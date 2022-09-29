The 10 Best Quilts for Every Style of 2022

Below, find our recommendations for the best quilts depending on your sleeping habits and lifestyle. We’ve also included expert tips on how to shop for quilts and answers to your quilt-related questions.

Our top pick, The Company Store Company Cotton Voile Quilt , is made with lightweight fabric that can easily transition throughout different seasons, and remains comfortable for all kinds of sleepers. We also liked that it comes in an array of vibrant hues to complement any room.

“Think about the space your quilt will live in,” says Motnyk. “Is it a staple piece for your bed, a decoration that migrates around your home, or an addition to a collection? Look for a quality piece that you’ll want to keep around forever.”

After hours of thoroughly researching options and considering factors like material, weight, and care, we found the very best quilts to accommodate a variety of sleep preferences, budgets, and design styles. For tips on how to shop for quilts, we consulted Kiva Motnyk, Founder of Thompson Street Studio .

Whether you sleep hot or have to bundle up at night to keep from getting too cold, the best quilts can improve the quality of your sleep and turn your room into a cozy, inviting space . A quilt can be used on its own or paired with a comforter for extra warmth, and it can come in various styles and weights, but with so many options on the market, finding the right one can be overwhelming.

Best Overall Quilt: The Company Store Company Cotton Voile Quilt The Company Store View On Thecompanystore.com Who it’s for: People looking for a versatile quilt that can be layered with other bedding in the winter. Who it isn’t for: People in search of warmer bedding. Soft to the touch and light as a feather, the Company Cotton Voile Quilt is the perfect complement to any bed. It’s made out of—you guessed it—cotton voile, which is an airy fabric that works perfectly as a coverlet in the summer or as a bed topper for extra warmth when it gets cold. The filling is also 100 percent cotton, which gives this quilt a weightless feel. Another strength of the Company Cotton Voile quilt is that it comes in 22 color options, ranging from neutrals to bold shades, so it can match any room or decor style. Each quilt is expertly hand stitched, giving each item a unique texture and ensuring that it can hold up to years of wear. Plus, this quilt is super convenient to clean. When you need to wash it, stick it in the washing machine and tumble dry on low. It’ll be back on your bed in no time, so you never have to spend a night without it. Product Details:

Materials: Cotton voile with cotton fill

Cotton voile with cotton fill Sizes: Twin, full/queen, king

Twin, full/queen, king Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry on low

Machine wash cold, tumble dry on low Return Policy: 90 days Price at time of publish: $189 for queen

Best Budget Quilt: Pillowfort Box Stitch Microfiber Quilt Target View On Target Who it’s for: People looking for a warm quilt with a simple design. Who it isn’t for: People who sleep hot. High-quality quilts can be expensive due to the craftsmanship and materials used to make them, but thankfully there are some great budget options available. This microfiber quilt from Target stood out for using Oeko-Tex certified fabrics, meaning it has been tested for 400+ harmful chemicals and proven safe. We also like that it can be machine washed and dried, which is much more practical, especially for those who don’t have space to line dry their bed linens. This quilt is filled with cotton and uses box stitching to create a clean pattern on your bedding, which gives it a lightweight feel. The outer lining is microfiber, a soft and durable material that’s less prone to wrinkles but traps in more heat than cotton or linen. With this in mind, we recommend that hot sleepers consider other quilts, as they may find this one too warm, especially during the summer. One thing to point out: It only runs up to a queen size, so if you have a larger bed, you’re out of luck. But if you’re on a budget you can’t go wrong with this comfy quilt. It’s easy to clean, comfortable, and looks good on any bed. Product Details:

Materials: Polyester with cotton fill

Polyester with cotton fill Sizes: Twin, full/queen

Twin, full/queen Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

Machine wash, tumble dry Return Policy: 1 year Price at time of publish: $45 for queen

Best Quilt for Hot Sleepers: West Elm Silky Tencil Pick Stitch Quilt West Elm View On West Elm Who it’s for: People who sleep hot and people who prefer a silky feel. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to spend a lot on a quilt. If you’re a hot sleeper who wants a quilt that will keep you cool, we recommend the West Elm Tencel Pick Stitch Quilt. Tencel lyocell fabric is renowned for its moisture-wicking and antibacterial properties that absorb water and humidity, which means it can regulate your body temperature to keep you cool all night. Tencel is a fabric made from strained tree pulp. While that might not sound super comfortable, we can assure you that West Elm's Tencel quilt is supremely soft and silky to the touch, even more so than a sateen or silk bedspread. This hand-stitched quilt is made from sustainably sourced Tencel that is Fair Trade and Oeko-Tex 100 certified, so it’s free of 400+ harmful chemicals. West Elm's Tencel quilt is best suited for hot sleepers or people living in warmer climates. You can pair it with a duvet or blanket for more warmth, but you may not like its cool touch if you run cold at night. Tencel also has a sheen, so you may want a cotton or linen quilt if you prefer matte bedding. But for those who like to be as cool as a cucumber in their sleep, this quilt will keep you at a perfect temperature throughout the night. Product Details:

