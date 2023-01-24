Shopping The 7 Best Pressure Cookers of 2023 The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker stands out for its versatile functionality, ample presets, and safety features. By Barbara Bellesi Zito Barbara Bellesi Zito Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer from Staten Island, NY with more than 18 years of experience covering home and lifestyle topics for a variety of publications.Highlights:Has been published in Better Homes & Gardens, Martha Stewart Living, Forbes Advisor, and Apartment Therapy. Graduated from Emerson College with a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and from Wagner College with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Theatre. Her debut novel will be published in 2023. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Pressure cookers can make delicious meals much faster than traditional cooking methods, so they're great for meal prep and easy weeknight dinners alike. Their airtight chambers hold onto steam to create high cooking temperatures, and they don't allow for evaporation so your recipes come out flavorful and rich. To find the best pressure cookers on the market, we compared various models based on factors like size, presets, price, and performance. We also spoke with Anna Vocino, founder of Eat Happy Kitchen and author of two cookbooks, for expert tips on selecting and using a pressure cooker. “Pressure cookers do what slow cookers do in under an hour,” says Vocino. “It's great for tough-to-cook roasts, which would take hours in the oven.” Our top pick is the Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker. This electric device is easy for newbies to acclimate themselves to the world of pressure cooking and has plenty of programs for experienced at-home chefs to level up their recipes. We also love that it can work as a slow cooker, rice cooker, and even a sauté pan. Our Top Picks Best Overall Pressure Cooker: Instant Pot Pro 6-Quart Pressure Cooker at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget Pressure Cooker: Presto 8-Quart Pressure Cooker at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge Pressure Cooker: Breville Fast Slow Pro at Amazon Jump to Review Best Stovetop Pressure Cooker: T-Fal Stovetop Pressure Cooker at Amazon Jump to Review Best Small Pressure Cooker: Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker at Amazon Jump to Review Best Large Pressure Cooker: Presto Pressure Canner and Cooker at Amazon Jump to Review Most Versatile Pressure Cooker: Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 6-Quart Pressure Cooker 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Crate & Barrel View On Instanthome.com Who it’s for: People who want a versatile pressure cooker with a bevy of presets. Who it isn’t for: People who want a stovetop pressure cooker. The Instant Pot has become synonymous with pressure cooking, but this 10-in-1 device can do much more. It works as a slow cooker, rice cooker, sous vide, steamer, and sauté pan, but it also makes yogurt, bakes cakes, warms food, and sterilizes bottles, jars, and utensils. Considering all that it does, it’s an incredible value for the price. If you’re a pressure cooker newbie, the Instant Pot has built-in safety features like overheat protection, a locking lid, a release switch, and a diffusing cover that prevents splashing. You can also take out the inner pot and bring it to the stovetop for even more versatility. It’s available in six- and eight-quart capacities, both of which are ideal for cooking for your whole crew. This pressure cooker also features a whopping 28 one-touch cooking presets, plus five buttons that allow you to program your favorite settings. In short, you can cook everything from brown rice to chicken to cheesecake in this Instant Pot. Price at time of publish: $170 Product Details: Capacity: 6 quarts and 8 quartsNumber of Presets: 28Dimensions: 13 x 12.7 x 12.8 inches (for 6-quart model) Best Budget Pressure Cooker Presto 8-Quart Aluminum Pressure Cooker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want an affordable, high-capacity pressure cooker. Who it isn’t for: People who want a programmable electric pressure cooker. Though stovetop pressure cookers don’t have the programming capability of their electric counterparts, they are still a valuable tool to add to your kitchen arsenal. For starters, this stovetop model from Presto is the most affordable one on our list, making it a great way for newbies to enter the world of pressure cooking. This pressure cooker is made with layers of aluminum and stainless steel and works on regular, smooth-top, and induction stoves. For safety, the lid will automatically lock when there’s pressure inside. The eight-quart capacity of this aluminum pressure cooker makes it one of the larger ones on our list, so you can increase the amount of meat, poultry, fish, and veggies you can make at once. It also comes with a cooking rack, which allows you to cook more than one food at a time. This pick is also dishwasher safe, so no matter what you cook in it—even short ribs and chicken cacciatore—cleanup will be super easy. Plus, you can leave off the lid to have it double as a heavy-duty pot. