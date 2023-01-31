The 18 Best Reed Diffusers of 2023 to Make Your Home Smell Amazing

Keep reading to check out our favorite reed diffusers to fill your home with long-lasting fragrance, with options for every scent preference.

According to Valadez, the best reed diffusers come in vessels that can be refilled. This means you’d only need to purchase more oil and new reeds when your diffuser runs out, rather than an entirely new set.

To come up with this list of the best reed diffusers, we researched dozens of options while considering factors like lifespan, scent, vessel style, and price point. We also spoke to fragrance expert Eduardo Valadez, director of marketing at Diptyque , for tips on what to look for in a reed diffuser, as well as how to properly care for one.

Reed diffusers are an easy, flame-free way to make your home smell good . They’re very long-lasting, as they can remain fragrant for months of use, and we love that you can adjust the strength of the scent by adding, removing, and flipping the reeds.

Apotheke Charcoal Reed Diffuser Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Apothekeco.com Who it’s for: People looking for a warm, smoky scent. Who it isn’t for: People who want a sweet or floral scent. This sleek diffuser has a sophisticated design that looks high-end, even before you smell it. The all-black bottle and reeds fit in well to a home that’s on the modern side. The scent is aptly named Charcoal, as it’s a warm, smoky smell reminiscent of a campfire, thanks to a mix of amber, cedarwood, and sandalwood. Keep in mind that this may not be the right choice for you if you want something sweet or floral. Price at time of publish: $54 Product Details: Size : 6.7 ounces

: 6.7 ounces Lifespan: 3–4 months

P.F. Candle Co. Sandalwood Rose Diffuser Amazon View On Amazon View On Pfcandleco.com Who it’s for: People who like floral and woodsy scents. Who it isn’t for: People who want a reed diffuser with a decorative vessel. This woodsy and floral scent is a mix of sandalwood, oud, and cashmere rose, making it the perfect mix for those wanting something a little warm but not overpowering. As for scent throw (aka how strong it is), this reed diffuser is more subtle than some of the other diffusers that P.F. Candle Co. has. Price at time of publish: $29 Product Details: Size : 3.5 ounces

: 3.5 ounces Lifespan: 3–4 months

Brooklinen Bright Idea Diffuser Brooklinen View On Brooklinen Who it’s for: People who want a soothing scent. Who it isn’t for: People who are looking for a reed diffuser that offers refills.



Brooklinen may be known for its bedding, but its Bright Idea Diffuser rivals those from candle and fragrance brands. The soothing scent has a top note of cardamom, a middle note of geranium, and a base of vetiver. This fragrance is calming yet refreshing, making it a good choice for a bedroom. Plus, it isn’t overly floral, for those looking to steer clear of anything too strong and sweet. The bottle has a simple design and is a good fit for people who have a minimalist home. Just keep in mind that Brooklinen does not offer refills, so you’ll need to purchase a whole new set when your diffuser runs out. Price at time of publish: $49 Product Details: Size : 5.07 ounces

Nest New York Cedar Leaf & Lavender Diffuser Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Neiman Marcus Who it’s for: People who want a decorative reed diffuser. Who it isn’t for: People who want to keep their diffuser hidden. The first thing you notice about this reed diffuser is the rattan around the bottle—it’s a great decorative choice for those looking for something that stands out a bit. (The rattan sleeve can be removed if you decide you want a plain bottle, though.) The scent is herbaceous, with a mix of lavender, sage, and rosemary, while cedar leaves add subtle warmness. Keep in mind that the scent can be quite strong, so it’s best for larger, open rooms rather than enclosed spaces like a bathroom. And once it runs out, you can purchase refill bottles of the fragrance Price at time of publish: $65 Product Details: Size : 5.9 ounces

: 5.9 ounces Lifespan: 3 months

Paddywax Flowers Petite Reed Diffuser Amazon View On Amazon View On Paddywax.com Who it’s for: People who want to try a mini diffuser before committing to a full-size option. Who it isn’t for: People who want a reed diffuser that doesn’t need to be replaced often. This mini diffuser would make a great host gift thanks to the pretty packaging and low price point, but it’s also great for people who want to try out a scent in their home for a few weeks before committing to a larger size. This particular scent, Flowers, is bright, fresh, and a little sweet, with notes of citrus zest, coconut water, white gardenia, jasmine petals, and pink peony. In other words, if you want your home to smell like you’re walking through a garden, this is the scent for you. Price at time of publish: $24 Product Details: Size : 1.5 ounces

