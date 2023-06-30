To find the best reclining sofas, we researched dozens of options while considering factors like type, size, materials, features, and price. We also consulted three experts for their input on finding the right reclining sofa for your space: interior designers Isabel Ladd and Jerad Gardemal, and registered nurse Nancy Mitchell. From utterly chic options for a high-design living room to classic styles that invite you to sink in, we have a reclining sofa to improve your lounging.

"Opt for a reclining sofa that appears to have a slimmer profile—keep in mind it will be more comfortable once it reclines,” says interior designer Isabel Ladd. “Also, consider luscious fabrics such as a rich velvet or custom trim at the base as other factors that keep it stylish."

Whether curling up with a book or watching your favorite show, a reclining sofa is the perfect place to lounge and unwind.

La-Z-Boy is known for its recliners, so it's no surprise that this pick is one of the most supportive options on our list. In fact, the lumbar section of this power-reclining sofa is adjustable to suit your needs, as is the seat back, leg rest, and headrest. You can even program the sofa to remember your favorite settings, so if someone else adjusts it, you can return it to your favorite, ultra-comfortable position. The customization doesn't end there—you can also pick from hundreds of upholstery options, including leather and pet-friendly fabrics, as well as a range of cushion types. Just note that this specific model is on the smaller side, so it may not be suitable for people above 5’9”.

If you want a kid- and pet-friendly sofa , you need something made with durable and stain-resistant materials. Enter Arhaus' Coburn Two Piece Motion Sofa: This power-reclining loveseat has heavy-duty yet soft upholstery, which is not only stain-resistant but also odor- and moisture-resistant. You don't need to worry about your pets or little ones shortening the lifespan of your reclining loveseat—to clean it, just use mild detergent and water (and potentially a brush for deep-set stains). We also love its chunky yet modern look that doesn't resemble a traditional recliner.

This is one of the most expensive options on our list.

This modern design is sleek and durable enough to stand up to pets and kids.

Though reclining sofas are often bulky, this comfortable loveseat saves space while still giving you a comfortable place to lounge. This model only requires three inches of clearance behind the seat back in order to recline fully. Both seats recline manually via pull tabs, and while tilting back is easy, returning to an upright position can be a little tricky—the footrest may require a push to lock back into place. This reclining loveseat comes in gray, brown, and beige, and while it might not be the most aesthetically striking option, it makes up for its looks in comfort. Best of all, it comes completely assembled.

This sofa has no assembly required, and you only need 3 inches of clearance.

This gorgeous leather sofa has an impressive power reclining seat and pop-up adjustable headrests for lounging comfort. We also love that it’s made with durable, long-lasting materials—it's contract-grade, meaning it's rated for residential and commercial use. You can choose from genuine top-grain and vegan leather in an impressive range of 17 colors, including options like navy, off-white, and deep green.

This reclining sofa comes in a vast range of colors in real and vegan leather.

The configuration of this sectional sofa is customizable, so you can lounge solo, host friends, or curl up with your partner or pet. The five-piece sectional has two power recliners, two standard seats, and a chaise, plus, you can add as many modular pieces as you need. The clean silhouette works with modern and traditional decor and is comfortable but not overstuffed. Because this sofa takes an estimated 80 minutes to assemble, you might want to splurge on professional assembly (or at least recruit another person for extra help).

You can customize the configuration and seat the whole family.

This classic reclining sofa, made of vegan leather, has a manual recline function—just pull a lever to tilt back on either end seat (the middle does not recline). The sofa requires 27 inches of clearance behind it in order to recline fully, so this may not be an ideal pick for small spaces or apartments. While this is the most reasonably priced sofa on our list, the vegan leather is prone to scratches and staining, so be sure you're comfortable with a weathered look.

As far as reclining sofas go, this one has a slim, streamlined profile that can blend in with your space. We also like its leather upholstery, which furthers the sleek appearance and is a more long-lasting, durable material. This pick also has headrests you can adjust separately from the rest of the sofa, so you can better support your head while watching TV or reading a book . The main downside is that we wish there were more colors available—but still, we like the navy blue option, which has subtle green undertones.

The color options are limited, and only the end seats recline.

It only requires five inches of clearance behind the sofa for full reclining.

If you want a modern sofa that doesn’t resemble a traditional recliner, this design-forward piece might be for you. The slim frame has tight cushioning for a streamlined look and a trendy bouclé upholstery that lends it a unique, textured finish. Just note that the bouclé may stretch over time and is a somewhat high-maintenance fabric, so the brand recommends using water-free solvents to clean it. When you tilt back using the power recline function, the seat shifts forward, so you don't need to worry about extensive clearance behind the sofa.

It doesn't look like a typical recliner, so it can complement more decor styles.

