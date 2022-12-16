The 14 Best Robes for Women of 2022

Our top pick, the Frontgate Resort Collection Plush Robe , is super plush and soft, as well as absorbent enough for post-shower use. It has classic robe style, is made of 100 percent Turkish cotton, and can be monogrammed for an extra personal touch.

To determine the best women’s robes on the market, we spent hours researching different types of robes by material, style, and use. We also spoke to Sapna Palep, CEO of Journelle , as well as ​​Angela Rosen, owner of Penelope and the Beauty Bar in both Seattle and San Francisco, about how to shop for a robe and what to look for in a quality robe.

Finding the best robe for your needs can be a bit of a challenge. Not only do you want your robe to be stylish, but you also have to consider its quality as well as what you’ll be doing when you’re wearing it, whether it be lounging around the house or stepping out of the shower.

Best Overall Robe Frontgate Resort Plush Robe 5 Frontgate Resort View On Frontgate Who it’s for: People who want a classic hotel-style plush robe that’s extra absorbent. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a lightweight option. This classic plush robe is a great choice for people who want something absorbent and on the warmer side. It’s made from a blend of Turkish cotton and polyester—Turkish cotton is known to be cozier and plusher than regular cotton because the fibers are longer, which makes it a great material choice for a robe. This robe also has a longer length so that you feel fully enveloped in plushness when you step out of the shower. This robe stands out because it’s made with quality materials, has a classic silhouette, comes in three colors (white, French blue, and gray), and has a monogram option. It also has a 280 GSM (which means grams per square meter—in other words, the weight and plushness of a fabric), giving it a super luxe, slightly heavier feel that ensures it will last a long time. Lastly, it’s machine washable and has large pockets, both of which make it just as hard-working as it is cozy. Price at time of publish: $169 Product Details: Material : Turkish cotton/poly blend

Best Budget Robe Richie House Plush Robe Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Overstock Who it’s for: People who want an ultra plush robe at a lower price point. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a short or lightweight robe.

Cozy, plush, and impressively affordable, this robe is an excellent choice as a budget option. Not only does it come in a huge array of color choices, but you can also choose to have your robe come with or without a hood. It’s made from a fleece polyester, making it super soft and cozy, and has a long length which makes it ideal for people who want a warmer option. At such a low price point, you could even buy a couple of color options and switch them out when one is in the laundry. It also makes a great gift option thanks to all of the color choices. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Material : Polyester fleece

Best Linen Robe Rough Linen St. Barts Linen Robe Rough Linen View On Roughlinen.com Who it’s for: People looking for a lightweight robe for warmer weather. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a short linen robe. Made of 100 percent linen, this robe from Rough Linen is a fantastic option for warm weather. As is the case with good quality linen, this robe gets more beautiful and softer the more it’s used and washed. It’s a much more lightweight option compared to plush terry cloth robes, making it suitable for getting ready, lounging, and bathing. Thanks to its breezy material and loose-fitting design, this robe won’t stick to your skin post-shower. All 12 color options are beautiful, from the neutral white or mist to the more vibrant fig and sedona. The pockets are oversized in a good way, making them great for stashing a comb or cream when you’re in getting ready mode. Some other pros to choosing linen for a robe: It’s naturally antimicrobial, meaning it will stay fresher longer than many other materials; it’s temperature regulating so you won’t get too hot when you’re blow-drying your hair or too cold when you’ve just stepped out of the shower; and linen uses a lot less water to produce compared to cotton. Price at time of publish: $180 Product Details: Material : Linen

We Spent 3 Months Testing Linen Sheets—Here Are the 10 Best Sets We Found

Best Waffle Robe Coyuchi Unisex Organic Waffle Robe Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Coyuchi.com Who it’s for: People looking for an airy and absorbent cotton robe. Who it isn’t for: People who want a super warm robe. Despite its airier feel, this waffle robe doesn’t compromise durability. Coyuchi’s Waffle Robe gets softer with every wash and wear, but the brand also pre-tumbles it so that your first wear is still soft and comfy. This robe comes in five colors—white, light and dark gray, dark teal, and taupe—and the fit is streamlined, making it both comfortable and flattering. Coyuchi is known not only for their exceptional quality (they have some of the best sheets out there), but also their high ethical standards when it comes to producing their products, which means you can feel good about buying this waffle robe. The cotton that this robe is made of is 100 percent organic and GOTS Made Safe Certified, so it’s been made with the highest standards throughout the entire production process. Price at time of publish: $128 Product Details: Material : Organic cotton

