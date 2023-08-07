To come up with this list, we researched dozens of the best portable washing machines and narrowed down the options based on type, capacity, number of cycles, portability, installation, and more. We also got advice from Howard on what to look for in a portable washer and how to best use one.

“Portable washers are designed for lighter loads, as the motors and transmission cannot handle things like heavy bedding or many towels,” says Alan Howard, founder of the online appliance community Just Ask Al and owner of Plesser’s Appliances in Babylon, New York.

While they typically lack some of the smarter features of standard machines, portable washers manage to use less water and energy while still helping you keep your hampers from overflowing without a trip to the laundromat.

Portable washing machines are typically smaller and less feature-forward than their full-size counterparts. But since they can be temporarily hooked up to a sink faucet, they’re a renter-friendly way to clean small loads of laundry at home or on the go.

Environmentally conscious campers will appreciate that this machine uses less than 5 gallons of water per load (and should ideally be paired with a small amount of biodegradable detergent if you’re outdoors). Despite the manufacturer’s claim that it can fit 10 items at a time, plan to only wash a small handful of thin, lightweight items (think T-shirts, undergarments, and socks) at once. While it requires a serious arm workout, it ultimately saves a notable amount of time from hand-washing in a sink.

If you’re heading off-grid or looking for the most energy-efficient way to wash a few items during a camping trip, a manual washer like The Laundry Pod is your best bet. While this one is pricier than some other manual options, it also features a more reliable, salad-spinner-inspired mechanism. (Other manual washing machines have side cranks, which are more prone to breaking with frequent use.)

We love the range of convenient features, which include a delayed 24-hour start, unbalance protection, auto shutoff, and a child lock. At just under 50 pounds, this pick is hefty but still manageable for one person to maneuver, especially thanks to the side handles and wheels. However, take note that the wheels are small and don’t roll smoothly across carpet or other textured flooring, so you may need to rely on the handles or a dolly to move this washing machine.

While there are plenty of compact manual washers on the market, this Black+Decker model is our top pick for a small but mighty electric washer that doesn’t skimp on smart features. Besides an easy-to-read LED screen, this machine boasts five cycles (heavy, gentle, normal, rapid, and soak), as well as the option to rinse and spin. You can pick from three water levels depending on your load size, and the transparent lid makes it easy to ensure you’re not overloading the washer.

The wheels are on the smaller side, making this slightly difficult to roll around.

It has a smaller capacity but is still loaded with smart features like 24-hour delayed start, auto shutoff, auto unbalance protection, and more.

This top-loading washer boasts six different cycles—normal, heavy, delicate, quick, bulky, and spin—and works with three different water levels and temperature settings to help you wash your items most efficiently. Durable and built to last, this portable washing machine is intuitive to set up and moves easily on its wheels. Another bonus is the effective lint traps, which come in handy when draining the tub.

Those who are looking for a portable washer that closely mimics a standard one will appreciate this pick from Magic Chef, which features a generous steel drum with a capacity of 3 cubic feet. It’s large enough for heavier items such as a midweight comforter, a small dog bed, or a throw rug.

There’s no indicator of how much to fill it per desired load size.

It can accommodate bulkier items that the other washers on this list can’t, and the lint traps are particularly effective and easy to clean.

Since there isn’t a spin-dry cycle, you’ll need to wring the clothes out by hand. While we love this pick for its true portability and off-grid potential, the level of cleanliness it offers depends entirely on how long and with how much pressure you work the handle.

Few portable washers are as charmingly designed as the WonderWash, a manual washer that adds retro flair to your countertop on laundry day, rather than looking like an eyesore. Weighing just 5.5 pounds, its cubic capacity isn’t specified but it can wash up to 5 pounds of laundry at once. This makes it a great option for camping trips and those who only need to wash a few essentials at a time.

Using the crank can be exhausting, and there’s no spinner.

Standout features include the most wash cycles (eight!) of any of our picks—including delicates, heavy duty, rinse, spin, soak, speed wash, towels and sheets, and whites—as well as smart detection of load size, which automatically adds the right amount of water. While there are wheels and adjustable legs on this model, keep in mind that it weighs nearly 100 pounds, so it is better suited to those who don’t plan on moving it around too much.

GE is one of the most trusted appliance brands when it comes to reliable, built-to-last items for your home. This top-quality portable washing machine is a perfect case in point, boasting a durable stainless steel drum and 2.8 cubic feet of capacity that can easily handle towels, midweight comforters, and other bulky items that are too large for most of the other models on this list.

It’s just shy of 100 pounds, making it the heaviest pick on our list.

At just under 2 feet wide, it’s a smart, space-saving solution for those in small apartments or even RVs. There’s even a spinner, which helps to wring out excess water from clothes to speed up the air-drying process . Though the washer only runs in 15-minute increments, smaller items shouldn’t need more than one or two cycles. While the machine’s capacity isn’t specified in cubic feet, note that the washer has a larger drum than the spinner (the washer can fit 8 pounds and the spinner can fit 5 pounds), so you may need to spin in multiple loads.

Looking for an at-home laundry solution that won’t break the bank? Super Deal’s Compact Mini Twin Tub is an excellent choice for those who have frequent lighter loads (think hand or dish towels, delicates, socks, and T-shirts) that they don’t want to wait around for at the laundromat. When it comes to loading it up with denim, bath towels, or hoodies, you’ll only be able to load two at a time. There’s a handy transparent lid that allows you to keep an eye on your clothes, checking to make sure the water is agitating them enough—if not, try removing an item or two.

