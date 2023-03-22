The 7 Best Robot Mops of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

To find the best robot mops, we tested 16 different models and evaluated them on setup, effectiveness, noise level, features, maneuverability, and ease of emptying. We also talked to Toby Schulz, a co-founder of Maid2Match, in addition to Willatt.

Many can also adjust to different floor surfaces and go under furniture, saving you from having to crawl down on your hands and your knees or find different attachments. And for robot vacuum and mop combos, you can suck up dust and messes and wipe down your floors all with one device.

A robot mop can handle everyday cleaning with a push of a button or a tap on your phone. “Simplicity and automation are the main benefits of using a robot mop over a traditional mop,” says Chris Willatt, the owner of Alpine Maids. “Turn the robot on, take a seat, and watch it clean your floor.”

Vacuuming and mopping require a lot of manual effort—unless you have a robot mop with vacuuming capabilities that can do most of the hard work for you.

Setting up the robot mop was pretty easy, although it took longer than other models. You need to fill the water tank, add the cleaning solution, attach the cleaning pads, and then charge it in the dock for about four hours. After downloading the app, you can connect to the robot via Wi-Fi, where you can schedule cleanings, select your water levels, and manage your mop and maps.

We also liked that the mop head lifts up when the robot is en route to replace its pad at the docking station, so it doesn’t drag the dirty mop across the freshly cleaned floor. The docking station can store 10 pads at a time. There were no washing instructions for the reusable pads, but we hand-washed them and determined that they can likely go through a gentle cycle in the washing machine.

The robot mop comes with both disposable and reusable pads that are interchangeable, and can be used for either wet or dry mopping. We programmed the mop to use the reusable pads, and all four got replaced during the initial cleaning. Impressively, when the mop detected that the pad was too dirty, it would go to the docking station to automatically swap it out for a new one.

It’s pleasantly quiet and intuitive at detecting obstacles such as rugs and cords, and will change its course after bumping into them. The D-shape design allows the mop to get to hard-to-reach spaces and it can easily navigate under furniture. The only issue we ran into was the mop's inability to get over small ledges in between rooms.

For those who don’t need another vacuum but are looking to have cleaner floors with minimum effort, the Bissell ReadyClean A3 can help mop floors more easily and regularly. We tested it on hardwood floors, and it was extremely meticulous as it went back and forth in a horizontal line, covering every inch of the floors and leaving them looking shiny. It does well with picking up dust and debris, but anything larger will get pushed around since there is no vacuum feature.

The setup instructions were straightforward, and it was easy to connect the robot vacuum and mop to the app over Wi-Fi. It’s also easy to edit and remap spaces if you need a redo or move homes. After six months of use, the robot still works well, though we noticed that while it’s very good at sucking up dust, it has trouble with larger objects like onion skin pieces and dead leaves, which it just drags along the floor.

We found that the Roborock S7+ was able to maneuver well around table legs and underneath couches, but it does get caught on things like small articles of clothing, cords, shoelaces, rugs with fringe or tassels, or window shade cords. If it does get stuck, it will stop and announce to you verbally and via the app that it’s stuck so you can remove any objects. It’s relatively quiet (but louder on hardwood floors), and once it’s done cleaning, it self-empties easily and well. The mopping feature works for general cleaning, but for particularly sticky messes (e.g., syrup), it had more trouble.

It has intense suction and sonic mopping technology to help get a deeper clean, and once it detects it’s on carpet, it will increase the suction power. We found it was great for vacuuming low-pile carpets, and not as effective on medium to high-pile carpets. In addition, if you have small rugs, or rugs that aren’t weighed down by furniture, the robot may move them around.

Whether you’re dealing with a new or old mess, sometimes certain areas of your floors and carpets just need a little extra cleaning. You can easily customize the cleaning areas that are mapped by the Roborock S7+, and there’s a spot cleaning feature, where you can steer the robot to a specific messy spot on the floor via the app, which is very handy for small spills.

It only took us five minutes to set up the robot vacuum and mop with the included quick-start guide. You scan a QR code, download the app, and, after setting it up, let the robot map out your floor plan.

In mop mode, the robot mop picked up most of the wet messes we tested. It only releases water when on a hard surface, so you won’t end up with soggy carpets or rugs. One note is that you can only add water in the compartment, as floor cleaner may clog up the tubing inside. We got around this by soaking the mop pad itself in a cleaner, or spraying the floor ahead of time, but that might be a bit too much extra work for people who want something that requires no oversight.

