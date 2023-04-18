To determine the best refrigerators, we did extensive research into refrigerators of all sizes, styles, price ranges, and more. We also received expert insight from Shaunfield on what to look for when shopping for fridges and what features matter most.

“Primarily, you’ll want a fridge that stands the test of time and has enough space for your needs, which will vary based on the size of your household, how much you cook, and other factors,” says Brian Shaunfield, store manager at a Charlotte-area Lowe’s.

A refrigerator is, hands down, the most important appliance in your kitchen, so it’s crucial that you take plenty of time and effort when shopping for a new one. Yet with so many different styles and types of fridges on the market, it can be tricky to know which option is right for your home.

Best Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator Whirlpool WRB322DMBM 22.07 cu. ft. Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator 4.9 Best Buy View On Walmart View On Ajmadison.com View On Appliancesconnection.com Who it’s for: People who want a space-saving fridge with numerous shelves and drawers. Who it isn’t for: People who want a refrigerator with a built-in ice maker. For a more space-saving refrigerator that still contains tons of space inside to store your items, we strongly recommend this option from Whirlpool. Its freezer is located directly underneath the fridge, so the whole unit takes up less room in your kitchen while still providing plenty of storage. On the inside, you’ll find five sleek glass shelves, several humidity-controlled crisper drawers, a deli drawer for meat and cheese, a cooling system designed specifically to preserve produce, helpful LED lighting, and an overall temperature management system to keep your items fresh and circulate the air. As far as negatives go, the door of the fridge is heavy and can be hard to open, and the unit is a bit louder than some other models on the market. Also, it doesn’t have an ice dispenser built-in, only a maker inside the freezer. On the upside, though, the price is fairly reasonable, especially considering the fridge’s many convenient features, all of which will undoubtedly come in handy time and time again. Price at time of publish: $1,999 Product Details: Dimensions (H x W x D): 70 x 32.6 x 33.4 inches

70 x 32.6 x 33.4 inches Total Capacity: 22 cubic feet

22 cubic feet Energy Star Certified: Yes

Yes Available Finishes: Stainless steel

Best Top-Freezer Refrigerator Frigidaire FRTD2021AS 20.5 cu. ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator Lowe's View On Walmart View On Ajmadison.com View On Appliancesconnection.com Who it’s for: People who want a compact and inexpensive fridge that’ll keep your items organized. Who it isn’t for: People who want a fridge with lots of features, including an ice maker. Another smart option for shoppers who want to save on kitchen space is a refrigerator with the freezer positioned right on top, such as this option from Frigidaire. Both the fridge and freezer are large enough that you won’t have to worry about cramming in your items, and there are several gallon-door bins contained inside to keep your foods nice and organized. This popular fridge also features a temperature control system that helps reduce freezer burn, multiple humidity-controlled crisper drawers to keep produce fresh, and a deli drawer, in addition to those large bins (all of which slide out easily). The freezer contains two long racks and a sturdy shelf (however an ice maker must be purchased separately), and both parts of the unit have bright incandescent lighting so you can find your items easily. Style-wise, this fridge is available in black, white, or stainless steel, so there’s no doubt it’ll fit in well with the rest of your kitchen appliances and decor. And while it’s true that this fridge doesn’t have some of the helpful bonus features of many other types, like LED lighting, a built-in ice maker, or WiFi connectivity, its price tag is far lower than most, making it a more accessible option for those on a budget. Price at time of publish: From $929 Product Details: Dimensions (H x W x D): 69 x 30 x 34.1 inches

69 x 30 x 34.1 inches Total Capacity: 20.5 cubic feet

20.5 cubic feet Energy Star Certified: No

No Available Finishes: Stainless steel, black, white

Best French-Door Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator Samsung View On Ajmadison.com View On Appliancesconnection.com View On Best Buy Who it’s for: People who want an extra-large fridge that’s customizable. Who it isn’t for: People with small kitchens. For a beautiful and classic French-door refrigerator that’ll have a stately presence in your kitchen, look no further than this model from Samsung. It’s an extra-large fridge that’ll keep all your foods and drinks organized and prevent overcrowding, while the sleek design means it’ll blend in perfectly with the rest of your appliances. This fridge features customizable and changeable door panels, which are available in two fingerprint-resistant finishes (glass or stainless steel) and 12 color options ranging from charcoal to rose pink and everything in-between. It also has a built-in autofill water pitcher and dual ice maker (making both cubes and bites), as well as WiFi connectivity so you can choose one of the five different temperature options from your phone. Speaking of temperature, the fridge and freezer’s controls are independent, so you can adjust both as needed. Price-wise, this fridge is on the higher end, but with so many handy features, it’s hard to argue with the cost. Just make sure that it can fit into your kitchen, because this unit is seriously sizable; it’s probably not the right choice for anyone with a small kitchen (however, it is available in a counter-depth version, too). If you can make it work, however, you’ll be so glad you did, as this is one excellent fridge. Price at time of publish: From $3,199 Product Details: Dimensions (H x W x D): 70 x 35.8 x 34.3 inches