There are a few important details to note with this sofa. First, only two of the three seats can recline; the middle seat remains upright. Second, you need 10 inches of clearance behind it in order to fully kick back. You can choose between manual and power recline models, with the latter adding to the overall price. While this isn’t the cheapest reclining sofa on our list (our pick for small spaces is slightly more affordable), it is a fraction of the cost of most power reclining sofas and doesn’t compromise on size or quality.

If you want the comfort of a reclining sofa on a smaller budget, opt for the Red Barrel Studio Westport Reclining Upholstered Sofa. This three-seat sofa has your typical recliner profile—a high seat back and extra-plush cushions, plus a layer of cool gel-infused memory foam for additional comfort. Unlike other selections, this model has a nearly lie-flat recline angle, which is ideal for serious lounging (and dozing off).

The color options are limited, and only the end seats recline.

This pick comes in 30 different fabrics ranging in material and color. Most of the fabrics are performance grade, so they're extra durable, stain-resistant, and kid- and pet-friendly. The colors are primarily neutral options in the beige family, with a few earth tones thrown in, too.

We have to hand it to Pottery Barn: This cleverly designed reclining sofa is sleek in any space. Instead of a traditional recliner, it looks like a classic, three-seat roll-arm sofa. We love that the seats slide forward as you recline, so you don't need to leave much space behind the sofa, saving you valuable square footage. The headrests and footrests can also be adjusted separately, allowing you to customize your reclining position.

It's designed to fit flush against a wall, even when reclined.

Final Verdict

Our top pick is the Pottery Barn Ultra Lounge Roll Arm Upholstered Reclining Sofa for its sleek design that lays flat against the wall and looks more like a traditional sofa than the typical, bulky style. If you want to lay flat, opt for the Red Barrel Studio Westport 85" Lay Flat Reclining Upholstered Sofa, which also comes at a lower price.

How to Shop for Reclining Sofas Like a Pro

Type

There are two types of reclining sofas—power and manual—and each term refers to their reclining method. Power recliners have a power source of some kind, which allows you to recline with the press of a button. "If you need to float a reclining sofa in a room, some manufacturers will offer a power bank that you recharge every so often,” says interior designer Isabel Ladd. “The power bank hides underneath the sofa without needing to plug into a traditional outlet." Manual recliners are typically operated by a lever and use your body weight to recline—they are cheaper than powered recliners but often don't allow you to adjust the recline level.

Materials

Common upholstery options for recliners include leather and performance fabrics. When choosing a material for your sofa, consider stain resistance (particularly if you live in a household with kids or pets), durability, and comfort, which, of course, varies based on your preferences.

You should also consider the internal materials of your reclining sofa—specifically the frame, which is often metal or wood. If you pick a wood frame, make sure it's solid wood rather than MDF (medium-density fiberboard), as it's stronger and longer-lasting. "We look for solid wood frames and multiple upholstery and cushion options," says interior designer Jerad Gardemal.

Size

There's always the consideration of length, width, and height when shopping for furniture, and reclining sofas are no exception. Measure your space to ensure your reclining sofa fits. "Consider how much space you will have to leave between a wall and the frame since the sofa will need additional space to recline," says Ladd.



Also, evaluate the number of seats you need—no one likes to sit on a cushion seam, so make sure the sofa has enough spots for your home.

Features

Beyond the ability to recline, many sofas have additional features, including drink holders, storage (both in-arm and pockets), and, if your sofa is powered, USB ports and back massagers (potentially with a heating element). Depending on your budget and comfort preferences, you can choose the added features to suit your space and needs.

Questions You Might Ask

What are the benefits of a reclining sofa?

"Recliners help improve circulation by elevating the legs. Raising the legs places your extremities above heart level, easing the burden of your circulatory system to get blood to those areas," says registered nurse Nancy Mitchell. "By improving blood flow, recliners can help relieve lower-body discomfort from diabetes, heart disease, and varicose veins."

How much should you expect to spend on a reclining sofa?

A reclining sofa is an investment that will last for years to come. While prices vary depending on factors such as type, materials, and added features, we recommend opting for a durable, quality option, which starts at around $900 and can go up to as much as several thousand.

How long do reclining sofas last?

The lifespan of a reclining sofa depends on the model you choose, how frequently you use it, and your maintenance. Cheaper models may have a shorter lifespan, and heavy use (and other factors like pets) may also shorten a reclining sofa's lifespan.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Stefanie Waldek, a freelance writer with nearly a decade of experience writing home, travel, and lifestyle content. To compile this list, Stefanie spent hours researching dozens of reclining sofas while comparing type, size, materials, features, and price. For expert insight, she spoke with interior designers Isabel Ladd and Jerad Gardemal and registered nurse Nancy Mitchell.