The robot had no problems navigating, and it has a sensor on the front to detect any objects in its way. It did get stuck on cords lying on the ground, but it was easy to remove them from under the vacuum. The robot was able to navigate around chairs and under the couch, and it could detect the surface it was on and increase or decrease the vacuum power accordingly. It returns back to the docking station once cleaning is complete and empties any dust/dirt into a built-in vacuum bag. The vacuum noise isn’t very intrusive, but the emptying dock can be loud.

One of the inevitabilities of having pets is constantly battling a layer of pet hair all over floors and furniture. The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ can at least help keep your floors a little cleaner. We found that it handily removed hair and debris from hard floors and rugs, and as a bonus, the rollers had no visible hair stuck in them.

Who it’s for: People who own pets and need a robot that will pick up hair without getting tangled in the rollers.

After six months of use, we found that it actually performed better than it did originally, as it seemed to have acquired a better handle on the layout of the home.

After taking everything out of the box and charging, it took about 6.5 hours to fully charge the robot. Setting up the app was fairly simple, although the app itself is not particularly intuitive—we spent a lot of time clicking around in the app trying to figure out where everything was.

The vacuum performed well on multiple surfaces, but despite having object avoidance technology it was not as great at avoiding smaller objects on the floor. It was able to avoid a sock, but sucked up a USB cord. In addition, it had trouble going over a door threshold (about 0.75 centimeters tall) and over areas rugs that weren’t weighed down by furniture.

The mop function has three vibration power levels and three levels of water flow, and we found it did a sufficient job of cleaning the floors, though wasn’t quite as deep of a clean as other models. Still, it’s way less work than having to manually mop the floor.

One of the biggest pains of robot vacuuming is constantly having to empty the bin. The Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus not only has a self-emptying feature, but it also has a disposable, 3.2-liter sealed dust bag that securely contains dirt and can be used for up to 60 days. It also has a self-cleaning feature for dust, so that’s one less thing you have to worry about.

It’s also very quiet and not very intrusive, and we found that you can even watch TV at a normal level while it is both vacuuming and mopping in the room. For places that need a little extra TLC, you can use the Freo mode, which does a deeper clean. Another great feature is that it uses heat to dry, so your floors dry very quickly after mopping. In fact, we were surprised at how quickly the floors dried—the mop ran from the outside to the inside of the room, and by the time it got to the inside of the room, the outside was already dry.

The setup process is fairly simple, and involves installing two brushes and connecting to the Narwhal Freo app (tip: the app has to be on the entire time during the setup in order for it to work properly). Once the robot is set up, the mapping and scheduling are easy to use. You can see the progress of the mapping and cleaning in real time on your app, and we found that it only took one time for the robot to map out a floor plan. Once you have the initial map set up, you can design and name areas for cleaning, and decide if you want specific areas vacuumed and mopped, or just one or the other. The vacuum connects to Wi-Fi but is not currently smart-device compatible.

It does a good job getting into corners and under furniture, and with object avoidance, it has no problem navigating around random things that have been left on the floor. It’s low maintenance, too—you can schedule it to run while you’re not home, and you don’t have to do much other than occasionally add water/solution and empty the dirt bin. Plus, it self-empties and self-cleans the mop.

Although it’s undeniably an expensive option, the Narwal Freo is an extremely effective robot vacuum and mop, especially if you have pets. We found the vacuum worked equally well on tile, wood, and carpet, and picked up everything from small dust particles and pet hair to larger objects on the floor (about half a Cheerio size).

Who it’s for: People looking for a highly effective robot vacuum and mop that comes with plenty of features.

After three months of use, we noticed that the vacuum wasn’t as quiet as it was right out of the box, although the quality remained the same. Overall after six months of use, we highly recommend this robot for its effectiveness and range of features at a relatively affordable price.

When in vacuum mode, it can handle both carpet and hardwood floors, and it can go between different surfaces with ease. When in mop mode, it avoids carpet, which is a nice feature to prevent soggy carpets. After removing the mopping reservoir, the vacuum goes on the carpet to suck up any dirt and debris. It has an average noise level, but the self-emptying feature is on the louder side. And if you have pets that shed a lot, we found that the self-emptying feature was a tad less effective. One solution we found is to use the robot twice a day instead of once, so the bin is full of less hair at once.

This Yeedi robot vacuum and mop is a great option that doesn’t require a ton of heavy lifting. We found that it took less than five minutes to set up, and not only will it map your house, but you can also designate no mop zones or set cleaning preferences by area. Because it can empty itself, you won't need to worry about regularly disposing of the dust or hair that it accumulates—we needed to change the bag about every three weeks at most.