70 x 35.8 x 34.3 inches Total Capacity: 29 cubic feet

29 cubic feet Energy Star Certified: Yes

Yes Available Finishes: Stainless steel, 4 colored steel options, 7 colored glass options

Best Side-By-Side Refrigerator Frigidaire FRSS2623A Side by Side Refrigerator Ajmadison View On Walmart View On Wayfair View On Ajmadison.com Who it’s for: People who want a sizable fridge that reduces freezer burn and keeps food fresh. Who it isn’t for: People who want a fridge with a meat drawer and a lot of freezer space. This side-by-side refrigerator features two tall, sleek doors available in stainless steel, black stainless steel, white, and black finishes. The fridge has a serious amount of storage for all your items, and it’ll look great in your kitchen thanks to its elegant design. One of the best features of this fridge is its cooling system, which reduces freezer burn and ensures freshness by constantly circulating cold air throughout both the fridge and freezer. We also love the fridge’s bright LED lighting, the built-in water pitcher and ice maker, and the multiple crisper drawers that’ll keep your fruits and veggies sealed off and safe. The fridge’s glass shelves, bins, and drawers are all removable and adjustable, too, so you can organize the unit however you please. On the downside, the ice maker takes up a fair amount of room in the freezer, and the fridge’s ample size means that it’s not ideal for anyone with a small amount of kitchen space. It also lacks a drawer specifically for meat and deli items. But if you’re okay with those drawbacks, there’s still a lot to love about this fridge, including its reasonable price point and that smart cooling system. Price at time of publish: From $1,399 Product Details: Dimensions (H x W x D): 69.9 x 36.1 x 35 inches

69.9 x 36.1 x 35 inches Total Capacity: 25.6 cubic feet

25.6 cubic feet Energy Star Certified: Yes

Yes Available Finishes: Stainless steel, black stainless steel, white, black

Best Counter-Depth Refrigerator Bosch B36CT80SNS 800 Series French Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator Best Buy View On Ajmadison.com View On Appliancesconnection.com View On Best Buy Who it’s for: People who want a WiFi-enabled fridge that’ll blend in with their kitchen decor. Who it isn’t for: People who aren’t interested in splurging on a refrigerator with high-tech features. Counter-depth refrigerators are great choices for those who want their fridges to truly blend in with the looks of their kitchens, and this top-rated model from Bosch is an excellent pick. It features two large French doors and a bottom freezer. This fridge does come with quite a steep price tag, but that’s due to the number of super helpful features it contains. For one thing, it has touch controls you can use to change the temperature and other settings, and for another, there’s LED lighting in the interior to shine a spotlight on your items. There’s also an automatic ice maker in the freezer, a built-in water dispenser, and a huge amount of storage: five adjustable glass shelves, three gallon-door bins, and two humidity-controlled drawers for fruits and vegetables. It’s also WiFi-enabled, so you can control the fridge via your phone or Amazon Alexa, and it’s Energy Star-certified, so it’ll save you money in the long run. Keep in mind that the doors of this fridge are fairly bulky and can be tricky to close, and you can’t open them individually, which can be a pain. Still, if you’re able to swing the high cost of this fridge, you’ll surely be pleased with its major style and convenience. Price at time of publish: $3,299 Product Details: Dimensions (H x W x D): 72 x 35.6 x 25 inches

72 x 35.6 x 25 inches Total Capacity: 21 cubic feet

21 cubic feet Energy Star Certified: Yes

Yes Available Finishes: Stainless Steel

Best Budget Refrigerator GE GTS18HGNRWW 17.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator Lowe's View On Wayfair View On Ajmadison.com View On Best Buy Who it’s for: People who want an affordable fridge that won’t take up too much space. Who it isn’t for: People who want a large fridge with many special features. Looking to keep your appliance costs low? Then you’ll want to check out this model from GE, which has a much lower price tag than many other options on the market. That’s due in part to the fridge’s fairly small size as well as its lack of special features, but despite its basic design, it’s still a high-quality fridge with plenty of benefits to offer. For one, this fridge has several sleek, easy-to-clean glass shelves, as well as an adjustable, sliding deli drawer, a dairy compartment, two humidity-controlled crisper drawers for your fruits and vegetables, and gallon-door storage bins for larger items. The sizable freezer features an adjustable shelf, and both compartments have bright LED lighting so you can see everything clearly. You can also control the fridge and freezer’s temperatures with a simple control panel. As for the style, this fridge comes in stainless steel, slate, white, and black. Because this is a pretty basic fridge, it doesn’t contain an icemaker, so you’ll need to buy one separately if that’s a must for you. And since this fridge is on the smaller side, it might not be the top choice for those with large families. But if you want a no-frills fridge at a great price, then look no further. Price at time of publish: From $899 Product Details: Dimensions (H x W x D): 67.4 x 28 x 32.5 inches

67.4 x 28 x 32.5 inches Total Capacity: 17.5 cubic feet

17.5 cubic feet Energy Star Certified: No

No Available Finishes: Stainless steel, slate, white, black