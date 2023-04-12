“For durability in inflatables, look for material thickness and the inflate valve technology, which should be sturdy to keep the air in through lots of use," says Cheatham. "Plus, these better technologies allow you to inflate/deflate more quickly.”

To find the best pool floats, we compared dozens of options based on type, size, portability, and durability. We also consulted Lisa Cheatham, category director at Leslie’s Pool Supplies, for tips on what to look for when browsing for a new pool float.

Picture this: It's a blazing summer day, and you're relaxing poolside with a book and an ice-cold drink. The only thing missing is a pool float to lounge in while you hang out in the water. Whether you want a waterborne lounge chair or a raft big enough for you and a friend, these floats help you make the most of your pool.

FunBoy Clear Rainbow Chaise Lounger Pool Float FunBoy View On Amazon View On Funboy.com View On Revolve This colorful float has an ergonomic design you can comfortably lounge on all day—and the impressive length (70 inches!) means you can relax and stay completely dry. The vibrant ombre hues add a stylish flair to your next pool party, while the reinforced cup holder keeps your favorite beverage on hand. This pick also has a tether point so you can secure it to a dock or boat. According to the brand, it inflates and deflates in under two minutes. Price at time of publish: $79 Product Details: Dimensions: 70 inches long

Intex Sit 'N Float Inflatable Lounge Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dick's For a wallet-friendly pool float, opt for this one from Intex. It’s easy to inflate and super portable, so you can tote it to any lake, ocean, or pool. While this pick isn't ideal for those who want to stay completely dry, its seat-like design supports you while keeping you partially submerged in the water. It has two handles, two cup holders, and a backrest you can lean on. It even comes with a repair kit, so if you get a hole in your float, you can patch it instead of replacing it. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Dimensions: 60 x 39 inches

CoTa Global Inflatable Pool Float Tube Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair For a round tube that stands the test of time, this CoTa Inflatable Pool Float is a no-brainer. It’s made of heavy-duty PVC vinyl that’s UV-resistant and will last season after season. You can inflate this tube by mouth, manual pump, or air pump, making it easy to set up for on-the-go floating. With 11 playful hues and shiny confetti, this float can make an adorable addition to any pool party or backyard bash. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Dimensions: 36 inches in diameter

Jasonwell Inflatable Tanning Pool Lounger Amazon View On Amazon This unique pool float can double as a waterborne raft or shallow inflatable pool to cool off—just add water to the interior tub and immediately escape the scorching summer heat. The comfortable pillow, cushioned base, and built-in cupholder make for ultimate relaxation regardless of where you use it. Plus, the pool float’s thick vinyl material is easy to inflate and won’t tear for a summer staple you can use year after year. Price at time of publish: $34 Product Details: Dimensions: 71 x 48 inches

SwimWays Spring Float Papasan Inflatable Pool Lounger Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target This lounger from SwimWays has a breathable mesh interior with an inflatable edge, allowing you to stay partially submerged without constantly treading water. The circular shape features an innerspring technology for stability but can seamlessly fold into the included carrying bag for easy storage and portability. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Dimensions: 36 x 35.5 x 2.5 inches

Big Joe Captain's Pool Float Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair If you want a luxurious, cushioned, and comfortable float, opt for this pick from Big Joe. The quick-dry, quick-drain mesh fabric is filled with supportive buoyant beans, so you can skip the hassle of inflating and deflating every time you hop in the pool. We love the vibrant range of patterns and colors, from a watermelon-inspired design to tropical palm leaves. This float isn't suitable for lakes, rivers, or oceans but can double as a lounge chair on land. Before storing the float, allow it to dry completely. Price at time of publish: $90 Product Details: Dimensions: 35.5 x 44 x 26 inches

Airhead Sun Comfort Cool Suede Pool Mattress Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot This float is reminiscent of a mattress but keeps you cool by allowing water to flow through its evenly spaced holes. It’s a relaxing place to soak up the sun, with a velvet, suede-like material and a removable head pillow for added support as you read or lounge. It also has a molded rope holder you can tether to docks, boats, or buoys. If you want to float with a friend, you can upgrade to a double, which is available in playful hues like lime, sapphire, and raspberry. Price at time of publish: $61 Product Details: Dimensions: 40 x 88 inches