Materials: Tencel lyocell with polyester fill

Tencel lyocell with polyester fill Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full/queen, king/California king

Twin, twin XL, full/queen, king/California king Care: Machine wash warm, tumble dry

Machine wash warm, tumble dry Return Policy: 30 days Price at time of publish: $230 for queen 14 Cooling Comforters That Will Keep You Sweat-Free All Night Long

Best Lightweight Quilt: Quince Organic Cotton Quilt Quince View On Onequince.com Who it’s for: People in search of a weightless quilt with lots of ventilation. Who it isn’t for: People who need bedding that can hold up to roughhousing from kids and pets. Out of all the lightweight quilts we looked at, this cotton quilt from Quince stood out for its weightless quality and use of cotton voile. Cotton voile, which is a lightweight and gauzy version of cotton, brings cloudlike comfort to any bed. This type of cotton is also more breathable, allowing air to circulate throughout your bedding so you won’t overheat in the middle of the night. Come winter it has a supremely soft touch that is amazing to curl up in. The lighter fabric is more prone to snags and tears though, so it’s not the best choice if you have pets or rowdy kids. Quince’s cotton quilt is GOTS-certified organic, so you can rest assured knowing that it’s made from the highest quality materials. It’s also machine-washable and can be tumbled dry, so cleaning your quilt is as breezy as your new bedding. If you eat in bed or are prone to spilling things, the white fabric of this option might suffer a stain or two. You may have to spend more time spot cleaning your quilt to keep it pristine, but given its quality and affordability compared to other organic quilts, it’s worth the extra care. Product Details:

Material: Organic cotton with organic cotton fill

Organic cotton with organic cotton fill Sizes: Twin, full/queen, king/Cal king

Twin, full/queen, king/Cal king Care: Machine wash cool, tumble dry low

Machine wash cool, tumble dry low Return Policy: 1 year Price at time of publish: $110 for queen



Best Heavy Quilt: Parachute Cloud Cotton Quilt 4.8 Parachute View On Parachute Who it’s for: People who want a warm quilt to curl up with in the winter. Who it isn’t for: People who want lightweight bedding. Parachute’s Cloud Cotton Quilt is the perfect companion for cooler evenings. Made entirely with long-staple Turkish cotton, it feels uber soft and snuggly against your skin—and, the longer cotton fibers mean that the fabric is less prone to pilling and breakage than shorter ones. It’s filled with polyester, which helps keep you toasty warm, and has a heavier weight that means it can totally replace your comforter. This quilt is machine-washable and features a crinkled texture that disguises the appearance of wrinkles. You can choose from five natural colors that are yarn dyed, meaning that the individual fabric fibers were dyed before they were woven into fabric. This technique helps to prevent fading, ensuring your quilt looks brand new even after several washes. While the price is a bit steep, a quilt that manages to be fluffy and lightweight makes for a good splurge and is sure to keep you warm and cozy at home. Product Details:

Material: Cotton with polyester fill

Cotton with polyester fill Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/Cal king

Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/Cal king Care: Machine wash

Machine wash Return Policy: 60 days Price at time of publish: $289 for queen The 10 Best Duvet Inserts, According to Our In-Depth Testing

Best Cotton Quilt: Under the Canopy Organic Cotton Quilt Under the Canopy View On Underthecanopy.com Who it’s for: People who want a lightweight quilt with a sleek look. Who it isn’t for: People who want a warm, thick quilt. The right bedspread can create a luxurious sleeping experience, which is what Under The Canopy’s cotton quilt delivers. It’s made from GOTS-certified organic cotton, and its softness cannot be overstated—it’s like sleeping on a cloud. This quilt also uses a sateen weave, which brings a subtle shine to your bed. The fill, also made from organic cotton, gives it a bit of loft without being too hot or heavy, making it a good option for those looking for lightweight bedding to keep cool in the summer. The subtle stitching of this quilt gives it a slightly textured look, so it's great if you’re looking for a sleek bedspread that doesn't have a traditionally quilted look. It’s available in five neutral colors, which may be disappointing if you were hoping to bring some bright pops of color to space, but you can layer each quilt beautifully with a bright blanket or comforter to keep warm in the winter. Lastly, Under the Canopy’s quilt is washer and dryer friendly, so you don't have to bother with line drying. Its hassle-free care instructions and supremely soft fabric make it a staple all year round. Product Details:

Materials: Cotton with cotton and polyester fill

Cotton with cotton and polyester fill Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king

Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king Care: Machine wash warm, tumble dry low

Machine wash warm, tumble dry low Return Policy: 60 days Price at time of publish: $188 for queen

Best Linen Quilt: The Citizenry Stonewashed Linen Quilt The Citizenry View On The-citizenry.com Who it’s for: Hot sleepers who want soft, breathable bedding that has a lived-in look. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to spend a lot on a quilt. The Citizenry makes their Stonewashed Linen Quilt from French flax of the highest caliber, so it arrives at your doorstep as soft as can be. Each quilt is Oeko-Tex and Fair Trade certified, and comes in an array of calming, earthy hues that bring a lived-in look to your bed. Linen is a breathable, moisture-wicking fabric, so it’s ideal for hot sleepers or those who live in warm climates. The Citizenry’s linen quilts are lightweight, so they aren't cumbersome to deal with, and are stitched with a square pattern which creates a plushier feel. This quilt can also be machine washed and dried, but keep in mind that linen does wrinkle more than other fabrics. For those who want to create a comfy vibe in their room, this would make a good pick, but bedding perfectionists may want to consider a stiffer fabric. The main downside here is price: Linen is more expensive than other fabrics, so this isn't a budget-friendly option. However, The Citizenry offers free fabric swatches so you can get a feel for their linen before you take the plunge. We believe this quilt is worth the cost, given that it manages to be buttery soft, lightweight, well-crafted, and cozy all at once—what more could you want? Product Details:

Material: Linen with polyester fill

Linen with polyester fill Sizes: Twin, full/queen, king/Cal king

Twin, full/queen, king/Cal king Care: Machine wash, tumble dry low

Machine wash, tumble dry low Return Policy: 30 days Price at time of publish: $275 for queen We Spent 3 Months Testing Linen Sheets—Here Are the 10 Best Sets We Found

Best Organic Quilt: Pact Quilted Comforter Pact View On Wearpact.com Who it’s for: People who want a breathable quilt that still has a bit of weight. Who it isn’t for: People who are looking for a colorful quilt. Those who dread swapping out their bedding once the season changes should consider this medium-weight quilt. It’s airy enough to be used in the summer, and once winter rolls around, all you have to do is throw on a blanket for it to be ready for cold weather cuddling. The fill and outer layers are made entirely from Fair Trade and GOTS-certified organic cotton, so you can sleep soundly knowing that your quilt meets the strictest textile standards around. The fluffy cotton fill also allows for better air circulation, making it well-suited for hot sleepers who want the feel of medium-weight bedding without sacrificing their comfort at night. Pact’s Quilted Comforter features a sateen weave, which brings a lustrous finish to your bed. While it is machine-washable, it does wrinkle easily, so we recommend removing it from your dryer promptly to stave off creases. Product Details:

Material: Organic cotton with organic cotton fill

Organic cotton with organic cotton fill Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/Cal king

Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/Cal king Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low Return Policy: 60 days Price at time of publish: $240 for queen The 10 Best Organic Sheets for All Types of Sleepers

Best Patchwork Quilt: L.L.Bean North Star Patchwork Quilt 4.5 L.L.Bean View On L.L.Bean Who it’s for: People who want a classic-looking quilt. Who it isn’t for: People who want a quilt that’s very easy to care for. If you’re looking for bedding with that classic quilted look, this heirloom-quality quilt from L.L. Bean is a great choice. The soft, warm colors of the patches were inspired by natural hues, bringing a shabby-chic vibe to your bed. If you ever get tired of the patches, you can flip it over and display the ticked reverse side instead. The fabric and batting of this quilt are both 100 percent cotton, so it’s super soft and cozy without being overly heavy. Most sleepers will find that it has a good weight for colder nights, but if you sleep hot, you may want to opt for a cooling comforter instead. This quilt is also large enough for proper snuggling—L.L. Bean does not skimp on fabric when it comes to their bedding. Blanket hoggers will have lots of fabric to curl up in at night without leaving their partners in the cold. While this quilt is machine-washable, L.L. Bean does recommend that you line dry it to keep it intact for years to come. If you don’t mind hanging up your quilt whenever it needs a wash, we think it’s a well-made option for those looking for traditional quilted bedding. Product Details:

Materials: Cotton with cotton fill

Cotton with cotton fill Sizes: Twin, full/queen, king

Twin, full/queen, king Care: Machine wash, line dry

Machine wash, line dry Return Policy: 1 year Price at time of publish: $239 for queen