Yes, this Yeedi robot is expensive—but unfortunately, if you’re looking for a good robot mop, you should expect to shell out a few hundred dollars at least. Compared to similar models, the Yeedi is less expensive, and offers more bang for your buck.

Setup requires downloading the Shark App (there’s a card in the box with a QR code you can scan for easy access) and connecting to Wi-Fi, which we found took about 5-10 minutes. Doing the basic map of your home is relatively simple, but you can spend extra time customizing and fine-tuning your setup with carpeted areas, no-go areas, and high-traffic areas to make the most of your robot vacuum and mop.

It uses blasts of air to get into the hard-to-reach corners and edges, and there’s also a self-emptying feature when in vacuum mode. Pet owners and those with allergies will also appreciate that this robot has a HEPA filter, the gold standard for home filters, as well as anti-tangle roller. In fact, we found that no hair got stuck in the roller at all while cleaning.

When used as a mop, this robot really shines. We found that it successfully cleaned messes, particularly dirt and mud dragged in from dogs. We also noticed that the robot doesn’t use much water to get the job done—filling the reservoir will last about 3-4 days of cleaning. For really dirty surfaces, it has a spot clean mode that allows you to focus on a specific area and do a deeper clean, which we found to have similar results to using a steam mop on a specific area. The robot comes with two mop pads, which are reusable and can be tossed in the washing machine as needed.

The Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot is a great addition to your cleaning routine, as you can schedule it to vacuum and mop daily, or at whatever cadence you prefer. We found that it’s surprisingly quiet—so much so that you can still hear the TV or have a conversation with someone in the same room while it’s cleaning. Unlike other robots, it has object avoidance, so it easily maneuvers around or avoids things that are on the floor.

Who it’s for: People looking for an all-around excellent robot vacuum and mop that has object avoidance, self-emptying capability, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Final Verdict

Overall, we recommend the Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Self-Empty XL, which is highly effective as both a vacuum and mop. It has all the features you would need to incorporate a robot vacuum and mop into your regular cleaning routine, such as a self-emptying function, Wi-Fi and smart device compatibility, and HEPA filter.

Our Testing Process

To find the best robot mops, we put 16 models through a series of tests. First, we timed how long it took to get each robot assembled from the moment we opened the box, and how easy it was to follow the setup instructions. Then, we evaluated each robot’s effectiveness for both vacuuming and mopping. For the vacuuming test, we scattered wig hair, Cheerios, and sand on both hard flooring and a rug, and evaluated how much (and how well) the robot vacuum cleaned up the mess. For the mopping test, we spilled coffee and syrup on a bare hard floor and evaluated how well each mop cleaned up the mess.

Next, we evaluated the noise level of each robot. We used a decibel meter to measure the noise level of each robot while it was running in a small, enclosed room. Since robot vacuums and mops come with a range of features, we made sure to test every one for each mode. These included smart mapping, voice command, and object avoidance. We took note of the effectiveness and usefulness of each feature, as well as how easy they were to utilize.

Then, we evaluated maneuverability. We set up a test area that mimicked a real living room, complete with a medium-pile area rug, a couch, and a coffee table. We tested how well each robot maneuvered around obstacles and across different surfaces, also taking note of its ability to transition between different floor types and get into corners. Then, we added chocolate pudding (to simulate pet waste), a USB cable, and a baby sock to see if the robot could successfully avoid smaller objects.

After testing was finished, we emptied each robot. This included either dumping out debris, replacing mop pads, or sending the robot back to the self-emptying dock, depending on the model. We noted how easy the instructions were to follow, and how long the process took. After all this was completed, we evaluated the overall value of each robot, taking into account ease of use, features, and effectiveness. Finally, we sent each robot to testers to use in their own homes over a span of one, three, and six months, adjusting our ratings accordingly based on long-term feedback.

How to Shop for a Robot Mop Like a Pro

Mopping Features

You may want to look for a robot mop that has both dry and wet mopping functionality, so you have options of doing a dry sweep or a more thorough clean. Other features to look out for are the size of the water reservoir, whether you can use cleaner or just water in the reservoir, water level adjustability, and mop pad reusability. For homes that have both hardwoods and carpet, you will definitely want a feature that detects carpet, so your robot will know not to mop those areas.

Vacuuming Features

Regardless of whether you have a robot, stick, or upright vacuum, you want your vacuum to have good suction and filters to grab both small and slightly larger particles. Some robot vacuums with carpet sensors can automatically adjust their suction depending on what surface they’re on. Be sure to choose a robot that works on the surfaces you have in your home, whether that’s mostly carpet or mostly hard floors.