Wow Sports Foam Pool Noodle Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Say farewell to the flimsy pool noodles of your youth—this extra-large foam version can support up to 250 pounds. The Wow Sports Dipped Foam Pool Noodle is great for adults and kids and offers more support than your usual noodle. The durable, UV-resistant material is less likely to break or deteriorate over time, while the thick vinyl coating won’t fade, even when exposed to plenty of sun and water. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Dimensions: 46 inches long

Bote Inflatable Hangout Chair Classic REI View On Boteboard.com View On REI This Adirondack-style float has a submerged and supportive PVC sling seat and a floating upper half for a refreshing dip in the pool. The chair also comes with a repair kit, a nano hand pump, a mesh carry sling, and four dock link connectors for easy setup without additional tools. You can recline the seat to cool off comfortably, and the BVA foam is water-resistant, lightweight, and long-lasting. The chair arms are compatible with the brand’s magnetic accessories that elevate it from a basic pool float to a fully equipped waterborne lounge. Price at time of publish: $349 Product Details: Dimensions: 48 x 44 x 4 inches

Sun Squad Pocket Lounge Target View On Target Long enough to keep you completely dry, this classic rectangular float is ideal for sunny days spent lounging in the pool. If you do decide to take a dip, the 18 inset pockets can double as drink holders—that's plenty of space to hold refreshing cocktails for a full-fledged pool party. The PVC material is puncture-resistant for long-term durability, and at such an affordable price, you can’t go wrong with this lightweight and easy-to-carry choice. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Dimensions: 11 x 69 x 25 inches

Sunny Life Mesh Hammock Float Sunny Life View On Sunnylife.com If you want to enjoy the comfort of a hammock from the water, this Sunny Life Mesh Hammock Float will be your summertime staple. It’s made of durable, non-toxic phthalate mesh and PVC and boasts inflatable bolsters for your head and feet. You can use it as a seat with the bolsters as armrests or as a lounger for laying out. The maximum weight of this float is 175 pounds, so keep that in mind as you shop. Price at time of publish: $38 Product Details: Dimensions: 64 x 38.75 x 1.5 inches

Diveblast Premium Floating Drink Holder Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pool floats aren't just for people—the Diveblast Floating Drink Holder keeps your drinks and snacks on hand as you swim, perfect for pool parties or as a companion to traditional floats. This innovative, inflatable holder is made from vinyl, can hold up to 50 pounds, is easy to inflate, and won't flip over—even in a hot tub with the jets on. It has nine slots that securely hold your phone, drinks, snacks, and more so you never have to hop out of the pool to grab a bite. Price at time of publish: $23 Product Details: Dimensions: 5 x 1 x 4 inches
Inflatable: Yes

Price at time of publish: $23 Product Details: Dimensions: 5 x 1 x 4 inches

Ledge Lounger Laze Pillow Ledge Lounger View On Ledgeloungers.com If plastic floats aren’t your thing, this giant pillow from Ledge Lounger may be your perfect match for summertime unwinding. Although more expensive than our other selections, this one-of-a-kind floating pillow makes for comfortable lounging in and out of the pool. You can use this pick on the lawn, in the water, on a boat as a seat, or as a beach lounger in the sand. The marine-grade fabrics won’t fade in the sun and are mold- and mildew-resistant for long-lasting durability, and the outer layer is machine washable and bleach-safe. Unlike most other pool floats on our list, this pillow requires zero inflation, so you can begin relaxing without the hassle of finding your pump. It also comes in summery patterns like palm leaves and cabana stripes. Price at time of publish: $699 Product Details: Dimensions: 68 x 44 x 10 inches

Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float Amazon View On Amazon This mystical float can hold two people or up to 400 pounds and is made of a thick, durable raft-grade material for longevity. The unicorn shape has made waves across Instagram posts and pool parties alike but is still comfortable enough for all-day lounging. You can inflate it with a hair dryer (on cool), electric pump, or air pump—and even though this is one of the largest floats on our list, the valves allow for quick setup and deflation. This isn’t just a one-time-party float; with its premium build, you can float in style summer after summer. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Dimensions: 114 x 55 x 47 inches