: 1.5 ounces Lifespan: Not listed

Diptyque Baies Diffuser Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Diptyqueparis.com Who it’s for: People who want a high-end, reusable reed diffuser. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a budget-friendly option. Diptyque’s Baies scent is a fan-favorite for a reason: It’s fresh, floral, and slightly sweet, making it appealing to many. The brand’s diffusers are meant to be refilled and reused (all of the fragrance oils are available as refills), meaning you’re investing in a high-quality product that produces less waste. It’s meant to be used in larger spaces, so it may not be the right option for people who want a reed diffuser for small, enclosed rooms. Price at time of publish: $190 Product Details: Size : 6.7 ounces

: 6.7 ounces Lifespan: N/A

Jo Malone Lime Basil and Mandarin Diffuser Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Jomalone.com Who it’s for: People looking for a light, tropical scent. Who it isn’t for: People who want a highly decorative reed diffuser. Jo Malone is known for its high-quality fragrances, and this diffuser is no different. The basil, white thyme, and mandarin scents are fresh and breezy, so this is a great option for those looking for something summery year-round. It comes with 10 reeds to cast the scent far (many other reed diffusers on this list include less), and the brand suggests letting them soak in the oils for 24–36 hours before expecting the diffuser to start releasing fragrance (as is usually the case). Price at time of publish: $98 Product Details: Size : 5.5 ounces

: 5.5 ounces Lifespan: 3–4 months

Tocca Capri Diffuser Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Tocca.com Who it’s for: People who want to fill their room with a citrusy scent. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer warmer fragrance notes. The Tocca Capri Diffuser is fruit-heavy thanks to notes of grapefruit and melon, making it light, fresh, and a bit sweet. Named after (you guessed it) the island of Capri, this scent is meant to transport you to the citrus gardens in the Mediterranean. With proper use (flipping the reeds to refresh the scent, for example), this diffuser will stay fragrant and continuously cast scent for up to two months. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Size : 4 ounces

: 4 ounces Lifespan: 2 months

Voluspa Eucalyptus and White Sage Reed Diffuser Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Who it’s for: People looking for a long-lasting, affordable diffuser. Who it isn’t for: People who want a fruit-forward fragrance. In a white glass bottle with rattan reeds, this diffuser is a beautiful and subtle option—whether for your own home or a friend’s (we think it would be a great housewarming present!). The notes of this scent are sophisticated and spa-like, with a mix of white sage, eucalyptus, cardamom, and Hinoki bark, which is a type of cypress. Because of its relaxing scent, this diffuser would be great in a living room or bedroom so you can fully wind down once the workday is done. Looking for something with a more fruity or sweet scent? If so, this may not be the right reed diffuser for you. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Size : 6 ounces

Capri Blue Volcano Diffuser The Container Store View On Anthropologie View On The Container Store View On Sephora Who it’s for: People who want their home to smell like an Anthropologie store. Who it isn’t for: People who want a diffuser that will blend in anywhere This scent will be familiar to many people—it’s used in candle form in all Anthropologie stores, usually by the entrance when you first walk in. Capri Blue’s Volcano Diffuser mixes tropical fruits, limes, lemons, and sugared oranges for a resulting fragrance that’s slightly fruity, fresh, and comforting. The blue bottle is a pretty finishing touch, so it can easily be washed and used as a bud vase or displayed on a shelf when the fragrance oils have run out. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Size : 8 ounces

: 8 ounces Lifespan: Not listed

Homesick Gone Hiking Diffuser Amazon View On Amazon View On Homesick.com Who it’s for: People looking for a reed diffuser with an earthy scent. Who it isn’t for: People who want a colorful vessel. Made to smell like a walk in the woods, this diffuser’s oil has top notes of pine, cassis, and fresh waters; mid notes of jasmine, cedarwood, and rosebud; and base notes of sandalwood, moss, and ivy. Like all of Homesick’s reed diffusers, this one is hand-poured in the U.S. Plus, the graphic packaging is fit for a gift—no wrapping paper needed. (The brand also has reed diffusers in other fun scents, like Book Club and New Home.) Price at time of publish: $34 Product Details: Size : 4 ounces