Self-Emptying

If you plan on using a robot vacuum and mop frequently, a self-emptying feature will be important. Since dustbins on robot vacuums are much smaller than the average vacuum cleaner, you need to empty it much more—potentially even in the middle of a cleaning if you are doing your entire home. With a self-emptying feature, the robot will deposit their contents into the dock, saving you multiple trips to the garbage can. Some robot mops, like the Bissell ReadyClean A3 Robotic Mop, even automatically switch out the cleaning pads when they get too dirty.

Object Avoidance

The ability to avoid objects on your floor is important in a robot mop, especially if you plan on scheduling cleanings when you’re not in the same room or even at home. You don’t want to worry about a vacuum sucking up a random toy or sock left on the floor, or constantly crashing into your furniture, or even you. Many robot vacuums and mops have sensors to detect objects and then navigate around them, or you can create boundaries using the cleaning maps in the robot’s app. Take note, though, that while most robot mops can avoid smaller obstacles, many of them aren’t quite smart enough to avoid hitting walls or larger objects. With that said, once they hit a big object, they readjust—you just might hear some wall-hitting noises.

Wi-Fi/Smart Home Connectivity

One of the benefits of a robot mop is that it makes cleaning easier to schedule regularly, and that is usually done by connecting through an app via Wi-Fi. Using an app allows you to adjust the map of your home, customize cleaning areas, schedule cleaning, see cleaning status, and manage the mop itself, all remotely from your phone. Smart home connectivity allows you to connect your robot vacuum to other smart devices in your home, or leverage voice assistants like Alexa or Google to control the device. While most robot mops come with an app, not all of them come with smart home connectivity.

More Robot Mops to Consider

Neabot Q11 Robot Vacuum and Mop: While the vacuuming and room mapping capabilities on the neatbot Q11 are impressive, the mopping reservoir is on the smaller side, so it’s not as useful for people who require a lot of mopping.

Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop: This robot vacuum and mop is ideal for in-between cleanings and touch-ups, but won’t take the place of a regular vacuum for deep cleaning. We also found the mopping function to be just okay, and can only handle plain water or approved cleaners.

Questions You Might Ask

Can a robot mop fully replace a regular mop?

Even with all their bells and whistles, a robot mop will not likely be able to replace a traditional mop for deep cleaning. “A traditional mop is going to pick up and attract the dirt and grime on your floor better than a robot will,” says Chris Willatt, the owner of Alpine Maids. “A robot also can't determine if a stain requires you to really put some elbow grease into it, or reach some of the hard-to-reach corners of your home.”

Adds Toby Schulz, co-founder of Maid2Match: “Robot mops are more tuned towards everyday maintenance. For deep cleaning, you’ll still need the traditional version on hand.”

Can robot mops damage hardwood?

Most robot mops have multiple settings for floor surfaces, or options to select different water levels. To ensure you don’t damage hardwood floors, check to make sure the option you’re looking at has a hardwood setting, “which will minimize the moisture it applies while cleaning,” says Schulz.

How much should you expect to pay for a robot mop?

Robot mops can cost several hundred dollars, with some over $1,000, depending on the features included. Our best budget pick, the Yeedi Vac Station Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop, costs $500, while our most expensive pick, the Narwal Freo Versatile Self Mop Clean Robot, retails for over $1,000.

Like a robot vacuum, a robot mop is a significant investment, but ultimately having a programmable cleaning device should help save you time (which is money, too). If you want to save, consider buying a device that is just a robot mop and not a vacuum-mop combo, like the Bissell ReadyClean A3 Robotic Mop.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Lesley Chen, a contributing writer for Real Simple who covers commerce, home, and lifestyle stories. To find the best robot mops, we tested 16 popular models, some over a span of six months, evaluating each on setup, effectiveness, noise level, features, maneuverability, and ease of emptying. For expert advice, Lesley spoke to Toby Schulz, co-founder of Maid2Match, and Chris Willatt, the owner of Alpine Maids.

What Is Real Simple Selects?

Next to each product on this list, you may have noticed a Real Simple Selects seal of approval. Any product appearing alongside that seal has been vetted by our team—put through tests and graded on its performance to earn a spot on our list. Although we buy most of the products we test, sometimes we do get samples from companies if purchasing a product ourselves isn’t an option. All products go through the same rigorous process, whether they are purchased or sent by the company.

Love our recommendations? Check out more products that have earned the Real Simple Selects, from humidifiers to cordless vacuums.