Best Silk Robe LilySilk Glossy Silk Mini Robe LilySilk View On Lilysilk.com Who it’s for: People looking for a luxe robe. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a robe they can wear straight out of the shower. This robe has a higher price point for a reason: It’s made with grade 6A mulberry silk. For those not versed in silk grades, this means it’s the highest quality silk that’s on the market. The result is a robe that’s breathable and super smooth and soft on the skin; it’s also OEKO-TEX certified as being free of harmful chemicals. This robe comes in five colors and has hidden pockets. It has a looser fit, with sleeves that are cut similarly to a kimono, making it just as stylish as it is comfortable. This is an ideal robe for the summer months to keep you cool after you shower and when you’re drying your hair, or if you live in a particularly warm or humid environment. The one thing to note is that silk is generally more high-maintenance than cotton and other materials commonly found in robes. LilySilk recommends professional dry cleaning or gently washing in cold water in a mesh bag. If you’re up for a little more work, though, this silk robe is well worth the time and investment. Price at time of publish: $179 Product Details: Material : Mulberry silk

The 6 Best Silk Pillowcases, According to Our Testing

Best Flannel Robe L.L.Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Robe 4.3 L.L.Bean View On L.L.Bean View On Scheels.com View On Zappos Who it’s for: People who want a warm robe for winter. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a plush flannel robe. If you’re looking for a robe that essentially feels like being wrapped in the warmest flannel sheets from head to toe, this is the robe for you. The length extends all the way to the ankles, making it a great choice for staying toasty on those frigid winter mornings when you don’t want to get out of bed. The shawl collar and traditional plaid fabric options (five different colors to choose from) make this a classic flannel robe option. Paired with comfy pajamas, it’s a great choice to wear during winter mornings—and all day, really. This is also a great flannel robe option because it has so many sizing options. You can choose from regular, petite, or plus, and then sizes range from XS-XL. It’s also made from L.L. Bean’s signature Portuguese cotton flannel, which has a lighter weight and more breathability without sacrificing softness. For under $100 this robe is an excellent choice that won’t break the bank, especially for the winter months. Price at time of publish: $89 Product Details: Material : Portuguese cotton flannel

The 10 Best Flannel Sheets of 2022, According to Our Testing

Best Cashmere Robe NakedCashmere Ynes Robe NakedCashmere View On Nakedcashmere.com Who it’s for: People looking for a luxe, higher-end robe that will last a long time. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to spend a lot on a robe.

Aside from silk, the ultimate luxurious material for robes is 100 percent cashmere. NakedCashmere’s Ynes Robe is buttery soft, naturally insulating, and definitely worth the investment if you have the budget for it. Plus, it’s so stylish you could wear it out of the house as a long sweater and get away with it. This robe comes in seven sophisticated, muted shades, and can be complete with a monogram for a little extra personalization. Another plus to cashmere is that despite it being so warm, it doesn’t have a particularly heavy weight, so you can stay warm without being weighed down. The length of this robe is also a nice in-between—it’s not too long, not too short; hitting just below the knees makes it versatile for wearing year-round. Since cashmere is higher maintenance, you will have to commit to either hand washing your robe or taking it to the dry cleaner. So, if you’re someone who loves the ease of throwing a robe in the washer, this may not be the right choice for you. Price at time of publish: $395 Product Details: Material : 100% pure cashmere

Best Fleece Robe Ugg Marlow Robe Ugg View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Who it’s for: People looking for a super warm, long robe. Who it isn’t for: People who want a robe they can put on right out of the shower. Another option for a warm robe, this one from Ugg is super soft and made from a double-face fleece polyester that feels like you’re wearing the coziest blanket you own. Ugg is known for their boots and slippers, but their robes are just as reliable as their shoes. Despite it being very warm, this robe isn’t overly bulky, which is good for wearing around the house for hours without feeling like there’s too much weight on you. This fleece robe comes in six colors and can easily be thrown in the washer and dryer for ease of use. It also fits true to size, so there’s no reason to size up or down. Pair this fluffy robe with a pair of Ugg slippers and you’re guaranteed to be comfy all winter long. Price at time of publish: $145 Product Details: Material : Polyester

The 12 Best Slippers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Hooded Robe Riley Hooded Waffle Robe Navy Riley View On Rileyhome.com Who it’s for: People who are looking for extra coziness. Who it isn’t for: People who want a long robe and people who don’t like navy. This cleverly designed robe combines two favorite robe fabrics in one—the lining is a classic terrycloth, which is great for absorbing excess moisture after bathing or showering, and the exterior is cotton waffle for a lightweight feel. Another reason to love this robe: It has a hood to keep wet hair from dripping, as well as generally keeping your head and ears warmer during the colder months. It’s complete with a classic white piping on navy blue that elevates the design, which is also reminiscent of timeless hotel robes. Riley says that this robe is low-lint, which is always a plus because de-pilling pieces of clothing or leisurewear you wear almost every day can be a pain. It’s also super easy to care for: Just throw it in the wash and tumble dry low. One thing to note, though, is that this robe is only available in navy, which might be a con if you’re looking for a classic white robe. Price at time of publish: $120 Product Details: Material : Cotton