: 4 ounces Lifespan: 2–3 months

Hotel Collection Midnight in Paris Diffuser Hotel Collection View On Wayfair View On Hotelcollection.com Who it’s for: People looking for a high-quality yet affordable reed diffuser. Who it isn’t for: People who want a strong floral scent. Inspired by the Hotel Costes in Paris, this reed diffuser has top notes of nutmeg, lemon, and rose; middle notes of clove, sandalwood, and patchouli; and base notes of vanilla and amber. Mixing these creates a warm, sophisticated, and sweet-but-spicy scent that’ll make you feel like you’re in a fancy hotel. We suggest adding it to your guest bathroom or living area—it’ll fill a room without being overpowering or cloying. If you love how this diffuser smells, consider some of the brand’s other home fragrances—most are inspired by real hotels! Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Size : 3.4 ounces

: 3.4 ounces Lifespan: 3–4 months

Linnea Cashmere Diffuser The Container Store View On Anthropologie View On The Container Store Who it’s for: People looking for a luxe scent at a good price. Who it isn’t for: People who want a reed diffuser with a powerful scent. There’s nothing quite as luxe as cashmere, so it’s safe to say this reed diffuser’s scent emulates that, with a mix of amber woods, chamomile, and patchouli. Warm and subtle, this diffuser is good for just about any room in your home. It gets bonus points for its packaging: The included outer bag is perfect for gifting, while the greige bottle itself is pretty (and versatile) enough to be left out on a shelf or coffee table. Price at time of publish: $48 Product Details: Size : 6 ounces

: 6 ounces Lifespan: Not listed

Neom Happiness Reed Diffuser Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom Who it’s for: People looking for a mood-lifting scent. Who it isn’t for: People who want a colorful diffuser. Scents have the power to subtly change your mood (lavender is calming, for instance), and this line of diffusers was designed specifically to make you happier through a mix of different oils and scents. It has notes of mimosa flower, which is a bit powdery, as well as neroli and lemon for a citrusy zip of freshness. We think this reed diffuser would be a great option for a home office or living room—anywhere that a boost of productivity couldn’t hurt. Price at time of publish: $44 Product Details: Size : 3.38 ounces

: 3.38 ounces Lifespan: 3 months

Cocodor Signature Reed Diffuser Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a reed diffuser that comes in a variety of scents. Who it isn’t for: People who want a high-end reed diffuser. If you’re looking for a reed diffuser that won’t break the bank, this one from Cocodor is a great option. For starters, there are 24 scents to choose from—anything from the citrusy Refreshing Air to the fruit-forward Black Cherry. Plus, the fragrance oils are available in even more affordable refill bottles. If you’re in the market for something high-end from a widely known fragrance brand, this may not be the right choice for you. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Size : 6.7 ounces

: 6.7 ounces Lifespan: 2 months

Harlem Candle Co. Speakeasy Diffuser Harlem Candle Co. View On Harlemcandlecompany.com Who it’s for: People who want a reed diffuser with a warm and spicy scent. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer sweet fragrances. With notes of palo santo and bourbon, this diffuser is meant to conjure up the feeling of being in a speakeasy. It also has hints of dark chocolate and plum blossom to round out the woody, earthy scent. The glass apothecary-style bottle matches the speakeasy vibe, making it a great choice for a bar area, living room, or even a bathroom. We also like that the label is high-quality and more of plaque rather than just a sticker, which means that even after the diffuser is done you could easily reuse the bottle and keep it on display. Price at time of publish: $52 Product Details: Size : 8 ounces

: 8 ounces Lifespan: 6–8 months

Brooklyn Candle Studio Love Potion Reed Diffuser Brooklyn Candle Studio View On Brooklyncandlestudio.com Who it’s for: People who want a fresh and lightly floral scent. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a deeper, warmer scent. If you’re looking for a subtle, cleanly designed diffuser that won’t draw any attention, this one from Brooklyn Candle Studio is a great option because it’ll blend right in with any style of decor. This scent, which smells like a freshly picked bunch of wildflowers, mixes notes of jasmine, lavender, and mandarin for a fresh, lightly floral, slightly citrus fragrance. Just note that the floral scent here isn’t overly sweet, but rather subtle and soft, making it suitable for a wide range of tastes (and for picky members of the household). Price at time of publish: $42 Product Details: Size : 4.4 ounces