You can only set the washer timer for up to 15 minutes at a time.

This is one of few reliable electric models with a spinner that will run you less than $100.

This pick is designed for small-to-medium loads, and we appreciate that you can use liquid or powder laundry detergent to clean your items with the same efficiency as a larger machine. We also love how quiet it is and how effective the spin cycle is, which dramatically reduces the air drying time. Plus, it features a stainless steel drum, which appliance expert Alan Howard suggests opting for as it’s the most durable material. The key thing to keep in mind is its weight. At just over 80 pounds, this washer is more suitable for semi-permanent placement than for activities like camping.

Magic Chef’s 2.0-cubic feet portable washer earned our top spot for its durability, impressive range of smart features, and overall value. It functions almost exactly like a traditional washing machine, only it’s more compact, making it an excellent choice for smaller spaces. There are six cycles (bulky, delicate, heavy duty, normal, speed wash, plus spin), which can be set at three different temperatures thanks to the two water inlets on the back. There’s no shortage of convenient features, either, including a control lock, delayed start, automatic shutoff, and unbalance detection. It has easy-to-read LED buttons, and there’s even a handy transparent window on the lid so you can check on your clothes.

At over 80 pounds, this is heavy for one person to move alone.

Final Verdict

Our top pick is the Magic Chef Compact Portable Top Load Washer for its impressive capacity, quiet performance, range of smart features, and overall value. It’s great for washing everyday items and features a stainless steel drum that will hold up well over time.

How to Shop for Portable Washing Machines Like a Pro

Type

There are two types of portable washing machines: electric and manual. Electric models operate similarly to standard washing machines, only on a smaller scale—they require an outlet for power and can be hooked up to your faucet via the provided inlets. They’re ideal if you’re looking to use your washer at home.

If you’re planning to primarily use your portable washer on the go, like for a camping trip, then a smaller, more lightweight manual washing machine might be a better option. Manual washers don’t require any hookups or electricity, but they will give you a solid arm workout, as you need to work a crank to agitate your items.

Capacity

According to Alan Howard, the appliance expert we interviewed, tub size is one of the most crucial details to look for when shopping for a portable washing machine. The maximum portable washing machine capacity is around 3 cubic feet, which is large enough to accommodate bedding and towels.

Howard also notes that most electric portable washing machines can accommodate anywhere from 6 to 14 pounds of laundry, while most manual washers max out at around 5-pound loads. Being able to do twice as much laundry may sound like a no-brainer, but you’ll want to consider the size of your space and the appliance itself before opting for a model with a higher capacity.

Cycles

Only electric portable washing machines have cycle options. The models included on our list have anywhere from three to eight different cycles, with the GE Space-Saving 2.8 cu. ft. Capacity Portable Washer With Stainless Steel Basket coming in with the most cycles, including an option for whites (if you’re the type of person to sort your laundry).

Consider what you’ll be washing most frequently and then check to see if there’s a corresponding cycle. For example, if you’ll be washing loads of denim or bedding, you’ll need a high-capacity machine with a heavy-duty cycle. Primarily looking to wash undergarments and dresses? Then prioritize a machine with a delicate cycle.

Portability

While all of the machines on this list are portable, some are much easier to maneuver than others. Check for features like handles and wheels to ensure you can move the appliance around with ease. Even with those features, note that several of the portable washers on our list weigh upwards of 50 pounds, which is important to consider if you plan to move your machine frequently or on your own. If you’re loading it into an RV, be sure to note your vehicle’s weight capacity as well before adding an extra-large load onto it. Beyond weight, you’ll want to consider the size of your portable washing machine, too—more compact options will be easier to maneuver solo.

Installation Requirements

Always confirm the installation requirements before investing in a portable washing machine. Most electric options only require an outlet and a hookup to a sink faucet to run, while manual models don’t require any installation at all.

Questions You Might Ask

What can you wash in a portable washing machine?

What you can wash in a portable washing machine ultimately depends on the capacity of your appliance. A model with less than 1 cubic foot of capacity is better suited to T-shirts, underwear, and other small items, while a machine with 3 cubic feet of capacity can handle lightweight sheets and a few towels.

“They are more designed for everyday wear and lighter items,” says Howard, who suggests sticking to the manufacturer’s listed load size, as that “will help it last longer and put less strain on the motor.”

Do portable washing machines use a lot of electricity and water?

Compared to standard washing machines, portable versions significantly cut down on the amount of electricity and water you use. Howard says they “by nature will be more efficient in electric usage and water usage” due to their smaller capacity, and suggests looking for those with Energy Star ratings to maximize efficiency.

How much does a portable washing machine cost?

Portable washing machines can run you anywhere from $50 to $1,000. Manual options typically cost less than $100, while a reliable electric machine can be $250–$650, depending on the capacity and features available. On the upper tier of the spectrum, the most high-tech options can cost up to $1,000.

How long does a portable washing machine last?

“Most portable washers last, on average, 5–7 years,” says Howard, who notes that full-sized washers last longer (closer to 7–10 years). He explains that portable options have a shorter lifespan due to their design and the use of lighter materials. “They are not designed as heavy duty as a traditional washer,” Howard says.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Sophie Dodd, a contributing commerce writer for Real Simple who specializes in travel, home, and lifestyle content. She researched dozens of portable washing machines to narrow down a list of our top picks, considering their capacity, durability, smart features, and overall value. She also received expert insight from Alan Howard, owner of Plesser’s Appliances in Babylon, New York, and founder of the online appliance community Just Ask Al.