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Capacity: 8 quartNumber of Presets: NoneDimensions: 7.1 x 11.69 x 20.75 inches Best Splurge Pressure Cooker Breville Fast Slow Pro Cooker 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who are willing to spend more on a high-quality appliance. Who it isn’t for: People who already have a slow cooker at home. Whether you are ready to improve your cooking efficiency or want to go all in on a multipurpose device, we think the Breville Fast Slow Pro is worth the splurge. This appliance features 11 programmable settings, including options for veggies, rice, soup, and bone-in meat—it can even make risotto and stews. We like that it has a detailed display complete with a countdown timer, pressure and temperature indicators, and a color-changing background based on the stage of the cooking process (pressurizing, cooking, or releasing steam). Once your food is finished, the pressure cooker will automatically choose one of three steam release settings. The quick method will help prevent overcooking, the pulse method releases short bursts of steam, and the natural method allows the steam to subside slowly. With a six-quart capacity, this electric pressure cooker is big enough to cook meals for most households. It comes with a steamer basket and a rack that may come in handy for specific recipes. Even though the lid is dishwasher safe, the cooking pot isn’t: It’s made of ceramic, so you’ll have to wash it by hand. Price at time of publish: $280 Product Details: Capacity: 6 quartsNumber of Presets: 11Dimensions: 12.5 x 13.5 x 14 inches The 7 Best Slow Cookers for Easy, Hands-off Meals Best Stovetop Pressure Cooker T-Fal Stovetop Pressure Cooker 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who prefer to use their stovetop for cooking. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t mind paying more for an electric pressure cooker with presets. While electric pressure cookers are simple to use because of their programmable settings, stovetop models are capable of higher pressures and cooking temperatures, meaning your food is ready even faster. This stovetop pressure cooker from T-fal has two settings—10 and 15 PS—that you can toggle between depending on what you’re making. It’s suitable for use on all cooktops, even induction. The lid locks securely so that you don’t have to worry about accidentally opening it too early. The 6.3-quart capacity makes it easy to cook up large meals, making it a good option for those who like to host dinner parties or meal prep for the week ahead. It's made with heavy-duty stainless steel that lasts long, making this a valuable investment for your kitchen. Plus, you can simply remove the lid when you’re done cooking and pop the base in the dishwasher for quick and easy cleanup. Price at time of publish: $109 Product Details: Capacity: 6.3 quartsNumber of Presets: None, but 2 pressure settingsDimensions: 11.5 x 18.1 x 10.5 inches Best Small Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Instanthome.com View On Kohls.com Who it’s for: People cooking for themselves or who have limited space. Who it isn’t for: People who cook for large families. If you assume that pressure cookers are always huge appliances, think again. This petite three-quart Instant Pot takes up less than a square foot of space, making it ideal for small kitchens. But just because it’s small doesn’t mean it lacks capability, though. This appliance takes the place of seven different devices: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, sauté pan, steamer, and food warmer. Plus, there are 13 presets that make it easy to cook everything from poultry to soups to desserts. According to the manufacturer, the Instant Pot Duo cooks 70 percent faster than its large-capacity counterparts. This pick has 10 safety features, including overheating protection and a secure lid. The lid and inner pot are also dishwasher safe, so you won’t spend more time cleaning it than cooking in it. