create fond memories with your lover.”

To find the best romantic candles, we spent hours researching the scent profiles, wax and wick types, and burn times of dozens of options. We also spoke with Tisya Siswanto, founder of Lanterne Candle Lab , for tips on selecting the right romantic candle for you.

With its flickering glow and lavish scent, a romantic candle can help set the mood for at-home date nights and evenings of self-care alike. Candles with romantic scents are also a great gift idea for your significant other, whether for Valentine’s Day or just because.

Brooklyn Candle Studio Love Potion Minimalist Candle Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Brooklyncandlestudio.com Who it’s for: People who want a floral-scented and aesthetically minimalist candle. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer decorative and colorful candle jars. This intoxicating scent from Brooklyn Candle Studio, aptly titled Love Potion, will cast an olfactory spell over your space. Exotic jasmine blossom intermingles with calming lavender and vivid mandarin for a delicious floral blend that is sweet but not too strong. Plus, the elegant and minimalist glass vessel will look sophisticated on your nightstand or coffee table. Price at time of publish: $28

Product Details: Size: 8 ounces

8 ounces Burn Time: 50 hours

50 hours Wick Type: Cotton

Cotton Wax Blend: Soy

Le Labo Laurier 62 Candle Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Lelabofragrances.com Who it’s for: People who want a luxurious and romantic candle with a versatile scent. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer candles with simple scent profiles. Le Labo’s sumptuous fragrances have a dedicated following for a good reason—and the Laurier 62 candle is no exception. Notes of rosemary, eucalyptus, thyme, cumin, clove, amber, patchouli, and sandalwood create a complicated scent profile that is equal parts romantic and mysterious. With a nearly 60-hour burn time, this hand-poured soy wax candle is a luxury that’s worthy of a splurge. Price at time of publish: $82

Product Details: Size: 8.6 ounces

8.6 ounces Burn Time: 60 hours

60 hours Wick Type: Cotton

Cotton Wax Blend: Soy

Anecdote Young Love Candle Anecdote View On Anecdotecandles.com Who it’s for: People who want a sweet but not too floral fragrance. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer woody scents. Balsamic blackberries, bergamot incense, burgundy rose, amber, and musk harmoniously blend to craft this sweet yet musky candle. The coconut soy wax blend and cotton core wick can burn for 40 to 50 hours with no additives, preservatives, or phthalates to dampen the mood. Inspired by budding love, this scent can accompany a romantic at-home date night, whether with a new beau or a long-term partner. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Size: 3.4 and 7.8 ounces

3.4 and 7.8 ounces Burn Time: 25–35 and 40–50 hours depending on size

25–35 and 40–50 hours depending on size Wick Type: Cotton

Cotton Wax Blend: Coconut, soy

Maude Burn No. 1 Massage Candle View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Getmaude.com Who it’s for: People who want a romantic candle that doubles as a massage oil. Who it isn’t for: People who want a traditional candle to burn for hours on end. While scented candles undoubtedly add an element of romance to any setting, why stop the allure at just your sense of smell? The Maude Burn No.1 Massage Candle transforms into a skin-softening mixture of jojoba and soybean oils after just 10 to 15 minutes of burning. You can pour it directly onto the skin or massage it in with your fingers for a well-rounded sensory experience. The warm scent of amber, cedar leaf, lemongrass, tonka bean, and Medjool date add to the romantic appeal. Price at time of publish: $31

Product Details: Size: 2 and 4 ounces

2 and 4 ounces Burn Time: 12 and 30 hours depending on size

12 and 30 hours depending on size Wick Type: Cotton

Cotton Wax Blend: Jojoba and soybean oils The 27 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her of 2023

Otherland Boudoir Rouge Candle Otherland View On Otherland.com Who it’s for: People who want a romantic candle in a vivid vessel. Who it isn’t for: People who want a minimal candle with a purely floral scent. The sweet yet seductive scent of vintage lipstick, Amarena cherry, and glace violet transform any space into a glamorous boudoir. With a coconut-soy wax blend, cotton wick, 50-hour burn time, and elegant jewel-toned vessel, this hand-poured candle deserves a prominent spot on your vanity. You can light it as you get ready for date night or luxuriate in a much-needed evening of self-care. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Size: 8 ounces

8 ounces Burn Time: 50 hours

50 hours Wick Type: Cotton

Cotton Wax Blend: Coconut, soy

Harlem Candle Co. Speakeasy Luxury Candle Harlem Candle Co View On Amazon View On Harlemcandlecompany.com View On Macy's Who it’s for: People who want a slightly spicy and sweet romantic candle. Who it isn’t for: People who want a small candle. Bring the romance and sultry atmosphere of a speakeasy back home with the help of this candle from Harlem Candle Co. It has notes of dark chocolate, palo santo, cardamom, bourbon, licorice, tobacco, and patchouli, which intermingle for a smoky and slightly spicy fragrance. Whether you’re waltzing in the kitchen to your favorite album or mixing up a specialty homemade cocktail, this candle perfectly complements an intimate, cozy evening. Price at time of publish: $48 Product Details: Size: 12 ounces

12 ounces Burn Time: 80 hours

80 hours Wick Type: Not listed

Not listed Wax Blend: Soy

Lafco Blush Rose Candle Bloomingdale's View On Bloomingdales View On Lafco.com View On Macy's Who it’s for: People who love a traditional floral scent. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer earthy scents. Skip the bouquet and opt for this rose-scented candle instead. The 90-hour burn time will outlast any cut flower, while the fragrance of May roses, damask roses, bergamot, and pink pepper fills your space. The bottom notes of orris, sandalwood, patchouli, and musk leave a lasting impression and balance the floral top and middle notes. Price at time of publish: $50