: S-XL Care: Machine wash gentle, tumble dry low

Best Plush Robe Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe 4.5 Brooklinen View On Brooklinen View On Zola Who it’s for: People who want a robe that will be super absorbent right out of the shower. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a lightweight, super-sleek robe. Brooklinen is known for their luxe, fluffy towels, and so they made a robe that mimicked their bestselling Super-Plush towels. This robe is made of Turkish cotton, which is super absorbent and plush, making it a great option for post-shower or bath. Not only that, but it’s warm and cozy enough to be worn over pajamas or just when lounging around the house. The weight of this Super-Plush Robe is 380 GSM, meaning that even if your hair is soaking wet out of the shower, the robe will quickly absorb and also stay relatively dry and soft. It comes in four essential colorways: white, light gray, dark gray, and playful pink and white striped. In addition to these four essentials, Brooklinen releases limited edition colors and patterns from time to time, so keep an eye on their site if you want something a little different. Price at time of publish: $99 Product Details: Material : Turkish cotton

The 9 Best Bath Towels, According to Our Lab Tests

Best Lightweight Robe Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe 5 Parachute View On Parachute Who it’s for: People who want a robe that’s soft and fluffy without weighing them down. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer linen or silk to stay cool. This versatile robe can easily transition from post-shower to getting ready for a night out to just lounging around the house. The four-ply gauze is super light and fluffy, and won’t overheat you while you blow dry your hair or stand in your steamy bathroom. It also won’t make you too hot if you wear it over pajamas. This robe comes in seven pretty shades, including a rich cobalt blue and plenty of neutral shades if you want something a bit more subtle. Despite its gauzy, delicate feel, the Turkish cotton construction stands up wonderfully to lots of wear, and is also machine-washable. The sizing is also pretty inclusive, ranging from XS to 3X. Price at time of publish: $109 Product Details: Material : Turkish cotton four-ply gauze

: XS-3X Care: Machine wash

Best Short Robe Weezie Women's Short White Robe Weezie View On Weezietowels.com Who it’s for: People who want a short but absorbent robe. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a colorful robe. This robe is a perfect solution for sticky summer months or for people who want to pare down to basics. For starters, it’s shorter than traditional long robes (but not so much that it’ll be uncomfortable), and it has short sleeves and no collar, which makes it light and easy to get ready in. Made of long-staple cotton, this short robe is super absorbent and low linting. While the robe itself comes in just classic white, it has six color options for the piping. Want to personalize it? It’s only $10 to add a monogram, and there are 11 font options and 14 thread colors to choose from. This robe is OEKO-TEX certified (aka made without harmful chemicals). It also has a belt that’s attached to the robe, so it won’t fall off in the wash—a small but clever and useful design choice that makes a difference for the wearer. If you’re looking for a robe that keeps you toasty warm though, this may not be the right choice for you. Price at time of publish: $145 Product Details: Material : Long-staple cotton

The 23 Best Cooling Pajamas of 2022 to Keep You Comfortable All Night

Best Striped Robe Dusen Dusen Stripe Cotton Terry Robe Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Comingsoonnewyork.com View On Dusendusen.com Who it’s for: People looking for a statement-making robe. Who it isn’t for: People who want a classic robe. This terry robe is a bright and cheerful statement for people who want a stylish alternative to the classic white robe. This particular style has shades of blues and greens (note: the interior has different colored stripes than the exterior, which is a fun design detain), but it comes in several other colorways and a few other patterns as well. This robe is 100 percent cotton and a nice heavy weight at 450 GSM. Plus, it’s OEKO-TEX certified. With inclusive sizing options (from XS-3XL) and fun design details (we love the shawl collar and oversized pockets), this robe is an all-around excellent choice if you’re looking for a printed option. An important thing to note for this and the rest of the terry cloth robes on this list is that it’s normal for the terry to occasionally get a snag that results in a loose loop or thread, but you should never pull at it. As long as you just snip it right away (so it doesn’t snag and pull any more than it already has), the issue will resolve and your terry robe will be good as new. Price at time of publish: $138 Product Details: Material : Cotton terry

: XS-3XL Care: Machine wash, tumble dry low