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Capacity: 3 quartsNumber of Presets: 13Dimensions: 11.2 x 11.4 x 10 inches The 12 Best Instant Pot Cookbooks That Will Make You a Pressure Cooker Pro Best Large Pressure Cooker Presto 23-Quart Pressure Canner and Cooker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who need a high-capacity pressure cooker for canning and cooking a lot of food. Who it isn’t for: People with limited kitchen storage space. Whether you need a large pressure cooker for canning or simply cooking a lot of food at once, this 23-quart model from Presto has got you covered. Its large size is big enough to feed a crowd, making it ideal for family dinners and holiday cooking. And if you like to can foods at home, this pressure cooker can be used to preserve jars of seasonal produce such as tomatoes, strawberries, jams, and more. The Presto pressure cooker is made of heavy-gauge aluminum that heats up fast and evenly. You can use it on smooth cooktops as well as those with grates. A pressure dial gauge allows you to choose exactly the pressure you need, which is important if you live in a high-altitude region. Price at time of publish: $148 Product Details: Capacity: 23 quartsNumber of Presets: NoneDimensions: 15.1 x 15.4 x 14.8 inches Most Versatile Pressure Cooker Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it’s for: People who want a pressure cooker that also works as an air fryer and more. Who it isn’t for: People who aren't interested in experimenting with multiple cooking modes. Like many other Ninja products, the 11-in-1 Pro Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer can tackle various cooking tasks. In addition to pressure cooking, this model can also steam, slow cook, sear, sauté, bake, roast, broil, sous vide, warm, and dehydrate. Plus, it has a 6.5-quart pot that can easily fit a chicken or roast. There’s a broil rack nested in the device so you can steam or broil food. You can even switch to the crisper plate and use this multicooker as an air fryer. And if you ever run out of recipe ideas, the appliance comes with a cookbook and cooking charts to give you some mouthwatering ideas for your next meal. Price at time of publish: $200 Product Details: Capacity: 6.5 quartsNumber of Presets: 11Dimensions: 16.18 x 13.98 x 13.23 inches Final Verdict We chose the Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker as our top pick because it also serves as a slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté pan, and more. No need to be overwhelmed by its extensive capabilities, though: Just choose one of the 28 pre-set cooking options to whip up a delicious meal in a flash. How to Shop for Pressure Cookers Like a Pro Type There are two types of pressure cookers: stovetop and electric. We made sure to include both types on our list, but the best one for your needs depends on personal preference. Electric pressure cookers make it easy to create recipes with preset options, while stovetop models make food even faster because they cook at higher pressures than their electric counterparts. Capacity To determine the best capacity for your new pressure cooker, Vocino recommends considering what you cook most frequently and how many people you typically serve. “I use a six-quart Instant Pot and that's perfect for my family and for when I am creating recipes,” she says. “But if you have a larger family or you are entertaining guests regularly, go for the eight- to 10-quart version.” Presets Electric pressure cookers have presets that make it easy to control and tailor the temperature to the dish. If you already have devices like a slow cooker or a rice cooker, you can opt for a pressure cooker with fewer bells and whistles. But if you want an all-in-one device that can help you clear space in your kitchen cupboards, we recommend choosing something more versatile, like the Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker. It features 28 cooking programs so you can cook just about anything and everything with the touch of a button. The 8 Best Rice Cookers for Every Type of Home Cook Questions You Might Ask What are pressure cookers used for? Pressure cookers can cook meats, poultry, fish, and vegetables quickly, thanks to the high temperature created by trapped steam. You might love the low-and-slow method of your slow cooker, but a pressure cooker can get a meal on the table in far less time. Many of the pressure cookers on our list also offer other functionalities, so depending on the one you choose, you could have a versatile kitchen gadget that can be used for almost any recipe. Is a pressure cooker worth it? If your goal is to get delicious home-cooked meals ready in less time, then a pressure cooker is worth its weight in gold. The pressure cookers on our list come in a range of prices, so it’s easy to shop for one within your budget. While affordable options can be just as effective, keep in mind that a multi-functional kitchen tool might be worth splurging on. What are some safety tips for pressure cookers? For safety purposes, Vocino says it’s important to ensure that your appliance makes it easy to release the pressure. “Most pressure cookers come with lids with quick-release valves that will expel vapors from the cooking process more quickly, but it's best to make sure the pressure cooker you are considering has that feature,” she says. When releasing the pressure, be sure to keep your hands and face out of the way to avoid coming into contact with the heat and steam. Other safety features commonly found in modern pressure cookers include locking lids and automatic shutoff settings. 