Product Details: Size: 6.5 and 15.5 ounces

6.5 and 15.5 ounces Burn Time: 50 and 90 hours depending on size

50 and 90 hours depending on size Wick Type: Cotton

Cotton Wax Blend: Soy and paraffin The 30 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him of 2023

Homesick Love Letters Candle View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Homesick.com Who it’s for: People who want a subtle floral candle. Who it isn’t for: People who want a strong and complicated scent. The Homesick Love Letters Candle has a floral scent that’s designed to evoke romantic nostalgia, according to the brand. The top notes of rose petals and jasmine are complemented by middle notes of sandalwood and peony, with a subtle citrusy base of lemon and red plum. Light this candle before reading your favorite romance novel in the bath or writing your long-distance partner a love note. (Homesick also has another romantic candle on its lineup called Date Night, which has notes of fig, cashmere, red currant, and patchouli—the aromatic equivalent of a warm hug.) Price at time of publish: $38 Product Details:

Size: 13.75 ounces

13.75 ounces Burn Time: 60–80 hours

60–80 hours Wick Type: Cotton

Cotton Wax Blend: Soy

Diptyque Santal Candle Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Diptyqueparis.com Who it’s for: People who like woody, slightly spicy fragrances. Who it isn’t for: People who want a candle made with soy or coconut wax. Woody, fragrant, and slightly spicy, this candle from Diptyque is an unconventional take on romantic scents. Sandalwood is renowned for its aphrodisiac qualities. While admittedly not a budget-friendly candle, especially considering its size, Diptyque is known for its high-quality fragrances and small-batch manufacturing process that account for the higher price tag. Price at time of publish: $72 Product Details: Size: 6.5 ounces

6.5 ounces Burn Time: 60 hours

60 hours Wick Type: Cotton

Cotton Wax Blend: Paraffin

JimmyJane Afterglow Santal Massage Oil Candle Amazon View On Amazon View On Jimmyjane.com Who it’s for: People who want an elegantly designed massage oil candle. Who it isn’t for: People who want a traditional candle. This candle from JimmyJane will turn your next at-home massage into a romantic aromatherapy experience. With notes of smokey leather, sandalwood, lemon, and cardamom, this massage candle will fill your room with a velvety, warm scent. It features jojoba, shea butter, vitamin E, aloe, and soybean oil that melt effortlessly into the skin. Price at time of publish: $42

Product Details: Size: 15.5 ounces

15.5 ounces Burn Time: 32 hours

32 hours Wick Type: Not listed

Not listed Wax Blend: Soy

Overose Nudesse Candle Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Overose.com Who it’s for: People who want a rose-scented candle with an impressive throw. Who it isn’t for: People who want a soy wax candle. If a trail of fragrant rose petals conjures the image of unequivocal romance, the Overose Nudesse Candle is the next best thing. Its fresh and floral scent comes from the fragrances of multiple types of roses, and its elegant, primrose pink jar implores you to put it on display. While intensely floral, this candle’s scent doesn’t veer too sweet. Price at time of publish: $58

Product Details: Size: 8.4 ounces

8.4 ounces Burn Time: 60 hours

60 hours Wick Type: Cotton

Cotton Wax Blend: Rapeseed The 9 Best Flameless Candles of 2023

Voluspa Bourbon Vanille Corta Maison Candle Voluspa View On Anthropologie View On Voluspa.com Who it’s for: People who want a large, affordable scented candle. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer transparent candle vessels. French bourbon, vanilla bean, and creamy wood notes create a tantalizing, gourmand scent reminiscent of a decadent dessert. “The Voluspa Bourbon Vanille is my ride-or-die candle,” says commerce writer Emma Phelps, who has repurchased this pick several times. “It’s the perfect balance of sweet and musky scent, i.e. perfect for date night.” Plus, this candle comes in a large 18-ounce jar with an impressive burn time of 100 hours, so you won’t need to restock any time soon. Price at time of publish: $32

Product Details: Size: 18 ounces

18 ounces Burn Time: 100 hours

100 hours Wick Type: Not listed

Not listed Wax Blend: Coconut wax

Venus et Fleur Nue Tuberose Candle Saks Fifth Avenue View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Venusetfleur.com Who it’s for: People who want to splurge on a luxurious floral candle. Who it isn’t for: People who are shopping on a budget. Known for its roses that last for years, Venus et Fleur has earned its place as a dignitary of romantic gifts—and the luxurious Nue Tuberose Candle certainly fits the bill. This candle harnesses the fragrance of a lush garden, with top notes of sparkling bergamot, freesia, and lotus, and middle notes of tuberose, orange flower, and jasmine sambac. Hints of tonka bean, soft musk, and sheer amber are an elegant counterpart to the floral scent. Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting to a loved one, the blush-tinted wax and handcrafted porcelain vessel make this candle worthy of a splurge. Price at time of publish: $129 Product Details:

Size: 2.4 and 11 ounces

2.4 and 11 ounces Burn Time: 20–25 and 80–85 hours depending on size

20–25 and 80–85 hours depending on size Wick Type: Cotton

Cotton Wax Blend: Soy and coconut

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Scented Candle Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Dillards.com View On Maisonmargiela-fragrances.us Who it’s for: People who want a warm candle for an at-home date night. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer floral-scented candles. With this candle from Maison Margiela, you can stay cozy at home with your loved one while feeling like you’re out and about. The notes of pink pepper vanilla, rum, and tobacco leaf transport you to a dreamy jazz bar. While this fragrance might not be your traditional romantic scent, it adds a sensation of warmth and relaxation that is ideal for unwinding. Price at time of publish: $65

Product Details: Size: 5.8 ounces

5.8 ounces Burn Time: 40 hours

40 hours Wick Type: Cotton

Cotton Wax Blend: Paraffin and mineral