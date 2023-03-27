The 6 Best Rental Hacks, According to TikTok

With over 154 million views on TikTok, #rentalhacks isn’t just another social media trend—it’s a real reflection that people are making their rentals their own and upgrading them in a way that can easily be reversed when it's time to move out. After all, no one wants to lose their security deposit. All it takes is a little bit of creativity, know-how, and patience. And while you can spend a lot of money on upgrading your rental, there’s a lot that can be done on any budget. Here are the best rental hacks, according to TikTok.

Install Peel-and-Stick Tiles

While there’s a lot that renters can’t change about their kitchens, even a small upgrade like adding a backsplash can be a major game changer, as seen in this TikTok video where peel-and-stick tiles are installed. An easy DIY, peel-and-stick tiles are a great way to either add a backsplash where one doesn't exist or to cover up an old one. These peel-and-stick tile decals will help the space reflect the renter's personal style.

Decorate with Contact Paper

A blast from the past, contact paper is making a major comeback these days, as seen in this TikTok where the creator uses it to transform a cold, black countertop into a butcher block finish—giving the kitchen a much lighter, cleaner feel. When it’s time to move out, just peel off the paper and the countertop will remain intact. Just be sure to thoroughly clean and dry the existing surface first, and take your time adhering the paper around the edges of the sink and other obstacles.

Swap Out Hardware

Rental bathrooms can be about as exciting as rental kitchens are. Fortunately, swapping out hardware can be a major upgrade. Cabinet pulls and knobs can be purchased for just a few dollars apiece. Or do a more intensive upgrade and swap out the toilet paper holder and towel bar for something more interesting, as seen in this TikTok video.

Paint One Wall (Or the Entire Room)

Whether you rent or own, a few gallons of paint and a weekend can be a major game changer in any room of the home. The good thing about paint is that you don’t need a lot of it to transform a space. Even an accent wall can make a room go from ordinary to wow, as seen with this charcoal-colored wall. When you’re ready to move out, just repaint the wall white or whatever the original color was. It's always a good idea to check with the property owner first, and let them know you will repaint the wall (or entire room) back to white before moving out. And if neutrals are more your thing, keep in mind that even a fresh coat of white paint can brighten up a rental home or apartment.

Use Command Strips

“Is my landlord going to charge me for this?” is a thought that goes through every renter’s mind as they hammer in a nail to install a picture hook on the wall. Fortunately using Command strips and hooks to hang art and photos can be a smart alternative, as seen in this TikTok video. They are easy to put on the wall and remove without causing any damage. Just make sure you are buying the right type of Command product for the job, and follow the directions when removing each strip (remember to pull the release tab down before yanking the art of photo off the wall!).

Add Freestanding Shelves

Storage can be a real challenge for renters, but installing wall shelves can be expensive and is often a major lease violation. The same creator who used Command strips above also decorated with freestanding shelves in both her living room and bathroom. No matter the style of your home, there are freestanding shelves to complement it. These shelving units are also a smart investment, because they're easy to move and take with you when you go to your next place.